Mizbani shining in Xining
Iranian strongman takes stage win
Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) gave further demonstration of his strength at this year’s Tour of Qinghai Lake today, and was rewarded for his efforts with victory in Xining. The Iranian defeated Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia racing Team) and Alexander Filippov (Russian National Team) to claim stage three.
Mizbani (35) combined with Barati to bridge a gap to breakaway rider Filippov on the descent of the hors categorie climb at Mt. Quingsha. From there the trio worked feverishly to maintain their break on the chasing peloton which included tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika).
The Iranian strongman attacked his counterparts on the run into Xining with the peloton closing in on them. “I attacked them in the last ten kilometres”, he said. “It was very difficult from the start, I had to work”. On stage one Mizbani incurred a twenty second penalty for being drafted by his team-car back to the peloton. The following day he attacked on the climb but punctured on the descent, denting his chances for a stage win. “I am happy with a stage win and also the KOM (jersey)” he added.
Rogina (31) remains in yellow after finishing ninth, 27 seconds behind the winner. “I hoped to hold onto the yellow jersey today”, said Rogina. “My team worked very hard for me and in the end that left just four of us”. When Mizbani and Barati joined Filippov in the lead with seventy kilometres to the finish there could well have been cause for concern for the big Croatian.
Mizbani was 1:26 behind Rogina heading into the stage and with forty kilometres to the finish the time gap had gone out to 3:03. “Just the one rider (Mizbani) was a threat, but in the end we came just at the right time”, Radoslav said after the stage.
The stage was the longest of the race and began in Xunhua beneath blue skies in perfect conditions. The field climbed through the Lamuxia Gorge at the fifty kilometre mark, a six kilometre stretch of winding road with breathtaking scenery. It was here where Fillipov first attacked and if there was a jersey awarded for most aggressive rider each day it surely would have been his today. He initiated both attacks on the two categorised climbs and although not winning the stage he could be well satisfied with his ride. “I am very happy to have been first over the mountains and to be on the podium,” he said afterwards.
He led a group of 21 riders which included all of the tour’s main protagonists over the first climb and attacked again near the 90 kilometre mark on the approach to Mt.Quingsha. It was here where Mizbani and Barati made their move to bridge across to Filippov. Racing alongside blankets of canola fields the two Iranians worked their way towards the Russian and eventually reeled him in on the descent.
Behind was the yellow jersey group of 21 riders with Radoslav Rogina's Loborika team setting the pace. At twenty kilometres to the finish the gap was still a little over two minutes and locals in Xining were getting anxious for a bunch sprint.
But it wasn’t to be and the strength of Mizbani shone through. He has improved his position on the GC to fifth, 48 seconds behind Rogina and perfectly poised.
Rogina holds a 34 second lead over Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) with a further ten seconds back to American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly).
Mizbani is the new leader of the King of the Mountains competition despite the efforts of Filippov today, while Rogina holds a one point lead over Gazvoda in the Sprint Points competition.
The tour continues tomorrow with a 117 kilometre trek from Xining to Qinghai Lake.
