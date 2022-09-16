Bouwman wins Tour of Slovakia stage 3
Jumbo-Visma make it two in a row as Cerny remains in race lead
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jakobsen pips Ewan to claim Kampioenschap van VlaanderenEuropean champion takes first victory as European champion
-
No pressure as Remco Evenepoel says 'season already a success' ahead of World ChampionshipsVuelta a España toll, jetlag and a rogue magpie not enough to dampen spirit of 22-year-old Belgian Grand Tour champion
-
Bouwman wins Tour of Slovakia stage 3Jumbo-Visma make it two in a row as Cerny remains in race lead
-
Cervélo issues immediate stop-ride and recall notice for R5 and Caledonia modelsIssues with the stem faceplate 'risk a rider losing control of their bicycle and falling'