Mancebo wins Tour of the Battenkill

Anthony, Vennell round out podium behind Spaniard

Image 1 of 37

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) wins the Tour of the Battenkill

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) wins the Tour of the Battenkill
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 2 of 37

Jacob Muller (StansNotubes/Axa Equitable) wears the road on his face - this course is one tough ride

Jacob Muller (StansNotubes/Axa Equitable) wears the road on his face - this course is one tough ride
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 3 of 37

After winning Presbyterian Hospital Invitation Crit at Charlotte, NC, Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) signs in to try his hand at Battenkill

After winning Presbyterian Hospital Invitation Crit at Charlotte, NC, Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare) signs in to try his hand at Battenkill
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 4 of 37

It's a show of power at the start line of the Tour of the Battenkill

It's a show of power at the start line of the Tour of the Battenkill
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 5 of 37

Jesse Anthony (Team Optum Presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) removes his helmet for the National anthem

Jesse Anthony (Team Optum Presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) removes his helmet for the National anthem
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 6 of 37

The men go through the infamous Eagleville Bridge

The men go through the infamous Eagleville Bridge
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 7 of 37

The field gets ready to start one of the many climbs

The field gets ready to start one of the many climbs
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 8 of 37

The course provides beautiful scenery. Unfortunately, the riders don't really get to enjoy it

The course provides beautiful scenery. Unfortunately, the riders don’t really get to enjoy it
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 9 of 37

Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) holds on - He had a two hour solo break the previous day

Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling) holds on - He had a two hour solo break the previous day
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 10 of 37

Jacob Muller (StansNotubes\AXA Equitable) does his best on a very tough race

Jacob Muller (StansNotubes\AXA Equitable) does his best on a very tough race
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 11 of 37

Tim Rugg (Champion System) pushes the pace on a good break

Tim Rugg (Champion System) pushes the pace on a good break
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 12 of 37

The field starts to get strung out…

The field starts to get strung out…
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 13 of 37

The field gets broken up at Meeting House hill

The field gets broken up at Meeting House hill
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 14 of 37

Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)Rode a great race - Battenkill is probably the hardest one day race in North America

Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)Rode a great race - Battenkill is probably the hardest one day race in North America
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)
Image 15 of 37

Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling) descends at 48mph toward Cambridge

Scott Tietzel (Juwi Solar Elite Cycling) descends at 48mph toward Cambridge
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 16 of 37

The field is strung out near completion of lap one

The field is strung out near completion of lap one
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 17 of 37

The lead group exits the Eagleville Covered Bridge on the second and final lap

The lead group exits the Eagleville Covered Bridge on the second and final lap
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 18 of 37

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) leads the final time up the Juniper Swamp climb

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) leads the final time up the Juniper Swamp climb
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 19 of 37

Focused through the dirt and the pain

Focused through the dirt and the pain
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 20 of 37

The chase group the last time up Juniper Swamp

The chase group the last time up Juniper Swamp
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 21 of 37

Off the back going up Juniper Swamp

Off the back going up Juniper Swamp
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 22 of 37

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) leading up the far side of Meetinghouse Road

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) leading up the far side of Meetinghouse Road
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 23 of 37

2012 Tour of the Battenkill podium (l-r): Jesse Anthony, Francisco Mancebo and Jeremy Vennell

2012 Tour of the Battenkill podium (l-r): Jesse Anthony, Francisco Mancebo and Jeremy Vennell
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 24 of 37

A late group chases on Route 74

A late group chases on Route 74
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 25 of 37

Focusing through the pain and the dirt

Focusing through the pain and the dirt
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 26 of 37

Mud and grit marks this racer

Mud and grit marks this racer
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 27 of 37

The Stars and Stripes smile proudly on the peloton on Juniper Swamp Road

The Stars and Stripes smile proudly on the peloton on Juniper Swamp Road
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 28 of 37

The bunch passes the Cabot dairy

The bunch passes the Cabot dairy
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 29 of 37

Riders working hard ascending Joe Bean Hill

Riders working hard ascending Joe Bean Hill
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 30 of 37

