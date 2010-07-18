Image 1 of 25 Still smiling, but a little sweaty, this mascot had a great time. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 25 The break making their way up the climb. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 25 The raced was heading for the hills once again. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 25 As the leaders made their way to the summit dark clouds could be seen in the distance. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) rode well up the climb staying with the leaders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 25 Erler Tobias (Tabriz) leading the front group as the KOM approached. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 25 Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) celebrates a fine win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 25 Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) being interviewed by Cycling News journo Shane Goss after his win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 25 David McCann (Giant Asia) and Hossein Askari (Tabriz) had a bit of fun on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 25 Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz) is the new best Asian rider. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 25 Rahim Emami (Giant Asia) retained the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 25 Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) was strong out the front as he lead the main group. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 25 At the start of the climb Tibetan prayer flags became more common. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 25 Lasse Bochman (Glud & Marstrand) took a hard fall and had to retire. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 25 The riders and spectators were treated to some traditional Chinese folk music before the stage start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 25 Riders line up at the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 25 No comment. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 25 the peloton await the start of another interesting day at the Tour of Qinghai Lake. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 25 Starting the day as the Asian leader was Kun Jiang (China). (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 25 Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) awaits the start of the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 25 The jersey wearers on the start line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 25 This gentleman had the privilege of starting stage 2. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 25 Tibetan girls cheer on the peloton as they pass a monastery. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 25 Love China. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 25 The yellow jersey also remained with Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) won stage two of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in Xunhua. Gazvoda edged out Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) in another gruelling day on the roads of China. Tour leader Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) remains in yellow after finishing fifth on the stage. He holds a 37 second lead over Gazvoda.

Stage 2 was the shortest day on the road at just 94.8 kilometres but that didn’t count for much when the race hit the slopes of Galengyakou. Tibetan monks on mobile phones watched on as Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the race on, attacking a lead group of eleven riders on the ascent up the category one climb.

Chasers in the group behind included the yellow jersey of Radoslav, the Polka Dot jersey of Rahim Emami (Giant Asia racing Team), and three of Mizbani’s teammates, Andrey Mizorov, Hossein Askari and Hossein Alieadeh. When Mizbani punctured on the descent, all was not lost as there was plenty of back-up behind.

Radoslav however was on his own in the group and decided to descend the mountain with caution rather than pulling out all the stops to catch the leaders.

“Today was very hard because the Iranian team (Tabriz Petrochemical) attack and climb” Radoslav said. The descent at Galengyakou was a narrow road and made slippery after a light shower. “It was a little bit wet and I went slow to wait for my teammates” he said.

Gazvoda wasn’t waiting for his. After finishing fourth on the opening day - despite feeling sick - he descended the mountain into Xunhua confident of victory. “Today I felt much better” he said. “There was a small group at the top of the climb and i felt pretty confident in the downhill, so I attacked”.

Gazvoda was joined by Mizorov, Askari and Alieadeh on the descent into the finish. The contrasting landscape of tree lined roads and barren mountain ranges wouldn’t have appealed to Mizbani as he was trying to hold onto his lead.

He was reeled in by the quartet in the final twenty kilometres with a group containing the yellow jersey still chasing. At the finish however, Gazvoda had the stronger legs, and upset what could have been a Tabriz Petrochemical trifecta.

The strength of the Iranian team was on display however, and today could well be a sign of things to come when the race hits the higher peaks.

But for now it’s Gazvoda’s day in the sun. For European riders the race here can be difficult to adjust to the culture and in-particular the food. “The organisers they really do a hard job to make good food for us” Gazvoda said. Tonight the food will taste even better as a stage winner in China. “I am very happy now” he added.

Tomorrow is the longest stage of the race, a 173.3 kilometre trek from Xunhua to Xining including a hors categorie climb of 3300 metres at around the 103 kilometre mark.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 2:15:10 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:02 4 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 5 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 6 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:03 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 9 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 12 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 13 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 14 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 15 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:07 16 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:00:12 17 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:17 18 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:02:38 19 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 20 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 21 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 22 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 23 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 24 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 25 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:48 26 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:54 27 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 28 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 29 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 30 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 31 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 32 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 33 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 34 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 35 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:03:06 36 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 37 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:08 38 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 40 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 41 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 42 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 43 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 44 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:04:55 45 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation 46 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 47 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 48 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 49 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:57 50 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation 0:04:58 51 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 52 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 53 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 54 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 55 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 56 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 57 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:06:13 58 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 59 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 60 Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 61 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:07:44 62 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 63 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 64 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation 65 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:10:16 66 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 67 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:11:43 68 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:12:11 69 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 70 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 71 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 73 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 74 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 75 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:13:52 76 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 77 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 78 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 79 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 80 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 81 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 82 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 83 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 84 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 85 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 86 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 87 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 88 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 89 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 90 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 91 Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano 92 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 93 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 94 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 95 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 97 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 98 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 99 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:14:52 100 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 101 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 102 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 103 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 104 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 105 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 106 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 107 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 108 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 109 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 110 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 111 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 112 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:16:35 113 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 114 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 115 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 116 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 117 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 118 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 120 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 121 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 122 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 123 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 124 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 125 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:19:44 126 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 127 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 128 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 129 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team DNF Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning DNF Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 3 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 16 pts 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 14 3 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 13 4 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 12 5 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 11 6 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 10 7 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 8 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 8 9 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 7 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 11 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 12 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 4 13 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 3 14 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 15 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 1

