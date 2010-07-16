Trending

Metlushenko sprints to victory

De Negri, Shpilevskiy complete podium

Image 1 of 25

The spectators crowded under cover from the rain.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

Rain and typical Chinese scenery greeted the riders for the criterium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

This fellow had his bike, but was at the wrong race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) working it with two laps to go.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan) goes alone at the start of the last lap.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

The crowd cheered the riders along all the way to the end.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) was too strong in the end.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukraine) looked to have had a tough day at the office.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

Kasper Jorgenson (Glud & Marstrand) still managed to crack a smile.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) celebrates with manager Roberto Gaggioli.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Tomislav Danculovis (Loborika) gets a fresh shower after the race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

There was plenty of interest from the locals.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

The riders had to contend with mud and spray.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Evgeny Reshetko (Russia) pushes the pace.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

Umbrella sales were also up today.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

The riders take off on a wet, muddy afternoon.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

The peloton make their way around the six kilometre course.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

A few people managed to get a good vantage point to watch the racing.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

The riders were cheered on by the locals.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

he race was ridden on a wide street circuit.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

The pace was on and several break attempts were neutralised by the pace of the peloton.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

The rain was falling fast at times and the riders kept pace.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

he Hong Kong Cycling Team made a concerted effort to form a break half way through the race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) on the winner's podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ukraine sprinter Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) has taken out the Tour of Qinghai Lake preface criterium with a convincing charge to the line in Huzhu County. Metlushenko punched both fists into the air and screamed "Yeah!" in what could be a message to all others in the peloton that he is the man to watch in the points competition this year.

Metlushenko defeated Italy's Paolo De Negri (ISD-Neri) with Russia's Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) finishing third before an estimated crowd of 50,000. The criterium has no bearing on the tour’s GC but certainly gave the locals an opportunity to witness the speed that can be expected on the race.

Rain fell early in the twelve-lap race and although the peloton got through the 72 kilometres unscathed the riders would have been keen to get into a hot shower. Mud-splattered bodies and the grimaces on the riders’ faces told the story of day.

Breakaways were few and far between on a circuit with very long straights that made it difficult for any escapees to ride out of sight. There were some who tried but the best chance came in the second half of the race when Vitaliy Buts (Ukrainian National Team) and eventual third-place Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) got a gap of twenty seconds over the peloton.

The bunch was averaging around 7:50 per lap on the 6km circuit but when the pace picked up on the concluding laps, any chance of a break was gone. Metlushenko’s power on the pedals came to the fore and he added another win in China after claiming a stage in last year’s tour.

The Tour of Qinghai Lake proper gets underway tomorrow in Xining where riders face a 171km trek to Tongren. If conditions are anything like today the peloton is in for a tough day in the saddle. There is a category two climb of 3,038 metres at the 64km mark.

The sprinters will have two intermediate sprint sections along the way where Metlushenko is sure to figure again. A breakaway is highly likely given the stage profile and distance.

Full Results
1Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad1:32:18
2Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
3Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia
4Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
5Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
6Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
9Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
10Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
11James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
12Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
13Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
14Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
15Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
16Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
17Pengda Jiao (Chn) China
18Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
20Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
21Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
22Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:06
23Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
24Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
26William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
27Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
28Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia
29Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
30Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia
31Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
32Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong
33Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:10
34Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia
35Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
36Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
38Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:00:12
39Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:00:17
41Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
42Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
43Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
44Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway - Avanti
45King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:21
46Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:00:23
47Bo Liu (Chn) China
48Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
49Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
50Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:25
51Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
52Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
54Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
55Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
56Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
57Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
58Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
59Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
60Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
61Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
62Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia
63Peng Liu (Chn) China
64Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
65Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
67Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
68Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
69Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano
70Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
71Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
72Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
73Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
74Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
75Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
76Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:36
77William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
78Shijie Yu (Chn) China
79Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:37
80Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
81Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
82Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
83Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
84Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
85Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
86Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
87Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
88Yue Tu (Chn) China
89Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
90Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
91Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
92Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia0:00:43
93Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
94Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
95Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:45
96Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
97Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
98Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
99Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
100Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
101Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
102Gang Xu (Chn) China
103Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
104Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
105Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:49
106Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
107David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:55
108Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
109Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:56
110Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 10:01:02
111Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
112Kun Jiang (Chn) China0:01:08
113King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:10
114Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
115Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:01:13
116Nicholas Lovegrove (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:02:48
117Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:02:50
118Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:03:12
119Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
120Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
121Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:03:21
122Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:03:47
123Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:03:52
124Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:05:38
125Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
126Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia0:07:56
DNSSierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNSAlexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia
DNFMehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
DNFBradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFLoh Sea Keong (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFAhmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFLars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFMichael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFAlexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
DNFEric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
DNFDanil Komkov (Rus) Russia
DNFJonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
DNFSean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda
DNFScott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1
1Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
3Kun Jiang (Chn) China

Sprint 2
1King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
2Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong
3Kun Jiang (Chn) China

Sprint 3
1King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong
2Kun Jiang (Chn) China
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan

