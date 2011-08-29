Trending

Aaron Gate makes it two straight for Rabodirect New Zealand

Breakaway stays away till finish on windy day in Nathalia

Image 1 of 14

Pat Shaw (Genesys) on the podium as the new leader of the Tour of the Murray River.

Pat Shaw (Genesys) on the podium as the new leader of the Tour of the Murray River.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 14

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria is the new leader of the 2011 Tifosi Tour of the Murray River.

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria is the new leader of the 2011 Tifosi Tour of the Murray River.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 14

The stage four podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Aaron Gate (1st,Rabodirect New Zealand), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche).

The stage four podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Aaron Gate (1st,Rabodirect New Zealand), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 14

Stage winner Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) releases the champagne whilst a bemused Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) looks on.

Stage winner Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) releases the champagne whilst a bemused Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) looks on.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 14

Shut the gate: Kiwi Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) finds himself in third place on the GC overall after winning stage four.

Shut the gate: Kiwi Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) finds himself in third place on the GC overall after winning stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 14

Aaron Gate (left) of Rabodirect New Zealand edges out Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) to win stage four of the Tour into Nathalia.

Aaron Gate (left) of Rabodirect New Zealand edges out Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) to win stage four of the Tour into Nathalia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 14

Missed by that much: Stage runner-up Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) explains the finish to third-placed Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche).

Missed by that much: Stage runner-up Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) explains the finish to third-placed Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 8 of 14

Coke adds life: Rabodirect New Zealand team-manager John Dam (centre) supplies the coca-cola for stage winner Aaron Gate (left) and Peter Latham.

Coke adds life: Rabodirect New Zealand team-manager John Dam (centre) supplies the coca-cola for stage winner Aaron Gate (left) and Peter Latham.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 9 of 14

The peloton pass through Picola on stage four from Numurkah to Nathalia.

The peloton pass through Picola on stage four from Numurkah to Nathalia.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 10 of 14

David Kelly (Drapac Porsche) is assisted after crashing early into stage four, Kelly later abandoned the tour.

David Kelly (Drapac Porsche) is assisted after crashing early into stage four, Kelly later abandoned the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 11 of 14

Pure Tasmania & Deloitte team-manager Mark Matthews changes a wheel for Danny Pulbrook after a pile-up on stage four.

Pure Tasmania & Deloitte team-manager Mark Matthews changes a wheel for Danny Pulbrook after a pile-up on stage four.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 12 of 14

A pile-up on straight roads near Numurkah where several riders came to grief.

A pile-up on straight roads near Numurkah where several riders came to grief.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 13 of 14

The peloton split at an intersection near Numurkah on stage four of the tour.

The peloton split at an intersection near Numurkah on stage four of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 14 of 14

Gate takes the stage, sprinting ahead of the chasing peloton.

Gate takes the stage, sprinting ahead of the chasing peloton.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate continued the run of success by the RaboDirect team at the Tour of the Murray River, winning the afternoon’s 82km fourth stage, after Myron Simpson won the criterium stage earlier in the day.

The stage was turned into a real test because of strong side winds and the break of the day formed just ten kilometres from the finish. Gate was in the move, with teammate Wes Gough and the two worked together to ensure victory. Gough lead out the sprint into the final corner and then Gate charged to the line, beating Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling). Gough finished fourth of the nine-rider move, with Andrew Martin (Plan B) winning the bunch sprint, just ten seconds later.
Thanks to his second place, Shaw took the overall race lead from Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

"It's been a great day for the team," director sportif Gordon McCauley said. "The afternoon was brutal in the wind and we did well to get two up into the break that we knew would come and from there Wes was excellent and Gatey was much too good for them."

The 15-stage race continues with two more stages on Tuesday. A 71km morning road stage from Echuca to Kyabram, followed by a 30km criterium around Rochester. The race ends on September 4.
 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)1:51:39
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
4Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
5Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
6Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
7Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
8Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:10
11Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:11
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:24
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
14Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
16Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
17Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
18Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
19Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
20Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
22Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
23Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
24Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
25Scott Law (V Australia)
26Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
27Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
28Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
29Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)
30Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
31Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
32Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
33Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
34Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
37Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
38Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
39Samuel Davis (Plan B)
40Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
41Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:00:39
42Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
43Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:44
44Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
45Logan Calder (Plan B)
46George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
47Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
48Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
49Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
50Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
51Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
52Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
53Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:48
54Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
55Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
56Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:51
57Christopher Winn (V Australia)
58Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
59Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
60David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
61Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
62Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
63Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)
64Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:00:59
65Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:03
66Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:08
67Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:32
68Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:01:36
69Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:57
70Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
71David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
72Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
73Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
74Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:02
75Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:08
76Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
77Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
78Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:11
79Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:30
80Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:42
81Nick Walker (V Australia)0:03:33
82Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:36
83Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:05:39
84Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
85Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
86Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
87Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
88James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)
89Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
90Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
91Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
92James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
93Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)
94David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
95Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:05:43
96Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:11:30
97Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)
98Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:15:31

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Bradeley Hall (Plan B)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4:56:03
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:09
3Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:00:15
4Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:16
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:18
6Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:21
7Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
8Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:00:22
9Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:23
11Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:24
12Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
13Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:25
14Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:27
15Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:31
16Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)
17Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:32
18Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:00:33
19Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:37
20Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:00:39
21Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
22Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:41
23Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:42
24Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:44
25Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:47
26Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
27Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:48
28Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:49
29Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
30Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
31Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
32Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
33Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
34Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
35Samuel Davis (Plan B)
36Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling)
38Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
39Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:01:04
40Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:06
41Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:01:09
42Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
44Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
45Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
46Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
47Logan Calder (Plan B)
48Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:01:13
49Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
50Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
51Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)
52Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:16
53Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
54Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
55Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)
56David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
57Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:19
58Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:01:24
59Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:28
60Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:01:33
61Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:01:49
62Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:57
63Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:02:01
64Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:16
65Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:21
66David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:22
67Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
69Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
70Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
71Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:30
72Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:33
73Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:35
74Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:39
75Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:07
76Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:35
77Nick Walker (V Australia)0:03:51
78Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:04:44
79George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:05:44
80Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:06:04
81Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
82Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS)0:06:08
83Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:06:34
84Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:06:59
85Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:07:08
86Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:07:39
87Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:20
88Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:22
89James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team)0:08:23
90Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:10:02
91Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:10:39
92Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:11:46
93Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
94James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:11:47
95Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:15:56
96David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:16:31
97Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
98Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:22:22

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)22pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)21
3Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
4Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)11
6Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)10
7Michael Freiberg (V Australia)10
8Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
9Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)9
10Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)7
12Nick Walker (V Australia)6
13Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
14Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)3
15Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
16Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
17Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
18Scott Law (V Australia)2
19Andrew Martin (Plan B)2
20Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
21Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
22Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)1
23Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)1
24Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
25Bradeley Hall (Plan B)1
26Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)17pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)12
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)12
6Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
7Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)6
9Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling)5
10Scott Law (V Australia)4
11Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
12Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1
14Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Hill Climb Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts
2Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
3Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
4Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling14:49:25
2Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:13
3Plan B0:00:33
4Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:37
5V Australia
6Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:01
7BIKEBUG.COM0:01:06
8Team SASI Cycling0:01:11
9Suzuki/Trek0:01:27
10Team Budget Forklifts0:01:38
11Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:02:11
12Paramatta Race Team0:02:28
13Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:03:04
14Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:12
15Moira Shire Council Team0:09:32
16John West Cycling Team0:27:51

 

Latest on Cyclingnews