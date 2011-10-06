Trending

Even local farmers stopped work to watch the tour go by near Whitemore during stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
V Australia were prominent on the front of the peloton right throughout stage five.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.com) and Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) broke free from the peloton around the half-way mark of the 72km stage and were never headed.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.com) from Sydney takes out stage five into Deloraine from fellow breakaway partner Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) from Victoria.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage five spray (l-r): Trent Morey (2nd,Lawson Homes), Andrew Crawley (1st,Bikebug.com) and Philip Grenfell (3rd,Bikebug.com).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cameron Peterson (V Australia) remains in the tour lead at the half-way mark of the race.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

BikeBug.com's Andrew Crawley has prevailed after a two-man breakaway escaped the peloton at the halfway mark of Thursday's fifth stage of the Tour of Tasmania. The New South Welshman proved too strong for his breakaway companion, Trent Morey (Lawson Homes) who fell back slightly with a kilometre remaining in the stage, allowing Crawley to claim the first win for his team at the final Scody Cup round on the 71.4 kilometre stage.

The peloton was keen to preserve as much energy as possible heading into Friday's decisive afternoon stage to Penguin, and so buoyed by the earlier attack of his teammate, Phil Grenfell (BikeBug.com) led the main bunch over the line to claim the final place on the stage podium.

Crawley, clearly happy with the win, explained he had not won a substantial race since the 110 kilometre Blaney to Bathurst in 2008, and described his victory today as the biggest he's experienced in what is essentially a part-time career with the 28-year-old running his own performance-based marketing company.

"This tops everything," he said. "There's no way I can win in a sprint so I have to break away."

In the race for overall honours, the lead of Cam Peterson (V Australia) was cut by just one second, with National Road Series leader Nathan Haas eyeing yet another title to add to those won at the Tour of Geelong and at the Tour of Gippsland.

How it unfolded

It was another fast and furious start to stage 5, with the pace pushing 55km/h as the peloton left Westbury behind them and with National Road Series leader Nathan Haas in second overall, the Genesys outfit was keen to follow any moves off the front while sharing the workload with V Australia.

An early two-man breakaway was nullified and at the 14.2 kilometre mark, Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU), Caleb Jones (BikeBug.com) and Haas fighting it out for the first sprint points of the afternoon. Nine kilometres down the road in Carrick, Jamieson trailed BikeBug's Chris Jory and Aaron Donnelly (Jayco-AIS) over the line at the second intermediate sprint.

A break was finally allowed and grew steadily as the race headed towards Blacknell, with Crawley and Morey escaping for a gap of up to four-and-a-half minutes. V Australia, looking for around a minute to get ahead of team classification rivals Jayco-2XU, went about controlling the bunch and maintained an easy tempo.

With around 30 kilometres left to travel, Crawley, Mowrey and Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com) shared the spoils on the third and final intermediate sprint while the two climbs of the stage loomed, as the peloton appeared to lose some of its steam and it became quite evident that this would indeed be a day for the breakaway to succeed.

 

Full results

Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)1:42:42
2Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)0:00:07
3Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)0:03:00
4Alexi Markov (Team Russia)
5Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
6Aaron Kemps (V Australia)
7Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU)
8James Mowatt (Search2Retain)
9Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)
10Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)
11Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council)
12Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under)
13Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
14Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
15Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)
16Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
17Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under)
18Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)
19Mike Henton (Central Coast Council)
20Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)
21Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
22Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
23Christopher Winn (V Australia)
24Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)
25Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)
26James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU)
27Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)
28David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
29Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)
30Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
31Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)
32Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)
33Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)
34Cal Britten (Search2Retain)
35Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
37Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
38Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
39Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under)
40Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU)
41Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)
42Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS)
43Alexander Serov (Team Russia)
44Alex Wohler (Team Down Under)
45Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
46Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)
47Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team)
48Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
49Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
50Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
51Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)
52Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)
53Liam Dove (Lawson Homes)
54James Bennett (John West Cycling Team)
55Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
56Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)
57Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)
58Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
59Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)
60Valery Valynin (Team Russia)
61Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)
62Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)
63Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under)
64Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team)
65Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU)
66Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)
67Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)
68Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)
69Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)
70Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)
71Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)
72James Boal (Central Coast Council)
73Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council)
74Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)
75Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)
76Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)
77Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS)
78John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
79Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)
80Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)
81Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)
82Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:03:13
83Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team)0:03:17
84Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:03:22
85Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
86Nick Woods (Team Down Under)0:03:32
87Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)
88Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)
89Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)
90Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)0:03:43
91Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:03:52
92Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)
93Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com)0:03:59
94Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:04:03
95Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:05:58
96Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:06:29
97Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Intermediate Sprints and Climbs - m26 Shaw Offices & Whitemore Garage Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)2
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1

