Iranians power to stage win and tour lead in Xihaizhen
Askari in command overall as Sohrabi takes stage
Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) has sensationally ridden into the overall lead at the Tour of Qinghai Lake after stage six in Xihaizhen. Teammate Mehdi Sohrabi took out the stage ahead of Nikola Kozomara (Partizan SRBIJA) with Askari back in third place. Askari now leads the tour by 44 seconds over previous leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) and Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) who is a further 41 seconds behind.
Rogina was in disbelief after the stage. He sat alone in the team van pondering how the trio could stay away from a rampaging peloton. “I cannot believe what’s happened,” he said. “It's unbelievable how they rode in front.”
“We worked very hard, not just my team but all the teams,” Rogina added. It will take a massive effort for the Loboriak team to reclaim the yellow jersey now. ”We are very tired, we worked hard every day,” the Croatian explained. ”We will not surrender, for sure.”
Meanwhile new leader Askari was delighted with his team’s efforts on the day. ”We rode very hard to the finish and I am very happy for my team,” he said. After finishing 49 seconds down the day before in terrible conditions he was glad of the warmer weather. “Yesterday was very bad day for me because I don’t like cold weather,” he said. “Every time there's cold weather I have problems, today I hoped for good weather.”
The trio broke free from the peloton just before the first intermediate sprint in Quanji at 37.9kms. From there they powered towards the finish, taking all the other sprint and king of the mountain competition points on offer en route. At one stage they stretched their margin out to a little over six minutes over the peloton which contained tour leader Rogina.
In between them were two riders caught in no-man’s land, Kun Jiang (China National Team), and Shengjun Wu (Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team). The pair were eventually reeled in by an elite group of around 25 riders which included all of the jersey competition leaders. That bunch had formed after the main peloton splintered near the second intermediate sprint at 65kms. The margin between the chasing peloton and the three leaders began to drop nearing the King of the Mountain climb at 115kms. With various teams in the peloton working to bring the trio back it was expected that the timing of domestiques would be impeccable once more.
The margin was reduced to 3:42 near the top of the climb with 37kms to the finish. The peloton may have underestimated the willingness and strength of the trio however, and in particular Askari (35) and Sohrabi (28). The pair virtually dragged the Serbian teenager Nikola Kozomara (Partizan Srbija) all the way and he had to work hard just to hold the wheel of the pair. In the end he simply glad to make the podium, especially given the hardship that his team has endured in this race. The Serbian outfit are down to three riders due to illness and their sprinter Stevic being disqualified.
Team manager Dusan Banovic explained that his 18-year-old charge ”is very happy because he is the youngest rider in this race."
"This is the biggest stage race for him because he is a first year under 23. It is his best result,” Banovic said.
With twenty kilometres remaining the deficit was down to 3:30 but with the fast roads winding down into Xihazhen the chances of a bunch finish were rapidly dwindling.
The peloton crossed the line 2:20 behind Sohrabi and the Iranian was ecstatic at his win. “I'm on cloud nine,” he explained. “The most important thing for us is teamwork. We obtained everything we wanted from this stage.”
It was expected that no major shake up of the general classification would occur until the race reached the serious slopes of stages seven and eight but Tabriz Petrochemical decided otherwise. “We showed our abilities today, they (other teams) did not consider our abilities, because of that we broke away," said Sohrabi.
There was a confrontation between riders from the chasing peloton and tour officials after the stage. The big sprinters may well have been frustrated by the way in which the Iranians held their time gap during the stage. Many of the riders from other teams argued that the leading break had been drafted and sheltered at certain sections of the stage.
Tabriz Petrochemical team manager, Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem begged to differ. “Every day we push,” he said. “The peloton does not think we have the ability to go forward, but we proved this with our ability on this stage."
The team is now leading in all jersey competition categories. Along with the yellow jersey, Askari also leads the sprint points and best placed Asian rider categories. Ghader Mizbani leads the King of the Mountains competition by one point from Russian National Team rider Alexander Filippov, and the team itself head both the overall team classification and classification for the highest-placed Asian team.
