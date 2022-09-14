Vernon doubles up on Tour of Slovakia stage 1
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in form control as Vernon extends lead
Ethan Vernon made it two stage wins in two stages at the Tour of Slovakia. After taking out the prologue ahead of teammates Josef Cerny and Michael Mørkøv, Vernon was led expertly to the finale of stage 1 in Trnava where he out-sprinted Astana's Gleb Syritsa.
The stage win extended the Briton's lead in the race.
