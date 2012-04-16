Fortin wins women's contest in Battenkill
Anthony, Brien round out top three
Elite women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Veronique Fortin
|3:00:38
|2
|Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)
|0:00:44
|3
|Alizee Brien (specialized-mazda-sgc)
|4
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|0:00:45
|5
|Evelyne Blouin (Real Deal Racing / La Bicicletta)
|0:02:59
|6
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:12
|7
|Anne Donley (Boulder Orthopedic)
|0:04:13
|8
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|9
|Fabienne Gérard (CRCA/Eumaeus Asset Mgmt-Fuoriclasse)
|10
|Anne Marie Morrin (specialized-mazda-sgc)
|11
|Patty Buerkle (Edlow Int p/b Bike Beat)
|12
|Monika Sattler (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|13
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|14
|Peggy LeGrand (US Military)
|15
|Laura Ralston (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|16
|Beth Ruiz (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|17
|Kathleen Lysakowski (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|18
|Kacy Wander (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|19
|Jennifer Martin (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:04:14
|20
|Virginia Gautier (specialized-mazda-sgc)
|21
|Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
|22
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Équipe Dedaccai-hype)
|23
|Martha Buckley (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:04:16
|24
|Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:05:40
|25
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Kallisto/Wheels of Oakville)
|26
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:05:57
|27
|Casey Kelly (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:06:39
|28
|Sheila Vibert (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:06:40
|29
|Mary Zider (Colavita-EspnW Pro Cycling)
|30
|Cara Gillis (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:07:10
|31
|Michelle Paiement (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|0:07:11
|32
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|0:08:41
|33
|Rosanne Van Dorn (Team Placid Planet)
|34
|Ruth Sherman (Corning/Notubes/Swan Cycles)
|0:08:42
|35
|Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycles)
|0:08:43
|36
|Kyleanne Hunter (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|0:11:19
|37
|Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan-Lokey)
|0:11:20
|38
|Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|0:12:33
|39
|Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:12:39
|40
|Clara Kelly (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
|0:16:09
|41
|Mary Costelloe (Kutztown University)
|0:21:14
|42
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:25:42
|43
|Sara Foster (Corning/No Tubes Race Team/Swan Cycles)
|44
|Mia Moore (Les Petites Victoires)
|0:25:43
|45
|Anna McLoon
|0:25:45
|46
|Thea Parent (Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom)
|0:27:38
|47
|Meredith Ehn (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:27:55
|48
|Adriane Provost
|0:28:42
|49
|Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:28:53
|50
|Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:33:34
|51
|Kristine Church
|0:49:44
|DNF
|Laurel Green (Peaks Coaching Group)
|DNF
|Sarah Krzysiak (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|DNF
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|DNF
|Arley Kemmerer (MUD)
