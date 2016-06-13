Tour of Utah 2016 Stage 7: Park City - Park City, 125.5km
Map and Profile
Stage 7: Park City - Park City
Park City hosts the tour for the eighth time on the final day, with another stage for the climbers. A new start/finish will add even more challenge to the route, which features the category 2 climb through the gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch and the final ascent of the race up and over Empire Pass, which has been heralded as one of the toughest climbs in US racing. A white-knuckle descent into Park City won't be the last hurrah, however, as the new finish on Upper Main Street means more climbing once riders get back into town.
