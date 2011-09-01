Trending

Cantwell doubles up in Euston

Shaw still on top in GC as standings tighten further

Image 1 of 10

The view from the Euston water treatment tower as the peloton head down the home straight in Euston with the Murray River in the background.

The view from the Euston water treatment tower as the peloton head down the home straight in Euston with the Murray River in the background.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 10

No hard feelings mate: Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) explains the hustle and bustle of the finish to runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) in Euston.

No hard feelings mate: Stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) explains the hustle and bustle of the finish to runner-up Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 10

Cheers guys (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jonathan Cantwell (1st,V Australia), and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) on the podium in Euston.

Cheers guys (l-r): Steele Von Hoff (2nd,Genesys Wealth Advisers), Jonathan Cantwell (1st,V Australia), and Ben Kersten (3rd,Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) on the podium in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 10

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads Johnnie Walker (V Australia) into a bend in Euston.

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) leads Johnnie Walker (V Australia) into a bend in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 10

Chief Commissaire Greg Griffiths keeps a close watch on a breakaway group during stage ten in Euston.

Chief Commissaire Greg Griffiths keeps a close watch on a breakaway group during stage ten in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 10

(l-r): Cameron Peterson (V Australia), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) almost stole the show on stage ten with their breakaway attempt.

(l-r): Cameron Peterson (V Australia), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche), Johnnie Walker (V Australia) and Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts) almost stole the show on stage ten with their breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 10

The chasing peloton closed the gap on the leading quartet in the final laps.

The chasing peloton closed the gap on the leading quartet in the final laps.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 10

The team of Bikebug.com were prominent at the front in the concluding laps.

The team of Bikebug.com were prominent at the front in the concluding laps.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 10

Ben Kersten (left) of the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray team expresses his anguish at stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) after some argy-bargy to the finish of stage ten in Euston.

Ben Kersten (left) of the Swan Hill Heart of the Murray team expresses his anguish at stage winner Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) after some argy-bargy to the finish of stage ten in Euston.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 10

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage ten in Euston and is now well within striking distance of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).

Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) takes out stage ten in Euston and is now well within striking distance of tour leader Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers).
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

An inspired Cantwell, looked unbeatable on stage 10 of the Tour of the Murray River, outsprinting the morning's other podium riders, Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers) and Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart of the Murray) to take his second straight stage win - his third for the Tour.

Now a common theme for the Tour, Patrick Shaw remains in the overall lead, courtesy of the advantage he earned on the Tour's fourth stage to Nathalia.

"My little boy has fallen sick and Alana is looking after him,” Cantwell said after the podium presentations in Robinvale.

"I don’t know how much longer I can stay on the tour, hopefully to the finish but I don’t know. "I’d like to win it."

Cantwell’s Robinvale victory lifted him to fourth place overall on the eight-day tour, only 37 seconds in arrears of Ballarat’s Patrick Shaw before the Euston criterium. Steele Von Hoff also closed in the overall standings and now sits just 12 seconds down.

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)1:11:09
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
4Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
5Nick Walker (V Australia)
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)
10Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
11Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)
12Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)
13Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
14Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
15Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
16Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)
17Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
18Christopher Winn (V Australia)
19Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:04
20Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)
21Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
22Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
23Bradeley Hall (Plan B)
24Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
25Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)
26Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)
27Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
28Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
29Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)
30Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:07
31Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
32Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)
33Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
34Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
35Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)
36Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
37Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
38Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)
39Samuel Davis (Plan B)
40Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
41Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
42Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
43Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)
44Logan Calder (Plan B)
45Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:10
46Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)
47Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)
48George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)
49Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
50Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)
51Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
52Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
53Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)
54David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)
55Andrew Martin (Plan B)
56Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
57Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
58David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
59Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
60Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
61Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)
62Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)
63Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:15
64Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:16
65Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:00:18
66Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:00:27
67Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
68Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:00:34
69Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
70Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:38
71Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:00:51
72Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
73James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:00:58
74Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:02:15
75Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)
76Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)
77Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:02:16
78Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
79Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:05:48
80Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
81Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)
82David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)
83Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)
84Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:07:34
85Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:09:20
86Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)
87Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:11:06
88Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
89Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
90Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:12:52
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
3Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

Sprint 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)2
3Cameron Peterson (V Australia)1

Sprint 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)1

Sprint 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
3Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)1

Sprint 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)3pts
2Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
3Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2pts

