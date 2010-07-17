Image 1 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) lets the bubbly spray wearing the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 The escape thought they could see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it wasn't to be on this day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) leads the bunch after the escape had been caught. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 There was plenty of colour in the leading group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 With 20km to go the attacks were just about to begin. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) takes a solo win after atacking with 10km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) was also pretty happy with his stage result. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 A happy day all round with Kun Jiang (China) celebrating his podium place. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) with sougniour Stephanie Rousses after the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Kun Jiang (China) celebrates in the Asian leaders jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 KOM leader Rahim Emami (Giant Asia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 The second half of stage 1 passed some nice scenery. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 The escape working hard to keep their advantage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 On the descent the break had over one minute advantage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 There was plenty going on this morning as the Arbo KTM team prepare for the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 Local hero Ma Haijun signs autographs before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 The spirit was bright and colourfull in Xining this morning. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 Break attempts were happening right from the get go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 The peleton make its way out of Xining. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 The peleton looked anxious this morning. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 Jiao Pengda (China) initiates a break at the base of the first climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 Colex Bernardo (Amore & Vita) pushing the pace out front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Half way up the climb the peleton had split into two groups. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Hossein Askari (Tabriz) leads a three man escape group nearing the crest of the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) in the sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Croatian Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) stole the show on stage one of the Tour of Qinghai Lake by outsmarting his opponents to take the victory into Tongren.

Radoslav left eleven other riders in his wake between five and ten kilometres to the finish; the win has him in the tour leader’s yellow jersey and the green jersey of the sprints points competition after day one.

“The stage was very hard and in the end I'm very satisfied to win the race” Radoslav said.

He paid tribute to his teammates at Lobrika who ferried him into the front group when the peloton split in two near the fifty kilometre mark. Radoslav wasn’t expecting the yellow jersey today, “But deep inside i hoped” he smiled.

American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) came in 39 seconds behind Radoslav with Chinese National Team rider Kun Jiang in third.

The peloton set out from Xining in warm conditions and riders quickly took the initiative to attack, and despite the attempts nothing was successful. The peloton split in two nearing the fifty kilometre point and the first group got out to a 1:15 lead. Three riders broke clear from the lead group on the category two climb sixty-four kilometres into the stage. A trio of Iranians Alieadeh Hossein (Tabriz Petrochemical), teammate Hossein Askari, and Rahim Emami (Giant Asia Racing Team) led the race over the top of the climb and through a 3,355 metre long tunnel which would have been welcome relief from the sun’s rays.

Soon after the climb the trio were joined by ISD-Neri rider Oleksandr Kvachuk from the Ukraine. The quartet opened up a gap on two bunches and stayed away for around seventy kilometres. As the race wound its way alongside the Yellow River and through the Tibetan mountain ranges eight riders bridged the gap to the leaders. Included in the group were the eventual winner Radoslav, along with last year’s overall winner and a pre-race fancy Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz Petrochemical).

With twenty-five kilometres to the finish things became a little confusing for the leaders. “Everybody was just going for it” explained runner-up Reijnen. “A lot of that group were GC guys and we were more concerned about time”.

In last year’s tour Reijnen was sitting nicely on the GC before withdrawing due to illness with two stages remaining. He is back for ‘redemption’ this year. “This year I have packed fifty pounds of food and i’m here to win”, he said among a crowd of locals seeking a photograph with him. Five riders failed to finish and four rode in outside the time limit.

It was a tough opening day for the peloton with almost a quarter of the field already more than thirteen minutes down on the GC. Tomorrow’s stage is a 95 kilometre journey from Tongren to Xunhua. The stage includes a categorie one climb of 3,329 metres at the 56 kilometre point before the descent into the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 3:52:50 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:39 3 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 5 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 7 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 8 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 9 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 10 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:52 12 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 13 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:59 14 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 15 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 16 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 17 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 18 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 19 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 21 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 22 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 23 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:15 24 Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:02:26 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:03:32 27 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:56 28 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 29 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 30 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 31 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:04:32 32 Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 33 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:38 34 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:05:09 35 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:05:10 36 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 37 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 38 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:19 39 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 40 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 42 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 43 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 44 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 45 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 46 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 47 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 48 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 51 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 55 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 56 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 57 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 58 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 59 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 60 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 62 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 63 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 64 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 65 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 66 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 67 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 68 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 69 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 70 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 71 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:05:45 72 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:10:47 74 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 75 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 76 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 77 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 78 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 79 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 80 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 81 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 82 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 83 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 84 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 85 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 86 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 87 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 88 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 89 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation 90 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 91 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 92 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 93 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 94 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 96 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 97 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 98 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:13:01 99 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 100 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:15 102 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 103 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 104 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 105 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 106 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 107 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 108 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 109 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 110 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 111 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 112 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation 113 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 114 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 115 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 117 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 118 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 119 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 120 Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:19:24 121 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 122 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 124 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 125 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 126 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 127 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:20:08 128 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 129 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:21:45 130 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 131 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:34:53 DNF Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss DNF William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda HD Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss HD Nicholas Lovegrove (NZl) Subway - Avanti HD Ryan Wills (NZl) Subway - Avanti HD Svetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 pts 2 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 3 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 3 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 16 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 3 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 4 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 12 5 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 11 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 10 7 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 9 8 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 9 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 7 10 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 6 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 12 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 4 13 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 3 14 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 15 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 1

