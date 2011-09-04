Trending

Von Hoff takes final stage

Shaw claims overall crown

Image 1 of 6

The final tour GC podium (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Patrick Shaw (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).

The final tour GC podium (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Patrick Shaw (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 6

The Rabodirect New Zealand team added an international flavour to the tour this year.

The Rabodirect New Zealand team added an international flavour to the tour this year.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 6

Tour winner Patrick Shaw is congratulated by Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston in Mildura.

Tour winner Patrick Shaw is congratulated by Genesys Wealth Advisers manager Andrew Christie-Johnston in Mildura.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 6

Thanks mate, you can have the next one: Tour winner Patrick Shaw with stage winner and Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Steele Von Hoff.

Thanks mate, you can have the next one: Tour winner Patrick Shaw with stage winner and Genesys Wealth Advisers teammate Steele Von Hoff.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 6

Steele Von Hoff (far right) of Genesys Wealth Advisers wins the final stage in Mildura in a blanket affair.

Steele Von Hoff (far right) of Genesys Wealth Advisers wins the final stage in Mildura in a blanket affair.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 6

The final stage podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).

The final stage podium (l-r): Philip Grenfell (2nd,Bikebug.com), Steele Von Hoff (1st,Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray).
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Exuberant Ballarat rider Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) claimed the biggest reward of his victory- studded career with a well-earned triumph in the Tour of the Murray River.

Shaw, 25, won by a slender two seconds from teammate Steele Von Hoff, with Melbourne Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist Ben Kersten a further 27 seconds back in third place.

The final stage of the eight-day 847km tour, a 66km kermesse on Mildura's riverfront, was won by Von Hoff from the "Taree Terrier" Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), with Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) third.

The dazzling Von Hoff won five tour stages to add to the five he claimed in the Lakes Oil Tour of Gippsland in July and the two he took in the Eastern Oak Tour of Geelong in mid-August.

Von Hoff, a full-time boilermaker in Dandenong until six months ago, has bolted to an unbeatable lead in the 2011 Scody Cup, the four-event series which concludes with the Caterpillar Underground Mining Tour of Tasmania, October 4 – 9.

Shaw will go into the Tassie tour loaded with confidence after a superb all-round display in the Murray event, holding the yellow jersey since the Stage 2 road race from Yarrawonga to Cobram on Sunday, August 28.

"I never thought I would be on the honor roll for this race," Shaw said, referring to the quality of some of the previous winners, including Sydney Olympic gold medallist Brett Aitken, New Zealand's world track champion Greg Henderson, reigning Australian criterium titleholder Jonathan Cantwell, and international representatives Simon Clarke, William Walker, Robert McLachlan, Leigh Howard and Peter McDonald.

"It was hard to hold on to the jersey because of all the intermediate sprints (131) and the depth of talent in the field, but my Genesys teammates were fantastic.

"For me, winning was the icing on the cake."

Shaw tried his hand in Europe in 2008-9, but returned to Australia last year believing he wasn't quite ready for the rigors of international cycling.

He had a tremendous 2010 on the Australian domestic scene, winning the Tour of Gippsland, the Launceston to New Norfolk Classic and the Scody Cup.

"The Gippsland victory reinvigorated me and I am in a terrific place right now," he said. "With my teammates at Genesys, life is so much more fulfilling."

The 16th Murray Tour was conducted in near-perfect sunshine over most of its eight days, but was marred by a chain of crashes which saw about 75 of the original 107-man field hit the bitumen.

Twenty-six riders crashed in the grand finale 20-lap Mildura stage, with Queenslander Brian McLeod (Budget Forklifts) sustaining abrasions to an elbow.

Johnnie Walker, William's younger brother, won the Tasco Inland sprint championship by 11 points from Shaw, with Canberra's Adam Phelan third.

Phelan, 20, claimed the Fonterra Rising Star award and also finished fourth overall.

Gutsy New Zealander Alexander Ray claimed the Merbein Community Bank Most Aggressive Rider title, while Newcastle's Joe Lewis surprised with his victory in the Tourism Victoria King of the Mountains championship.

Von Hoff won the WHK criterium championship by a single point from Kersten.

The tour, backed by Tourism Victoria and the NSW Government, was a feature event on Cycling Australia's national road series.

