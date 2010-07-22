Trending

Iranians power to stage win and tour lead in Xihaizhen

Askari in command overall as Sohrabi takes stage

Image 1 of 24

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) now leads the race by 44 seconds.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) now leads the race by 44 seconds.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 24

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) was holding onto the main group in hope of a bunch sprint.

Boris Shpilevskiy (Russia) was holding onto the main group in hope of a bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 24

Even the yellow jersey did his part to try and reel back the break.

Even the yellow jersey did his part to try and reel back the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 24

The three leaders were still looking strong with 25km to go.

The three leaders were still looking strong with 25km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 24

The break start the descent.

The break start the descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 24

The break was still looking strong at the base of the descent, and it was looking like it might be a close one.

The break was still looking strong at the base of the descent, and it was looking like it might be a close one.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 24

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) takes the win with the main group still 2.20 back.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) takes the win with the main group still 2.20 back.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 24

Some European riders found it hard to believe that they couldn’t catch the break, and had plenty to say about it.

Some European riders found it hard to believe that they couldn't catch the break, and had plenty to say about it.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 24

The top three on the podium.

The top three on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 24

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) is now the new best Asian rider.

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) is now the new best Asian rider.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 24

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) retained his King of the Mouintain jersey.

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) retained his King of the Mouintain jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 24

At 110km the main group had yet to make contact with the break.

At 110km the main group had yet to make contact with the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 24

The leading trio on the long straight roads of stage 6.

The leading trio on the long straight roads of stage 6.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 24

The Loborika team talk tactics before the stage start.

The Loborika team talk tactics before the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 24

The Russians also seemed to be having a pretty detailed talk before stage 6

The Russians also seemed to be having a pretty detailed talk before stage 6
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 24

The race cruised along Qinghai lake during the early part.

The race cruised along Qinghai lake during the early part.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 24

Hossien Askari (Tabriz) leads the break at 35km.

Hossien Askari (Tabriz) leads the break at 35km.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 24

The riding might have been tough for the break, but the scenery was nice.

The riding might have been tough for the break, but the scenery was nice.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 24

The peloton ride through fields of canola.

The peloton ride through fields of canola.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 24

Wu Shengjun (Qinghai) leads Jiang Kun (China) in an attempt to reach the break.

Wu Shengjun (Qinghai) leads Jiang Kun (China) in an attempt to reach the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 24

The peloton on a small climb at around 70km.

The peloton on a small climb at around 70km.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 24

David McCann (Giant Asia) is keeping in close with the leaders of this years tour.

David McCann (Giant Asia) is keeping in close with the leaders of this years tour.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 24

After a small rise, and some cross winds the peloton split into three groups.

After a small rise, and some cross winds the peloton split into three groups.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 24

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Iranian Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) has sensationally ridden into the overall lead at the Tour of Qinghai Lake after stage six in Xihaizhen. Teammate Mehdi Sohrabi took out the stage ahead of Nikola Kozomara (Partizan SRBIJA) with Askari back in third place. Askari now leads the tour by 44 seconds over previous leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) and Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) who is a further 41 seconds behind.

Rogina was in disbelief after the stage. He sat alone in the team van pondering how the trio could stay away from a rampaging peloton. “I cannot believe what’s happened,” he said. “It's unbelievable how they rode in front.”

“We worked very hard, not just my team but all the teams,” Rogina added. It will take a massive effort for the Loboriak team to reclaim the yellow jersey now. ”We are very tired, we worked hard every day,” the Croatian explained. ”We will not surrender, for sure.”

Meanwhile new leader Askari was delighted with his team’s efforts on the day. ”We rode very hard to the finish and I am very happy for my team,” he said. After finishing 49 seconds down the day before in terrible conditions he was glad of the warmer weather. “Yesterday was very bad day for me because I don’t like cold weather,” he said. “Every time there's cold weather I have problems, today I hoped for good weather.”

The trio broke free from the peloton just before the first intermediate sprint in Quanji at 37.9kms. From there they powered towards the finish, taking all the other sprint and king of the mountain competition points on offer en route. At one stage they stretched their margin out to a little over six minutes over the peloton which contained tour leader Rogina.

In between them were two riders caught in no-man’s land, Kun Jiang (China National Team), and Shengjun Wu (Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team). The pair were eventually reeled in by an elite group of around 25 riders which included all of the jersey competition leaders. That bunch had formed after the main peloton splintered near the second intermediate sprint at 65kms. The margin between the chasing peloton and the three leaders began to drop nearing the King of the Mountain climb at 115kms. With various teams in the peloton working to bring the trio back it was expected that the timing of domestiques would be impeccable once more.

The margin was reduced to 3:42 near the top of the climb with 37kms to the finish. The peloton may have underestimated the willingness and strength of the trio however, and in particular Askari (35) and Sohrabi (28). The pair virtually dragged the Serbian teenager Nikola Kozomara (Partizan Srbija) all the way and he had to work hard just to hold the wheel of the pair. In the end he simply glad to make the podium, especially given the hardship that his team has endured in this race. The Serbian outfit are down to three riders due to illness and their sprinter Stevic being disqualified.

Team manager Dusan Banovic explained that his 18-year-old charge ”is very happy because he is the youngest rider in this race."

"This is the biggest stage race for him because he is a first year under 23. It is his best result,” Banovic said.

