Image 1 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) is now the new Asian classification rider. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) holds onto a 34 second lead on GC. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 Alexander Filippov (Russia) attacked as the second climb began. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 Alexander Filippov (Russia) was four minutes clear by the top of the second climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) bridges to Filippov. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) also broke from the lead group to chase down Filippov. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 At the base of the descent Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) lead Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) and Alexander Filippov (Russia). (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 The leading trio were holding on to their lead well and still had a two minute advantage with 20km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 Radoslav Rogina and his Loborika team mates were pushing the pace to catch the leaders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) broke free with 10km to go and had a clear win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) looking like he had worked hard. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 The lead group on a small descent. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 Tabriz took to the front of the lead group as the second climb approached. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 A group of 21 riders joined after the first climb. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads at this point. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Jin Long (Skil-Shimano) attempting a break early on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 The peloton heads towards the hills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) goes it alone just before the climbing starts. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 The riders make their way up the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) leads a large group through the lamuxia gorge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads the yellow jersey group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 Epic terrain greeted the riders during stage 3. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 Rahim Ememi (Giant Asia) working hard to retain his polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Alexander Filippov (Russia) got full points on the first KOM. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) came second on the first climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) had fun on the podium after winning the KOM jersey as well. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) gave further demonstration of his strength at this year’s Tour of Qinghai Lake today, and was rewarded for his efforts with victory in Xining. The Iranian defeated Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia racing Team) and Alexander Filippov (Russian National Team) to claim stage three.

Mizbani (35) combined with Barati to bridge a gap to breakaway rider Filippov on the descent of the hors categorie climb at Mt. Quingsha. From there the trio worked feverishly to maintain their break on the chasing peloton which included tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika).

The Iranian strongman attacked his counterparts on the run into Xining with the peloton closing in on them. “I attacked them in the last ten kilometres”, he said. “It was very difficult from the start, I had to work”. On stage one Mizbani incurred a twenty second penalty for being drafted by his team-car back to the peloton. The following day he attacked on the climb but punctured on the descent, denting his chances for a stage win. “I am happy with a stage win and also the KOM (jersey)” he added.

Rogina (31) remains in yellow after finishing ninth, 27 seconds behind the winner. “I hoped to hold onto the yellow jersey today”, said Rogina. “My team worked very hard for me and in the end that left just four of us”. When Mizbani and Barati joined Filippov in the lead with seventy kilometres to the finish there could well have been cause for concern for the big Croatian.

Mizbani was 1:26 behind Rogina heading into the stage and with forty kilometres to the finish the time gap had gone out to 3:03. “Just the one rider (Mizbani) was a threat, but in the end we came just at the right time”, Radoslav said after the stage.

The stage was the longest of the race and began in Xunhua beneath blue skies in perfect conditions. The field climbed through the Lamuxia Gorge at the fifty kilometre mark, a six kilometre stretch of winding road with breathtaking scenery. It was here where Fillipov first attacked and if there was a jersey awarded for most aggressive rider each day it surely would have been his today. He initiated both attacks on the two categorised climbs and although not winning the stage he could be well satisfied with his ride. “I am very happy to have been first over the mountains and to be on the podium,” he said afterwards.

He led a group of 21 riders which included all of the tour’s main protagonists over the first climb and attacked again near the 90 kilometre mark on the approach to Mt.Quingsha. It was here where Mizbani and Barati made their move to bridge across to Filippov. Racing alongside blankets of canola fields the two Iranians worked their way towards the Russian and eventually reeled him in on the descent.

Behind was the yellow jersey group of 21 riders with Radoslav Rogina's Loborika team setting the pace. At twenty kilometres to the finish the gap was still a little over two minutes and locals in Xining were getting anxious for a bunch sprint.

But it wasn’t to be and the strength of Mizbani shone through. He has improved his position on the GC to fifth, 48 seconds behind Rogina and perfectly poised.

Rogina holds a 34 second lead over Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) with a further ten seconds back to American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly).

Mizbani is the new leader of the King of the Mountains competition despite the efforts of Filippov today, while Rogina holds a one point lead over Gazvoda in the Sprint Points competition.

The tour continues tomorrow with a 117 kilometre trek from Xining to Qinghai Lake.

