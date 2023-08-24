Tour Poitou-Charentes: Armirail earns commanding time trial win on stage 3b

By Cyclingnews
published

Søren Wærenskjold moves into GC lead with second-place ITT finish while Penhoët plummets to 25th

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
LA ROCHEPOSAY FRANCE AUGUST 24 Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ sprints during the 36th Tour Poitou Charentes en Nouvelle Aquitaine 2023 Stage 3b a 221km individual time trial stage from La RochePosay to La RochePosay on August 24 2023 in La RochePosay France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
In the afternoon, Bruno Armirail of Groupama-FDJ won the stage 3b individual time trial (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews