Sheydyk makes it two-in-a-row
Gerganov defends race lead in penultimate stage
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:29:40
|2
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:00:07
|3
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:10
|4
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:35
|7
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:00:44
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|9
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:00:53
|10
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|0:01:12
|11
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|0:01:23
|13
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:40
|14
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:50
|15
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:51
|16
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|17
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:06
|18
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:02:19
|19
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:02:31
|20
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|0:02:32
|21
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|0:02:38
|22
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|23
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|0:02:56
|24
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:03:08
|25
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:03:09
|26
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|27
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|28
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|0:03:37
|29
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|30
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|31
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:04:12
|32
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:04:26
|33
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:04:29
|34
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:04:34
|35
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|36
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:04:43
|37
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:04:44
|38
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|39
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:04:58
|40
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:05:14
|41
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:27
|42
|György Borbély (Hun)
|0:05:58
|43
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:06:26
|44
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|0:06:35
|45
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:06:49
|46
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:06:52
|47
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:07:23
|48
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:08:18
|49
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:08:58
|50
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:10:15
|51
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:10:20
|52
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:12:26
|1
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|13:50:37
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:09
|3
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware
|0:00:50
|6
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|0:01:13
|7
|Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:01:21
|8
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda)
|0:02:17
|9
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:02:45
|10
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:02:54
|11
|Damyan Filipov (Bul)
|0:03:33
|12
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|13
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)
|0:04:35
|14
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)
|0:04:39
|15
|Alexandr Braico (Mda)
|0:04:47
|16
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)
|0:05:08
|17
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:44
|18
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|0:06:36
|19
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|20
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:06:50
|21
|Heinrich Berger (Ger)
|22
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)
|0:07:09
|23
|Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|24
|Martin Gaber (Ger)
|0:09:00
|25
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|26
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:09:44
|27
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|28
|Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)
|0:10:58
|29
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:13:00
|30
|Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)
|0:15:30
|31
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:16:02
|32
|Dragan Spasic (Srb)
|0:16:19
|33
|Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:17:05
|34
|Marcel Weber (Ger)
|0:17:49
|35
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|36
|Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:23:09
|37
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:23:35
|38
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:24:02
|39
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:34:10
|40
|Istvan Molnar (Hun)
|0:34:13
|41
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:34:57
|42
|Timm Hortig (Ger)
|0:36:18
|43
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:39:00
|44
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|0:39:11
|45
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:40:26
|46
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:41:58
|47
|Daniel Crista (Rom)
|0:43:27
|48
|Mihail Rusu (Rom)
|0:44:29
|49
|Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:49:16
|50
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo
|0:50:14
|51
|György Borbély (Hun)
|1:25:34
|52
|Péter Huszár (Hun)
|1:26:11
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|1
|Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team