Full Results 1 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 4:13:32 2 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:11 3 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 4 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:27 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 6 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 7 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 9 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 10 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 12 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 13 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 14 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 16 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 17 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 18 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia 19 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 21 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 22 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 23 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 24 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 25 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 26 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 27 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 28 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 29 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 30 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 31 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 32 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 33 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 34 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 35 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:32 36 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:39 37 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 38 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:00:45 39 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 40 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:21 41 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:04:06 42 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:17:10 43 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 44 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:17:13 45 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:19:17 46 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 47 Peng Liu (Chn) China 0:19:19 48 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 49 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 50 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 51 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 52 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 53 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 54 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 55 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 56 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 57 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 58 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 59 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 60 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:19:22 61 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 62 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 63 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 64 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 65 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 66 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 67 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 68 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 69 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 70 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 71 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 72 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 73 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 74 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 75 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 76 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 77 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 78 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 79 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 80 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 81 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 82 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 83 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 84 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 85 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 86 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 87 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 88 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 89 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 90 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 91 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 92 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 93 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:29:57 94 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 95 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 96 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 97 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 98 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 99 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 101 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 102 Bo Liu (Chn) China 103 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 104 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 105 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 106 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 107 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 108 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 109 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 110 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 111 Gang Xu (Chn) China 112 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 113 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 114 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 115 Yue Tu (Chn) China 116 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 117 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 118 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 119 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 120 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 121 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 122 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 123 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 124 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 125 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong DNF Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning DNF Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DSQ Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano DSQ Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Teams 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 12:41:30 2 Russia 0:00:11 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 4 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:27 5 Skil - Shimano 6 Kazakhstan 0:00:32 7 Slovenia 0:00:39 8 Loborika 0:00:45 9 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:04:06 10 ISD - Neri 0:19:22 11 Ukraine 0:38:11 12 China 13 Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:38:12 14 Hong Kong 0:38:17 15 Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:48:52 16 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:54:57 17 Team Type 1 0:57:06 18 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 19 Partizan Srbija 0:57:09 20 Subway - Avanti 1:07:47 21 Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:28:57

General classification after stage 3 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 10:21:51 2 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:00:34 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:00:44 4 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:48 6 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:50 7 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 8 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:57 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 10 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:09 11 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 12 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:10 13 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 14 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:36 15 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia 0:03:38 16 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:42 17 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:01 18 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 0:05:11 19 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:56 20 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:06:18 21 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:42 22 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 23 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:06:58 24 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 0:07:40 25 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:04 26 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:08:11 27 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 0:08:21 28 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 29 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:08:35 30 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:09:34 31 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:10:25 32 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:11:25 33 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:08 34 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 0:18:21 35 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia 0:18:39 36 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:19:19 37 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 0:19:37 38 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:19:56 39 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:20:24 40 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:23:06 41 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:24:30 42 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:25:34 43 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:26:15 44 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 45 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:00 46 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:27:21 47 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:27:26 48 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:27:28 49 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:27:30 50 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 51 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:27:46 52 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:29:07 53 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:29:14 54 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 0:29:20 55 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 56 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 0:32:43 57 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:32:44 58 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 0:33:25 59 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:33:34 60 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:34:42 61 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 0:35:12 62 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:36:24 63 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:36:33 64 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:37:13 65 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia 66 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:37:16 67 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:38:02 68 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 0:38:05 69 Peng Liu (Chn) China 0:38:11 70 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 71 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 0:38:12 72 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:38:14 73 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 74 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:38:17 75 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:39:14 76 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 77 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 78 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:39:49 79 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:40:11 80 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:42:17 81 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 0:43:37 82 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:43:39 83 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 84 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 85 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 86 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:43:42 87 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 88 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 89 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 90 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:45:20 91 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 0:45:59 92 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:46:22 93 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:46:25 94 Gang Xu (Chn) China 0:47:26 95 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:48:49 96 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:48:50 97 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:49:27 98 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 0:49:49 99 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 0:50:15 100 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:51:32 101 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:51:58 102 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:51:59 103 Yue Tu (Chn) China 0:52:06 104 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:54:17 105 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:55:02 106 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:55:04 107 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:55:17 108 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:56:31 109 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:56:45 110 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:57:44 111 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:57:45 112 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 113 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:59:28 114 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:00:09 115 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:02:37 116 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 1:02:54 117 Bo Liu (Chn) China 1:03:36 118 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 1:03:54 119 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 120 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 1:05:37 121 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 122 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 1:07:58 123 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 124 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:08:46 125 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 1:21:06