m34 The Mill Inn Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)2
3Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)1

m55 Bracknell Hotel Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)3pts
2Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)2
3Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)1

m62 Crest & White Posts HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)2
3Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)1

m71 Crest & Davondale Wooden Gates HC4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)3pts
2Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)2
3Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)1

Aggressor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1.Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)2pts

Cat Underground Mining General Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson (V Australia)7:08:17
2Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:16
3Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)0:00:23
4Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)0:00:27
5Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)0:00:38
6Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:49
7Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)0:00:56
8Alexander Serov (Team Russia)0:01:02
9Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:01:12
10Valery Valynin (Team Russia)0:01:15
11Christopher Winn (V Australia)0:01:22
12Alexander Khatuntsev (Team Russia)0:01:25
13Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)0:03:23
14Jay Bourke (Search2Retain)0:04:17
15Mark O'Brien (Team Down Under)0:05:00
16Blake Hose (John West Cycling Team)0:06:19
17Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS)0:06:33
18Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:06:51
19Calvin Watson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:06:59
20Samuel Davis (Plan B Racing)0:08:04
21Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:08:44
22Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:09:30
23Valery Kaikov (Team Russia)0:09:48
24Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:10:38
25Jamie Lacey (Team Down Under)0:11:42
26Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:11:46
27Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)0:12:13
28Cal Britten (Search2Retain)0:12:23
29Luke Fetch (Search2Retain)0:12:33
30Andrew Arundel (Lawson Homes)0:13:21
31Stuart Mulhern (Team Down Under)0:13:46
32Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)0:13:47
33Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)0:14:01
34Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:14:17
35Stuart Smith (John West Cycling Team)0:14:50
36Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS)0:14:58
37Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
38Matvey Zubov (Team Russia)0:15:05
39Nick Woods (Team Down Under)0:15:12
40Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)0:15:13
41Timothy Cameron (Central Coast Council)0:15:42
42Alexi Markov (Team Russia)0:16:01
43Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)0:16:24
44Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)0:16:25
45Aaron Kemps (V Australia)0:16:34
46Lachlan Ambrose (Central Coast Council)0:16:41
47James Boal (Central Coast Council)0:16:50
48Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:17:21
49Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:17:38
50Nathan Elliott (Search2Retain)0:18:44
51Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:19:15
52Logan Calder (Plan B Racing)0:19:18
53James Bennett (John West Cycling Team)0:19:35
54Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team)0:19:42
55Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:20:42
56Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)0:21:28
57Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:22:06
58John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:23:02
59Bradeley Hall (Plan B Racing)0:23:26
60Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)0:24:08
61Justin Vanstone (Team Down Under)0:24:14
62Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:24:17
63Joshua Aldride (Central Coast Council)0:24:28
64Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)0:25:10
65Ben Hill (Jayco - 2XU)0:25:53
66Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:26:55
67Alex Wohler (Team Down Under)0:27:26
68Trenton Day (Jayco - 2XU)0:27:49
69Nicholas Dougall (Jayco - 2XU)0:28:01
70Paul Van Der Ploeg (Search2Retain)0:28:48
71Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)0:29:10
72Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)0:29:14
73Jason Rigg (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:30:17
74Liam Dove (Lawson Homes)0:30:56
75Evgeny Kovalev (Team Russia)0:32:05
76Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)0:35:18
77Nicolay Zhurkin (Team Russia)0:37:06
78Rowan Dever (John West Cycling Team)0:37:34
79Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:37:51
80Andrew Martin (Plan B Racing)0:37:58
81Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:40:06
82Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:40:09
83Mathew Wheatcroft (Team Down Under)0:40:32
84Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:41:00
85Steven Del Gallo (John West Cycling Team)0:41:40
86James Mowatt (Search2Retain)0:43:55
87Jake Klajnblat (Search2Retain)0:45:26
88Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:47:50
89Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:47:52
90James Hepburn (Jayco - 2XU)0:49:50
91Andrew Christie (Lawson Homes)0:54:22
92Jake McGee (Bikebug.Com)0:54:29
93Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)0:58:23
94Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)1:00:41
95Mike Henton (Central Coast Council)1:05:10
96Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)1:06:06

Avantiplus Sprint Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)12pts
2Julian Hamill (Bikebug.Com)11
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)11
4Alexander Ray (Team Down Under)9
5Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)8
6Philip Grenfell (Bikebug.Com)6
7Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)4
8Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)4
9Valery Valynin (Team Russia)3
10Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)3
11Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)3
12Aaron Donnelly (Jayco - AIS)3
13Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)3
14Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)3
15Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)3
16Johnnie Walker (V Australia)2
17Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
18Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)2
19Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)2
20Alex Wohler (Team Down Under)2
21Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)2
22Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)1
23Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)1
24Joshua Taylor (Bikebug.Com)1
25James Mowatt (Search2Retain)1

Country Club Criterium Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Kemps (V Australia)10pts
2Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)9
3Alex Carver (Jayco - AIS)8
4Alexander Serov (Team Russia)7
5Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)6
6Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)5
7Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)4
8Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)3
9Cameron Peterson (V Australia)2
10Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)1

Derrico King of the Mountains Championship after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)18pts
2Dale Parker (Jayco - 2XU)15
3Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)14
4Joshua Atkins (Jayco - 2XU)11
5Valery Valynin (Team Russia)8
6Ben Dyball (Jayco - AIS)7
7Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)7
8Trent Morey (Lawson Homes)6
9Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.Com)5
10Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.Com)4
11Trent Derecourt (John West Cycling Team)4
12Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3
13Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)2
14Caleb Jones (Bikebug.Com)2
15Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)1

Goodstone Group Most Aggressive Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jory (Bikebug.Com)2pts
2Cameron Bayly (Central Coast Council)2
3Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco - AIS)2
4Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)2

Elgas Leading Tasmanian Rider after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jai Crawford (Jayco - 2XU)7:08:55
2Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:11
3Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia)0:00:18
4Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:34
5Mark Jamieson (Jayco - 2XU)0:06:13
6Alex Clements (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:08:06
7Jacob Langham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:16:43
8Jake McMahon (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:17:00
9Danny Pulbrook (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:18:37
10Michael Smith (Lawson Homes)0:20:04
11Luke Padgett (Lawson Homes)0:20:50
12Nick Morgan (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:21:28
13John Darcey (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:22:24
14Ben Mather (Lawson Homes)0:23:30
15Joel Stearnes (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:23:39
16Sean Sullivan (V Australia)0:26:17
17Jack Matthews (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:37:13
18Peter Loft (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:39:28
19Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:39:31
20Aaron Jones (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:40:22
21Mark Guy (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)0:47:12
22Luke Ockerby (Pure Tas - Deloitte)0:47:14
23Joshua Clark (Lawson Homes)0:57:45
24Nicholas Horsley (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)1:05:28
25David Abraham (Ride.Net.Au/Hobart Wheelers)1:08:19

Teams Classification after Stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jayco - 2XU
2V Australia
3Genesys Wealth Advisers
4Team Russia
5search2retain
6Bikebug.com
7Team Down Under
8John West Cycling Team
9Jayco - AIS
10Pure Tas - Deloitte
11Lawson Homes
12Central Coast Council
13Plan B Racing
14ride.net.au/Hobart Wheelers

 

