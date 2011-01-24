Image 1 of 6 Trans Andes racers set off for stage 1 of the 2011 edition (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 2 of 6 A rider during stage 1 (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 3 of 6 A Trans Andes racer crosses a bridge. (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 4 of 6 Racers took a ferry to the start of stage 1 of the Trand Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 5 of 6 Tent city at the Trans Andes (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes) Image 6 of 6 Why did the chicken cross the road? (Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

American Jason Sager and German Benjamin Sonntag of the Team Jamis claimed the first 2011 Trans Andes Challenge stage on Monday.

At 10:00 am in Puerto Pirihiueico on Monday morning, after a transfer by sailboat across Pirihueico's lake, the Trans Andes mountain bike stage race started with 130 racers from 18 countries.

Duo men Sager and Sontag were the fastest of all racers, finishing in a time of three hours, 12 minutes and 44 seconds. Chilean Javier Püschel and Swiss Simon Zahnd were second in 3:17:08.

Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) comprised the top mixed duo team. They finished in 3:24:22.

Stage 2 on Tuesday will take racers over 80km from the Huilo Huilo Reserve to the Coñaripe Thermal Complex.

Full Results - stage 1 & General classification after stage 1

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Sager & Benjamin Sonntag (USA/Ger) 3:12:44 2 Javier Püschel & Simon Zahnd (Swi) 3:17:08 3 Marty Lazarsky & Neal Kindree (Can) 3:30:55 4 Francois Dumas & Nadeau Pierre-Yves (Can) 3:49:47 5 Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio Chile 3:50:35 6 Jacques Gagne & Simard Benoit (Can) 3:55:43 7 Kiebacher Armin & Rabensteiner Fabien (Ita) 4:32:59

Duo mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA) 3:24:22 2 Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi) 4:00:37

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner & Nathalie Schneitter (Ita/Swi) 4:33:17 2 Anja De Decker & Elke Roage (Bel) 5:00:48

Duo 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Hüller & Florian Reichert (Ger) 5:57:11

Duo 60+ mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paula Tomaz & Cristian García (Chi) 5:35:45 2 Víctor Ortiz & Pamela Aguilera (Chi) 5:48:36

Duo 60+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Cardemil & José María Eyzaguirre (Chi) 3:47:52 2 Giorgio Nattero* & Sergio Madrid (Chi) 3:57:58 3 Pablo Bascur & Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi) 4:07:19 4 Gert De Geeter & Maarten Delforche (Bel) 4:09:31 5 Patricio Diaz & Santiago Diaz (Chi) 4:35:41 6 Sergio Bunster & Nicolás Maino (Chi) 4:35:44 7 David Frehner & Enrique Pascual Cuesta (Spa) 5:09:22 8 Telser Edmund & Wendel Valentin (Ita) 5:17:31 9 Eduardo Vitelli & Eduardo Shikasho (Bra) 5:25:30

Duo 80+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gert Stappenbelt & Gerrit Van den Broek (Ned) 3:57:03 2 Aníbal Baeza & César Salgado (Chi) 4:38:45 3 José Valdés & Benjamin Kauffman (PRc) 4:56:48 4 Pablo Cruz & José Luis Ibaibarriaga (Chi) 5:13:47 5 Rafael Abelenda Lomas & Antoni Gasso Navarro (Spa) 6:02:12 6 Gerard Preuss & Bernd Bauernschmidt (Ger) 6:05:22 7 Fernando Lopez & Paul Parker (Can) 6:16:00 8 Edward Kaplún & Scott Biddinger USA 6:19:23

Duo 100+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jim Gibson & Shawn Gillis USA 4:17:36 2 John Ledington & Deb Ledington USA 5:22:28 3 Al Mickelson & Jim Forbes (Can) 6:03:46

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blake Harlan (USA) 3:24:41 2 Andreas Hestler (Can) 3:45:55

Solo men 18-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taigh Banson (Aus) 3:55:07 2 Samuel De la Sotta (Chi) 4:08:20 3 Manuel Grescnell (Ita) 4:33:54

Solo women 18-30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi) 4:58:48

Solo men 31-45 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan García (Arg) 3:35:09 2 Pat Doyle (Can) 3:51:49 3 Javier Lopez (USA) 3:54:44 4 José Antonio Riquelme (Can) 3:55:18 5 Graham Cocksedge (Can) 4:04:40 6 Michael Lella (Ger) 4:09:38 7 Marshall Craig (Can) 4:15:48 8 Cristian Raab (Chi) 4:38:14 9 Cristian Contreras Chile 4:51:00 10 Faustino Linares (Arg) 5:11:01 11 Rafael De Vito (Arg) 7:09:40

Solo men 46+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Raul Hernández Silva (Spa) 3:34:44 2 William Glore (USA) 4:07:50 3 Zdenko Rajevic (Chi) 5:02:18 4 Rick Metzger (Can) 5:28:35 5 Michael Schmid (Chi) 6:30:35 6 Rodrigo Javier Lopez (Chi) 6:49:23 7 Luis Hernán Bustos (Chi) 6:53:29