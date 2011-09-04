Trending

Grenfell wins in Merbein

Shaw remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 7

Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) takes out stage 13 of the tour in Merbein.

Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) takes out stage 13 of the tour in Merbein.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 2 of 7

The peloton pass by tanks full of wine in Merbein during stage 13 of the tour.

The peloton pass by tanks full of wine in Merbein during stage 13 of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 3 of 7

The team from Pure Tasmania & Deloitte will be looking ahead to the Tour of Tasmania beginning next month in Hobart.

The team from Pure Tasmania & Deloitte will be looking ahead to the Tour of Tasmania beginning next month in Hobart.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 4 of 7

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in action during stage 13 in Merbein.

Tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in action during stage 13 in Merbein.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 5 of 7

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the tour leader's jersey, the team is combining well and will be looking to snare some podium results in the up-coming Jayco Herald Sun Tour.

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) in the tour leader's jersey, the team is combining well and will be looking to snare some podium results in the up-coming Jayco Herald Sun Tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 6 of 7

The ‘Taree Terrier’, Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), is an improving rider and took out his second stage win in the series in Merbein. Grenfell won a stage of the Tour of Gippsland in August.

The ‘Taree Terrier’, Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), is an improving rider and took out his second stage win in the series in Merbein. Grenfell won a stage of the Tour of Gippsland in August.
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Image 7 of 7

Thirsty work: The stage 13 podium (l-r): Joe Lewis (Bikebug.com), 2nd; Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), 1st; and Michael Freiberg (V Australia), 3rd

Thirsty work: The stage 13 podium (l-r): Joe Lewis (Bikebug.com), 2nd; Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com), 1st; and Michael Freiberg (V Australia), 3rd
(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com) won the first of two stages on tap for Saturday, a 33km criterium in Merbein. The Bikebug.com squad made it a one-two finish as Grenfell's teammate Joe Lewis finished second, while West Australian Michael Freiberg (V Australia) crossed the line in third.

Grenfell, the Taree Terrier, is a former rower who took up cycling 12 months ago through the encouragement of Bikebug team manager Trent Wilson.

Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) remains in the leader's jersey with a nine-second lead on Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and a 29-second advantage over Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling).

Full Results
1Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:43:42
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
5Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
7Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)
8Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
9Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
10Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
11Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
14Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
16Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)
17Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
18Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
19Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
20Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
21Nick Walker (V Australia)
22Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
23Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
24Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
25Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
26Christopher Winn (V Australia)
27Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
28Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
29Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
30Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
31Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
32Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
33Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)
34Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
35Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Samuel Davis (Plan B)
37Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)
38Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
39Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
40Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
41Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
42Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
43James Butler (John West Cycling Team)
44Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:10
45Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
46Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
47Andrew Martin (Plan B)
48Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
49Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
50Logan Calder (Plan B)
51David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
52Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
53George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
54Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
55Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
56Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)
57Michael Verheyen (Plan B)
58Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
59Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
60Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
61David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
62David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
63Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
64Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
65Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
66Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)
67Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
68Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
69Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
70Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)
71Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:00:22
72Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:00:25
73Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
74Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)0:00:30
75Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:33
76Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:45
77Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)0:01:10
78Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:24
79Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
80Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
81Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:27
82Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:02:54
85Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:04:21
86Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
87Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
88Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)
89Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:07:15
90Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)0:14:30
DNSJonathan Cantwell (V Australia)

Sprint 1 - Lap 6
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 3 - Lap 10
1Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 4 - Lap 12
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Johnnie Walker (V Australia)1

Sprint 5 - Lap 14
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
3Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)1

Sprint 6 - Lap 16
1Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3pts
2Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)2
3Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 7 - Lap 18
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 8 - Lap 20
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)1

Sprint 9 - Lap 22
1Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)3pts
2Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 10 - Lap 24
1Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)3pts
2Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)1

