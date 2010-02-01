Trending

Chilean Team Giant-Nuun wins final stage and overall

Two American teams take mixed and women's category titles

Organizers saved one of the best stages for last at the Trans Andes Challenge. With open skies and perfect temperatures, racers set out for a a final 73km. They crossed the Andes mountains through the Huahum Pass.

Chilean Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in 3:35:35. Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick won the mixed category for the stage with a time of 3:41:47 and Rebecca Rusch and Jenny Smith won the women's category for the stage in 5:30:16.

All three of the abovementioned teams also took home their respective overall classification titles.

Results

All categories combined
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun3:35:26
2Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes0:06:01
3Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa0:18:10
4Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro0:22:08
5Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca0:24:01
6Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)0:25:04
7José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant0:25:30
8Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride0:27:22
9Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain0:29:09
10Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)0:33:04
11Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale0:43:10
12Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)0:43:20
13Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl0:51:39
14Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike0:53:42
15Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)0:54:01
16Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
17Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert
18Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P0:54:02
19Fouad Tannous (Spa)
20Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros0:56:53
21Cristian De La Maza (Chi)1:03:18
22Rolando Lecle (Pan)
23Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul1:04:32
24Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu1:11:58
25Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)1:18:20
26Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
27Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)1:23:10
28Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun1:27:28
29Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
30Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 11:29:15
31Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac1:33:52
32Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso1:44:22
33Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas1:54:50
34Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)
35francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White1:58:31
36Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica2:01:23
37Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama2:06:30
38Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 12:37:03
39Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata2:53:12

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun3:35:26
2Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa0:18:10
3Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro0:22:08
4Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca0:24:01
5José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant0:25:30
6Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain0:29:09
7Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros0:56:53
8Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama2:06:30

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas5:30:16
2Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)

Open mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes3:41:27
2Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)0:19:03
3Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale0:37:09
4Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike0:47:41

60+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride4:02:48
2Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)0:05:42
3Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)0:15:58
4Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)0:50:58
5Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman
6Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac1:06:30

60+ mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul4:39:58
2Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)0:18:38
3Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata1:48:40

80+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert4:29:27
2Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P0:00:01
3Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu0:17:57
4Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun0:33:27
5Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica
6Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 10:35:14
7francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White1:04:30

80+ mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)4:29:27
2Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)
3Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica1:07:22

Open individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fouad Tannous (Spa)4:29:28
2Cristian De La Maza (Chi)0:09:16
3Rolando Lecle (Pan)
4Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 11:43:01

100+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl4:27:05
2Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso0:52:43

Open men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun21:37:15
2Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro1:56:46
3Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca2:56:38
4Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros3:47:47
5José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant4:34:01
6Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain4:42:54
7Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa7:53:01
8Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama10:44:30

Open women final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas19:07:21
2Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)0:32:56

Open mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes18:43:19
2Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi)1:14:58
3Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale1:52:48
4Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike3:58:20

60+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride20:09:05
2Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa)1:17:18
3Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg)1:41:06
4Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac3:55:05
5Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa)6:35:29
6Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman9:16:12

60+ mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul28:27:03
2Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi)3:01:06
3Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata12:20:38

80+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert22:39:48
2Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P1:06:15
3Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu2:24:16
4Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun3:09:10
5Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica3:48:35
6Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 14:17:40
7francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White5:16:35

80+ mixed final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi)16:51:43
2Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi)1:52:25
3Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica5:03:52

100+ men final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl26:56:35
2Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso7:40:09

Open individual final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fouad Tannous (Spa)22:39:48
2Cristian De La Maza (Chi)2:20:44
3Rolando Lecle (Pan)7:46:55
4Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 19:27:34

