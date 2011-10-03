Trending

Clementz wraps up overall

Tracy Moseley takes the win in women's category

Results

Top 10 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerome Clementz (Fra)3:25:54
2Nico Vouilloz (Fra)0:00:46
3Fabien Barel (Fra)0:01:34
4Mark Weir (USA)0:11:04
5Matt Ryan (Aus)0:11:15
6Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:16:33
7Rowen Sorrell (GBr)0:22:00
8James Richards (GBr)0:31:31
9Steve Jones (GBr)0:34:33
10Sven Martin (RSA)0:35:06

Top 3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr)4:16:02
2Anka Martin (RSA)0:19:36
3Ingrid Hohermuth (Swi)0:46:04