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)12:02:31
2Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:12
3Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:00:23
4Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:00:30
5Johnnie Walker (V Australia)0:00:43
6Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:00:50
7Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:00:53
8Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:13
9Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:01:16
10Michael Freiberg (V Australia)0:01:20
11Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:28
12Bradeley Hall (Plan B)0:01:30
13Wes Gough (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:31
14Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:37
15Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:38
16Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:01:39
17Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
18Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:01:41
19Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)0:01:45
20Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:48
21Edward Bissaker (Team Jayco - AIS)0:01:52
22Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:01:58
23Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)
24Peter Latham (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:01:59
25Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)0:02:02
26Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:09
27Andrew Martin (Plan B)0:02:11
28Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)0:02:13
29Craig Hutton (Moira Shire Council Team)0:02:23
30Samuel Davis (Plan B)0:02:25
31Joel Stearnes (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:29
32Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)0:02:36
33Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:02:41
34Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)
35Logan Calder (Plan B)0:02:44
36Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Paramatta Race Team)0:02:46
37Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)
38Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:02:47
39Stuart Smith (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:02:50
40Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:02:51
41Miles Scotson (Team SASI Cycling)0:03:04
42Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:03:05
43Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)
44Edward White (Paramatta Race Team)
45Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:03:09
46Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:03:11
47Russell Gill (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:21
48Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:22
49Tristan Jones (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:03:25
50Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:28
51Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:03:34
52Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:46
53Kris Johnston (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:03:49
54David Mulhall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:03:56
55Aaron Jones (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:04:00
56Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:04:15
57Daniel O'keefe (Paramatta Race Team)0:04:35
58Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)0:04:38
59Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:05:38
60Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:05:51
61Nick Walker (V Australia)0:05:55
62Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)0:06:41
63Harry Carpenter (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:30
64Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:07:56
65Benjamin Cheney (Scouts Sa - Super Elliotts)0:08:23
66Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:08:25
67George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)0:08:33
68Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)0:09:56
69Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:13:32
70Michael Verheyen (Plan B)0:13:38
71Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)0:14:20
72Callum Fagg (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:14:34
73Travers Nuttall (Moira Shire Council Team)0:14:38
74Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:15:55
75David Parsons (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:17:02
76Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)0:17:12
77Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)0:17:39
78Justin Morris (Paramatta Race Team)0:19:31
79Evan Hull (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:20:40
80Jake Mcmahon (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:20:44
81Luke Aggett (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)0:21:06
82James Butler (John West Cycling Team)0:21:56
83Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)0:23:42
84Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:25:14
85Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)0:26:49
86Fraser Northey (Team SASI Cycling)0:27:35
87Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:44:01
88Liam Dove (Jayco VIS/Apollo)0:46:05
89David Abraham (Moira Shire Council Team)0:52:37
90Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)0:54:18
91Jarrah Deans (Moira Shire Council Team)1:16:45

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnnie Walker (V Australia)82pts
2Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)59
3Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)54
4Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)45
5Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)29
6Michael Freiberg (V Australia)23
7Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)22
8Cameron Peterson (V Australia)22
9Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)18
10Nicholas Sanderson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)17
11Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
13Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)12
14Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)10
15Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)8
16Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)8
17Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)8
18Bradeley Hall (Plan B)7
19Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)7
20Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)6
21Nick Walker (V Australia)6
22Alexander Malone (Bikebug.Com)5
23Andrew Martin (Plan B)5
24Matt Wheatcroft (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)5
25Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)4
26Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)4
27Michael Cupitt (Team Budget Forklifts)4
28Glenn O'shea (Team SASI Cycling)4
29Luke Ockerby (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)3
30Darren Lapthorne (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
31Logan Calder (Plan B)3
32Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)3
33Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
34Trent Derecourt (Team SASI Cycling)2
35Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)2
36Daniel Hopper (Moira Shire Council Team)2
37Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
38Christopher Winn (V Australia)2
39Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
40Brian Mcleod (Team Budget Forklifts)1
41Philip Jermyn (Suzuki/Trek)1
42Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.Com)1
43Jake Magee (Bikebug.Com)1
44Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1
45Rene Kolbach (John West Cycling Team)1

Criterium Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)49pts
2Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)48
3Ben Kersten (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)42
4Michael Freiberg (V Australia)27
5Shane Archbold (Rabodirect New Zealand)21
6Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)21
7Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)16
8Peter Thompson (Drapac Professional Cycling)13
9Nick Walker (V Australia)12
10Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)11
11Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)10
12Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling)8
13Luke Davison (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)6
14Aaron Gate (Rabodirect New Zealand)6
15Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling)3
16Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)3
17Hayden Brooks (V Australia)2
18Ryan Macanally (Team Budget Forklifts)1
19Kyle Marwood (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
20Cameron Karwowski (Rabodirect New Zealand)1
21Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1

Hill Climb Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3pts
2Rico Rogers (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
3Nick Walker (V Australia)1

Most Combatitve Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)4pts
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling)2
3Alexander Ray (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
4Eric Sheppard (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
5Josh Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)2
6Myron Simpson (Rabodirect New Zealand)2
7Sean Finning (Jayco VIS/Apollo)2
8Mark Jamieson (Swan Hill Heart Of The Murray)2
9George Tansley (Team SASI Cycling)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling36:11:51
2Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:25
3Rabodirect New Zealand
4V Australia0:00:35
5Swan Hill Heart of the Murray0:01:04
6BIKEBUG.COM0:01:39
7Plan B0:01:59
8Team SASI Cycling0:02:43
9Jayco VIS/Apollo0:03:02
10Pure Tasmania & Deloitte0:03:10
11Team Budget Forklifts0:03:48
12Suzuki/Trek0:04:23
13Paramatta Race Team0:04:40
14Scouts SA - Super Elliotts0:07:09
15Moira Shire Council Team0:14:23
16John West Cycling Team1:03:53

 

Latest on Cyclingnews