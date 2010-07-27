Trending

Sheydyk makes it two-in-a-row

Gerganov defends race lead in penultimate stage

Full Results
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:29:40
2Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:00:07
3Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:10
4Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:12
5Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:27
6Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:00:35
7Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:00:44
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:47
9Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:53
10Sergiu Cioban (Mda)0:01:12
11Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:15
12Damyan Filipov (Bul)0:01:23
13Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:40
14Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:50
15Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:51
16Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:00
17Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:06
18Marcel Weber (Ger)0:02:19
19Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:02:31
20Martin Gaber (Ger)0:02:32
21Heinrich Berger (Ger)0:02:38
22Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:47
23Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:02:56
24Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:03:08
25Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:03:09
26Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:23
27Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:29
28Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)0:03:37
29Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:44
30Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:03:48
31Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:04:12
32Daniel Crista (Rom)0:04:26
33Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:04:29
34Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:04:34
35Dragan Spasic (Srb)
36Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:04:43
37Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:04:44
38Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
39Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:04:58
40Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:05:14
41Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:27
42György Borbély (Hun)0:05:58
43Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:06:26
44Péter Huszár (Hun)0:06:35
45Dejan Maric (Srb)0:06:49
46Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:06:52
47Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:07:23
48Timm Hortig (Ger)0:08:18
49Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:08:58
50Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:10:15
51Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:10:20
52Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:12:26

General classification after stage 4a
1Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo13:50:37
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware0:00:09
3Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:24
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:30
5Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) SP Tableware0:00:50
6Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:01:13
7Artem Topchanyuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:01:21
8Sergiu Cioban (Mda)0:02:17
9Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:02:45
10Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:02:54
11Damyan Filipov (Bul)0:03:33
12Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:04:16
13Marian Frunzeanu (Rom)0:04:35
14Goran Smelcerovic (Srb)0:04:39
15Alexandr Braico (Mda)0:04:47
16Tamas Csicsaky (Rom)0:05:08
17Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:44
18Borislav Ivanov (Bul)0:06:36
19Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:06:37
20Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:06:50
21Heinrich Berger (Ger)
22Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom)0:07:09
23Jiri Jezek (Cze) Tusnad Cycling Team0:07:40
24Martin Gaber (Ger)0:09:00
25Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:09:14
26Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:09:44
27Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:02
28Veaceslav Verciuc (Mda)0:10:58
29Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:13:00
30Bjorn Trautmann (Ger)0:15:30
31Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:16:02
32Dragan Spasic (Srb)0:16:19
33Emmanouil Daskalakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:17:05
34Marcel Weber (Ger)0:17:49
35Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:18:55
36Pavel Chumanov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:23:09
37Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:23:35
38Rino Zampilli (Ita) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:24:02
39Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:34:10
40Istvan Molnar (Hun)0:34:13
41Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:34:57
42Timm Hortig (Ger)0:36:18
43Igor Bykov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:39:00
44Dejan Maric (Srb)0:39:11
45Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:40:26
46Daniel Petrov (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:41:58
47Daniel Crista (Rom)0:43:27
48Mihail Rusu (Rom)0:44:29
49Vasileios Simantirakis (Gre) SP Tableware0:49:16
50Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Hemus 1896 - Vivelo0:50:14
51György Borbély (Hun)1:25:34
52Péter Huszár (Hun)1:26:11

Points classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team

Mountains classification
1Bruno Rizzi (Ita) Tusnad Cycling Team

