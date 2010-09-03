Trending

Walker takes field sprint victory

Shaw remains in race lead

Image 1 of 25

Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) from Western Australia feels the pain as a medical officer checks his collarbone after a crash on stage eleven.

Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) from Western Australia feels the pain as a medical officer checks his collarbone after a crash on stage eleven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 25

Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS) came from far right to take stage eleven in Ouyen.

Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS) came from far right to take stage eleven in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 25

Victorian Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS) has been teasing all week for a stage win and finally cracks one on stage eleven.

Victorian Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS) has been teasing all week for a stage win and finally cracks one on stage eleven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 25

Popular Australian tv personality Denise 'Ding-Dong' Drysdale presents some rewards to the placegetters in Ouyen.

Popular Australian tv personality Denise 'Ding-Dong' Drysdale presents some rewards to the placegetters in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 25

The stage eleven podium (l-r): Harrif Saleh (2nd,Malaysian National Team), Nicholas Walker (1st,Jayco/VIS) and Scott Law (3rd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).

The stage eleven podium (l-r): Harrif Saleh (2nd,Malaysian National Team), Nicholas Walker (1st,Jayco/VIS) and Scott Law (3rd,Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 25

Brothers in arms: Malaysian National Team manager William Walker (left) chats with brother and stage winner Nicholas Walker in Ouyen.

Brothers in arms: Malaysian National Team manager William Walker (left) chats with brother and stage winner Nicholas Walker in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 25

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage jersey.

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) was awarded the most aggressive rider of the stage jersey.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 25

Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) is the new leader of the Fonterra Rising Star competiton on the tour.

Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team) is the new leader of the Fonterra Rising Star competiton on the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 25

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour leader's purple jersey with three stages remaining.

Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) remains in the tour leader's purple jersey with three stages remaining.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 25

Aussie tv personality Denise 'Ding-Dong' Drysdale got the stage underway in Ouyen.

Aussie tv personality Denise 'Ding-Dong' Drysdale got the stage underway in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 25

Gee these pens are hopeless: Commissaire Matthew Wright jots down the riders details after another crash on stage eleven.

Gee these pens are hopeless: Commissaire Matthew Wright jots down the riders details after another crash on stage eleven.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 25

The breakaway was reeled in and the finish became a bunch sprint in Ouyen.

The breakaway was reeled in and the finish became a bunch sprint in Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 25

(l-r): Brendan Brooks (Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team), Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush), and Matthew Marshall (Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team) during their break.

(l-r): Brendan Brooks (Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team), Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans), Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush), and Matthew Marshall (Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team) during their break.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 25

Matthew Marshall and Brendan Brooks of Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team took over the driving duties in the leading quartet with fifteen kilometres to the finish.

Matthew Marshall and Brendan Brooks of Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team took over the driving duties in the leading quartet with fifteen kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 25

Riders were down again on the tour early into stage eleven near Ouyen.

Riders were down again on the tour early into stage eleven near Ouyen.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton at the half-way mark in Patchewollock.

The peloton at the half-way mark in Patchewollock.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 25

Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) hasn't had much luck on this tour and that continued on stage eleven with a puncuture just after the start and then crashing here in Patchewollock.

Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council) hasn't had much luck on this tour and that continued on stage eleven with a puncuture just after the start and then crashing here in Patchewollock.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 25

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) and Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) attacked the peloton on the way back to Ouyen from Patchewollock.

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) and Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans) attacked the peloton on the way back to Ouyen from Patchewollock.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 19 of 25

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) is never too far from the front of the race and he was at it again on stage eleven when he broke free with Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).

Gordon McCauley (Hyster-Total Rush) is never too far from the front of the race and he was at it again on stage eleven when he broke free with Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue/RBS Morgans).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 20 of 25

David Pell was leading his Drapac Porsche teammates on the front of the chasing peloton.

David Pell was leading his Drapac Porsche teammates on the front of the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 21 of 25

Tour leader Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) in fifth wheel as the peloton give chase to two riders up ahead.

Tour leader Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche) in fifth wheel as the peloton give chase to two riders up ahead.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 22 of 25

McCauley and Pearson on one of the few downhill sections of stage eleven on the out-and-back course from Ouyen to Patchewollock.

McCauley and Pearson on one of the few downhill sections of stage eleven on the out-and-back course from Ouyen to Patchewollock.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 25

The chasing peloton was around thirty seconds behind the leading pair with twenty kilometres to the finish.

The chasing peloton was around thirty seconds behind the leading pair with twenty kilometres to the finish.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 25

Two became four as Brendan Brooks and Matthew Marshall, both of Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team, joined McCauley and Pearson.

Two became four as Brendan Brooks and Matthew Marshall, both of Shortis.Com.Au.Cycling Team, joined McCauley and Pearson.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 25

Malaysian Yusrizal Usoff and Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) crashed early into the stage and took no further part in the race.