It really was that dusty

It really was that dusty
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 31 of 37

The bunch is together after the dirt of Becker Road

The bunch is together after the dirt of Becker Road
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 32 of 37

Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) on the front

Cole House (Competitive Cyclist) on the front
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 33 of 37

Kenda rider rotates on the front

Kenda rider rotates on the front
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 34 of 37

Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist) and Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Elite Cycling) take a flyer

Max Jenkins (Competitive Cyclist) and Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Elite Cycling) take a flyer
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 35 of 37

The bunch rides through the dust at the bottom of Meetinghouse Road

The bunch rides through the dust at the bottom of Meetinghouse Road
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 36 of 37

Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist) leads up the far side of Meetinghouse Road

Cesar Grajales (Competitive Cyclist) leads up the far side of Meetinghouse Road
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)
Image 37 of 37

There's nothing like Battenkill Chocolate Milk after a bike race

There's nothing like Battenkill Chocolate Milk after a bike race
(Image credit: Barry Koblenz/basetwelvephoto.com)

Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) took a narrow solo victory at the Tour of the Battenkill, a demanding 200km parcours on both asphalt and dirt roads in rural upstate New York.

The 36-year-old Spaniard attacked his two breakaway companions approximately 600 meters from the finish line on the streets of Cambridge, New York. Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) outsprinted Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) for second place, two seconds behind the Spaniard.

"I attacked because my legs were dead and no good for a sprint," said Mancebo. "I was with fast riders, more so than me, so I needed to attack."

Vennell had been on Mancebo's wheel in the endgame of the UCI 1.2-rated event, the first UCI-sanctioned race on US soil this season, but a moment's hesitation and a look back at Anthony after Mancebo jumped just prior to the final right hand turn was all the gap the canny Spaniard needed.

"I was looking for Jeremy to hold the wheel and he was looking at me to close the gap, so we played a little too much looking at each other," said Anthony. "I didn't want to lead-out the sprint..."

"And neither did I," Vennell interjected with a laugh. "You've got to play the game and Mancebo won."

For Anthony it was the second straight runner-up finish at the Tour of the Battenkill. He had finished 11 seconds behind Brett Tivers in 2011 after the New Zealander bridged to and attacked a solo Anthony in the closing kilometres.

"I raced to win, I was in the position and I didn't get it," said Anthony. "It's tough to swallow.

"The whole team did awesome today," continued Anthony. "At least I was there, looking on the bright side. The podium's always good and this is a really cool race. It's hard to win races, especially a race like this."

The three-man break from which the race was decided emerged from ten riders that arrived together at the base of the 16th and final dirt sector, the stair-step climb of Stage Road, with just 10km remaining. Caked in grit and grime from a day of dusty roads and, later, intermittent showers, the elite selection included Mancebo, Anthony, Vennell, Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Jeff Louder and Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Bruno Langois (Garneau/Quebecor Cycling Team) and John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder). The 10-strong group immediately detonated once the dirt road kicked upwards as Mancebo, the former European Grand Tour stalwart, launched a strong attack to which only Anthony and Vennell could respond.

Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi) claimed the sprint for fourth place from a five-man group which crossed the finish line 25 seconds after Mancebo.

"I did all I could to try and stay with them (Mancebo, Anthony and Vennell), but that didn't happen," Rosskopf told Cyclingnews. "Over the top of the climb five of us re-grouped and came to the line together. After that hill I didn't think anybody was going to catch them so I just waited for the sprint."

A balmy, dusty day of racing

The Tour of the Battenkill's marquee professional invitational is comprised of two laps of a 100km circuit starting and finishing in Cambridge, New York in front of the venerable Cambridge Hotel on Main Street. In addition to being a UCI 1.2-rated event, the race is also the second round of USA Cycling's National Racing Calendar (NRC), with series leader Phil Gaimon in attendance along with a strong roster of Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder teammates.

Today's Tour of the Battenkill was its eighth edition, but only the second time it featured a UCI-ranked race as the headline event in conjunction with its wildly popular amateur races, which were held on Saturday. The previous UCI rendition, run in 2010 and also ranked 1.2, was contested under rainy, bitter cold conditions and won by Caleb Fairly.