The tour continues tomorrow when stage seven takes the peloton from Xihaizhen to Qilian. It's a 123km trek featuring two KOM climbs including an hors categorie climb to 3,869 metres just fifteen kilometres from the finish.
|1
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3:07:01
|2
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|3
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:02:20
|5
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|6
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|7
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|10
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|11
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|13
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|14
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|16
|Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|17
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|19
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|20
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|23
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|24
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|25
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|26
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|27
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|29
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|30
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|31
|Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|32
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|33
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|34
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|37
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|38
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|39
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:02:38
|40
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|41
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|0:05:39
|42
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|43
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:41
|44
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|45
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|47
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|48
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:54
|49
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:55
|50
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|0:07:04
|51
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|52
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|53
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|54
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|55
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:07:25
|56
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:09:31
|57
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:58
|58
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|59
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|60
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|61
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|62
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|63
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|64
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|65
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|66
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|67
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|68
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|69
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|70
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|71
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|72
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|73
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|74
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|75
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|76
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|77
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|78
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|80
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|81
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|82
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|83
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|85
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|86
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|87
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|88
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|89
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|90
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|91
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|92
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|93
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|94
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|95
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|96
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|97
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|98
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Loborika
|99
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|99
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|101
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|102
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|103
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|104
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|105
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|106
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|107
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Ukraine
|108
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|109
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|110
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|111
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|112
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|113
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|114
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|115
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|116
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|117
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|118
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|119
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|DNF
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|19:13:16
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|0:00:44
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:01:25
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:29
|6
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|7
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:52
|9
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|10
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|0:02:12
|11
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:02:22
|12
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:57
|13
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:03:20
|14
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:30
|15
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:34
|16
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:48
|17
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:15
|18
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|0:08:45
|19
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:46
|20
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|21
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:10:09
|22
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:10:23
|23
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|24
|Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|0:13:10
|25
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:20
|26
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:48
|27
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:14:43
|28
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:37
|29
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:20:07
|30
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:20:48
|31
|Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:21:07
|32
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:21:43
|33
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:23:47
|34
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:49
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:27:22
|36
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:39
|37
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:27:48
|38
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:28:10
|39
|Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:29:16
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:08
|41
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:30:22
|42
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:40
|43
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:31:02
|44
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:31:47
|45
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:31:56
|46
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:33:11
|47
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:33:48
|48
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:35:52
|49
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:37:08
|50
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:38:47
|51
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:49
|52
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|0:39:26
|53
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|54
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:40:46
|55
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:40:47
|56
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:40:56
|57
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:41:12
|58
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:41:46
|59
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:42:26
|60
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:43:19
|61
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:43:26
|62
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:43:27
|63
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:44:07
|64
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:44:49
|65
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|0:45:27
|66
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:46:10
|67
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|0:46:31
|68
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:46:51
|69
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:49:50
|70
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:50:16
|71
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:50:39
|72
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:50:42
|73
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:50:52
|74
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:40
|75
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:52:11
|76
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:52:30
|77
|Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:52:40
|78
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:53:34
|79
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|0:54:21
|80
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|0:55:19
|81
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:55:28
|82
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|0:56:45
|83
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:57:03
|84
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:57:08
|85
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|0:57:23
|86
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:57:42
|87
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:59:42
|88
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:01:52
|89
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1:02:04
|90
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:02:16
|91
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:02:58
|92
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|1:03:01
|93
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:03:33
|94
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:03:54
|95
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:03:58
|96
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|1:04:00
|97
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|1:04:15
|98
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:05:30
|99
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|1:06:56
|100
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:07:43
|101
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:08:15
|102
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:08:28
|103
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1:09:57
|104
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:11:11
|105
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|106
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:16:05
|107
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:17:29
|108
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:17:55
|109
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1:19:03
|110
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:19:05
|111
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:20:38
|112
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:21:08
|113
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:21:09
|114
|Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:21:50
|115
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:22:03
|116
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|1:26:00
|117
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|1:29:12
|118
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:31:14
|119
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:46:34