Sprint 11 - Lap 26
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)1

Most aggressive rider
1Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2pts

General classification after stage 13
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)15:26:52
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:09
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:29
4Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:00:40
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)0:00:48
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:55
7Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:58
8Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:01:14
9Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:31
10Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:38
11Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:41
12Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:49
13Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:50
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:51
15Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
16Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:59
17Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:03
18Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:02:04
19Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:02:09
20Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:02:13
21Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:14
22Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)0:02:16
23Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)
24Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:23
25Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:31
26Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:41
27Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:42
28Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:47
29Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:52
30Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:55
31Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:02
32Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
33Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:03:07
34Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:08
35Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)0:03:09
36Andrew Martin (Plan B)
37Logan Calder (Plan B)
38Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:15
39Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:18
40Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:03:19
41Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:27
42Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:03:38
43Tristan Jones (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:03:43
44Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:50
45Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
46Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)0:03:52
47Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:56
48Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:04:07
49Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:04:14
50Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:18
51Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)0:04:22
52David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:04:24
53Russell Gill (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:04:51
54Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:05:15
55Daniel O'Keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:05:45
56Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)0:05:48
57Nick Walker (V Australia)0:06:09
58Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:06:19
59Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:26
60Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:08:22
61Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:42
62George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:52
63Benjamin Cheney (Scouts SA - Super Elliotts)0:09:06
64Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:09:33
65Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:00
66Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:10:29
67Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)0:11:34
68Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:14:38
69Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:15:15
70Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:16:01
71Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:16:03
72Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:17:12
73David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:17:30
74Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:18:20
75Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:18:23
76Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:20:31
77Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:20:58
78James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:22:14
79Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:24:10
80Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:24:25
81Jake McMahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:30:28
82Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:31:24
83Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)0:32:04
84Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:32:38
85Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:34:00
86David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:53:18
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:53:45
88Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:59:20
89Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)1:05:42
90Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)1:45:22

Sprint classification
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)85pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)70
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)56
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)53
5Michael Freiberg (V Australia)41
6Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)39
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)22
8Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)22
9Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
10Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)21
11Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)18
12Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
13Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
14Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)11
15Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
16Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)10
17Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
18Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
19Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
20Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
21Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)7
22Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)6
23Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
24Nick Walker (V Australia)6
25Alexander Malone (Bikebug.com)5
26Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
27Logan Calder (Plan B)5
28Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
29Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)5
30Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
31Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
32Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)4
33Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)4
34Hayden Brooks (V Australia)3
35George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)3
36Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
37Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
38Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)2
39Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)2
40Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
41Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.com)2
42Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
43Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
44Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)2
45Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
46Brian McLeod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
47Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
48Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
49Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)1
50Julian Hamill (Bikebug.com)1
51Caleb Jones (Bikebug.com)1
52Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium classification
1Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)56pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)55
3Michael Freiberg (V Australia)44
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)26
5Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)23
6Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
7Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
8Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
9Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
11Glenn O'Shea (Team SASI Cycling)12
12Nick Walker (V Australia)12
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)10
14Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)7
16Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)6
17Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
18Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
19Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
20Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2
21Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)2
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
23Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1

Hill climb classification
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)13pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)6
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
4Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)3
5Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
6Bradeley Hall (Plan B)3
7Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
9Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
10Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
11Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)1
12Nick Walker (V Australia)1
13Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1
14Samuel Davis (Plan B)1
15Logan Calder (Plan B)1

Most aggressive rider classification
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4pts
2George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)4
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)4
4Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
5Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
6Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
7Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
8Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)2
9Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
10Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2

Young rider classification
1Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)15:27:21
2Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:00:26
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)0:00:45
4Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:02
5Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:21
6Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray)0:01:47
7Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:01:54
8Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:12
9Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:13
10Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:18

Teams classification
1Drapac Professional Cycling46:25:26
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:39
3V Australia
4Rabodirect New Zealand0:00:47
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:17
6Bikebug.com0:01:53
7Plan B0:02:27
8Team SASI Cycling0:03:15
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:24
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:28
11Team Budget Forklifts0:04:25
12Suzuki/Trek0:05:15
13Paramatta Race Team0:06:26
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:09:08
15Moira Shire Council Team0:15:18
16John West Cycling Team1:13:41

Latest on Cyclingnews