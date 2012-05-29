Luke Keough triumphs at Tour of Somerville
Winder wins Women's Kugler Open
|1
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|2
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|3
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|4
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|5
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|6
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|7
|Deivy Capellan
|8
|Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|9
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|10
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|11
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|12
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
|13
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|14
|Augusto Sanchez
|15
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|16
|Anthony Lowe (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli & Castaldi)
|17
|Michael Busa (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|18
|Aaron Hubbell (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|19
|Adam Pantastico (Metra/Cycle 54 Cycling Team)
|20
|David Martin (Metra/Cycle 54 Cycling Team)
|21
|Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)
|22
|Skip Foley (ATA Cyclery)
|23
|John Durso (Colavita Racing Team)
|24
|Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|25
|Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|26
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|27
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|28
|David Lozano (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|29
|Eric Workowski (Fuji)
|30
|Kevin Massicotte (Nativo Concept)
|31
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Leopard Cycles.com)
|32
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Ride With Rendall)
|33
|Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|34
|Luciano Bezerra (Navone Studios/Greenwood Floors)
|35
|Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|36
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|37
|Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|38
|S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW)
|39
|John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
|40
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|41
|Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
|42
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|43
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|44
|Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
|45
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|46
|Stephan Dioslaki (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|47
|Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|48
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
|49
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
|50
|Anthony Alessio (International Christian Cycling Club)
|51
|Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
|52
|Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)
|53
|Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA)
|54
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|55
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|56
|Thomas Gibbons
|57
|Rod Myers (Phenix Velo CLub / World Cup Ski & Cycle)
|58
|Olivier Delaney (Ride with Rendall)
|59
|Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|60
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
|61
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|62
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|63
|Steven Ward (Colavita Racing Team)
|64
|Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
|65
|Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|66
|Nikolai Masluk (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|67
|Franklin Burgos (James Vincent Bicycles/ JV Racing)
|68
|Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|69
|Peter Bell (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
|70
|Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|71
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|72
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|73
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|74
|Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)
|75
|Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis)
|76
|Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
|77
|Juan Carlos Polanco (Strictly Bicycles)
|78
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|79
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|80
|Brandon Zavala
|81
|Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
|82
|Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
|83
|Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|84
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
|85
|Steven Wong (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|86
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli & Castaldi)
|87
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|88
|Ryan Dewald (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
|89
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|90
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|91
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
|92
|Michael Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
|93
|Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|94
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|95
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|96
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|97
|Austin Roach (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
|98
|Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW)
|1
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten Athletics)
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|4
|Emma Lawson (RIDECLEAN/PatentIT.com)
|5
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten Athletics)
|6
|Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
|7
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|9
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|10
|Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|11
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|12
|Jackie McClure (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
|13
|Mindy Simmons (Guinness Cycling Team)
|14
|Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|15
|Kimberly Edwards (Capital Velo Club)
|16
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|17
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|18
|Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycles)
|19
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team TBB / Deep Blue)
|20
|Anna Young (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|21
|Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
|22
|Anne Racioppi (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|23
|Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
|24
|Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|25
|Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
|26
|Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene p/b Kitchen & Company)
|27
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|28
|Nikki Raspa (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
|29
|Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|30
|Jasmine Hansen (USMA Cycling Team)
|31
|Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|32
|Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)
|33
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|34
|Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
|35
|Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|36
|Birgit Reeves (CRCA/Radical Media)
|37
|Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
|38
|Andrea Luebbe (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|39
|Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|40
|Jacqueline Paull (Watchung Wheelmen/High Gear Cyclery)
|41
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/Team Rothrock)
|42
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Athletics)
|43
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|44
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten Athletics)
|45
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten Athletics)
|46
|Sarah Lepson (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
|47
|Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|48
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|49
|Katherine Snell (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)
