Image 1 of 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) takes out stage 13 of the tour in Merbein. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 7 The peloton pass by tanks full of wine in Merbein during stage 13 of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 7 The team from Pure Tasmania & Deloitte will be looking ahead to the Tour of Tasmania beginning next month in Hobart. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 7 Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in action during stage 13 in Merbein. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the tour leader's jersey, the team is combining well and will be looking to snare some podium results in the up-coming Jayco Herald Sun Tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 7 The ‘Taree Terrier’, Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), is an improving rider and took out his second stage win in the series in Merbein. Grenfell won a stage of the Tour of Gippsland in August. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 7 Thirsty work: The stage 13 podium (l-r): Joe Lewis (Bikebug.com), 2nd; Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), 1st; and Michael Freiberg (V Australia), 3rd (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) won the first of two stages on tap for Saturday, a 33km criterium in Merbein. The Bikebug.com squad made it a one-two finish as Grenfell's teammate Joe Lewis finished second, while West Australian Michael Freiberg (V Australia) crossed the line in third.

Grenfell, the Taree Terrier, is a former rower who took up cycling 12 months ago through the encouragement of Bikebug team manager Trent Wilson.

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the leader's jersey with a nine-second lead on Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and a 29-second advantage over Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling).

Full Results 1 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:43:42 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 7 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 8 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 9 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 10 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 12 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 13 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 14 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 16 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 17 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 18 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 19 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 20 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 21 Nick Walker (V Australia) 22 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 23 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 24 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 25 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 26 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 27 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 28 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 29 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 30 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 31 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 32 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 33 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 34 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 35 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 37 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 38 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 39 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 40 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 41 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 42 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 43 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 44 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:10 45 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 46 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 47 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 48 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 49 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 50 Logan Calder (Plan B) 51 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 52 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 53 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 54 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 55 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 56 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 57 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 58 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 59 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 60 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 61 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 62 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 63 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 64 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 65 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 66 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 67 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 68 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 69 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 70 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 71 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:00:22 72 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:00:25 73 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 74 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 0:00:30 75 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:33 76 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:45 77 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 0:01:10 78 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:24 79 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 80 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 81 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:27 82 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:02:54 85 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:04:21 86 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 87 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 88 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 89 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:07:15 90 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:14:30 DNS Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)

Sprint 1 - Lap 6 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 3 - Lap 10 1 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 4 - Lap 12 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 1

Sprint 5 - Lap 14 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 3 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 1

Sprint 6 - Lap 16 1 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 pts 2 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 2 3 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 7 - Lap 18 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 8 - Lap 20 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 1

Sprint 9 - Lap 22 1 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 3 pts 2 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 10 - Lap 24 1 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 3 pts 2 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 1

Sprint 11 - Lap 26 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1

Most aggressive rider 1 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 pts

General classification after stage 13 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15:26:52 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:09 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:29 4 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:00:40 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 0:00:48 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:55 7 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:00:58 8 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:01:14 9 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:31 10 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:38 11 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:41 12 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:49 13 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:50 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:51 15 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:59 17 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:03 18 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:02:04 19 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:02:09 20 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:02:13 21 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:14 22 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 0:02:16 23 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 24 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:23 25 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:31 26 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:41 27 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:42 28 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:47 29 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:52 30 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:55 31 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:02 32 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 33 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:03:07 34 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:08 35 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 0:03:09 36 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 37 Logan Calder (Plan B) 38 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:15 39 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:18 40 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:03:19 41 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:27 42 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:03:38 43 Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:03:43 44 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:50 45 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 46 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 0:03:52 47 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:56 48 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:04:07 49 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:04:14 50 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:18 51 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 0:04:22 52 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:04:24 53 Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:04:51 54 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:05:15 55 Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:05:45 56 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 0:05:48 57 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:06:09 58 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:06:19 59 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:26 60 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:08:22 61 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:42 62 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:52 63 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts) 0:09:06 64 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:09:33 65 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:00 66 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:10:29 67 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 0:11:34 68 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:14:38 69 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:15:15 70 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:16:01 71 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:16:03 72 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:17:12 73 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:17:30 74 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:18:20 75 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:18:23 76 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:20:31 77 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:20:58 78 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:22:14 79 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:24:10 80 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:24:25 81 Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:30:28 82 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:31:24 83 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 0:32:04 84 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:32:38 85 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:34:00 86 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:53:18 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:53:45 88 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:59:20 89 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:05:42 90 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:45:22

Sprint classification 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 85 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 70 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 56 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 53 5 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 41 6 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 39 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 22 8 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 22 9 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 10 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 21 11 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 12 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 13 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 14 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 11 15 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 16 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 10 17 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 18 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 19 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 20 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 21 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 7 22 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 6 23 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 24 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 25 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com) 5 26 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 27 Logan Calder (Plan B) 5 28 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 29 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 5 30 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 31 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 32 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 33 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 4 34 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 3 35 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 3 36 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 37 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 38 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 2 39 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 2 40 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 41 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com) 2 42 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 43 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 44 Jake Magee (Bikebug.com) 2 45 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 46 Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 47 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 48 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 49 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com) 1 50 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com) 1 51 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com) 1 52 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium classification 1 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 56 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 55 3 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 44 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 26 5 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 23 6 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 7 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 8 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 9 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 11 Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling) 12 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 10 14 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 7 16 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 6 17 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 18 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 19 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 20 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2 21 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 23 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1

Hill climb classification 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com) 13 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 6 3 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 4 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 3 5 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 6 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 3 7 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 9 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 10 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 11 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 1 12 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1 13 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1 14 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 1 15 Logan Calder (Plan B) 1

Most aggressive rider classification 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 pts 2 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 4 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 4 4 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 5 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 6 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 7 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 8 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 2 9 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 10 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2

Young rider classification 1 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 15:27:21 2 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:00:26 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) 0:00:45 4 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:02 5 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:21 6 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) 0:01:47 7 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:01:54 8 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:12 9 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:13 10 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:18