Upstate New York weather is nothing if not unpredictable and for 2012 the 153-rider peloton rolled off the start line at high noon on Sunday amidst balmy temperatures in the 70s Fahrenheit and soon faced choking dust on the dirt sectors. Light showers early on the second lap helped to quell the seemingly impenetrable dust clouds kicked up by the peloton and convoy on the dirt sectors, but visibility would still be dodgy at times.

The day's decisive move occurred early in the second 100km lap as a 15-man escape consolidated in the lead just as it entered the second sector of dirt.

An initial 10-man group moved away from a severely diminished peloton as the riders headed northeast out of Cambridge to Eagleville and its covered bridge over the Battenkill River, the gateway to each lap's initial foray onto dirt. Included in this attack were Bruno Langois (Garneau/Quebecor Cycling Team), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Chad Beyer (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team), John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder), Marsh Cooper and Mike Friedman (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Sanofi), Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Tom Last (Team IG-Sigma Sport) and Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage).

The escape held a 35-second lead after returning to asphalt and just as their lead was beginning to increase further Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) launched an attack from the peloton on one of the parcours' numerous punchy climbs. The Spaniard was immediately marked by Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), NRC leader Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargrinder) and Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthCare Pro Cycling), all on teams already represented in the 10 riders up the road.

These two groups at the head of affairs would merge into a single 15-man entity entering the closing lap's second dirt sector on Juniper Swamp Road, featuring a steeply pitched climb with an 18 percent gradient. By the time the break exited that section of dirt the gap to the peloton stood at 1:50. Those remaining in the field showed no urge, or ability, to chase and their deficit would balloon to nearly 12 minutes by the finish.

Meanwhile, at the pointy end of the race Chad Beyer went on the attack on the Ferguson Road dirt sector, the fourth on the lap, and was joined by Bruno Langois. As the duo rolled along the Battenkill River towards the town of Greenwich their lead increased to 50 seconds. The bulk of the pace-making in the chase group fell upon Optum Pro Cycling team, who had the most numbers in the group, and Marsh Cooper buried himself for teammates Anthony and Friedman. Phil Gaimon also worked for the benefit of teammate John Murphy.

As the two leaders and 13-man chase group hit the next, and roughest, dirt sector on Mountain Road attrition and mechanicals began to take their toll in the chase group. Four riders came unglued and lost contact including Phil Gaimon, Marsh Cooper, Tom Last and Devan Dunn.

"There was a lot of contact in the field and early on I think somebody bent my rear derailleur hanger so all day it was jumping around," Gaimon told Cyclingnews. "I had to stop a couple of times to get that taken care of, so I had some issues out there. Once we got established and John was feeling good in the break and I'd been through hell and back it was John's turn to go for it. I helped chase, then absolutely blew apart."

Langois and Beyer's stint off the front would ultimately come to an end with 30km remaining and the pair would find themselves off the back of a now 9-man lead group 10km later. After falling behind by 20 seconds, the irrepressible Langois left Beyer, bridged back to the front and then launched a solo attack. The Canadian was kept on a tight leash, though, and was soon brought back into the fold to form the 10-man lead group which stayed intact until the final climb of the day.

Full Results
1Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team4:55:54
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:02
3Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
4Joey Rosskopf (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:00:25
5Michael Friedman (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Jeff Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
7Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
8Ben Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose0:01:59
10John Murphy (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team0:02:46
11Chad Beyer (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:06:03
12Tom Last (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport0:06:20
13Devan Dunn (RSA) CashCall Mortgage0:07:31
14Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:11:43
15Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
16Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
17Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
19Adam Farabaugh (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco Systems
20David Fleischhauer (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
21Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
22Ian Crane (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
23Keck Baker (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco Systems
24Jeff Perrin (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
25Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
26David Santos (USA) CashCall Mortgage
27Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
28Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Oncology p/b ABD
29Lee Muse (USA) CashCall Mortgage
30Pierrick Naud (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
31Brian McCulloch (USA) CashCall Mortgage
32Alex Candelario (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Ian Holt (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
34Ryan Knapp (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
35Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
36Scott Tietzel (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
37Dan Chabanov (USA) Champion System
38Mark Langlands (NZl) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose
39Simon Richardson (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
40Chris Uberti (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
41Stefano Barberi (USA) CashCall Mortgage
42Steve Fisher (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
43Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Team IG - Sigma Sport
44Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
45Brett Tivers (NZl) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose
46Steven Lampier (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
47Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
48Andrew Bajadali (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Max Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team0:12:06
50Mike Olheiser (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing Team
51Edison Blair Turner (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:12:10
52Chris Gruber (Can) Champion System0:12:20
53Travis Livermon (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - SmartShop0:12:32
54Peter Morse (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo0:13:29
55Greg Krause (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
56Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team0:14:37
57Phillip-Alder Martz (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team0:14:56
58Chris Barton (USA) Bissell Cycling0:15:06
59Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
DNFGeoffroy Dussault (Can) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose
DNFCharly Vives (Can) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose
DNFRémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau/Quebecor-Norton Rose
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFMathieu Roy (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFAntoine Matteau (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFCharles Bryer (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFFrânçoisC habot (Can) Ekoi.com - Gaspesien
DNFIsaac Enderline (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFAndrew Meyer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFJovan Zekavica (Srb) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFParker Kyzer (USA) BMC - Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
DNFJames Stemper (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
DNFMax Korus (USA) Kenda - 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team
DNFMarsh Cooper (Can) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) Team Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFPeter Hawkins (GBr) Team IG - Sigma Sport
DNFJon Hamblen (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - SmartShop
DNFJerome Townsend (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - SmartShop
DNFAdam Myerson (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - SmartShop
DNFChris Monteleone (USA) Team Mountain Khakis - SmartShop
DNFRussell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
DNFDaniel Holloway (USA) Team Raleigh - GAC
DNFSimon Holt (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
DNFJames Sparling (Can) Team Raleigh - GAC
DNFAlex Bowden (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFWilliam Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFCharles Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFHilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFSteve Weller (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFPeter Hurst (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFEvan Burkhart (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFZack Noonan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFWes Kline (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale Cycling Team
DNFRyan Aitcheson (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
DNFBen Damhoff (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
DNFAndrew Seitz (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
DNFRobert Stumpf (USA) Team Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
DNFOlivier Delaney (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
DNFKiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
DNFStephen Keeping (Can) Ride with Rendall Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFSebastien Lacroix (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFScott Loong (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFKianoush Missaghi (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFJames Picolli (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFRobert Ralph (Can) Team Medique p/b Silber Investments
DNFOsmond Bakker (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo
DNFKevin Black (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo
DNFDavid Byer (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo
DNFYuri Hrycaj (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo
DNFBrian Trafford (Can) OCTTO presented by Cervélo
DNFAnthony Hall (USA) Champion System
DNFTimothy Rugg (USA) Champion System
DNFChris Johnson (USA) Champion System
DNFIgor Volshteyn (USA) Champion System
DNFKennett Peterseon (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
DNFGabe Verela (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
DNFJesse Reams (USA) Hagens Berman Elite Cycling
DNFMichael Margarite (USA) Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team
DNFStephan Kincaid (USA) Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJoe Whitman (USA) Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team
DNFJacob Mueller (USA) Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team
DNFSteven Cummings (USA) Stan's Notubes / AXA Equitable Cycling Team
DNFBobby Lea (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNFBarry Miller (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNFMike Chauner (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNFNick Frey (USA) Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA
DNFWilliam Hottenstein (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFJohn Hunter (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFAndrew McCullough (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFMatthew Spohn (USA) Mt Borah / Minerva Design Cycling Team
DNFAdam Switters (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco Systems
DNFSean Barrie (USA) XO Communications p/b Cisco Systems
DNFJamie Riggs (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
DNFJoe Guiliano (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Randell (Can) Jet Fuel Cycling Team
DNFJesse Goodrich (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Juwi Solar Elite Cycling
DNFZachary Bergh (USA) Astellas Oncology p/b ABD

