Image 1 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) lets the bubbly spray wearing the leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

The escape thought they could see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it wasn't to be on this day.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) leads the bunch after the escape had been caught.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

There was plenty of colour in the leading group.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

With 20km to go the attacks were just about to begin.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) takes a solo win after atacking with 10km to go.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) was also pretty happy with his stage result.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

A happy day all round with Kun Jiang (China) celebrating his podium place.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) with sougniour Stephanie Rousses after the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Kun Jiang (China) celebrates in the Asian leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

KOM leader Rahim Emami (Giant Asia)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

The second half of stage 1 passed some nice scenery.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

The escape working hard to keep their advantage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

On the descent the break had over one minute advantage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

There was plenty going on this morning as the Arbo KTM team prepare for the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

Local hero Ma Haijun signs autographs before the stage start.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

The spirit was bright and colourfull in Xining this morning.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

Break attempts were happening right from the get go.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

The peleton make its way out of Xining.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

The peleton looked anxious this morning.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

Jiao Pengda (China) initiates a break at the base of the first climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

Colex Bernardo (Amore & Vita) pushing the pace out front.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Half way up the climb the peleton had split into two groups.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Hossein Askari (Tabriz) leads a three man escape group nearing the crest of the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) in the sprinters jersey.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Croatian Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) stole the show on stage one of the Tour of Qinghai Lake by outsmarting his opponents to take the victory into Tongren.

Radoslav left eleven other riders in his wake between five and ten kilometres to the finish; the win has him in the tour leader’s yellow jersey and the green jersey of the sprints points competition after day one.

“The stage was very hard and in the end I'm very satisfied to win the race” Radoslav said.

He paid tribute to his teammates at Lobrika who ferried him into the front group when the peloton split in two near the fifty kilometre mark. Radoslav wasn’t expecting the yellow jersey today, “But deep inside i hoped” he smiled.

American Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) came in 39 seconds behind Radoslav with Chinese National Team rider Kun Jiang in third.

The peloton set out from Xining in warm conditions and riders quickly took the initiative to attack, and despite the attempts nothing was successful. The peloton split in two nearing the fifty kilometre point and the first group got out to a 1:15 lead. Three riders broke clear from the lead group on the category two climb sixty-four kilometres into the stage. A trio of Iranians Alieadeh Hossein (Tabriz Petrochemical), teammate Hossein Askari, and Rahim Emami (Giant Asia Racing Team) led the race over the top of the climb and through a 3,355 metre long tunnel which would have been welcome relief from the sun’s rays.

Soon after the climb the trio were joined by ISD-Neri rider Oleksandr Kvachuk from the Ukraine. The quartet opened up a gap on two bunches and stayed away for around seventy kilometres. As the race wound its way alongside the Yellow River and through the Tibetan mountain ranges eight riders bridged the gap to the leaders. Included in the group were the eventual winner Radoslav, along with last year’s overall winner and a pre-race fancy Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz Petrochemical).

With twenty-five kilometres to the finish things became a little confusing for the leaders. “Everybody was just going for it” explained runner-up Reijnen. “A lot of that group were GC guys and we were more concerned about time”.

In last year’s tour Reijnen was sitting nicely on the GC before withdrawing due to illness with two stages remaining. He is back for ‘redemption’ this year. “This year I have packed fifty pounds of food and i’m here to win”, he said among a crowd of locals seeking a photograph with him. Five riders failed to finish and four rode in outside the time limit.

