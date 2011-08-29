Image 1 of 14 Pat Shaw (Genesys) on the podium as the new leader of the Tour of the Murray River. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 14 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) from Victoria is the new leader of the 2011 Tifosi Tour of the Murray River. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 14 The stage four podium (l-r): Patrick Shaw (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Aaron Gate (1st,Rabodirect New Zealand), and Adam Phelan (3rd,Drapac Porsche). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 14 Stage winner Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) releases the champagne whilst a bemused Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) looks on. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 14 Shut the gate: Kiwi Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) finds himself in third place on the GC overall after winning stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 14 Aaron Gate (left) of Rabodirect New Zealand edges out Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) to win stage four of the Tour into Nathalia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 14 Missed by that much: Stage runner-up Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) explains the finish to third-placed Adam Phelan (Drapac Porsche). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 14 Coke adds life: Rabodirect New Zealand team-manager John Dam (centre) supplies the coca-cola for stage winner Aaron Gate (left) and Peter Latham. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 14 The peloton pass through Picola on stage four from Numurkah to Nathalia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 14 David Kelly (Drapac Porsche) is assisted after crashing early into stage four, Kelly later abandoned the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 14 Pure Tasmania & Deloitte team-manager Mark Matthews changes a wheel for Danny Pulbrook after a pile-up on stage four. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 14 A pile-up on straight roads near Numurkah where several riders came to grief. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 13 of 14 The peloton split at an intersection near Numurkah on stage four of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 14 of 14 Gate takes the stage, sprinting ahead of the chasing peloton. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

New Zealand’s Aaron Gate continued the run of success by the RaboDirect team at the Tour of the Murray River, winning the afternoon’s 82km fourth stage, after Myron Simpson won the criterium stage earlier in the day.

The stage was turned into a real test because of strong side winds and the break of the day formed just ten kilometres from the finish. Gate was in the move, with teammate Wes Gough and the two worked together to ensure victory. Gough lead out the sprint into the final corner and then Gate charged to the line, beating Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling). Gough finished fourth of the nine-rider move, with Andrew Martin (Plan B) winning the bunch sprint, just ten seconds later.

Thanks to his second place, Shaw took the overall race lead from Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

"It's been a great day for the team," director sportif Gordon McCauley said. "The afternoon was brutal in the wind and we did well to get two up into the break that we knew would come and from there Wes was excellent and Gatey was much too good for them."

The 15-stage race continues with two more stages on Tuesday. A 71km morning road stage from Echuca to Kyabram, followed by a 30km criterium around Rochester. The race ends on September 4.



Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1:51:39 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 5 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 6 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 8 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:00:10 11 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:11 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:24 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 16 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 17 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 18 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 19 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 20 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 22 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 23 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 24 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 25 Scott Law (V Australia) 26 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 27 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 28 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 29 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 30 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 31 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 32 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 33 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 34 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 37 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 38 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 39 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 40 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 41 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:00:39 42 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 43 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:44 44 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 45 Logan Calder (Plan B) 46 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 47 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 48 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 49 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 50 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 51 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 52 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 53 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:48 54 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 55 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 56 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:51 57 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 58 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 59 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 60 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 61 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 62 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 63 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 64 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:00:59 65 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:03 66 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:08 67 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:32 68 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:36 69 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:57 70 Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 71 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 72 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 73 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 74 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:02 75 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:08 76 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 77 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 78 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:11 79 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:30 80 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:42 81 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:03:33 82 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:36 83 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:05:39 84 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 85 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 86 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 87 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 88 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 89 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 90 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 91 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 92 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 93 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 94 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 95 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:05:43 96 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:11:30 97 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 98 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:15:31

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4:56:03 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:09 3 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:00:15 4 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:16 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:18 6 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:21 7 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 8 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:00:22 9 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:23 11 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:24 12 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 13 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:00:25 14 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:00:27 15 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:31 16 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 17 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:32 18 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:00:33 19 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:37 20 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:39 21 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:41 23 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:42 24 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:44 25 Scott Law (V Australia) 0:00:47 26 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 27 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:48 28 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:49 29 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 30 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 31 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 32 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 33 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 34 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 35 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 36 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Team SASI Cycling) 38 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 39 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:01:04 40 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:06 41 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:01:09 42 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 43 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 44 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 45 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 46 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 47 Logan Calder (Plan B) 48 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:01:13 49 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 50 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 51 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 52 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:16 53 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 54 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 55 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 56 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 57 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:19 58 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:01:24 59 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:28 60 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:01:33 61 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:01:49 62 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:57 63 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:01 64 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:16 65 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:21 66 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:22 67 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 69 Brad Davies (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 70 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 71 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:30 72 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:33 73 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:35 74 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:39 75 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:07 76 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:35 77 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:03:51 78 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:04:44 79 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:05:44 80 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:06:04 81 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 82 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:06:08 83 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:06:34 84 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:06:59 85 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:07:08 86 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:07:39 87 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:20 88 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:22 89 James Henry (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:08:23 90 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:10:02 91 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:10:39 92 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:11:46 93 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 94 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:11:47 95 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:15:56 96 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:16:31 97 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 98 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:22:22

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 22 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 21 3 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 4 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 11 6 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 7 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 10 8 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 9 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 7 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 13 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 14 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 15 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 16 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 17 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 18 Scott Law (V Australia) 2 19 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 2 20 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 21 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 22 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 1 23 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 1 24 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 25 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 1 26 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 17 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 12 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 12 6 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 7 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 9 Jack Beckinsale (Team SASI Cycling) 5 10 Scott Law (V Australia) 4 11 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 12 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1 14 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1

Hill Climb Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts 2 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 3 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 4 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2