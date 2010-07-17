Rogina solos to stage, race lead
Reijnen fastest in sprint for second
Croatian Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) stole the show on stage one of the Tour of Qinghai Lake by outsmarting his opponents to take the victory into Tongren.
Radoslav left eleven other riders in his wake between five and ten kilometres to the finish; the win has him in the tour leader’s yellow jersey and the green jersey of the sprints points competition after day one.
“The stage was very hard and in the end I'm very satisfied to win the race” Radoslav said.
He paid tribute to his teammates at Lobrika who ferried him into the front group when the peloton split in two near the fifty kilometre mark. Radoslav wasn’t expecting the yellow jersey today, “But deep inside i hoped” he smiled.
American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) came in 39 seconds behind Radoslav with Chinese National Team rider Kun Jiang in third.
The peloton set out from Xining in warm conditions and riders quickly took the initiative to attack, and despite the attempts nothing was successful. The peloton split in two nearing the fifty kilometre point and the first group got out to a 1:15 lead. Three riders broke clear from the lead group on the category two climb sixty-four kilometres into the stage. A trio of Iranians Alieadeh Hossein (Tabriz Petrochemical), teammate Hossein Askari, and Rahim Emami (Giant Asia Racing Team) led the race over the top of the climb and through a 3,355 metre long tunnel which would have been welcome relief from the sun’s rays.
Soon after the climb the trio were joined by ISD-Neri rider Oleksandr Kvachuk from the Ukraine. The quartet opened up a gap on two bunches and stayed away for around seventy kilometres. As the race wound its way alongside the Yellow River and through the Tibetan mountain ranges eight riders bridged the gap to the leaders. Included in the group were the eventual winner Radoslav, along with last year’s overall winner and a pre-race fancy Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz Petrochemical).
With twenty-five kilometres to the finish things became a little confusing for the leaders. “Everybody was just going for it” explained runner-up Reijnen. “A lot of that group were GC guys and we were more concerned about time”.
In last year’s tour Reijnen was sitting nicely on the GC before withdrawing due to illness with two stages remaining. He is back for ‘redemption’ this year. “This year I have packed fifty pounds of food and i’m here to win”, he said among a crowd of locals seeking a photograph with him. Five riders failed to finish and four rode in outside the time limit.
It was a tough opening day for the peloton with almost a quarter of the field already more than thirteen minutes down on the GC. Tomorrow’s stage is a 95 kilometre journey from Tongren to Xunhua. The stage includes a categorie one climb of 3,329 metres at the 56 kilometre point before the descent into the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|3:52:50
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:39
|3
|Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|5
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|6
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|8
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|9
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|10
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:52
|12
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|13
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:59
|14
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|15
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|16
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|18
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|19
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|21
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|22
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|23
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|24
|Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|25
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|26
|Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|27
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:56
|28
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|29
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|30
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|31
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:32
|32
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|33
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:04:38
|34
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:09
|35
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:05:10
|36
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|37
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|38
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:19
|39
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|42
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|43
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|45
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|46
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|47
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|48
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|49
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|51
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|52
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|53
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|55
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|56
|Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|57
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|58
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|59
|Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|60
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|62
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|63
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|64
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|65
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|66
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
|67
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|68
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|69
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|70
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|71
|Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:05:45
|72
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|73
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:10:47
|74
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|75
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|76
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|77
|Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|78
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|79
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|80
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|81
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|82
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|83
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|84
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|85
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|86
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|87
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|88
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|89
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
|90
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|91
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|92
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|93
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|94
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|95
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|96
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|97
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|98
|Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:13:01
|99
|Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|100
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:13:15
|102
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|103
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|104
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|105
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|106
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|107
|Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|108
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|109
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|110
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|111
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|112
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
|113
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|114
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|115
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
|116
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|117
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|118
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|119
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|120
|Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:24
|121
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|122
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|124
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|125
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|126
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|127
|Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:20:08
|128
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|129
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:21:45
|130
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|131
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:34:53
|DNF
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|HD
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|HD
|Nicholas Lovegrove (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|HD
|Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|HD
|Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