It was a tough opening day for the peloton with almost a quarter of the field already more than thirteen minutes down on the GC. Tomorrow’s stage is a 95 kilometre journey from Tongren to Xunhua. The stage includes a categorie one climb of 3,329 metres at the 56 kilometre point before the descent into the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika3:52:50
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:39
3Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
5Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
8Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
10Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:52
12Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
13Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:00:59
14Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
15Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
16Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
18Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
19Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
20Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
21Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
22William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
23Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:15
24Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:02:26
25Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:03:32
27Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:56
28Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
29Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
30Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
31Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:32
32Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
33Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:38
34Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:09
35Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:05:10
36Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
38Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:19
39Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
40Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
42Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
43Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
45Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
46Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
47Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
51Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
55Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
56Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
57Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
58Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
59Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
60Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
61Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
62Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
63Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
64Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
65Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
67Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
68Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
69Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
70Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
71Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China0:05:45
72Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:10:47
74Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
75Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
76Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
77Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
78Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
79Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
80Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
81Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
82Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
83Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
84Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
85Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
86Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
87Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
88Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
89Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
90Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
91Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
92Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
93Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
94Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
96Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
97Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
98Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:13:01
99Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
100Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:15
102Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
103Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
104Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
105Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
106Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
107Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
108Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
109Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
110King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
111Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
112Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
113Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
114Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
115Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
116Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
117Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
118Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
119Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
120Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:19:24
121Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
122Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
124Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
125Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
126Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
127Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:20:08
128Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
129Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:21:45
130Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
131James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:34:53
DNFSea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFAhmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFMichael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFWilliam Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFJonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
HDLars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
HDNicholas Lovegrove (NZl) Subway - Avanti
HDRyan Wills (NZl) Subway - Avanti
HDSvetislav Blagojevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China5pts
2Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China3
3Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri5pts
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
3Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika16pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda14
3Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China13
4Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss12
5Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team11
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia10
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri9
8Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China8
9David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team7
10Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
12Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation4
13Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia3
14Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
15Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team1

KOM 1 (Cat. 2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5pts
2Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
4Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Slovenia11:40:47
2Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:20
3Giant Asia Racing Team
4Loborika0:04:01
5ISD - Neri0:04:40
6Kazakhstan0:05:00
7People's Republic of China0:07:37
8Skil - Shimano0:07:50
9Russian Federation0:08:26
10Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:43
11Hong Kong, China0:08:51
12Team Type 10:09:11
13Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:14:28
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:17:21
16Ukraine0:17:45
17Serbia0:19:08
18Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:21:26
19Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:23:49
20Subway - Avanti0:35:00
21Marco Polo Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika3:52:40
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:43
3Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:45
4Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:00:49
5Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
8Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
9David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
10Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:02
12Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
13Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:01:06
14Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:07
15Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:01:08
16Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:09
17Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
18Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
19Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
21Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
22William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
23Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:25
24Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:02:36
25Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
26Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:03:42
27Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:06
28Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
29Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
30Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
31Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:42
32Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
33Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:04:48
34Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:19
35Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:05:20
36Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
37Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
38King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:05:26
39Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:29
40Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
41Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
42Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
43Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
45Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
46Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
47Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
50Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
51Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
52Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
54Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
55Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
56Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
57Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
58Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
59Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
60Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
61Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
62Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
63Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
64Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
65Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
67Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
68Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
69Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
70Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
71Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China0:05:55
72Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
73Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika0:10:56
74Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:10:57
75Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
76Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
77Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
78Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
79Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
80Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
81Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
82Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
83Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
84Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
85Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
86Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
87Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
88Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
89Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
90Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
91Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
92Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
93Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
94Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
96Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
97Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
98Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:13:11
99Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
100Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
101Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:13:25
102Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
103Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
104Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
105Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
106Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
107Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
108Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
109Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
110King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
111Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
112Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
113Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
114Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
115Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
116Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
117Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
118Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
119Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
120Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:19:34
121Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
122Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
124Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
125Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
126Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
127Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:20:16
128Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:18
129Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:21:55
130Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
131James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:35:03

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika16pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda14
3Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China13
4Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss12
5Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team11
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia10
7Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri9
8Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China8
9David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team7
10Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
11Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
12King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China5
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano5
14Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation4
15Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
16Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia3
17Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China3
18Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team2
19Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
20Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team5pts
2Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
3Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
4Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China3:53:25
2Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:04
3Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
4Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:22
5Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:23
6Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:24
7Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
10Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:40
11Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:57
12Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:03:21
13Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:35
14King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:41
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:44
16Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
19Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
22Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
23Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
24Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
25Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
26Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China0:05:10
27Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:10:12
28Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
29Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
30Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
32Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
34Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:12:26
35Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
36Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:12:40
37King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
38Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:19:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Slovenia11:40:47
2Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:20
3Giant Asia Racing Team
4Loborika0:04:01
5ISD - Neri0:04:40
6Kazakhstan0:05:00
7People's Republic of China0:07:37
8Skil - Shimano0:07:50
9Russian Federation0:08:26
10Amore & Vita - Conad0:08:43
11Hong Kong, China0:08:51
12Team Type 10:09:11
13Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:14:28
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:17:21
16Ukraine0:17:45
17Serbia0:19:08
18Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:21:26
19Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:23:49
20Subway - Avanti0:35:00
21Marco Polo Cycling Team

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team11:41:07
2Kazakhstan0:04:40
3Giant Asia Racing Team
4People's Republic of China0:07:17
5Hong Kong, China0:08:31
6Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:17:01

