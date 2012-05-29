Tour of Somerville past winners
Champions from 1940 to 2011
|2011
|Timothy Gudsell
|2010
|Ben Kersten
|2009
|Lucas Haedo
|2008
|Lucas Haedo
|2007
|Hilton Clarke
|2006
|Juan Jose Haedo
|2005
|Kyle Wamsley
|2004
|Victor Repinski
|2003
|Jonas Carney
|2002
|Jonas Carney
|2001
|Eric Wohlberg
|2000
|Jonas Carney
|1999
|Eric Wohlberg
|1998
|Jonas Carney
|1997
|Brett Aitken
|1996
|Julian Dean
|1995
|Jason Snow
|1994
|J-Me Carney
|1993
|Gary Anderson
|1992
|Jonas Carney
|1991
|Brian Moroney
|1990
|Matt Eaton
|1989
|Graeme Miller
|1988
|Roberto Gaggioli
|1987
|Paul Pearson
|1986
|Marc Maertens
|1985
|Matt Eaton
|1984
|Davis Phinney
|1983
|Steve Bauer
|1982
|Gary Tevisiol
|1981
|Wayne Stetina
|1980
|Steve Bauer
|1979
|William Martin
|1978
|Jocelyn Lovell
|1977
|Dave Ware
|1976
|Dave Boll
|1975
|Rory O'Reilly
|1974
|Ron Skarin
|1973
|Ron Skarin
|1972
|Roger Young
|1971
|Edward Parrott
|1970
|Robert Farrell
|1969
|Jackie Simes
|1968
|Siegi Koch
|1967
|Jackie Simes
|1966
|John Aschen
|1965
|Eckhard Viehover
|1964
|Hans Wolfe
|1963
|Olaf Moetus
|1962
|Richard Centore
|1961
|Robert McKnown
|1960
|Mike Hiltner
|1959
|Rupert Waitl
|1958
|Art Longsjo
|1957
|Arnold Uhrlass
|1956
|Jack Heid
|1955
|Pat Murphy
|1954
|John Chiselko
|1953
|Hugh Starrs
|1952
|Ernest Seubert
|1951
|Francis Mertens
|1950
|Richard Cortright
|1949
|Frank Brilando
|1948
|Donald Sheldon
|1947
|Donald Sheldon
|1946
|No Race -- World War II
|1945
|No Race -- World War II
|1944
|No Race -- World War II
|1943
|No Race -- World War II
|1942
|Carl Anderson
|1941
|Furman Kugler
|1940
|Furman Kugler
|2011
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2010
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2009
|Tina Pic
|2008
|Tina Pic
|2007
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan
|2006
|Tina Pic
|2005
|Laura Van Gilder
|2004
|Melissa Sanbom
|2003
|Sarah Uhl
|2002
|Laura Van Gilder
|2001
|Christina Underwood
|2000
|Tina Mayolo
|1999
|Laura Van Gilder
|1998
|Karen Bliss-Livingston
|1997
|Karen Bliss-Livingston
|1996
|Jessica Grieco
|1995
|Jessica Grieco
|1994
|Jeanne Golay
|1993
|Marianne Berglund
|1992
|Laura Charmeda
|1991
|Karen Bliss
|1990
|Jan Bolland
|1989
|Susan Elias
|1988
|Susan Elias
|1987
|Henny Top
|1986
|Peggy Mass
|1985
|Sophie Eaton
|1984
|Sue Novara-Reber
|1983
|Sue Novara-Reber
|1982
|Sue Novara-Reber
|1981
|Karen Strong
|1980
|Karen Strong
|1979
|Karen Strong
|1978
|Sue Novara
|1977
|Karen Strong
|1976
|Mary Jane Reoch
