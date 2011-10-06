Image 1 of 6 Even local farmers stopped work to watch the tour go by near Whitemore during stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 6 V Australia were prominent on the front of the peloton right throughout stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 6 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.com) and Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) broke free from the peloton around the half-way mark of the 72km stage and were never headed. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 6 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.com) from Sydney takes out stage five into Deloraine from fellow breakaway partner Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) from Victoria. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 6 Stage five spray (l-r): Trent Morey (2nd,Lawson Homes), Andrew Crawley (1st,Bikebug.com) and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 6 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) remains in the tour lead at the half-way mark of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

BikeBug.com's Andrew Crawley has prevailed after a two-man breakaway escaped the peloton at the halfway mark of Thursday's fifth stage of the Tour of Tasmania. The New South Welshman proved too strong for his breakaway companion, Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) who fell back slightly with a kilometre remaining in the stage, allowing Crawley to claim the first win for his team at the final Scody Cup round on the 71.4 kilometre stage.

The peloton was keen to preserve as much energy as possible heading into Friday's decisive afternoon stage to Penguin, and so buoyed by the earlier attack of his teammate, Phil Grenfell (BikeBug.com) led the main bunch over the line to claim the final place on the stage podium.

Crawley, clearly happy with the win, explained he had not won a substantial race since the 110 kilometre Blaney to Bathurst in 2008, and described his victory today as the biggest he's experienced in what is essentially a part-time career with the 28-year-old running his own performance-based marketing company.

"This tops everything," he said. "There's no way I can win in a sprint so I have to break away."

In the race for overall honours, the lead of Cam Peterson (V Australia) was cut by just one second, with National Road Series leader Nathan Haas eyeing yet another title to add to those won at the Tour of Geelong and at the Tour of Gippsland.

How it unfolded

It was another fast and furious start to stage 5, with the pace pushing 55km/h as the peloton left Westbury behind them and with National Road Series leader Nathan Haas in second overall, the Genesys outfit was keen to follow any moves off the front while sharing the workload with V Australia.

An early two-man breakaway was nullified and at the 14.2 kilometre mark, Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU), Caleb Jones (BikeBug.com) and Haas fighting it out for the first sprint points of the afternoon. Nine kilometres down the road in Carrick, Jamieson trailed BikeBug's Chris Jory and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-AIS) over the line at the second intermediate sprint.

A break was finally allowed and grew steadily as the race headed towards Blacknell, with Crawley and Morey escaping for a gap of up to four-and-a-half minutes. V Australia, looking for around a minute to get ahead of team classification rivals Jayco-2XU, went about controlling the bunch and maintained an easy tempo.

With around 30 kilometres left to travel, Crawley, Mowrey and Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) shared the spoils on the third and final intermediate sprint while the two climbs of the stage loomed, as the peloton appeared to lose some of its steam and it became quite evident that this would indeed be a day for the breakaway to succeed.

Full results

Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 1:42:42 2 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 0:00:07 3 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:00 4 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 5 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 6 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 7 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 8 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 9 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 10 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 11 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 12 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 13 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 14 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 15 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 16 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 17 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 18 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 19 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 20 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 21 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 22 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 23 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 24 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 25 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 26 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 27 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 28 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 29 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 30 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 31 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 32 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 33 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 34 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 35 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 36 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 37 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 38 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 39 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 40 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 41 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 42 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 43 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 44 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 45 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 46 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 47 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 48 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 49 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 50 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 51 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 52 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 53 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 54 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 55 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 56 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 57 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 58 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 59 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 60 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 61 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 62 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 63 Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under) 64 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 65 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 66 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 67 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 68 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 69 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 70 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 71 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 72 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 73 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 74 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 75 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 76 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 77 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 78 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 79 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 80 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 81 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 82 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:03:13 83 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 0:03:17 84 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:03:22 85 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 86 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 0:03:32 87 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 88 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 89 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 90 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 0:03:43 91 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:52 92 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 93 Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:59 94 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:04:03 95 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:05:58 96 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:06:29 97 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Intermediate Sprints and Climbs - m26 Shaw Offices & Whitemore Garage Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 2 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1

m34 The Mill Inn Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 2 3 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 1

m55 Bracknell Hotel Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 3 pts 2 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 2 3 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 1

m62 Crest & White Posts HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 1

m71 Crest & Davondale Wooden Gates HC4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 3 pts 2 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 2 3 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 1

Aggressor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1. Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 2 pts

