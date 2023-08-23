Tour Poitou-Charentes: Penhoët moves into GC lead with stage 2 victory

Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2023: Paul Penhoët of Groupama-FDJ, in the Beige Best Young Rider Jersey, wins stage 2

Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 2 of the Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine with a final acceleration at the line in Bressuire.

From a 16-rider front group, Romain Cardis (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and Valentin Retailleau (AG2R Citroën) finished two seconds back for second and third, respectively.

Penhoët, who remains in the lead of the best young rider classification, moved up four positions to take the GC lead from Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling), who is now second. Scott McGill (Human Powered Health) dropped from second to third overall.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling