Thomas Vaubourzeix wins stage 5 of Tour of Qinghai Lake

Ilya Davidenok takes over race lead

Thomas Vaubourzeix (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) celebrates his first pro win

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
Thomas Vaubourzeix (Team La Pomme Marseille 13) wins stage 5

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
New race leader Ilya Davidenok (Continental Team Astana)

(Image credit: 7Cycling)
The scenery of Qinghai Lake

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Results 

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 164:51:23
2Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH
3Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:03
4Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:18
5Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:22
6Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
7Gianni Bellini (Ita) Neri Sottoli
8Miguel Minguez Ayala (Esp) Euskadi
9Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
10Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Continental Team Astana21:54:15
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 160:00:30
3Mykhailo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:49
4Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:57
5Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Esp) Burgos-BH0:01:05
6Frantisek Padour (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
7Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
8Jose Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 210:01:42
9Vahid Ghaffari (Iri) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:55
10Ahmet Orken (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:02:11