Cat Underground Mining General Classification after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 7:08:17 2 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:16 3 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:23 4 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:27 5 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 0:00:38 6 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:49 7 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:00:56 8 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 0:01:02 9 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:01:12 10 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 0:01:15 11 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 0:01:22 12 Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia) 0:01:25 13 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 0:03:23 14 Jay Bourke (Search2Retain) 0:04:17 15 Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under) 0:05:00 16 Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team) 0:06:19 17 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 0:06:33 18 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:06:51 19 Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:06:59 20 Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing) 0:08:04 21 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:08:44 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:09:30 23 Valery Kaikov (Team Russia) 0:09:48 24 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:10:38 25 Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under) 0:11:42 26 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:11:46 27 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 0:12:13 28 Cal Britten (Search2Retain) 0:12:23 29 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain) 0:12:33 30 Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes) 0:13:21 31 Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under) 0:13:46 32 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 0:13:47 33 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 0:14:01 34 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:14:17 35 Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team) 0:14:50 36 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 0:14:58 37 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 38 Matvey Zubov (Team Russia) 0:15:05 39 Nick Woods (Team Down Under) 0:15:12 40 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 0:15:13 41 Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council) 0:15:42 42 Alexi Markov (Team Russia) 0:16:01 43 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 0:16:24 44 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 0:16:25 45 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 0:16:34 46 Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council) 0:16:41 47 James Boal (Central Coast Council) 0:16:50 48 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:17:21 49 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:17:38 50 Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain) 0:18:44 51 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:19:15 52 Logan Calder (Plan B Racing) 0:19:18 53 James Bennett (John West Cycling Team) 0:19:35 54 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 0:19:42 55 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:20:42 56 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:21:28 57 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:22:06 58 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:23:02 59 Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing) 0:23:26 60 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:24:08 61 Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under) 0:24:14 62 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:24:17 63 Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council) 0:24:28 64 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 0:25:10 65 Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU) 0:25:53 66 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:26:55 67 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 0:27:26 68 Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU) 0:27:49 69 Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU) 0:28:01 70 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain) 0:28:48 71 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 0:29:10 72 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 0:29:14 73 Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:30:17 74 Liam Dove (Lawson Homes) 0:30:56 75 Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia) 0:32:05 76 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 0:35:18 77 Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia) 0:37:06 78 Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team) 0:37:34 79 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:37:51 80 Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing) 0:37:58 81 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:40:06 82 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:40:09 83 Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under) 0:40:32 84 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:41:00 85 Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team) 0:41:40 86 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 0:43:55 87 Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain) 0:45:26 88 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:47:50 89 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:47:52 90 James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU) 0:49:50 91 Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes) 0:54:22 92 Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com) 0:54:29 93 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:58:23 94 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 1:00:41 95 Mike Henton (Central Coast Council) 1:05:10 96 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 1:06:06

Avantiplus Sprint Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 12 pts 2 Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com) 11 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 11 4 Alexander Ray (Team Down Under) 9 5 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 8 6 Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com) 6 7 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 4 8 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 4 9 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 3 10 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 3 11 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 3 12 Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS) 3 13 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 3 14 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 3 15 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 3 16 Johnnie Walker (V Australia) 2 17 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 18 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 2 19 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 2 20 Alex Wohler (Team Down Under) 2 21 Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 2 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 1 23 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 1 24 Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com) 1 25 James Mowatt (Search2Retain) 1

Country Club Criterium Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Kemps (V Australia) 10 pts 2 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 9 3 Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS) 8 4 Alexander Serov (Team Russia) 7 5 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 6 6 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 5 7 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 4 8 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 3 9 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 2 10 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 1

Derrico King of the Mountains Championship after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 18 pts 2 Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU) 15 3 Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 14 4 Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU) 11 5 Valery Valynin (Team Russia) 8 6 Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS) 7 7 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 7 8 Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) 6 9 Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com) 5 10 Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com) 4 11 Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team) 4 12 Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 13 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 2 14 Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) 2 15 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com) 2 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council) 2 3 Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS) 2 4 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 2

Elgas Leading Tasmanian Rider after Stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU) 7:08:55 2 Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:11 3 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia) 0:00:18 4 Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:00:34 5 Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU) 0:06:13 6 Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:08:06 7 Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:16:43 8 Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:17:00 9 Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:18:37 10 Michael Smith (Lawson Homes) 0:20:04 11 Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes) 0:20:50 12 Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:21:28 13 John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:22:24 14 Ben Mather (Lawson Homes) 0:23:30 15 Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:23:39 16 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 0:26:17 17 Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:37:13 18 Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:39:28 19 Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 0:39:31 20 Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:40:22 21 Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 0:47:12 22 Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte) 0:47:14 23 Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes) 0:57:45 24 Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 1:05:28 25 David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers) 1:08:19