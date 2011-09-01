Image 1 of 10 The view from the Euston water treatment tower as the peloton head down the home straight in Euston with the Murray River in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 10 No hard feelings mate: Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) explains the hustle and bustle of the finish to runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 10 Cheers guys (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jonathan Cantwell (1st,V Australia), and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) on the podium in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 10 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads Johnnie Walker (V Australia) into a bend in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 10 Chief Commissaire Greg Griffiths keeps a close watch on a breakaway group during stage ten in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 10 (l-r): Cameron Peterson (V Australia), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) almost stole the show on stage ten with their breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 10 The chasing peloton closed the gap on the leading quartet in the final laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 10 The team of Bikebug.com were prominent at the front in the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 10 Ben Kersten (left) of the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray team expresses his anguish at stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) after some argy-bargy to the finish of stage ten in Euston. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 10 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage ten in Euston and is now well within striking distance of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers). (Image credit: Shane Goss)

An inspired Cantwell, looked unbeatable on stage 10 of the Tour of the Murray River, outsprinting the morning's other podium riders, Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to take his second straight stage win - his third for the Tour.

Now a common theme for the Tour, Patrick Shaw remains in the overall lead, courtesy of the advantage he earned on the Tour's fourth stage to Nathalia.

"My little boy has fallen sick and Alana is looking after him,” Cantwell said after the podium presentations in Robinvale.

"I don’t know how much longer I can stay on the tour, hopefully to the finish but I don’t know. "I’d like to win it."

Cantwell’s Robinvale victory lifted him to fourth place overall on the eight-day tour, only 37 seconds in arrears of Ballarat’s Patrick Shaw before the Euston criterium. Steele Von Hoff also closed in the overall standings and now sits just 12 seconds down.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 1:11:09 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 4 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 5 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 11 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 12 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 13 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 14 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 15 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 16 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 17 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 18 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:04 20 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 21 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 22 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 23 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 24 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 25 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 26 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 27 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 28 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 29 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 30 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:07 31 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 32 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 33 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 34 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 35 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 36 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 37 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 38 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 39 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 40 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 41 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 42 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 43 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 44 Logan Calder (Plan B) 45 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:10 46 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 47 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 48 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 49 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 50 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 51 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 52 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 53 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 54 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 55 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 56 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 57 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 58 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 59 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 60 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 61 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 62 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 63 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:15 64 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:16 65 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:00:18 66 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:27 67 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 68 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:00:34 69 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 70 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:00:38 71 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:51 72 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 73 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:00:58 74 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:02:15 75 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 76 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 77 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:02:16 78 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 79 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:05:48 80 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 81 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 82 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 83 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 84 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:07:34 85 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:09:20 86 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 87 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:11:06 88 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 89 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 90 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:12:52 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 3 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

Sprint 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 2 3 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 1

Sprint 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 1

Sprint 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 3 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 1

Sprint 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 3 pts 2 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 3 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 pts

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 12:02:31 2 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:12 3 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:00:23 4 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:00:30 5 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 0:00:43 6 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:00:50 7 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:00:53 8 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:13 9 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:01:16 10 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 0:01:20 11 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:28 12 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 0:01:30 13 Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:31 14 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:37 15 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:38 16 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:01:39 17 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 18 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 0:01:41 19 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 0:01:45 20 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:48 21 Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS) 0:01:52 22 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:01:58 23 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 24 Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:01:59 25 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:02 26 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:09 27 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 0:02:11 28 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 0:02:13 29 Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:02:23 30 Samuel Davis (Plan B) 0:02:25 31 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:29 32 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 0:02:36 33 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:02:41 34 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 35 Logan Calder (Plan B) 0:02:44 36 Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team) 0:02:46 37 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 38 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:02:47 39 Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:02:50 40 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:02:51 41 Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling) 0:03:04 42 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:03:05 43 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 44 Edward White (Paramatta Race Team) 45 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:03:09 46 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:11 47 Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:21 48 Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:22 49 Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:03:25 50 Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:28 51 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:34 52 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:46 53 Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:03:49 54 David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:03:56 55 Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:04:00 56 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:04:15 57 Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team) 0:04:35 58 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:04:38 59 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:05:38 60 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:05:51 61 Nick Walker (V Australia) 0:05:55 62 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 0:06:41 63 Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling) 0:07:30 64 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:07:56 65 Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts) 0:08:23 66 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:08:25 67 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 0:08:33 68 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 0:09:56 69 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:13:32 70 Michael Verheyen (Plan B) 0:13:38 71 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 0:14:20 72 Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:14:34 73 Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:14:38 74 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:15:55 75 David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:17:02 76 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 0:17:12 77 Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek) 0:17:39 78 Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team) 0:19:31 79 Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:20:40 80 Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:20:44 81 Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 0:21:06 82 James Butler (John West Cycling Team) 0:21:56 83 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 0:23:42 84 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:25:14 85 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 0:26:49 86 Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling) 0:27:35 87 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:44:01 88 Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 0:46:05 89 David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:52:37 90 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 0:54:18 91 Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team) 1:16:45

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 82 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 59 3 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 54 4 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 45 5 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 29 6 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 23 7 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 22 8 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 22 9 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 18 10 Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 17 11 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 13 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 12 14 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 10 15 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 8 16 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 8 17 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 8 18 Bradeley Hall (Plan B) 7 19 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 7 20 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 6 21 Nick Walker (V Australia) 6 22 Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com) 5 23 Andrew Martin (Plan B) 5 24 Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 5 25 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 4 26 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 27 Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts) 4 28 Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling) 4 29 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 3 30 Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 31 Logan Calder (Plan B) 3 32 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 3 33 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 34 Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling) 2 35 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 2 36 Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team) 2 37 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 38 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 2 39 Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 40 Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 41 Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek) 1 42 Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com) 1 43 Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com) 1 44 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1 45 Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team) 1

Criterium Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 49 pts 2 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 48 3 Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 42 4 Michael Freiberg (V Australia) 27 5 Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand) 21 6 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 21 7 Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 16 8 Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling) 13 9 Nick Walker (V Australia) 12 10 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 11 11 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 10 12 Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling) 8 13 Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 6 14 Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand) 6 15 Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling) 3 16 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 3 17 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 2 18 Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts) 1 19 Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 20 Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand) 1 21 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1

Hill Climb Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 pts 2 Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 3 Nick Walker (V Australia) 1

Most Combatitve Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 4 pts 2 Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling) 2 3 Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 4 Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 5 Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek) 2 6 Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand) 2 7 Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo) 2 8 Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray) 2 9 George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling) 2