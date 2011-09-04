Image 1 of 6 The final tour GC podium (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Patrick Shaw (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 6 The Rabodirect New Zealand team added an international flavour to the tour this year. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 6 Tour winner Patrick Shaw is congratulated by Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston in Mildura. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 6 Thanks mate, you can have the next one: Tour winner Patrick Shaw with stage winner and Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Steele Von Hoff. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 6 Steele Von Hoff (far right) of Genesys Wealth Advisers wins the final stage in Mildura in a blanket affair. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 6 The final stage podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Exuberant Ballarat rider Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the biggest reward of his victory- studded career with a well-earned triumph in the Tour of the Murray River.

Shaw, 25, won by a slender two seconds from teammate Steele Von Hoff, with Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist Ben Kersten a further 27 seconds back in third place.

The final stage of the eight-day 847km tour, a 66km kermesse on Mildura's riverfront, was won by Von Hoff from the "Taree Terrier" Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), with Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) third.

The dazzling Von Hoff won five tour stages to add to the five he claimed in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in July and the two he took in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong in mid-August.

Von Hoff, a full-time boilermaker in Dandenong until six months ago, has bolted to an unbeatable lead in the 2011 Scody Cup, the four-event series which concludes with the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania, October 4 – 9.

Shaw will go into the Tassie tour loaded with confidence after a superb all-round display in the Murray event, holding the yellow jersey since the Stage 2 road race from Yarrawonga to Cobram on Sunday, August 28.

"I never thought I would be on the honor roll for this race," Shaw said, referring to the quality of some of the previous winners, including Sydney Olympic gold medallist Brett Aitken, New Zealand's world track champion Greg Henderson, reigning Australian criterium titleholder Jonathan Cantwell, and international representatives Simon Clarke, William Walker, Robert McLachlan, Leigh Howard and Peter McDonald.

"It was hard to hold on to the jersey because of all the intermediate sprints (131) and the depth of talent in the field, but my Genesys teammates were fantastic.

"For me, winning was the icing on the cake."

Shaw tried his hand in Europe in 2008-9, but returned to Australia last year believing he wasn't quite ready for the rigors of international cycling.

He had a tremendous 2010 on the Australian domestic scene, winning the Tour of Gippsland, the Launceston to New Norfolk Classic and the Scody Cup.

"The Gippsland victory reinvigorated me and I am in a terrific place right now," he said. "With my teammates at Genesys, life is so much more fulfilling."

The 16th Murray Tour was conducted in near-perfect sunshine over most of its eight days, but was marred by a chain of crashes which saw about 75 of the original 107-man field hit the bitumen.

Twenty-six riders crashed in the grand finale 20-lap Mildura stage, with Queenslander Brian McLeod (Budget Forklifts) sustaining abrasions to an elbow.

Johnnie Walker, William's younger brother, won the Tasco Inland sprint championship by 11 points from Shaw, with Canberra's Adam Phelan third.

Phelan, 20, claimed the Fonterra Rising Star award and also finished fourth overall.

Gutsy New Zealander Alexander Ray claimed the Merbein Community Bank Most Aggressive Rider title, while Newcastle's Joe Lewis surprised with his victory in the Tourism Victoria King of the Mountains championship.

Von Hoff won the WHK criterium championship by a single point from Kersten.

The tour, backed by Tourism Victoria and the NSW Government, was a feature event on Cycling Australia's national road series.