KOM 1 (Cat. 2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 pts 2 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 4 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Slovenia 11:40:47 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 4 Loborika 0:04:01 5 ISD - Neri 0:04:40 6 Kazakhstan 0:05:00 7 People's Republic of China 0:07:37 8 Skil - Shimano 0:07:50 9 Russian Federation 0:08:26 10 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:08:43 11 Hong Kong, China 0:08:51 12 Team Type 1 0:09:11 13 Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:14:28 14 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 15 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:17:21 16 Ukraine 0:17:45 17 Serbia 0:19:08 18 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:21:26 19 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:23:49 20 Subway - Avanti 0:35:00 21 Marco Polo Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 3:52:40 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:43 3 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:45 4 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:00:49 5 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 7 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 8 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 9 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 10 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:02 12 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 13 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:01:06 14 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:07 15 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:01:08 16 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:09 17 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 18 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 19 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 20 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 21 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 22 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 23 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:25 24 Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:02:36 25 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 26 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:03:42 27 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:04:06 28 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 29 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 30 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 31 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:04:42 32 Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 33 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:04:48 34 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:05:19 35 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:05:20 36 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 37 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 38 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:05:26 39 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:05:29 40 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 41 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 42 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 43 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 44 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 45 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 46 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 47 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 48 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 50 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 51 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 52 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 53 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 54 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 55 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 56 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 57 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 58 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 59 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 60 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 62 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 63 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 64 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 65 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 66 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 67 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 68 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 69 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 70 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 71 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:05:55 72 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 73 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 0:10:56 74 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:10:57 75 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 76 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 77 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 78 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 79 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 80 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 81 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 82 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 83 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 84 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 85 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 86 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 87 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 88 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 89 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation 90 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 91 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 92 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 93 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 94 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 96 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 97 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 98 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:13:11 99 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 100 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 101 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:13:25 102 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 103 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 104 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 105 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 106 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 107 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 108 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 109 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 110 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 111 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 112 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation 113 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 114 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 115 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation 116 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 117 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 118 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 119 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 120 Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:19:34 121 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 122 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 124 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 125 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 126 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 127 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:20:16 128 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:18 129 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:21:55 130 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 131 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:35:03

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 16 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 14 3 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 4 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 12 5 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 11 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 10 7 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 9 8 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 9 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 7 10 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 6 11 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 12 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 5 14 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 4 15 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 16 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 3 17 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 18 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 2 19 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 20 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 5 pts 2 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 3 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 4 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 3:53:25 2 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 4 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:24 7 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 10 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:40 11 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:57 12 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:03:21 13 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:35 14 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:41 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:44 16 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 19 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 21 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 22 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 23 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 24 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 26 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:05:10 27 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:10:12 28 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 29 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 30 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 32 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 34 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:12:26 35 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 36 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:12:40 37 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 38 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:19:31

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Slovenia 11:40:47 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:20 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 4 Loborika 0:04:01 5 ISD - Neri 0:04:40 6 Kazakhstan 0:05:00 7 People's Republic of China 0:07:37 8 Skil - Shimano 0:07:50 9 Russian Federation 0:08:26 10 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:08:43 11 Hong Kong, China 0:08:51 12 Team Type 1 0:09:11 13 Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:14:28 14 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 15 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:17:21 16 Ukraine 0:17:45 17 Serbia 0:19:08 18 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:21:26 19 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:23:49 20 Subway - Avanti 0:35:00 21 Marco Polo Cycling Team