Malaysian Yusrizal Usoff and Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team) crashed early into the stage and took no further part in the race.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)1:58:06
2Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
4Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
5Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
7Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
10Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
12Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)
13James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
14Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)
17George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
18Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)
19Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)
20Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)
21Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)
22Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
23Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)
24Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)
25Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)
26Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)
27Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
28Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
29Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)
30Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)
31Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
32Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)
33Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)
34Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)
35David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)
36Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)
37Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
38Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
39Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)
40Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)
41Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
42Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )
43James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)
44Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
45Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
46Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )
47John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
48Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)
49Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
50Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)
51Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
52Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)
53James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
54Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)
55Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)
56Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )
57Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)
58Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)
59Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
60Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)
61David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)
62Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)
63Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)
64Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
65Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
66Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
67Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)
68Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)
69Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)
70Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
71James Northey (Blackpeloton)
72David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
73Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)
74Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)
75Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
76Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)
77Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)
78Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)
79Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)
80Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
81James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)
82Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)
83Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)
84Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)
85Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)
86Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
87James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)
88Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)
89Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)
90Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
91Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )
92Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )
93Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:11
94David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)
95Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:21
96Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
97Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:34
98Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
99Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:01:45
100Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:03:52
101Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
102Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:04:10
103Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:04:12
104Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:16:10
105Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)
106Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)
107Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)
108Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)
109Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)
DNFDamian Harris (RACE - Fenton Green)
DNFYusrizal Usoff (Malaysian National Team)
DNFSam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3pts
2Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)2
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)2
3Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)3pts
2Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )2
3Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)1

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3pts
2Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )1

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)2
3Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

KOM 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3pts
2Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
3Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1

KOM 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)3pts
2Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
3Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Virgin Blue RBS Morgans5:54:18
2Genesys Wealth Advisers
3Hyster - Total Rush
4Team SASI Cycling
5Drapac Professional Cycling
6Jayco/VIS/QAS
7Swan Hill Rural City Council
8Jayco Skins
9Malaysian National Team
10Mildura Rural City Council
11Blackpeloton
12Apollo Bicycles
13search2retain-myteam2
14New South Wales Instutite of Spor
15McDonagh Blake - Witness
16Merida Australia Road Team
17Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O
18RACE - Fenton Green
19Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:01:21
20Plan B Racing Team0:01:34
21GE Plumbing0:04:12

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)16:55:15
2Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:06
3Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:15
4Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:00:18
5James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:21
6Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:23
7Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:32
8Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:36
9Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:43
10Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:47
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:50
12Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:54
13David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:56
14Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:58
15Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:03
16Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:04
17Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:07
18Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
19Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:01:10
20Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )0:01:14
21Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:01:15
22Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:01:16
23Russell Gill (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:01:18
24Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)
25Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)0:01:26
26Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)
27Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)0:01:27
28Will Tehan (Hyster - Total Rush)
29Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)0:01:32
30Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:34
31Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:01:35
32Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)0:01:37
33James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:38
34Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:49
35Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:54
36Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:04
37Clayton Fettell (GE Plumbing)0:02:06
38Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:02:12
39Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:35
40Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:02:38
41Scot Cronly-Dillon (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:02:56
42David Melville (Merida Australia Road Team)0:03:22
43Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:33
44John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:35
45Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:45
46Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)0:04:05
47Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:04:17
48Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)0:04:43
49Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:54
50Rene Kolbach (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:05:11
51Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:05:19
52Jacob Sutherland (Hyster - Total Rush)0:05:20
53Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:24
54Akmal Amrum (Mildura Rural City Council)0:05:31
55Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:56
56Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)0:06:07
57Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:06:13
58Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:06:19
59Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:49
60Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)
61James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:54
62Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
63Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:45
64Zamri Saleh (Malaysian National Team)0:08:49
65David Tozer (RACE - Fenton Green)0:09:22
66Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:10:34
67Gilbert Gutowski (Merida Australia Road Team)0:11:32
68Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:51
69Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:12:11
70David Treacy (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:12:53
71Matthe Wheatcroft (Blackpeloton)0:13:03
72Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:09
73Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:13:11
74George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:30
75Courtney Black (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:13:49
76Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:55
77Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:56
78Tristan Jones (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:13:58
79Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )0:17:45
80Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:58
81Timothy Decker (Team SASI Cycling)0:19:59
82Brad Tilby (Blackpeloton)0:20:43
83Jason Rigg (Mildura Rural City Council)0:21:42
84Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:21:53
85Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )0:24:06
86Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)0:24:10
87Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:25:13
88James Mcdulling (RACE - Fenton Green)0:25:24
89Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:30
90Jared Rowney (GE Plumbing)0:25:34
91Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:26:03
92Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)0:26:57
93Sean Evangelista (GE Plumbing)0:26:59
94Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)0:27:23
95Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:50
96Angus Gale (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)0:27:51
97James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:50
98Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:54
99Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:29:58
100Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:30:19
101Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:30:37
102Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:32:09
103Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:39:54
104Daniel Hopper (Swan Hill Rural City Council)0:44:01
105James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:50:20
106Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:54:00
107Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)1:00:39
108Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)1:01:27
109Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)1:06:03

