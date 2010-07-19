Trending

Mizbani shining in Xining

Iranian strongman takes stage win

Image 1 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) is now the new Asian classification rider. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) is now the new Asian classification rider.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) holds onto a 34 second lead on GC. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) holds onto a 34 second lead on GC.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

Alexander Filippov (Russia) attacked as the second climb began. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Alexander Filippov (Russia) attacked as the second climb began.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

Alexander Filippov (Russia) was four minutes clear by the top of the second climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Alexander Filippov (Russia) was four minutes clear by the top of the second climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) bridges to Filippov.

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) bridges to Filippov.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) also broke from the lead group to chase down Filippov. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) also broke from the lead group to chase down Filippov.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

At the base of the descent Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) lead Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) and Alexander Filippov (Russia). (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

At the base of the descent Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia) lead Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) and Alexander Filippov (Russia).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

The leading trio were holding on to their lead well and still had a two minute advantage with 20km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The leading trio were holding on to their lead well and still had a two minute advantage with 20km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

Radoslav Rogina and his Loborika team mates were pushing the pace to catch the leaders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Radoslav Rogina and his Loborika team mates were pushing the pace to catch the leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) broke free with 10km to go and had a clear win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) broke free with 10km to go and had a clear win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) looking like he had worked hard. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) looking like he had worked hard.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

The lead group on a small descent.

The lead group on a small descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

Tabriz took to the front of the lead group as the second climb approached. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Tabriz took to the front of the lead group as the second climb approached.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

A group of 21 riders joined after the first climb. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads at this point. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

A group of 21 riders joined after the first climb. Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads at this point.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Jin Long (Skil-Shimano) attempting a break early on.

Jin Long (Skil-Shimano) attempting a break early on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

The peloton heads towards the hills

The peloton heads towards the hills
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) goes it alone just before the climbing starts. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan) goes it alone just before the climbing starts.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

The riders make their way up the first climb of the day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The riders make their way up the first climb of the day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) leads a large group through the lamuxia gorge. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) leads a large group through the lamuxia gorge.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads the yellow jersey group.

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) leads the yellow jersey group.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

Epic terrain greeted the riders during stage 3.

Epic terrain greeted the riders during stage 3.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

Rahim Ememi (Giant Asia) working hard to retain his polka dot jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rahim Ememi (Giant Asia) working hard to retain his polka dot jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 25

Alexander Filippov (Russia) got full points on the first KOM. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Alexander Filippov (Russia) got full points on the first KOM.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) came second on the first climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Volodymyr Starchyk (Amore & Vita) came second on the first climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) had fun on the podium after winning the KOM jersey as well. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz) had fun on the podium after winning the KOM jersey as well.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) gave further demonstration of his strength at this year’s Tour of Qinghai Lake today, and was rewarded for his efforts with victory in Xining. The Iranian defeated Rasoul Barati (Giant Asia racing Team) and Alexander Filippov (Russian National Team) to claim stage three.

Mizbani (35) combined with Barati to bridge a gap to breakaway rider Filippov on the descent of the hors categorie climb at Mt. Quingsha. From there the trio worked feverishly to maintain their break on the chasing peloton which included tour leader Radoslav Rogina (Loborika).

The Iranian strongman attacked his counterparts on the run into Xining with the peloton closing in on them. “I attacked them in the last ten kilometres”, he said. “It was very difficult from the start, I had to work”. On stage one Mizbani incurred a twenty second penalty for being drafted by his team-car back to the peloton. The following day he attacked on the climb but punctured on the descent, denting his chances for a stage win. “I am happy with a stage win and also the KOM (jersey)” he added.

Rogina (31) remains in yellow after finishing ninth, 27 seconds behind the winner. “I hoped to hold onto the yellow jersey today”, said Rogina. “My team worked very hard for me and in the end that left just four of us”. When Mizbani and Barati joined Filippov in the lead with seventy kilometres to the finish there could well have been cause for concern for the big Croatian.

Mizbani was 1:26 behind Rogina heading into the stage and with forty kilometres to the finish the time gap had gone out to 3:03. “Just the one rider (Mizbani) was a threat, but in the end we came just at the right time”, Radoslav said after the stage.

The stage was the longest of the race and began in Xunhua beneath blue skies in perfect conditions. The field climbed through the Lamuxia Gorge at the fifty kilometre mark, a six kilometre stretch of winding road with breathtaking scenery. It was here where Fillipov first attacked and if there was a jersey awarded for most aggressive rider each day it surely would have been his today. He initiated both attacks on the two categorised climbs and although not winning the stage he could be well satisfied with his ride. “I am very happy to have been first over the mountains and to be on the podium,” he said afterwards.

He led a group of 21 riders which included all of the tour’s main protagonists over the first climb and attacked again near the 90 kilometre mark on the approach to Mt.Quingsha. It was here where Mizbani and Barati made their move to bridge across to Filippov. Racing alongside blankets of canola fields the two Iranians worked their way towards the Russian and eventually reeled him in on the descent.

Behind was the yellow jersey group of 21 riders with Radoslav Rogina's Loborika team setting the pace. At twenty kilometres to the finish the gap was still a little over two minutes and locals in Xining were getting anxious for a bunch sprint.

