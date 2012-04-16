Trending

Fortin wins women's contest in Battenkill

Anthony, Brien round out top three

Image 1 of 40

The peloton flies through the Eagleville covered bridge

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 2 of 40

Veronique Forin (TEAM TIBCO) Takes a solo flyer with about 30km to go.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 40

Alizee Brien(Specialized-Masda-SGC) realizes that the winning move is up ahead. All she can do is hold on for third place.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 40

Alizee Brien (Specialized-Masda-SGC) sees the move go ahead . But it was a bit too late.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 40

Veronique Forin (TEAM TIBCO) starts what turned out to be the winning move.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 40

The riders start to get itchy and are ready to go to work.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 40

Anne Donley current Colorado road state champ. (Boulder Orthopedic) is tucked away waiting for a chance to punch it in

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 40

The Ladies are flying.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 40

The field starts to get strung out as soon they hit the dirt.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 40

No this is not Belgium. Nope it's NEW YORK BABY!!!

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 40

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 40

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 40

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 40

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 40

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 40

From L-to-R the womens podium Crystal Anthony (ladiesfirts Racing) second place Veronique Forin (TEAM TIBCO) first place Alizee Brien (Specialized-Masda-SGC) third place.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 40

Veronique Forin (TEAM TIBCO) Takes the 2012 Tour Of The Battenkill

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 40

Veronique Fortin (Tibco) ascends Stage Road safely in the lead

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 19 of 40

Alizee Brien (specialized-mazda-sgc) chases Veronique Fortin (Tibco) near Buskirk

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 20 of 40

First chase group on Stage Road

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 21 of 40

Second chase group on Stage Road

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 22 of 40

A Team Kenda rider takes a flyer on the Carney Cassidy Road climb

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 23 of 40

The peloton chases on Carney Cassidy Road

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 24 of 40

Determination marks the face of this Colavita rider on the brutal Carney Cassidy Road climb

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 25 of 40

The dust at several locations was very dense

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 26 of 40

Alizee Brien (specialized-mazda-sgc) on the last dirt section

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 27 of 40

Bunch sprint at finish

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 28 of 40

Dust obscures trailing riders as this racer ascends Meetinghouse Road

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 29 of 40

Climbing on Meetinghouse Road

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 30 of 40

Climbing on the dirt of Juniper Swamp with Colavita and Tibco leading

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 31 of 40

Alizee Brien (Specialized-Mazda-SGC) climbing Juniper Swamp

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 32 of 40

Kathleen Lysakowski (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling) on Juniper Swamp

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 33 of 40

Determination on the face of this Team Kenda racer

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 34 of 40

Kacey Wander (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling) on Juniper Swamp

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 35 of 40

Cara Gillis (Team Kenda)

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 36 of 40

A PB and Co rider on Juniper Swamp

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 37 of 40

Juniper Swamp

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 38 of 40

Strung out on the fast decent into Salem

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 39 of 40

The American flag waves in the breeze as the race passes through a feed zone

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 40 of 40

Women's Podium

(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Veronique Fortin3:00:38
2Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:44
3Alizee Brien (specialized-mazda-sgc)
4Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:00:45
5Evelyne Blouin (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)0:02:59
6Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:12
7Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedic)0:04:13
8Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
9Fabienne Gérard (CRCA/Eumaeus Asset Mgmt-Fuoriclasse)
10Anne Marie Morrin (specialized-mazda-sgc)
11Patty Buerkle (Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat)
12Monika Sattler (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
13Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
14Peggy LeGrand (US Military)
15Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
16Beth Ruiz (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
17Kathleen Lysakowski (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
18Kacy Wander (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
19Jennifer Martin (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:04:14
20Virginia Gautier (specialized-mazda-sgc)
21Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
22Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Équipe Dedaccai-hype)
23Martha Buckley (Wheelworks Racing)0:04:16
24Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:05:40
25Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
26Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:05:57
27Casey Kelly (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:06:39
28Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)0:06:40
29Mary Zider (Colavita-EspnW Pro Cycling)
30Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:10
31Michelle Paiement (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:07:11
32Sara Clafferty (ABRT)0:08:41
33Rosanne Van Dorn (Team Placid Planet)
34Ruth Sherman (Corning/Notubes/Swan Cycles)0:08:42
35Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycles)0:08:43
36Kyleanne Hunter (XO Communications p/b Cisco)0:11:19
37Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey)0:11:20
38Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:12:33
39Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:12:39
40Clara Kelly (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)0:16:09
41Mary Costelloe (Kutztown University)0:21:14
42Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:25:42
43Sara Foster (Corning/No Tubes Race Team/Swan Cycles)
44Mia Moore (Les Petites Victoires)0:25:43
45Anna McLoon0:25:45
46Thea Parent (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)0:27:38
47Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:27:55
48Adriane Provost0:28:42
49Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:28:53
50Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:33:34
51Kristine Church0:49:44
DNFLaurel Green (Peaks Coaching Group)
DNFSarah Krzysiak (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
DNFKate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
DNFArley Kemmerer (MUD)

