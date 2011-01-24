Trending

Sonntag, Sager win opening stage

Harlan fastest among solo men

Image 1 of 6

Trans Andes racers set off for stage 1 of the 2011 edition

Trans Andes racers set off for stage 1 of the 2011 edition
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Image 2 of 6

A rider during stage 1

A rider during stage 1
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Image 3 of 6

A Trans Andes racer crosses a bridge.

A Trans Andes racer crosses a bridge.
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Image 4 of 6

Racers took a ferry to the start of stage 1 of the Trand Andes

Racers took a ferry to the start of stage 1 of the Trand Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Image 5 of 6

Tent city at the Trans Andes

Tent city at the Trans Andes
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)
Image 6 of 6

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Why did the chicken cross the road?
(Image credit: Marcelo Tucana / Trans Andes)

American Jason Sager and German Benjamin Sonntag of the Team Jamis claimed the first 2011 Trans Andes Challenge stage on Monday.

At 10:00 am in Puerto Pirihiueico on Monday morning, after a transfer by sailboat across Pirihueico's lake, the Trans Andes mountain bike stage race started with 130 racers from 18 countries.

Duo men Sager and Sontag were the fastest of all racers, finishing in a time of three hours, 12 minutes and 44 seconds. Chilean Javier Püschel and Swiss Simon Zahnd were second in 3:17:08.

Mary McConneloug and Mike Broderick (Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) comprised the top mixed duo team. They finished in 3:24:22.

Stage 2 on Tuesday will take racers over 80km from the Huilo Huilo Reserve to the Coñaripe Thermal Complex.

Full Results - stage 1 & General classification after stage 1

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Sager & Benjamin Sonntag (USA/Ger)3:12:44
2Javier Püschel & Simon Zahnd (Swi)3:17:08
3Marty Lazarsky & Neal Kindree (Can)3:30:55
4Francois Dumas & Nadeau Pierre-Yves (Can)3:49:47
5Martín Flaño & Nicolás Prudencio Chile3:50:35
6Jacques Gagne & Simard Benoit (Can)3:55:43
7Kiebacher Armin & Rabensteiner Fabien (Ita)4:32:59

Duo mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug & Michael Broderick (USA)3:24:22
2Elisa García & Claus Plaut (Chi)4:00:37

Duo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner & Nathalie Schneitter (Ita/Swi)4:33:17
2Anja De Decker & Elke Roage (Bel)5:00:48

Duo 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Hüller & Florian Reichert (Ger)5:57:11

Duo 60+ mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paula Tomaz & Cristian García (Chi)5:35:45
2Víctor Ortiz & Pamela Aguilera (Chi)5:48:36

Duo 60+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Cardemil & José María Eyzaguirre (Chi)3:47:52
2Giorgio Nattero* & Sergio Madrid (Chi)3:57:58
3Pablo Bascur & Cristóbal García-Huidobro (Chi)4:07:19
4Gert De Geeter & Maarten Delforche (Bel)4:09:31
5Patricio Diaz & Santiago Diaz (Chi)4:35:41
6Sergio Bunster & Nicolás Maino (Chi)4:35:44
7David Frehner & Enrique Pascual Cuesta (Spa)5:09:22
8Telser Edmund & Wendel Valentin (Ita)5:17:31
9Eduardo Vitelli & Eduardo Shikasho (Bra)5:25:30

Duo 80+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gert Stappenbelt & Gerrit Van den Broek (Ned)3:57:03
2Aníbal Baeza & César Salgado (Chi)4:38:45
3José Valdés & Benjamin Kauffman (PRc)4:56:48
4Pablo Cruz & José Luis Ibaibarriaga (Chi)5:13:47
5Rafael Abelenda Lomas & Antoni Gasso Navarro (Spa)6:02:12
6Gerard Preuss & Bernd Bauernschmidt (Ger)6:05:22
7Fernando Lopez & Paul Parker (Can)6:16:00
8Edward Kaplún & Scott Biddinger USA6:19:23

Duo 100+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jim Gibson & Shawn Gillis USA4:17:36
2John Ledington & Deb Ledington USA5:22:28
3Al Mickelson & Jim Forbes (Can)6:03:46

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blake Harlan (USA)3:24:41
2Andreas Hestler (Can)3:45:55

Solo men 18-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taigh Banson (Aus)3:55:07
2Samuel De la Sotta (Chi)4:08:20
3Manuel Grescnell (Ita)4:33:54

Solo women 18-30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denisse Van Sint Jan (Chi)4:58:48

Solo men 31-45
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan García (Arg)3:35:09
2Pat Doyle (Can)3:51:49
3Javier Lopez (USA)3:54:44
4José Antonio Riquelme (Can)3:55:18
5Graham Cocksedge (Can)4:04:40
6Michael Lella (Ger)4:09:38
7Marshall Craig (Can)4:15:48
8Cristian Raab (Chi)4:38:14
9Cristian Contreras Chile4:51:00
10Faustino Linares (Arg)5:11:01
11Rafael De Vito (Arg)7:09:40

Solo men 46+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Raul Hernández Silva (Spa)3:34:44
2William Glore (USA)4:07:50
3Zdenko Rajevic (Chi)5:02:18
4Rick Metzger (Can)5:28:35
5Michael Schmid (Chi)6:30:35
6Rodrigo Javier Lopez (Chi)6:49:23
7Luis Hernán Bustos (Chi)6:53:29

Solo men 80+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felipe Sargent (Chi)4:49:54
2José Luis Astorquiza (Chi)5:11:28

 

Latest on Cyclingnews