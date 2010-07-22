Image 1 of 24 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) now leads the race by 44 seconds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 24 Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) was holding onto the main group in hope of a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 24 Even the yellow jersey did his part to try and reel back the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 24 The three leaders were still looking strong with 25km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 24 The break start the descent. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 24 The break was still looking strong at the base of the descent, and it was looking like it might be a close one. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 24 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) takes the win with the main group still 2.20 back. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 24 Some European riders found it hard to believe that they couldn’t catch the break, and had plenty to say about it. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 24 The top three on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 24 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) is now the new best Asian rider. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 24 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) retained his King of the Mouintain jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 24 At 110km the main group had yet to make contact with the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 24 The leading trio on the long straight roads of stage 6. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 24 The Loborika team talk tactics before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 24 The Russians also seemed to be having a pretty detailed talk before stage 6 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 24 The race cruised along Qinghai lake during the early part. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 24 Hossien Askari (Tabriz) leads the break at 35km. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 24 The riding might have been tough for the break, but the scenery was nice. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 24 The peloton ride through fields of canola. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 24 Wu Shengjun (Qinghai) leads Jiang Kun (China) in an attempt to reach the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 24 The peloton on a small climb at around 70km. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 24 David McCann (Giant Asia) is keeping in close with the leaders of this years tour. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 24 After a small rise, and some cross winds the peloton split into three groups. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 24 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) has sensationally ridden into the overall lead at the Tour of Qinghai Lake after stage six in Xihaizhen. Teammate Mehdi Sohrabi took out the stage ahead of Nikola Kozomara (Partizan SRBIJA) with Askari back in third place. Askari now leads the tour by 44 seconds over previous leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) and Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) who is a further 41 seconds behind.

Rogina was in disbelief after the stage. He sat alone in the team van pondering how the trio could stay away from a rampaging peloton. “I cannot believe what’s happened,” he said. “It's unbelievable how they rode in front.”

“We worked very hard, not just my team but all the teams,” Rogina added. It will take a massive effort for the Loboriak team to reclaim the yellow jersey now. ”We are very tired, we worked hard every day,” the Croatian explained. ”We will not surrender, for sure.”

Meanwhile new leader Askari was delighted with his team’s efforts on the day. ”We rode very hard to the finish and I am very happy for my team,” he said. After finishing 49 seconds down the day before in terrible conditions he was glad of the warmer weather. “Yesterday was very bad day for me because I don’t like cold weather,” he said. “Every time there's cold weather I have problems, today I hoped for good weather.”

The trio broke free from the peloton just before the first intermediate sprint in Quanji at 37.9kms. From there they powered towards the finish, taking all the other sprint and king of the mountain competition points on offer en route. At one stage they stretched their margin out to a little over six minutes over the peloton which contained tour leader Rogina.

In between them were two riders caught in no-man’s land, Kun Jiang (China National Team), and Shengjun Wu (Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team). The pair were eventually reeled in by an elite group of around 25 riders which included all of the jersey competition leaders. That bunch had formed after the main peloton splintered near the second intermediate sprint at 65kms. The margin between the chasing peloton and the three leaders began to drop nearing the King of the Mountain climb at 115kms. With various teams in the peloton working to bring the trio back it was expected that the timing of domestiques would be impeccable once more.

The margin was reduced to 3:42 near the top of the climb with 37kms to the finish. The peloton may have underestimated the willingness and strength of the trio however, and in particular Askari (35) and Sohrabi (28). The pair virtually dragged the Serbian teenager Nikola Kozomara (Partizan Srbija) all the way and he had to work hard just to hold the wheel of the pair. In the end he simply glad to make the podium, especially given the hardship that his team has endured in this race. The Serbian outfit are down to three riders due to illness and their sprinter Stevic being disqualified.

Team manager Dusan Banovic explained that his 18-year-old charge ”is very happy because he is the youngest rider in this race."

"This is the biggest stage race for him because he is a first year under 23. It is his best result,” Banovic said.

With twenty kilometres remaining the deficit was down to 3:30 but with the fast roads winding down into Xihazhen the chances of a bunch finish were rapidly dwindling.

The peloton crossed the line 2:20 behind Sohrabi and the Iranian was ecstatic at his win. “I'm on cloud nine,” he explained. “The most important thing for us is teamwork. We obtained everything we wanted from this stage.”

It was expected that no major shake up of the general classification would occur until the race reached the serious slopes of stages seven and eight but Tabriz Petrochemical decided otherwise. “We showed our abilities today, they (other teams) did not consider our abilities, because of that we broke away," said Sohrabi.

There was a confrontation between riders from the chasing peloton and tour officials after the stage. The big sprinters may well have been frustrated by the way in which the Iranians held their time gap during the stage. Many of the riders from other teams argued that the leading break had been drafted and sheltered at certain sections of the stage.

Tabriz Petrochemical team manager, Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem begged to differ. “Every day we push,” he said. “The peloton does not think we have the ability to go forward, but we proved this with our ability on this stage."

The team is now leading in all jersey competition categories. Along with the yellow jersey, Askari also leads the sprint points and best placed Asian rider categories. Ghader Mizbani leads the King of the Mountains competition by one point from Russian National Team rider Alexander Filippov, and the team itself head both the overall team classification and classification for the highest-placed Asian team.

The tour continues tomorrow when stage seven takes the peloton from Xihaizhen to Qilian. It's a 123km trek featuring two KOM climbs including an hors categorie climb to 3,869 metres just fifteen kilometres from the finish.

Full Results 1 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3:07:01 2 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 0:02:20 5 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 6 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 8 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 10 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 11 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 12 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 13 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 14 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 16 Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Russia 17 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 18 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 19 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 20 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 21 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 22 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 23 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 24 Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 25 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 26 Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russia 27 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 28 Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 29 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 30 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 31 Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 32 Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 33 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 34 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 35 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 37 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 38 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 39 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 0:02:38 40 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 41 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia 0:05:39 42 Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 43 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:05:41 44 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 45 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 46 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 47 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 48 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:54 49 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:55 50 Yue Tu (Chn) China 0:07:04 51 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 52 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 53 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 54 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 55 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:07:25 56 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:09:31 57 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:13:58 58 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 59 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 60 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 61 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 62 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 63 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 64 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 65 Bo Liu (Chn) China 66 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 67 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 68 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 69 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 70 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 71 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 72 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 73 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 74 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 75 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 76 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 77 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 78 Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 79 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 80 Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 81 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 82 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 83 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 85 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 86 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 87 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 88 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 89 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 90 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 91 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 92 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 93 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 94 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 95 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 96 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 97 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 98 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Loborika 99 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 99 Peng Liu (Chn) China 101 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 102 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 103 Gang Xu (Chn) China 104 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 105 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 106 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 107 Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Ukraine 108 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 109 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 110 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 111 Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 112 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 113 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 114 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 115 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 116 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 117 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 118 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 119 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:19:27 DNF King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong