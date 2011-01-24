Sonntag, Sager win opening stage
Harlan fastest among solo men
American Jason Sager and German Benjamin Sonntag of the Team Jamis claimed the first 2011 Trans Andes Challenge stage on Monday.
At 10:00 am in Puerto Pirihiueico on Monday morning, after a transfer by sailboat across Pirihueico's lake, the Trans Andes mountain bike stage race started with 130 racers from 18 countries.
Duo men Sager and Sontag were the fastest of all racers, finishing in a time of three hours, 12 minutes and 44 seconds. Chilean Javier Püschel and Swiss Simon Zahnd were second in 3:17:08.
Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) comprised the top mixed duo team. They finished in 3:24:22.
Stage 2 on Tuesday will take racers over 80km from the Huilo Huilo Reserve to the Coñaripe Thermal Complex.
Full Results - stage 1 & General classification after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Sager & Benjamin Sonntag (USA/Ger)
|3:12:44
|2
|Javier Püschel & Simon Zahnd (Swi)
|3:17:08
|3
|Marty Lazarsky & Neal Kindree (Can)
|3:30:55
|4
|Francois Dumas & Nadeau Pierre-Yves (Can)
|3:49:47
|5
|Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio Chile
|3:50:35
|6
|Jacques Gagne & Simard Benoit (Can)
|3:55:43
|7
|Kiebacher Armin & Rabensteiner Fabien (Ita)
|4:32:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA)
|3:24:22
|2
|Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi)
|4:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner & Nathalie Schneitter (Ita/Swi)
|4:33:17
|2
|Anja De Decker & Elke Roage (Bel)
|5:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Hüller & Florian Reichert (Ger)
|5:57:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Paula Tomaz & Cristian García (Chi)
|5:35:45
|2
|Víctor Ortiz & Pamela Aguilera (Chi)
|5:48:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Cardemil & José María Eyzaguirre (Chi)
|3:47:52
|2
|Giorgio Nattero* & Sergio Madrid (Chi)
|3:57:58
|3
|Pablo Bascur & Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi)
|4:07:19
|4
|Gert De Geeter & Maarten Delforche (Bel)
|4:09:31
|5
|Patricio Diaz & Santiago Diaz (Chi)
|4:35:41
|6
|Sergio Bunster & Nicolás Maino (Chi)
|4:35:44
|7
|David Frehner & Enrique Pascual Cuesta (Spa)
|5:09:22
|8
|Telser Edmund & Wendel Valentin (Ita)
|5:17:31
|9
|Eduardo Vitelli & Eduardo Shikasho (Bra)
|5:25:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gert Stappenbelt & Gerrit Van den Broek (Ned)
|3:57:03
|2
|Aníbal Baeza & César Salgado (Chi)
|4:38:45
|3
|José Valdés & Benjamin Kauffman (PRc)
|4:56:48
|4
|Pablo Cruz & José Luis Ibaibarriaga (Chi)
|5:13:47
|5
|Rafael Abelenda Lomas & Antoni Gasso Navarro (Spa)
|6:02:12
|6
|Gerard Preuss & Bernd Bauernschmidt (Ger)
|6:05:22
|7
|Fernando Lopez & Paul Parker (Can)
|6:16:00
|8
|Edward Kaplún & Scott Biddinger USA
|6:19:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jim Gibson & Shawn Gillis USA
|4:17:36
|2
|John Ledington & Deb Ledington USA
|5:22:28
|3
|Al Mickelson & Jim Forbes (Can)
|6:03:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blake Harlan (USA)
|3:24:41
|2
|Andreas Hestler (Can)
|3:45:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taigh Banson (Aus)
|3:55:07
|2
|Samuel De la Sotta (Chi)
|4:08:20
|3
|Manuel Grescnell (Ita)
|4:33:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)
|4:58:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan García (Arg)
|3:35:09
|2
|Pat Doyle (Can)
|3:51:49
|3
|Javier Lopez (USA)
|3:54:44
|4
|José Antonio Riquelme (Can)
|3:55:18
|5
|Graham Cocksedge (Can)
|4:04:40
|6
|Michael Lella (Ger)
|4:09:38
|7
|Marshall Craig (Can)
|4:15:48
|8
|Cristian Raab (Chi)
|4:38:14
|9
|Cristian Contreras Chile
|4:51:00
|10
|Faustino Linares (Arg)
|5:11:01
|11
|Rafael De Vito (Arg)
|7:09:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Raul Hernández Silva (Spa)
|3:34:44
|2
|William Glore (USA)
|4:07:50
|3
|Zdenko Rajevic (Chi)
|5:02:18
|4
|Rick Metzger (Can)
|5:28:35
|5
|Michael Schmid (Chi)
|6:30:35
|6
|Rodrigo Javier Lopez (Chi)
|6:49:23
|7
|Luis Hernán Bustos (Chi)
|6:53:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felipe Sargent (Chi)
|4:49:54
|2
|José Luis Astorquiza (Chi)
|5:11:28
