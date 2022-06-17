Tour of Slovenia: Pogacar wins stage 3 to take race lead

Tadej Pogačar laid down a Tour de France marker with a dominant victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Slovenia, which put him into the overall lead of the race.

The Tour de France champion shone again as UAE Team Emirates again prized open the stage and played a numbers game thanks to Rafal Majka and Pogačar.

Pogačar triumphed on the uphill finish at Celje after making a powerful late attack. Overall leader Majka came home 11 seconds later for a team one-two, passing his leader's green jersey to Pogačar.

Alpecin-Fenix new signing Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Fenix), dispatched by the duo on the final climb to the line, took the final podium spot at 14 seconds.

Pogačar will now ride through his hometown of Komenda as race leader during stage 4.