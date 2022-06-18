Tour of Slovenia: Majka and Pogacar dominate Velika Planina summit finish
By Cyclingnews published
Pole wins stage 4 as Pogacar consolidates overall lead
UAE Team Emirates continued their domination of the Tour of Slovenia as Rafal Majka and Tadej Pogačar placed first and second on stage 4 after forging clear together 5km from the summit finish at Velika Planina.
Majka and Pogačar’s dominance was such that they could ease up in the final kilometre and even jokingly mime a game of 'rock, paper, scissors' as they decided how to divide the spoils. In truth, it seemed likely from the moment they forged ahead that Pogačar would cede stage honours to his domestique Majka while he consolidated his overall lead, and so it proved.
Majka and Pogačar came home 22 seconds clear of Fernando Barcelo (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alex Tolio (Bardiani-CSF-Faizané) and Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa).
In the overall standings, Pogačar carries a lead of three seconds over Majka into Sunday’s final stage, while Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious) now trails by 1:56 in third place overall.
The stage passed through Pogačar’s hometown of Komenda en route to the stiff summit finish at Velika Planina. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA were aggressors on the lower slopes of the climb, with Joel Nicolau pressing ahead with 6km to go, but Majka and Pogačar soon took up the reins in the dwindling leading group.
Majka and Pogačar went clear of the rest with 5km remaining, quickly stretching their advantage out to 45 seconds. Pogačar took over from Majka with a searing turn with 2.5km remaining. Then, satisfied that those behind had been irretrievably distanced, the UAE duo rode side by side towards the finish, their work done.
