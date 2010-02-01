Chilean Team Giant-Nuun wins final stage and overall
Two American teams take mixed and women's category titles
Organizers saved one of the best stages for last at the Trans Andes Challenge. With open skies and perfect temperatures, racers set out for a a final 73km. They crossed the Andes mountains through the Huahum Pass.
Chilean Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in 3:35:35. Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick won the mixed category for the stage with a time of 3:41:47 and Rebecca Rusch and Jenny Smith won the women's category for the stage in 5:30:16.
All three of the abovementioned teams also took home their respective overall classification titles.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun
|3:35:26
|2
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes
|0:06:01
|3
|Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa
|0:18:10
|4
|Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro
|0:22:08
|5
|Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca
|0:24:01
|6
|Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)
|0:25:04
|7
|José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant
|0:25:30
|8
|Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride
|0:27:22
|9
|Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain
|0:29:09
|10
|Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)
|0:33:04
|11
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale
|0:43:10
|12
|Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)
|0:43:20
|13
|Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl
|0:51:39
|14
|Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike
|0:53:42
|15
|Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)
|0:54:01
|16
|Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
|17
|Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
|18
|Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P
|0:54:02
|19
|Fouad Tannous (Spa)
|20
|Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros
|0:56:53
|21
|Cristian De La Maza (Chi)
|1:03:18
|22
|Rolando Lecle (Pan)
|23
|Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul
|1:04:32
|24
|Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu
|1:11:58
|25
|Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)
|1:18:20
|26
|Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
|27
|Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)
|1:23:10
|28
|Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun
|1:27:28
|29
|Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
|30
|Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1
|1:29:15
|31
|Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac
|1:33:52
|32
|Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso
|1:44:22
|33
|Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas
|1:54:50
|34
|Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
|35
|francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White
|1:58:31
|36
|Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica
|2:01:23
|37
|Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama
|2:06:30
|38
|Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1
|2:37:03
|39
|Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata
|2:53:12