Full Results
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1:24:31
2Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
5Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
6Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
9Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
10Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
11Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
12Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
13Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)
14Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
15Nick Walker (V Australia)
16Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
19Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
20Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
21Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
22Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
23Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)
24Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
25Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
26Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
27Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
28Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
29Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
30Christopher Winn (V Australia)
31Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
32Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
33Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
34Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
35Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
36Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)
37Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
38Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
39Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
40Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
41Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
42Samuel Davis (Plan B)
43Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
44David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:09
45Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
46Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
47Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
48Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
49Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
50Logan Calder (Plan B)
51Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
52Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:13
53Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
54Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:00:15
55James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:00:17
56Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
57Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)
58Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)
59Andrew Martin (Plan B)
60Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)
61Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
62David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
63Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
64Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:00:32
65Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
66Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:00:33
67Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:36
68Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
69Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
70Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
71Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
72Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:49
73Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)0:01:00
74Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)0:01:10
75Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)0:01:47
76Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
77Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:03
78Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:41
79Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)0:04:32
80Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:46
81George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
82Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:04:49
83Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:07:38
84Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
85Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
86Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:10:27
87Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)
88Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:30:10
DNSStuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Sprint 1 - Lap 2
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 4
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 6
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 4 - Lap 8
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1

Sprint 5 - Lap 10
1Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)3pts
2Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)1

Sprint 6 - Lap 12
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Bradeley Hall (Plan B)2
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1

Sprint 7 - Lap 14
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 8 - Lap 16
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)2
3Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1

Sprint 9 - Lap 18
1Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)1

Sprint 10 - Lap 20
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 11 - Lap 22
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Sprint 12 - Lap 24
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Sprint 13 - Lap 26
1Michael Freiberg (V Australia)3pts
2Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1

Sprint 14 - Lap 28
1Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)3pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2
3Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)1

Most aggressive rider
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2pts

Final general classification
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)18:16:33
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:02
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:29
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:34
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:45
6Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)0:00:59
7Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:01:04
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:01:11
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:35
10Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:49
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:50
12Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
13Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:53
14Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:00
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:02
16Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:02:10
17Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:14
18Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:20
19Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:25
20Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)0:02:27
21Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
22Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:34
23Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:42
24Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
25Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:52
26Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:53
27Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:58
28Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:03
29Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:06
30Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:03:11
31Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:03:18
32Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:28
33Logan Calder (Plan B)0:03:29
34Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:35
35Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:36
36Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)0:03:50
37Andrew Martin (Plan B)
38Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:03:54
39Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:01
40Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:20
41Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:25
42Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:04:27
43Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:38
44Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:04:53
45Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:32
46Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:05:36
47Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:05:49
48Nick Walker (V Australia)0:06:20
49Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:06:40
50Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
51Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:08:54
52Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:09:09
53Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:09:49
54Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)0:10:16
55Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
56Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:10:22
57David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:10:33
58Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)0:11:14
59Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:29
60Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:11:30
61Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:12:09
62Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:13:39
63George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:14:16
64Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:15:13
65Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:44
66David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:17:50
67Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)0:19:13
68Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:19:46
69Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:21:02
70Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:21:27
71Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:21:51
72Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:22:12
73Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:24:29
74Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:26:23
75Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:26:39
76James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:28:23
77Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:30:19
78Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:30:29
79Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:32:04
80Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:37:33
81Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:37:57
82Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)0:42:25
83Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:43:19
84Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:52:28
85Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)1:07:02
86Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)1:09:57
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)1:12:56
88Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)2:38:27

Sprint classification
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)90pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)79
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)59
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)58
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)56
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)47
7Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)32
8Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)23
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)22
10Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
11Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)21
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)19
13Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
14Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
15Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)13
16Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)11
17Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
18Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)10
19Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)10
20Bradeley Hall (Plan B)9
21Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
22Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)7
23Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)7
24Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
25Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
26Nick Walker (V Australia)6
27George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)5
28Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)5
29Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
30Logan Calder (Plan B)5
31Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
32Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
33Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)5
34Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
35Christopher Winn (V Australia)4
36Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
37Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)4
38Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
39Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
40Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)3
41Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
42Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)2
43Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
44Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)2
45Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
46Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
47Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
48Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
49Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
50Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)1
51Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)1
52Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium classification
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)65pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)64
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)44
4Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)32
5Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)26
6Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)21
8Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)20
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)13
12Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)12
13Nick Walker (V Australia)12
14Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)10
15Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)7
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)7
17Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)6
18Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
19Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)5
20Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
21Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
22Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
23Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
24Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Hill climb classification
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)13pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)6
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
4Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3
7Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
11Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)1
12Nick Walker (V Australia)1
13Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
14Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
15Logan Calder (Plan B)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)4pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4
3George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)4
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
10Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
11Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2

Best young rider classification
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)18:17:04
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:11
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:00:37
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:01
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:15
6Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:53
7Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:00
8Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:18
9Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:19
10Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:24

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling54:55:02
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:39
3V Australia
4Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:47
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:17
6Bikebug.com0:01:53
7Plan B0:02:36
8Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:37
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:51
10Team Budget Forklifts0:04:34
11Suzuki/Trek0:05:46
12Team SASI Cycling0:06:40
13Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:15:38
14Paramatta Race Team0:18:20
15Moira Shire Council Team0:39:28
16John West Cycling Team1:38:39

Latest on Cyclingnews