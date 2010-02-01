Organizers saved one of the best stages for last at the Trans Andes Challenge. With open skies and perfect temperatures, racers set out for a a final 73km. They crossed the Andes mountains through the Huahum Pass.

Chilean Team Giant-Nuun's Martín Flaño and Nicolás Prudencio won the stage in 3:35:35. Mary McConneloug and Michael Broderick won the mixed category for the stage with a time of 3:41:47 and Rebecca Rusch and Jenny Smith won the women's category for the stage in 5:30:16.

All three of the abovementioned teams also took home their respective overall classification titles.

Results

All categories combined # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 3:35:26 2 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 0:06:01 3 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 0:18:10 4 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 0:22:08 5 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 0:24:01 6 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 0:25:04 7 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 0:25:30 8 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 0:27:22 9 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 0:29:09 10 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 0:33:04 11 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 0:43:10 12 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 0:43:20 13 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 0:51:39 14 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 0:53:42 15 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 0:54:01 16 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 17 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 18 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 0:54:02 19 Fouad Tannous (Spa) 20 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 0:56:53 21 Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 1:03:18 22 Rolando Lecle (Pan) 23 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 1:04:32 24 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1:11:58 25 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 1:18:20 26 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 27 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 1:23:10 28 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 1:27:28 29 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 30 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 1:29:15 31 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 1:33:52 32 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 1:44:22 33 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 1:54:50 34 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 35 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 1:58:31 36 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 2:01:23 37 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 2:06:30 38 Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1 2:37:03 39 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 2:53:12

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 3:35:26 2 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 0:18:10 3 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 0:22:08 4 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 0:24:01 5 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 0:25:30 6 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 0:29:09 7 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 0:56:53 8 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 2:06:30

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 5:30:16 2 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra)

Open mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 3:41:27 2 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 0:19:03 3 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 0:37:09 4 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 0:47:41

60+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 4:02:48 2 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 0:05:42 3 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 0:15:58 4 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 0:50:58 5 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 6 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 1:06:30

60+ mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 4:39:58 2 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 0:18:38 3 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 1:48:40

80+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 4:29:27 2 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 0:00:01 3 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 0:17:57 4 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 0:33:27 5 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 6 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 0:35:14 7 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 1:04:30

80+ mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 4:29:27 2 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 3 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 1:07:22

Open individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fouad Tannous (Spa) 4:29:28 2 Cristian De La Maza (Chi) 0:09:16 3 Rolando Lecle (Pan) 4 Dimitris Konstantinos (Gre) Podilatres 1 1:43:01

100+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 4:27:05 2 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 0:52:43

Open men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio (Chi) Giant Nuun 21:37:15 2 Carlos Cardemil & Javier Püschel (Chi) Scott -Suzuki - Claro 1:56:46 3 Ulises André Valarelli & Marcelo de Barros (Bra) Fusca 2:56:38 4 Samuel De la Sotta & Cristobal Vidaurre (Chi) Charcuteros 3:47:47 5 José Antonio Riquelme & Alejandro Miranda (Chi) Team Chulepo Giant 4:34:01 6 Tom Ritchey & Pedro Marzolo (USA/Chi) Ritchey Andes Mountain 4:42:54 7 Juan García & Cristian Dagata (Arg) Jst Raicing Ker-Usa 7:53:01 8 Ernst Landsberg & Martin Muller (RSa) Lawwe Lama 10:44:30

Open women final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch & Jennifer Smith (USA) Las Diosas 19:07:21 2 Sara Andrade & Raquel Gontijo (Bra) 0:32:56

Open mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda / Seven / No Tubes 18:43:19 2 Simon Zahnd & Renata Bucher (Swi) 1:14:58 3 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) Gousuko Canondale 1:52:48 4 Daniella Bünzli & Fernando Corvalán (Chi) Quaker Wild Bike 3:58:20

60+ men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Diego Chaverri & Juan Carlos Marín (CRc) Ampm - Guanaride 20:09:05 2 Shaun Mackenzie & Brian Bonteckoning (RSa) 1:17:18 3 Sixto Vilicich & Sebastián Izarriaga (Arg) 1:41:06 4 Guilherme Wihelms & Silvio Ferrari (Bra) Atac 3:55:05 5 Hercules Paquet & Waldo Bezuidenhout (RSa) 6:35:29 6 Tiago Abati & Rafael Feijo (Bra) Tia Do Batman 9:16:12

60+ mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mario Roma & Adriana Nascimento (Por/Bra) Brasil Soul 28:27:03 2 Paula Tomaz & Cristián García (Chi) 3:01:06 3 Alfio Rossi & Margarida Borges (Bra) Hakuna Matata 12:20:38

80+ men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Ceballos & Pedro Vernis (Spa) Titan Desert 22:39:48 2 Chris Fick & Paul Stein (RSa) C And P 1:06:15 3 Federico Robles & Eduardo Uribe (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 2:24:16 4 Max Fischel & Guillermo Mora (CRc) Coyotes Premiun 3:09:10 5 Alejandro Rojas & Ty Patrick Maynard (CRc) Coyotes Costa Rica 3:48:35 6 Francisco Demendiola & Francisco Balma (CRc) Coyotes De Escazu 1 4:17:40 7 francois Swanepoel Francois & Allen Liversage (RSa) Blanck And White 5:16:35

80+ mixed final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Pablo Lería & Ivana Merello (Chi) 16:51:43 2 Patricio Fernandez & Tania Radic (Chi) 1:52:25 3 Arturo Echandi & Paula Montecinos (CRc) Pura Vida - Costa Rica 5:03:52

100+ men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harry Ensink & Willy Welles (Ned) Megahome.nl 26:56:35 2 Konrad Amrhein & Robert Aspinall (CRc) Xceso 7:40:09