Thomas Vaubourzeix wins stage 5 of Tour of Qinghai Lake
Ilya Davidenok takes over race lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|4:51:23
|2
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|3
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:03
|4
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:22
|6
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|Gianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|8
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Esp) Euskadi
|9
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|10
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|21:54:15
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 16
|0:00:30
|3
|Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
|0:01:05
|6
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:35
|7
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|8
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 21
|0:01:42
|9
|Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:55
|10
|Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:02:11
