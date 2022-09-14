Vernon doubles up on Tour of Slovakia stage 1

By Cyclingnews
published

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl in form control as Vernon extends lead

VILANOVA I LA GELTRU SPAIN MARCH 25 Ethan Vernon of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 101st Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2022 Stage 5 a 2063km stage from La Pobla de Segur to Vilanova i la Geltr VoltaCatalunya101 WorldTour on March 25 2022 in Vilanova i la Geltru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Ethan Vernon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Vernon made it two stage wins in two stages at the Tour of Slovakia. After taking out the prologue ahead of teammates Josef Cerny and Michael Mørkøv, Vernon was led expertly to the finale of stage 1 in Trnava where he out-sprinted Astana's Gleb Syritsa.

The stage win extended the Briton's lead in the race.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews