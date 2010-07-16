Image 1 of 25 The spectators crowded under cover from the rain. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 Rain and typical Chinese scenery greeted the riders for the criterium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 This fellow had his bike, but was at the wrong race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 Alexandre Geniez (Skil-Shimano) working it with two laps to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kazakhstan) goes alone at the start of the last lap. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 The crowd cheered the riders along all the way to the end. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) was too strong in the end. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukraine) looked to have had a tough day at the office. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 Kasper Jorgenson (Glud & Marstrand) still managed to crack a smile. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) celebrates with manager Roberto Gaggioli. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Tomislav Danculovis (Loborika) gets a fresh shower after the race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 There was plenty of interest from the locals. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 The riders had to contend with mud and spray. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Evgeny Reshetko (Russia) pushes the pace. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 Umbrella sales were also up today. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 The riders take off on a wet, muddy afternoon. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 The peloton make their way around the six kilometre course. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 A few people managed to get a good vantage point to watch the racing. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 The riders were cheered on by the locals. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 he race was ridden on a wide street circuit. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 The pace was on and several break attempts were neutralised by the pace of the peloton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 The rain was falling fast at times and the riders kept pace. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 he Hong Kong Cycling Team made a concerted effort to form a break half way through the race. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita) on the winner's podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Ukraine sprinter Yuriy Metlushenko (Amore & Vita-Conad) has taken out the Tour of Qinghai Lake preface criterium with a convincing charge to the line in Huzhu County. Metlushenko punched both fists into the air and screamed "Yeah!" in what could be a message to all others in the peloton that he is the man to watch in the points competition this year.

Metlushenko defeated Italy's Paolo De Negri (ISD-Neri) with Russia's Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) finishing third before an estimated crowd of 50,000. The criterium has no bearing on the tour’s GC but certainly gave the locals an opportunity to witness the speed that can be expected on the race.

Rain fell early in the twelve-lap race and although the peloton got through the 72 kilometres unscathed the riders would have been keen to get into a hot shower. Mud-splattered bodies and the grimaces on the riders’ faces told the story of day.

Breakaways were few and far between on a circuit with very long straights that made it difficult for any escapees to ride out of sight. There were some who tried but the best chance came in the second half of the race when Vitaliy Buts (Ukrainian National Team) and eventual third-place Boris Shpilevskiy (Russian National Team) got a gap of twenty seconds over the peloton.

The bunch was averaging around 7:50 per lap on the 6km circuit but when the pace picked up on the concluding laps, any chance of a break was gone. Metlushenko’s power on the pedals came to the fore and he added another win in China after claiming a stage in last year’s tour.

The Tour of Qinghai Lake proper gets underway tomorrow in Xining where riders face a 171km trek to Tongren. If conditions are anything like today the peloton is in for a tough day in the saddle. There is a category two climb of 3,038 metres at the 64km mark.

The sprinters will have two intermediate sprint sections along the way where Metlushenko is sure to figure again. A breakaway is highly likely given the stage profile and distance.

Full Results 1 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 1:32:18 2 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russia 4 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 5 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 9 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 10 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 11 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 12 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 13 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 14 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 15 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 16 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 17 Pengda Jiao (Chn) China 18 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 20 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 21 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 22 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:06 23 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 25 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 26 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 27 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 28 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russia 29 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 30 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russia 31 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 32 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong 33 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:10 34 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russia 35 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 36 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 38 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:00:12 39 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:00:17 41 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 42 Haijun Ma (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 43 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 44 Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway - Avanti 45 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:21 46 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:00:23 47 Bo Liu (Chn) China 48 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 49 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 50 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:25 51 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 52 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 54 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 55 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 56 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 57 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 58 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 59 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 60 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 61 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 62 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russia 63 Peng Liu (Chn) China 64 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 65 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 66 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 67 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 68 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 69 Han Feng (Chn) Skil - Shimano 70 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 71 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 72 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 73 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 74 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 75 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 76 Khalid Boulida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:36 77 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda 78 Shijie Yu (Chn) China 79 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:37 80 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 81 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 82 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 83 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 84 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 85 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 86 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 87 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 88 Yue Tu (Chn) China 89 Wu Chen (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 90 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 91 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 92 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:43 93 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 94 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 95 Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:00:45 96 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 97 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 98 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 99 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 100 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 101 Bernardo Colex Tepoz (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 102 Gang Xu (Chn) China 103 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 104 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 105 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:49 106 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 107 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:55 108 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 109 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:00:56 110 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 0:01:02 111 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 112 Kun Jiang (Chn) China 0:01:08 113 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:10 114 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 115 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:01:13 116 Nicholas Lovegrove (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:02:48 117 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:02:50 118 Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:03:12 119 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 120 Ting Dang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 121 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:03:21 122 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:03:47 123 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:03:52 124 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:05:38 125 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 126 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 0:07:56 DNS Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels DNS Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russia DNF Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team DNF Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Loh Sea Keong (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss DNF Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss DNF Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan DNF Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti DNF Danil Komkov (Rus) Russia DNF Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda DNF Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly Presented By Kenda DNF Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1

Sprint 1 1 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 3 Kun Jiang (Chn) China

Sprint 2 1 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong 2 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong 3 Kun Jiang (Chn) China