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)56pts
2Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)44
3Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)37
4David Pell (Drapac Professional Cycling)33
5Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)31
6Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)29
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)23
8Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)23
9James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)22
10Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)21
11Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)20
12Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)20
13Timothy Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
14Timothy Dalgliesh (Merida Australia Road Team)12
15Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)11
16Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
17Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
18Christoper Williams (Merida Australia Road Team)10
19Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)9
20Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)8
21Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)8
22Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)7
23Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
24Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)5
25Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
26Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)5
27Daniel Furmston (Plan B Racing Team)5
28Mark Isaacs (search2retain-myteam2 )4
29Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)4
30James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
31Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
32Rico Rogers (Swan Hill Rural City Council)3
33Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)3
34Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)3
35Jason Allen (Hyster - Total Rush)3
36Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)3
37Geoff Straub (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
38Logan Mort (Blackpeloton)2
39Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)2
40Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )2
41Amir Rusli (Malaysian National Team)2
42Chris Steffanoni (search2retain-myteam2 )2
43Michael Cupitt (Merida Australia Road Team)2
44Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)2
45Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)2
46George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
47Sam Rutherford (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)1
48Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)1
49Luis Trueba (Mildura Rural City Council)1
50Christopher D'amelio (Apollo Bicycles)1
51Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )1
52Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)1
53Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
54John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)14pts
2Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)12
3Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
4Sam Davis (Plan B Racing Team)6
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)6
6Charles Howlett (search2retain-myteam2 )5
7Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)3
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
9Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
10Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)3
11Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2
12Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
14Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)2
15Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)2
16Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
17Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)2
18Neil Van Der Ploeg (search2retain-myteam2 )2
19Andrew Barlow (Blackpeloton)1
20James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)1
21Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
22Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)1
23Alexander Malone (Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll)1
24Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Mccauley (Hyster - Total Rush)5pts
2Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)4
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)3
4James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)2
5Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)2
6Fallanie Ali (Malaysian National Team)2
7Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)2
8Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrif Saleh (Malaysian National Team)16:55:33
2James Williamson (Hyster - Total Rush)0:00:03
3Scott Law (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:05
4Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:14
5Nicholas Walker (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:18
6Adam Phelan (McDonagh Blake - Witness)0:00:32
7Eric Sheppard (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:00:36
8Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)0:00:40
9Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:49
10Benjamin Hill (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:00:52
11Damien Howson (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:57
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco Skins)0:01:08
13Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:01:16
14James Mowatt (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:01:20
15Patrick Lane (Jayco Skins)0:01:36
16Rohan Dennis (Jayco Skins)0:01:54
17Alexander Ray (Hyster - Total Rush)0:02:17
18Kane Walker (Apollo Bicycles)0:03:15
19Jay Mccarthy (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:03:27
20Stuart Smith (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:04:36
21Sean Joyce (Blackpeloton)0:05:01
22Andy Mcnab (search2retain-myteam2 )0:05:38
23Shahrul Amin (Malaysian National Team)0:05:55
24Matthew Benson (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:31
25James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:07:36
26Alexand Edmondson (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:27
27Jack Beckinsale (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:10:16
28Scott Mcphee (Team SASI Cycling)0:11:33
29Michael Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:51
30Thomas Palmer (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:12:53
31George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:12
32Rick Sanders (Jayco/VIS/QAS)0:13:37
33Harry Rassie (RACE - Fenton Green)0:13:38
34Mitchell Mulhern (Merida Australia Road Team)0:19:40
35Fakhrullah Alias (Malaysian National Team)0:21:35
36Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:24:55
37Jackson Law (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:12
38Ethan Kimmince (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:25:45
39Liam Dove (Mildura Rural City Council)0:27:32
40James Northey (Blackpeloton)0:28:32
41Ghazali Hamid (Mildura Rural City Council)0:28:36
42Edward Bissaker (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:29:40
43Patrick Drapac (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:30:01
44Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:30:19
45Jared Triggs (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:39:36
46James Henry (Apollo Bicycles)0:50:02
47Stephen Bomball (New South Wales Instutite of S)0:53:42
48Trevor Griffiths (Apollo Bicycles)1:00:21
49Louis Evangelista (GE Plumbing)1:01:09
50Fergus Maclachlan (Swan Hill Rural City Council)1:05:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyster - Total Rush50:49:16
2Virgin Blue RBS Morgans0:00:14
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Bike Bug North Sydney/Carroll & O0:00:26
5Jayco Skins0:00:36
6Malaysian National Team0:00:43
7Jayco/VIS/QAS0:00:51
8McDonagh Blake - Witness0:01:48
9Plan B Racing Team0:02:36
10Shortis.com.au Cycling Team0:04:19
11Drapac Professional Cycling0:04:38
12Merida Australia Road Team0:05:34
13search2retain-myteam20:08:44
14Team SASI Cycling0:09:53
15Swan Hill Rural City Council0:12:24
16New South Wales Instutite of Spor0:12:35
17Blackpeloton0:15:28
18Mildura Rural City Council0:20:20
19RACE - Fenton Green0:35:56
20Apollo Bicycles0:36:22
21GE Plumbing0:41:10

Latest on Cyclingnews