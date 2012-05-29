Trending

Luke Keough triumphs at Tour of Somerville

Image 1 of 20

Memorial Day 2012 - the fans recollect and the wheels turn

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 20

Champion System makes a stab at another breakaway

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 20

Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) holds on and grits with everything he’s got

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 20

It’s a tough race for most, but Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) does not let the course lick him. This is the second year the multiple stage winning Tour de France rider has spent the holiday racing here in the States.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 20

Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA) leads a promising break which was caught with three laps to go.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 20

John Loehner (Stan’s NoTubes/AXA Equitable), last week’s winner of Hunter Mt. Tour of the Catskills, goes shoulder-to-shoulder in Somerville

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 20

One more summer start at Somerville

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 20

Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop’s Adam Myerson gets something off his chest to the local riders of Champion System p/b Stan’s NoTubes

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 20

The shadows show just how close this finish was, and like the women’s race they had to go to the photo finish to declare Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) the winner

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 20

Joe Whitman (Stan’s NoTubes/AXA Equitable) tries, unsuccessfully, for a prime

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 20

Champion System Pro Cycling’s Jaan Kirsipuu tries an unorthodox move for a sprinter - an early breakaway push

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 20

From the gun - the women’s race starts fast and furious

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 20

Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) leans into a turn

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 20

Kathleen Billington digs deep for her team (Vanderkitten-Focus)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 20

Brooklyn’s Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-Sanofi) tries a gingerly approach

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 20

Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA) follows Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus) on a break

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 20

With one lap to go Vanderkitten-Focus takes over as Mellow Mushroom’s Laura Van Gilder sits in

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 20

Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus) wins in a tight finish ahead of Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) with Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi) third.

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 20

Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) does his best to keep the field together

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 20

2012 men’s Tour of Somerville podium (l-r): Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home), Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop), Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi)

(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Elite men
1Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
2Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
3Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home)
4Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
5Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
6Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
7Deivy Capellan
8Anuar Manan (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
9Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
10Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
11Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
12Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
13Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
14Augusto Sanchez
15Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
16Anthony Lowe (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli & Castaldi)
17Michael Busa (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
18Aaron Hubbell (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
19Adam Pantastico (Metra/Cycle 54 Cycling Team)
20David Martin (Metra/Cycle 54 Cycling Team)
21Rafal Urzedowski (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)
22Skip Foley (ATA Cyclery)
23John Durso (Colavita Racing Team)
24Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
25Adam Farabaugh (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
26Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
27Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
28David Lozano (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
29Eric Workowski (Fuji)
30Kevin Massicotte (Nativo Concept)
31Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Leopard Cycles.com)
32Matteo Dal-Cin (Ride With Rendall)
33Maurice Gamanho (Van Dessel Factory Team)
34Luciano Bezerra (Navone Studios/Greenwood Floors)
35Joe Whitman (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
36Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
37Elvi Rodriguez Garcia (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
38S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW)
39John Shalekbriski (US Military Cycling)
40Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
41Glen Rendall (Ride with Rendall)
42Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
43Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
44Jason Meidhof (Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia)
45Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
46Stephan Dioslaki (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
47Anthony Rodriguez Morel (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
48Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
49Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
50Anthony Alessio (International Christian Cycling Club)
51Noe Gianetti (Team Exergy)
52Sean Melcher (Northeastern Hardware / CJCT)
53Scott Savory (G.S Mengoni USA)
54Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
55Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
56Thomas Gibbons
57Rod Myers (Phenix Velo CLub / World Cup Ski & Cycle)
58Olivier Delaney (Ride with Rendall)
59Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
60Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Team Somerville Bicycle Shop)
61Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
62John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
63Steven Ward (Colavita Racing Team)
64Casey Roth (Ride With Rendall)
65Russell Brown (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
66Nikolai Masluk (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
67Franklin Burgos (James Vincent Bicycles/ JV Racing)
68Jared Nieters (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
69Peter Bell (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
70Gabe Lloyd (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
71Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
72Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
73Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
74Mark Light (Liberty Cycle)
75Paul Chooweenam (Team Alanis)
76Kiernan Orange (Ride With Rendall)
77Juan Carlos Polanco (Strictly Bicycles)
78Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
79Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
80Brandon Zavala
81Jamie Clinton (Team Alliance Environmental)
82Michael Rosenhaus (Central Jersey Cycling Team)
83Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
84Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
85Steven Wong (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
86Jermaine Burrowes (WS United/MangoSeed/Lucarelli & Castaldi)
87Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
88Ryan Dewald (XO Communications p/b Cisco)
89Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
90Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
91Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Team)
92Michael Chauner (Pure Energy Cycling/Pro AIR HFA)
93Charles Eldridge (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
94Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
95Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
96Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
97Austin Roach (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
98Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW)

Elite women
1Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten Athletics)
2Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
3Morgan Patton (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
4Emma Lawson (RIDECLEAN/PatentIT.com)
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten Athletics)
6Mary Costelloe (Alliance Environmental)
7Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
8Arley Kemmerer (MVP Health Care Cycling)
9Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
10Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling)
11Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
12Jackie McClure (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
13Mindy Simmons (Guinness Cycling Team)
14Kristin Lotito (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
15Kimberly Edwards (Capital Velo Club)
16Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
17Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
18Robyn Passander (ZCC Zanes Cycles)
19Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team TBB / Deep Blue)
20Anna Young (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
21Rebecca Schepps (Team Type 1-Sanofi)
22Anne Racioppi (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
23Cheryl Wolf (Team Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles)
24Kimberly Zubris (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
25Kimberly Geist (Team Alliance Environmental)
26Cheri Fager (Pallas Athene p/b Kitchen & Company)
27Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
28Nikki Raspa (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
29Raquel Miller (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
30Jasmine Hansen (USMA Cycling Team)
31Kacey Manderfield (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
32Caryl Gale (Deno's Wonder Wheel)
33Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
34Molly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
35Jennifer Maxwell (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
36Birgit Reeves (CRCA/Radical Media)
37Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
38Andrea Luebbe (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
39Kristine Church (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
40Jacqueline Paull (Watchung Wheelmen/High Gear Cyclery)
41Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/Team Rothrock)
42Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten Athletics)
43Kathleen Wulfkuhle (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
44Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten Athletics)
45Bridie O'Donnell (Vanderkitten Athletics)
46Sarah Lepson (CAWES/iFractal p/b Specialized)
47Beth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
48Kaitlyn Lawrence (MVP Health Care Cycling)
49Katherine Snell (NEBC p/b Cycle Loft)