But it wasn’t to be and the strength of Mizbani shone through. He has improved his position on the GC to fifth, 48 seconds behind Rogina and perfectly poised.

Rogina holds a 34 second lead over Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) with a further ten seconds back to American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly).

Mizbani is the new leader of the King of the Mountains competition despite the efforts of Filippov today, while Rogina holds a one point lead over Gazvoda in the Sprint Points competition.

The tour continues tomorrow with a 117 kilometre trek from Xining to Qinghai Lake.

Full Results
1Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team4:13:32
2Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:11
3Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
4Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:00:27
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
6Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
7Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
9Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
10Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
11Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
12Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
13David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
14Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia
16Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
17Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
18Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
19Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
21Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
22Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
23Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
24Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
25Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
26Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
27Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
28Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
29Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
30Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
31Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
32Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
33Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
34Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
35Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:32
36Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:00:39
37Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
38Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:00:45
39Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
40Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:21
41Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:04:06
42Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:17:10
43Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
44Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:17:13
45Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:19:17
46Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
47Peng Liu (Chn) China0:19:19
48Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
49Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
50Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
51Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
52Kun Jiang (Chn) China
53Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
54Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
55Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
56Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
57Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
58Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
59Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
60Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:19:22
61Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
62Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
64Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
65Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
66Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
67Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
68Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
69Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
70William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
71Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
72Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
73Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
74Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
75Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
76Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
77Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
78Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
79King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
80Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
81Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
82Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
83Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
84Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
85Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
86Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
87Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
88Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
89Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
90Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
91Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
92Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
93Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:29:57
94Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
95Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
96Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
97Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
98Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
99Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
101Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
102Bo Liu (Chn) China
103Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
104Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
105King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
106Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
107Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
108Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
109Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
110Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
111Gang Xu (Chn) China
112Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
113Shijie Yu (Chn) China
114Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
115Yue Tu (Chn) China
116Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
117Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
118Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
119Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
120James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
121Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
122Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
123Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
124Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
125Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
DNFMathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNFMarc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DSQRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DSQBiao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

Teams
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team12:41:30
2Russia0:00:11
3Giant Asia Racing Team
4Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:27
5Skil - Shimano
6Kazakhstan0:00:32
7Slovenia0:00:39
8Loborika0:00:45
9Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:04:06
10ISD - Neri0:19:22
11Ukraine0:38:11
12China
13Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:38:12
14Hong Kong0:38:17
15Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:48:52
16Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:54:57
17Team Type 10:57:06
18Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
19Partizan Srbija0:57:09
20Subway - Avanti1:07:47
21Marco Polo Cycling Team1:28:57

General classification after stage 3
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika10:21:51
2Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:00:34
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:00:44
4David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:45
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:48
6Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:50
7Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
8Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:57
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
10Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:09
11Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
12Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:10
13Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
14Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:36
15Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia0:03:38
16Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:42
17Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:01
18Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia0:05:11
19Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:05:56
20Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:06:18
21Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:42
22Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
23Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:06:58
24Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia0:07:40
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:04
26Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:08:11
27Pengda Jiao (Chn) China0:08:21
28Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
29Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:35
30Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:09:34
31Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:10:25
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:11:25
33Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:08
34Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia0:18:21
35Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia0:18:39
36Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:19:19
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika0:19:37
38Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:19:56
39Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:20:24
40Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:23:06
41Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:24:30
42Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:25:34
43Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:26:15
44William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
45Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:27:00
46Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:27:21
47Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:27:26
48Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:27:28
49Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:27:30
50Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
51Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:27:46
52Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:29:07
53Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:29:14
54Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika0:29:20
55Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
56Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika0:32:43
57Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:32:44
58Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong0:33:25
59Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:33:34
60Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:34:42
61Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 10:35:12
62Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:36:24
63Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:36:33
64Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:37:13
65Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
66Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:37:16
67Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:38:02
68Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 10:38:05
69Peng Liu (Chn) China0:38:11
70King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
71Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia0:38:12
72Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:38:14
73Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
74Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:38:17
75Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:39:14
76Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
77Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
78Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:39:49
79Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:40:11
80Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:42:17
81Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda0:43:37
82Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:43:39
83Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
84Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
85Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
86Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:43:42
87Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
88Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
89Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
90Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:45:20
91Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia0:45:59
92Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:46:22
93Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:46:25
94Gang Xu (Chn) China0:47:26
95Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:48:49
96Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:48:50
97Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:49:27
98Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong0:49:49
99Shijie Yu (Chn) China0:50:15
100Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:51:32
101Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:51:58
102Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:51:59
103Yue Tu (Chn) China0:52:06
104Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:54:17
105Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:55:02
106Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:55:04
107Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:55:17
108Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:56:31
109Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:56:45
110King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:57:44
111Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:57:45
112Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
113Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:59:28
114Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:00:09
115Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team1:02:37
116Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano1:02:54
117Bo Liu (Chn) China1:03:36
118Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss1:03:54
119Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
120Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 11:05:37
121Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
122Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine1:07:58
123Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
124Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:08:46
125James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti1:21:06

Teams classification
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team31:08:13
2Slovenia0:00:36
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:18
4Loborika0:04:37
5Skil - Shimano0:13:26
6Russia0:13:44
7Amore & Vita - Conad0:14:18
8Kazakhstan0:20:41
9Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:31:28
10ISD - Neri0:34:06
11Hong Kong0:55:52
12China1:04:54
13Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda1:09:17
14Team Type 11:18:06
15Ukraine1:25:52
16Partizan Srbija1:27:03
17Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss1:29:57
18Cyclingteam Jo Piels1:36:03
19Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning2:13:23
20Subway - Avanti2:16:03
21Marco Polo Cycling Team2:59:34

