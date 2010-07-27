Trending

Agarkov solos to victory on final stage

Gerganov wins general classification

Full Results
1Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team2:16:36
2Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:01:50
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
4Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
6Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
8Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
9Damyan Filipov (Bul)
10Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
11Heinrich Berger (Ger)
12Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
13Alexandr Braico (Mda)
14Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
15Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
16Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
17Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
18Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
19Martin Gaber (Ger)
20Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
21Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
22Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
23Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:02:02
24Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
25Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:02:22
26Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:30
27Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
28Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:12
29Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:03:19
30Istvan Molnar (Hun)
31Marcel Weber (Ger)
32Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
33Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:04:09
34Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:07:58
35Péter Huszár (Hun)
36György Borbély (Hun)
37Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:08:01
38Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:08:04
39Dejan Maric (Srb)0:09:45
40Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:17:45
41Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
42Timm Hortig (Ger)
43Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:19:45
44Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:21:45
45Dragan Spasic (Srb)
46Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:25:45
47Daniel Crista (Rom)
48Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
49Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:31:45
50Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:37:45
51Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
52Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:41:45

Final general classification
1Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo16:09:03
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:09
3Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:24
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:28
5Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:00:46
6Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:01:13
7Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:21
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda)0:02:17
9Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:45
10Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:54
11Damyan Filipov (Bul)0:03:33
12Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:04:47
13Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
14Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:55
15Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:05:08
16Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:06:08
17Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:37
18Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:06:50
19Heinrich Berger (Ger)
20Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:07:05
21Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:40
22Martin Gaber (Ger)0:09:00
23Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:09:14
24Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:09:28
25Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:02
26Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:11:04
27Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:17:31
28Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:55
29Marcel Weber (Ger)0:19:18
30Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:21:39
31Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:27:39
32Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:29:47
33Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:30:53
34Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:35:42
35Dragan Spasic (Srb)0:36:14
36Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:36:19
37Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:39:04
38Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)0:39:25
39Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:39:40
40Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:40:21
41Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:40:38
42Dejan Maric (Srb)0:47:06
43Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:47:57
44Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:50:37
45Timm Hortig (Ger)0:52:13
46Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:53:00
47Daniel Crista (Rom)1:07:22
48Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo1:20:09
49Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo1:21:53
50Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware1:25:11
51György Borbély (Hun)1:31:42
52Péter Huszár (Hun)1:32:19

Points classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team75pts
2Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo61
3Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware54
4Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team45
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team42
6Heinrich Berger (Ger)40
7Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware37
8Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team35
9Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware34
10Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team32

Mountains classification
1Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team180pts
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team172
3Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware81
4Plamen Dimov (Bul)72
5Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware62
6Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team60
7Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo59
8Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team48
9Borislav Ivanov (Bul)44
10Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware41

