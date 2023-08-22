Tour Poitou-Charentes: Wærenskjold sprints to opening stage victory

By Jackie Tyson
published

First leader's jersey goes to Uno-X rider with Scott McGill second and Giovanni Lonardi third overall

MATHA FRANCE AUGUST 22 Søren Wrenskjold of Norway and Team UnoX Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Giovanni Lonardi of Italy and Team EOLO Kometa during the 36th Tour Poitou Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2023 Stage 1 a 1952km stage from Confolens to Matha on August 22 2023 in Matha France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine: Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling) won the bunch sprint on stage 1 of Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle-Aquitaine on Tuesday. From a trio of riders to cross the line in Matha and separated by only half a wheel, Giovanni Lonardi (Eolo-Kometa) took second and Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ) followed in third.

The 23-year-old Norwegian’s victory on the 193.1km opening stage replicated his start a week ago at the Tour of Denmark, where he took the leader’s jersey on that first day of racing, finishing fourth overall. 

Tuesday’s victory was the fifth victory of the year for Wærenskjold, who took the first GC lead for the four-day race, one second over Scott McGill (Human Powered Health) and four seconds over the Eolo-Kometa duo of Lonardi and Diego Sevilla. McGill and Sevilla were part of a five-rider breakaway, McGill earning the sprint classification jersey.

Tour Poitou-Charentes en Nouvelle-Aquitaine features four road stages and one time trial. Stage 2 is a rolling 187.3km contest between Aulnay de Saintonge and Bressuire.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews