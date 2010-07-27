Agarkov solos to victory on final stage
Gerganov wins general classification
|1
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|2:16:36
|2
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:01:50
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|4
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|6
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|7
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|8
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|10
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|11
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|12
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|13
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|14
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|15
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|16
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|17
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|18
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|19
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|20
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|21
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|22
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|23
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|0:02:02
|24
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|25
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:02:22
|26
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|27
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|28
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|29
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:03:19
|30
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|31
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|32
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|33
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:04:09
|34
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:07:58
|35
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|36
|György Borbély (Hun)
|37
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:08:01
|38
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:08:04
|39
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:09:45
|40
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:17:45
|41
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|42
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|43
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:19:45
|44
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:21:45
|45
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|46
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:25:45
|47
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|48
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|49
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:31:45
|50
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:37:45
|51
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|52
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:41:45
|1
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|16:09:03
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:09
|3
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:46
|6
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:01:13
|7
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:21
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|0:02:17
|9
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:45
|10
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:54
|11
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|0:03:33
|12
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:04:47
|13
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|14
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|15
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:05:08
|16
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:06:08
|17
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|18
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:06:50
|19
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|20
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:07:05
|21
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|22
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|0:09:00
|23
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|24
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:09:28
|25
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|26
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:11:04
|27
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:17:31
|28
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|29
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:19:18
|30
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:21:39
|31
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:27:39
|32
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:29:47
|33
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:30:53
|34
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:35:42
|35
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|0:36:14
|36
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:36:19
|37
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:39:04
|38
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|0:39:25
|39
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:39:40
|40
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:40:21
|41
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:40:38
|42
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:47:06
|43
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:47:57
|44
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:50:37
|45
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:52:13
|46
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:53:00
|47
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|1:07:22
|48
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|1:20:09
|49
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|1:21:53
|50
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|1:25:11
|51
|György Borbély (Hun)
|1:31:42
|52
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|1:32:19
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|75
|pts
|2
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|61
|3
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|54
|4
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|45
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|42
|6
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|40
|7
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|37
|8
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|35
|9
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|34
|10
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|32
|1
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|180
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|172
|3
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|81
|4
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|72
|5
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|62
|6
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|60
|7
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|59
|8
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|48
|9
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|44
|10
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|41