Full Results 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1:24:31 2 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 5 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 9 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 11 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 12 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 14 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 15 Nick Walker (V Australia) 16 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 19 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 20 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 21 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 22 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 23 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 24 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 25 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 26 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 27 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 28 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 29 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 30 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 31 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 32 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 33 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 34 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 35 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 36 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 37 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 38 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 39 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 40 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 41 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 42 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 43 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 44 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:09 45 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 46 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 47 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 48 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 49 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 50 Logan Calder (Plan B) 51 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 52 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:13 53 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 54 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:00:15 55 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:00:17 56 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 57 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 58 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 59 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 60 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 61 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 62 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 63 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 64 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:00:32 65 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 66 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:00:33 67 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:36 68 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 69 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 70 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 71 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 72 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:49 73 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 0:01:00 74 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 0:01:10 75 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 0:01:47 76 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 77 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:03 78 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:41 79 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 0:04:32 80 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:46 81 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 82 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:04:49 83 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:07:38 84 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 85 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 86 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:10:27 87 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 88 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:30:10 DNS Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Sprint 1 - Lap 2 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 4 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 6 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 8 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 10 1 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 3 pts 2 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 1

Sprint 6 - Lap 12 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 2 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1

Sprint 7 - Lap 14 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 8 - Lap 16 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 2 3 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1

Sprint 9 - Lap 18 1 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 1

Sprint 10 - Lap 20 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 11 - Lap 22 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1

Sprint 12 - Lap 24 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1

Sprint 13 - Lap 26 1 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1

Sprint 14 - Lap 28 1 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 3 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2 3 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 pts

Final general classification 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18:16:33 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:02 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:29 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:34 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:45 6 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 0:00:59 7 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:01:04 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:01:11 9 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:35 10 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:49 11 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:50 12 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 13 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:53 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:00 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:02 16 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:02:10 17 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:14 18 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:20 19 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:25 20 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 0:02:27 21 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 22 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:34 23 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:42 24 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 25 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:52 26 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:53 27 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:58 28 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:03 29 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:06 30 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:03:11 31 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:03:18 32 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:28 33 Logan Calder (Plan B) 0:03:29 34 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:35 35 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:36 36 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 0:03:50 37 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 38 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:03:54 39 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:01 40 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:20 41 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:25 42 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:04:27 43 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:38 44 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:04:53 45 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:32 46 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:05:36 47 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:05:49 48 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:06:20 49 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:06:40 50 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 51 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:08:54 52 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:09:09 53 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:09:49 54 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 0:10:16 55 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 56 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:10:22 57 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:10:33 58 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 0:11:14 59 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:29 60 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:11:30 61 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:12:09 62 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:13:39 63 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:14:16 64 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:15:13 65 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:44 66 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:17:50 67 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 0:19:13 68 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:19:46 69 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:21:02 70 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:21:27 71 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:21:51 72 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:22:12 73 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:24:29 74 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:26:23 75 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:26:39 76 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:28:23 77 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:30:19 78 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:30:29 79 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:32:04 80 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:37:33 81 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:37:57 82 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 0:42:25 83 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:43:19 84 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:52:28 85 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:07:02 86 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 1:09:57 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 1:12:56 88 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 2:38:27

Sprint classification 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 90 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 79 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 59 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 58 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 56 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 7 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 32 8 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 23 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 22 10 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 11 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 21 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 19 13 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 14 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 15 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 13 16 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 11 17 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 18 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 10 19 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 10 20 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 9 21 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 22 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 7 23 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 7 24 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 25 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 26 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 27 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 5 28 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 5 29 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 30 Logan Calder (Plan B) 5 31 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 32 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 33 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 5 34 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 35 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 4 36 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 37 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 4 38 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 39 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 40 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 3 41 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 42 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 2 43 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 44 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 2 45 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 46 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 47 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 48 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 49 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 50 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 1 51 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 1 52 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium classification 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 65 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 64 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 44 4 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 32 5 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 26 6 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 21 8 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 20 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 13 12 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 12 13 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 14 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 10 15 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 7 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 7 17 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 6 18 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 19 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 5 20 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 21 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 22 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 23 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 24 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Hill climb classification 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 13 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 6 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 6 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 7 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 10 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 11 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 1 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1 13 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 14 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 15 Logan Calder (Plan B) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 4 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 3 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 4 4 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 5 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 10 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 11 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2

Best young rider classification 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18:17:04 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:11 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:00:37 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:01 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:15 6 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:53 7 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:00 8 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:18 9 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:19 10 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:24