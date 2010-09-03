Walker takes field sprint victory
Shaw remains in race lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|1:58:06
|2
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|3
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|4
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|5
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|6
|Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|10
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|11
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|12
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|13
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|14
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|15
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|16
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|17
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|18
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|19
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|20
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|21
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|22
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|23
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|24
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|25
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|26
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|27
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|28
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|30
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|31
|Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
|32
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|33
|Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
|34
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|35
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|36
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|38
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|39
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
|40
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|41
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|42
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|43
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|44
|Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|45
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|46
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|47
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|48
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|49
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|50
|Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
|51
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|52
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|53
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|54
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|55
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|56
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|57
|Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
|58
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|59
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|60
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|61
|David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
|62
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|63
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|64
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|65
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|66
|Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|67
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|68
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|69
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|70
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|71
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|72
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|73
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|74
|Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
|75
|Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|76
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|77
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|78
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|79
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|80
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|81
|James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
|82
|Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
|83
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|84
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|85
|Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)
|86
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|87
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|88
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|89
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|90
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|91
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|92
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|93
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:11
|94
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|95
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:01:21
|96
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|97
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:01:34
|98
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|99
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:01:45
|100
|Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:03:52
|101
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|102
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:04:10
|103
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|0:04:12
|104
|Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:16:10
|105
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|106
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|107
|Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|108
|Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
|109
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|DNF
|Damian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
|DNF
|Yusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
|DNF
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|2
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|3
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|3
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|3
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|pts
|2
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|3
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|3
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|3
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|3
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|pts
|2
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|3
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|5:54:18
|2
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|3
|Hyster - Total Rush
|4
|Team SASI Cycling
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|Jayco/VIS/QAS
|7
|Swan Hill Rural City Council
|8
|Jayco Skins
|9
|Malaysian National Team
|10
|Mildura Rural City Council
|11
|Blackpeloton
|12
|Apollo Bicycles
|13
|search2retain-myteam2
|14
|New South Wales Instutite of Spor
|15
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|16
|Merida Australia Road Team
|17
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|18
|RACE - Fenton Green
|19
|Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|20
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:01:34
|21
|GE Plumbing
|0:04:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|16:55:15
|2
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:06
|3
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:15
|4
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:00:18
|5
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:21
|6
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:23
|7
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:32
|8
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:36
|9
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:43
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:47
|11
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:50
|12
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:54
|13
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:00:56
|14
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:58
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:03
|16
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:04
|17
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:01:07
|18
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|19
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:01:10
|20
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:01:14
|21
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:01:15
|22
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:01:16
|23
|Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:01:18
|24
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|25
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:01:26
|26
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|27
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|0:01:27
|28
|Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
|29
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:01:32
|30
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|31
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:01:35
|32
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:01:37
|33
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:38
|34
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:49
|35
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:54
|36
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:02:04
|37
|Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
|0:02:06
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|0:02:12
|39
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:02:35
|40
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:02:38
|41
|Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:02:56
|42
|David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:03:22
|43
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:33
|44
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:03:35
|45
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:03:45
|46
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:04:05
|47
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:04:17
|48
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|0:04:43
|49
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:04:54
|50
|Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:05:11
|51
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|0:05:19
|52
|Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:05:20
|53
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:24
|54
|Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:05:31
|55
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:56
|56
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:06:07
|57
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:06:13
|58
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:06:19
|59
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:49
|60
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|61
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:07:54
|62
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|63
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:45
|64
|Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|0:08:49
|65
|David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:09:22
|66
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:10:34
|67
|Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:11:32
|68
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:11:51
|69
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:12:11
|70
|David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:12:53
|71
|Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
|0:13:03
|72
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:13:09
|73
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:13:11
|74
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:13:30
|75
|Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:13:49
|76
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:13:55
|77
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:13:56
|78
|Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:13:58
|79
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:17:45
|80
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:19:58
|81
|Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:19:59
|82
|Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
|0:20:43
|83
|Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:21:42
|84
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:21:53
|85
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:24:06
|86
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|0:24:10
|87
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:25:13
|88
|James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:25:24
|89
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:30
|90
|Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
|0:25:34
|91
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:26:03
|92
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:26:57
|93
|Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|0:26:59
|94
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|0:27:23
|95
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:27:50
|96
|Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|0:27:51
|97
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|0:28:50
|98
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:28:54
|99
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:29:58
|100
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:30:19
|101
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:30:37
|102
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:32:09
|103
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:39:54
|104
|Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|0:44:01
|105
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:50:20
|106
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:54:00
|107
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|1:00:39
|108
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|1:01:27
|109
|Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|1:06:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|56
|pts
|2
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|44
|3
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|37
|4
|David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|33
|5
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|31
|6
|Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|29
|7
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|23
|8
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|23
|9
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|22
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|21
|11
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|20
|12
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|20
|13
|Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|12
|14
|Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
|12
|15
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|11
|16
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|11
|17
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|10
|18
|Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
|10
|19
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|9
|20
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|8
|21
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|8
|22
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|7
|23
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|6
|24
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|5
|25
|Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|5
|26
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|5
|27
|Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
|5
|28
|Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
|4
|29
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|4
|30
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|31
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|32
|Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|3
|33
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|3
|34
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|3
|35
|Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|36
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|3
|37
|Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|2
|38
|Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
|2
|39
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|40
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|41
|Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|42
|Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|43
|Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
|2
|44
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|2
|45
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|2
|46
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|2
|47
|Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|1
|48
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|1
|49
|Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
|1
|50
|Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
|1
|51
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|1
|52
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|1
|53
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|54
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|14
|pts
|2
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|12
|3
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|7
|4
|Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)
|6
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|6
|6
|Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
|5
|7
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|3
|8
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|9
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|3
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|3
|11
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|12
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|13
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|2
|14
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|2
|15
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|2
|16
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|17
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|2
|18
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
|2
|19
|Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
|1
|20
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|1
|21
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|1
|22
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|1
|23
|Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
|1
|24
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|4
|3
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|3
|4
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|2
|5
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|2
|6
|Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
|2
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|2
|8
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
|16:55:33
|2
|James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:00:03
|3
|Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:05
|4
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:14
|5
|Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:18
|6
|Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
|0:00:32
|7
|Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:00:36
|8
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|0:00:40
|9
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
|0:00:49
|10
|Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:00:52
|11
|Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:00:57
|12
|Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:08
|13
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:01:16
|14
|James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:01:20
|15
|Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:36
|16
|Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
|0:01:54
|17
|Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
|0:02:17
|18
|Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:03:15
|19
|Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:03:27
|20
|Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:04:36
|21
|Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
|0:05:01
|22
|Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
|0:05:38
|23
|Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
|0:05:55
|24
|Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:06:31
|25
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:07:36
|26
|Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:08:27
|27
|Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:10:16
|28
|Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:11:33
|29
|Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:12:51
|30
|Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:12:53
|31
|George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:13:12
|32
|Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
|0:13:37
|33
|Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
|0:13:38
|34
|Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
|0:19:40
|35
|Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
|0:21:35
|36
|Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:24:55
|37
|Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:12
|38
|Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:25:45
|39
|Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:27:32
|40
|James Northey (Blackpeloton)
|0:28:32
|41
|Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
|0:28:36
|42
|Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:29:40
|43
|Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
|0:30:01
|44
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:30:19
|45
|Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:39:36
|46
|James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
|0:50:02
|47
|Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
|0:53:42
|48
|Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
|1:00:21
|49
|Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
|1:01:09
|50
|Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
|1:05:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyster - Total Rush
|50:49:16
|2
|Virgin Blue RBS Morgans
|0:00:14
|3
|Genesys Wealth Advisers
|4
|Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
|0:00:26
|5
|Jayco Skins
|0:00:36
|6
|Malaysian National Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Jayco/VIS/QAS
|0:00:51
|8
|McDonagh Blake - Witness
|0:01:48
|9
|Plan B Racing Team
|0:02:36
|10
|Shortis.com.au Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|11
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:04:38
|12
|Merida Australia Road Team
|0:05:34
|13
|search2retain-myteam2
|0:08:44
|14
|Team SASI Cycling
|0:09:53
|15
|Swan Hill Rural City Council
|0:12:24
|16
|New South Wales Instutite of Spor
|0:12:35
|17
|Blackpeloton
|0:15:28
|18
|Mildura Rural City Council
|0:20:20
|19
|RACE - Fenton Green
|0:35:56
|20
|Apollo Bicycles
|0:36:22
|21
|GE Plumbing
|0:41:10