|1
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|4:13:32
|2
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|4
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:27
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|6
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|7
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|9
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|10
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|12
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|14
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|16
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|18
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|19
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|21
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|22
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|24
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|25
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|26
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|27
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|29
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|30
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|31
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|32
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|34
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|35
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:32
|36
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:39
|37
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|38
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:00:45
|39
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|40
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:21
|41
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|42
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:17:10
|43
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|44
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|45
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:19:17
|46
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|47
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|0:19:19
|48
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|49
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|51
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|52
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|53
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|54
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|55
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|56
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|57
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|58
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|59
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|60
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:19:22
|61
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|62
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|64
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|65
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|66
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|67
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|68
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|69
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|70
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|71
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|72
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|73
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|74
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|75
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|76
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|77
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|78
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|79
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|80
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|81
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|82
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|83
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|84
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|85
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|86
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|87
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|88
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|89
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|90
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|91
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|92
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|93
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:29:57
|94
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|95
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|96
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|97
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|98
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|99
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|100
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|101
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|102
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|103
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|104
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|105
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|106
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|107
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|108
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|109
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|110
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|111
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|112
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|113
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|114
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|115
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|116
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|117
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|118
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|119
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|120
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|121
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|122
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|123
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|124
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|125
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|DNF
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DSQ
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DSQ
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12:41:30
|2
|Russia
|0:00:11
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|4
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:00:27
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|6
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:32
|7
|Slovenia
|0:00:39
|8
|Loborika
|0:00:45
|9
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|10
|ISD - Neri
|0:19:22
|11
|Ukraine
|0:38:11
|12
|China
|13
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:38:12
|14
|Hong Kong
|0:38:17
|15
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:48:52
|16
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:54:57
|17
|Team Type 1
|0:57:06
|18
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|19
|Partizan Srbija
|0:57:09
|20
|Subway - Avanti
|1:07:47
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:28:57
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|10:21:51
|2
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:00:34
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:00:44
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|10
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:10
|13
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|14
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:36
|15
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
|0:03:38
|16
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:42
|17
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:01
|18
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
|0:05:11
|19
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:56
|20
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|21
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:42
|22
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|23
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:58
|24
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
|0:07:40
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:04
|26
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:08:11
|27
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
|0:08:21
|28
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|29
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:08:35
|30
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:09:34
|31
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:25
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:11:25
|33
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:08
|34
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
|0:18:21
|35
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
|0:18:39
|36
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:19:19
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|0:19:37
|38
|Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|39
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:20:24
|40
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|41
|Kun Jiang (Chn) China
|0:24:30
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:25:34
|43
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:26:15
|44
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|45
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:00
|46
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:27:21
|47
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:27:26
|48
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:27:28
|49
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:27:30
|50
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|51
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:27:46
|52
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:29:07
|53
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:29:14
|54
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|0:29:20
|55
|Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|56
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|0:32:43
|57
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:32:44
|58
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:33:25
|59
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:33:34
|60
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:34:42
|61
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|0:35:12
|62
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:36:24
|63
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:36:33
|64
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:37:13
|65
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
|66
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:37:16
|67
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:38:02
|68
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|0:38:05
|69
|Peng Liu (Chn) China
|0:38:11
|70
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|71
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:38:12
|72
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:38:14
|73
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|74
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:38:17
|75
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:39:14
|76
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|77
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|78
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:39:49
|79
|Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:40:11
|80
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:42:17
|81
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|0:43:37
|82
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:43:39
|83
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|84
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|85
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|86
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:43:42
|87
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|88
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|89
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|90
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:45:20
|91
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
|0:45:59
|92
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:46:22
|93
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:46:25
|94
|Gang Xu (Chn) China
|0:47:26
|95
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:48:49
|96
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:48:50
|97
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:49:27
|98
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:49:49
|99
|Shijie Yu (Chn) China
|0:50:15
|100
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:51:32
|101
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:51:58
|102
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:51:59
|103
|Yue Tu (Chn) China
|0:52:06
|104
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:54:17
|105
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:55:02
|106
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:55:04
|107
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:55:17
|108
|Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:56:31
|109
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:56:45
|110
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:57:44
|111
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:57:45
|112
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|113
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:59:28
|114
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:00:09
|115
|Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:02:37
|116
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|1:02:54
|117
|Bo Liu (Chn) China
|1:03:36
|118
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|1:03:54
|119
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|120
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|1:05:37
|121
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|122
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|1:07:58
|123
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|124
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:08:46
|125
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|1:21:06
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|31:08:13
|2
|Slovenia
|0:00:36
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:18
|4
|Loborika
|0:04:37
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:13:26
|6
|Russia
|0:13:44
|7
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:14:18
|8
|Kazakhstan
|0:20:41
|9
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|10
|ISD - Neri
|0:34:06
|11
|Hong Kong
|0:55:52
|12
|China
|1:04:54
|13
|Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
|1:09:17
|14
|Team Type 1
|1:18:06
|15
|Ukraine
|1:25:52
|16
|Partizan Srbija
|1:27:03
|17
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|1:29:57
|18
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|1:36:03
|19
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|2:13:23
|20
|Subway - Avanti
|2:16:03
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2:59:34
