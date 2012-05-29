Trending

Tour of Somerville past winners

Champions from 1940 to 2011

Men's Kugler-Anderson Memorial winners
2011Timothy Gudsell
2010Ben Kersten
2009Lucas Haedo
2008Lucas Haedo
2007Hilton Clarke
2006Juan Jose Haedo
2005Kyle Wamsley
2004Victor Repinski
2003Jonas Carney
2002Jonas Carney
2001Eric Wohlberg
2000Jonas Carney
1999Eric Wohlberg
1998Jonas Carney
1997Brett Aitken
1996Julian Dean
1995Jason Snow
1994J-Me Carney
1993Gary Anderson
1992Jonas Carney
1991Brian Moroney
1990Matt Eaton
1989Graeme Miller
1988Roberto Gaggioli
1987Paul Pearson
1986Marc Maertens
1985Matt Eaton
1984Davis Phinney
1983Steve Bauer
1982Gary Tevisiol
1981Wayne Stetina
1980Steve Bauer
1979William Martin
1978Jocelyn Lovell
1977Dave Ware
1976Dave Boll
1975Rory O'Reilly
1974Ron Skarin
1973Ron Skarin
1972Roger Young
1971Edward Parrott
1970Robert Farrell
1969Jackie Simes
1968Siegi Koch
1967Jackie Simes
1966John Aschen
1965Eckhard Viehover
1964Hans Wolfe
1963Olaf Moetus
1962Richard Centore
1961Robert McKnown
1960Mike Hiltner
1959Rupert Waitl
1958Art Longsjo
1957Arnold Uhrlass
1956Jack Heid
1955Pat Murphy
1954John Chiselko
1953Hugh Starrs
1952Ernest Seubert
1951Francis Mertens
1950Richard Cortright
1949Frank Brilando
1948Donald Sheldon
1947Donald Sheldon
1946No Race -- World War II
1945No Race -- World War II
1944No Race -- World War II
1943No Race -- World War II
1942Carl Anderson
1941Furman Kugler
1940Furman Kugler

Women's Kugler Open winners
2011Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2010Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2009Tina Pic
2008Tina Pic
2007Theresa Cliff-Ryan
2006Tina Pic
2005Laura Van Gilder
2004Melissa Sanbom
2003Sarah Uhl
2002Laura Van Gilder
2001Christina Underwood
2000Tina Mayolo
1999Laura Van Gilder
1998Karen Bliss-Livingston
1997Karen Bliss-Livingston
1996Jessica Grieco
1995Jessica Grieco
1994Jeanne Golay
1993Marianne Berglund
1992Laura Charmeda
1991Karen Bliss
1990Jan Bolland
1989Susan Elias
1988Susan Elias
1987Henny Top
1986Peggy Mass
1985Sophie Eaton
1984Sue Novara-Reber
1983Sue Novara-Reber
1982Sue Novara-Reber
1981Karen Strong
1980Karen Strong
1979Karen Strong
1978Sue Novara
1977Karen Strong
1976Mary Jane Reoch

Latest on Cyclingnews