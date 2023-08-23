Tour Poitou-Charentes: Penhoët moves into GC lead with stage 2 victory
All French podium with Cardis second and Retailleau third
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) won stage 2 of the Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine with a final acceleration at the line in Bressuire.
From a 16-rider front group, Romain Cardis (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) and Valentin Retailleau (AG2R Citroën) finished two seconds back for second and third, respectively.
Penhoët, who remains in the lead of the best young rider classification, moved up four positions to take the GC lead from Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling), who is now second. Scott McGill (Human Powered Health) dropped from second to third overall.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