With twenty kilometres remaining the deficit was down to 3:30 but with the fast roads winding down into Xihazhen the chances of a bunch finish were rapidly dwindling.

The peloton crossed the line 2:20 behind Sohrabi and the Iranian was ecstatic at his win. “I'm on cloud nine,” he explained. “The most important thing for us is teamwork. We obtained everything we wanted from this stage.”

It was expected that no major shake up of the general classification would occur until the race reached the serious slopes of stages seven and eight but Tabriz Petrochemical decided otherwise. “We showed our abilities today, they (other teams) did not consider our abilities, because of that we broke away," said Sohrabi.

There was a confrontation between riders from the chasing peloton and tour officials after the stage. The big sprinters may well have been frustrated by the way in which the Iranians held their time gap during the stage. Many of the riders from other teams argued that the leading break had been drafted and sheltered at certain sections of the stage.

Tabriz Petrochemical team manager, Khatoun Abadi Azar Kazem begged to differ. “Every day we push,” he said. “The peloton does not think we have the ability to go forward, but we proved this with our ability on this stage."

The team is now leading in all jersey competition categories. Along with the yellow jersey, Askari also leads the sprint points and best placed Asian rider categories. Ghader Mizbani leads the King of the Mountains competition by one point from Russian National Team rider Alexander Filippov, and the team itself head both the overall team classification and classification for the highest-placed Asian team.

The tour continues tomorrow when stage seven takes the peloton from Xihaizhen to Qilian. It's a 123km trek featuring two KOM climbs including an hors categorie climb to 3,869 metres just fifteen kilometres from the finish.

Full Results
1Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3:07:01
2Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:03
4Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:02:20
5Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
6Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
7Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
8Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
9Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
10Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
11Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
14Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
16Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Russia
17Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
19Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
20Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
22Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
23Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
24Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
25Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
26Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russia
27Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
28Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
29Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
30Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
31Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
32Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
33Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
34Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
36Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
37Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
38Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
39Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:02:38
40Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
41Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia0:05:39
42Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
43Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:41
44Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
45Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
46Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
47Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
48Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:05:54
49Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:05:55
50Yue Tu (Chn) China0:07:04
51Kun Jiang (Chn) China
52Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
53Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
54Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
55Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:07:25
56Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:09:31
57Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:13:58
58Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
59Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
60Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
61Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
62Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
63Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
64Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
65Bo Liu (Chn) China
66Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
67Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
68Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
69Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
70William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
71Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
72Shijie Yu (Chn) China
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
74King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
75Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
76Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
77Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
78Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
80Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
81Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
82Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
83Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
85Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
86Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
87Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
88Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
89Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
90Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
91Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
92Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
93Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
94Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
95Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
96Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
97Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
98Darko Blazevic (Cro) Loborika
99Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
99Peng Liu (Chn) China
101Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
102Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
103Gang Xu (Chn) China
104Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
105Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
106Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
107Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Ukraine
108Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
109James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
110Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
111Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
112Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
113Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
114Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
115Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
116Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
117Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
118Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
119Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:19:27
DNFKing Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong

General classification after stage 6
1Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team19:13:16
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika0:00:44
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:01:25
4David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:01:28
5Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia0:01:29
6Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:32
7Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:34
8Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:52
9Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:53
10Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika0:02:12
11Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:02:22
12Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:57
13Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:03:20
14Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:30
15Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:34
16Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:06:48
17Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:15
18Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia0:08:45
19Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:08:46
20Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:09:37
21Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:10:09
22Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:10:23
23Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:12:50
24Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Russia0:13:10
25Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:20
26Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:48
27Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:14:43
28Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:18:37
29Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad0:20:07
30Daniil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:20:48
31Hossein Jahanbanian (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:21:07
32Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:21:43
33Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:23:47
34Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:23:49
35Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:27:22
36Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:27:39
37Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:27:48
38Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:28:10
39Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:29:16
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:30:08
41Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:30:22
42Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:40
43Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:31:02
44Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:31:47
45Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:31:56
46Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:33:11
47Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:33:48
48Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad0:35:52
49Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:37:08
50Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:38:47
51Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:49
52William Dugan (USA) Team Type 10:39:26
53Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
54Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 10:40:46
55Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:40:47
56Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:40:56
57Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:41:12
58Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:41:46
59Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:42:26
60Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:43:19
61Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:43:26
62Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:43:27
63Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:44:07
64Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:44:49
65Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:45:27
66Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:46:10
67Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia0:46:31
68Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:46:51
69Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:49:50
70Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:50:16
71Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:50:39
72Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:50:42
73Darko Blazevic (Cro) Loborika0:50:52
74Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:51:40
75Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:52:11
76Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:52:30
77Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:52:40
78Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:53:34
79Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia0:54:21
80Peng Liu (Chn) China0:55:19
81Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:55:28
82Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia0:56:45
83Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:57:03
84Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:57:08
85Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika0:57:23
86Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:57:42
87Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team0:59:42
88Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Ukraine1:01:52
89Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan1:02:04
90Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:02:16
91Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:02:58
92Yue Tu (Chn) China1:03:01
93Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong1:03:33
94Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri1:03:54
95Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:03:58
96Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:04:00
97Shijie Yu (Chn) China1:04:15
98Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:05:30
99Gang Xu (Chn) China1:06:56
100Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:07:43
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:08:15
102Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:08:28
103Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team1:09:57
104Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:11:11
105Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
106Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:16:05
107Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:17:29
108Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:17:55
109Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri1:19:03
110Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:19:05
111Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:20:38
112Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:21:08
113Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:21:09
114Anatoliy Sosnitskiy (Ukr) Ukraine1:21:50
115Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:22:03
116King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong1:26:00
117Bo Liu (Chn) China1:29:12
118Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:31:14
119James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:46:34