KOM 1 (Cat. 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 3 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 3 4 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 2 5 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6:45:36 2 Loborika 0:00:11 3 Slovenia 0:00:17 4 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:07 5 Russian Federation 0:05:27 6 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:05:28 7 Skil - Shimano 0:05:29 8 Hong Kong, China 0:09:04 9 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:10:21 10 ISD - Neri 0:10:24 11 Serbia 0:11:06 12 Team Type 1 0:12:09 13 Kazakhstan 0:15:29 14 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:16:57 15 People's Republic of China 0:19:26 16 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:20:00 17 Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:26:57 18 Ukraine 0:30:16 19 Subway - Avanti 0:33:36 20 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:52:48 21 Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:55:57

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 6:07:52 2 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:00:37 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:44 4 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:45 5 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:50 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 7 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:59 8 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:03 9 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:01:09 10 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:01:10 11 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 12 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 13 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:01:26 14 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:02:36 15 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:03:38 16 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:42 17 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:03:55 18 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:04:01 19 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:05:34 20 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:05:38 21 Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia 0:05:44 22 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:06:18 23 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:06:42 24 Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad 25 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:06:58 26 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:07:20 27 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 28 Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:07:28 29 Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:07:40 30 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:08:04 31 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 0:08:05 32 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:08:21 33 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 34 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:08:26 35 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:08:31 36 Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:08:33 37 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:08:35 38 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 39 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 40 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1 41 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 42 Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:08:47 43 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:08:51 44 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:10:12 45 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:10:22 46 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 47 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:10:25 48 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika 49 Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad 50 Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika 0:11:07 51 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:13:11 52 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 0:13:48 53 Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:13:49 54 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 0:14:39 55 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:15:50 56 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:15:52 57 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:16:17 58 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 59 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 0:16:29 60 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:17:29 61 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:17:38 62 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:17:56 63 Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:18 64 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:18:21 65 Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation 66 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija 67 Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:18:39 68 Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 0:19:10 69 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:19:16 70 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:19:19 71 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika 72 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 73 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 74 Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1 75 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 76 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:19:22 77 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:20:19 78 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 79 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine 80 Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika 81 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 82 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:20:45 83 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:02 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 85 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 0:22:28 86 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:22:36 87 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:23:06 88 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 89 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:23:25 90 Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:24:47 91 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 92 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 93 Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine 94 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 95 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 97 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 98 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia 99 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 100 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:25:34 101 Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 102 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 103 Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:25:47 104 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:27:01 105 Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:27:15 106 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija 0:27:30 107 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 108 Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:28:15 109 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 110 Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 111 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 112 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:29:58 113 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 114 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:30:32 115 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:30:39 116 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 117 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:33:07 118 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 119 Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:33:24 120 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:34:06 121 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:34:24 122 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti 123 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 0:36:07 124 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri 125 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 126 Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine 0:38:28 127 Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine 128 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:39:16 129 James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti 0:51:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 28 pts 2 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 27 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 23 4 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 21 5 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 20 6 Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia 18 7 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 17 8 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 9 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad 12 10 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano 11 11 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 10 12 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 9 13 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 8 14 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 15 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 6 16 Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia 6 17 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 18 Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 19 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 20 Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation 4 21 Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika 3 22 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 23 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 3 24 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 25 Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation 1 26 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1 27 Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 8 pts 2 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 8 3 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 7 4 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 5 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika 2 6 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1

Asian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6:08:42 2 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:00:19 4 Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:20 5 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:36 6 Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:03:05 7 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:03:11 8 Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:04:48 9 Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:05:28 10 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:06:30 11 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:07:31 12 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:07:36 14 Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:07:45 15 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:08:01 16 Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:09:32 17 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:12:21 18 Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:15:02 19 Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:15:27 20 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:17:06 21 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:18:26 22 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:18:29 23 Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 25 Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:19:29 26 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 27 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 28 Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:19:55 29 Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:21:46 30 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:22:16 31 Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 32 Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:22:35 33 Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:23:57 34 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 35 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 36 Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:26:11 37 King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:27:25 38 Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:33:16

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Slovenia 18:26:40 2 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:10 4 Loborika 0:03:55 5 Skil - Shimano 0:13:02 6 Russian Federation 0:13:36 7 Amore & Vita - Conad 0:13:54 8 ISD - Neri 0:14:47 9 Hong Kong, China 0:17:38 10 Kazakhstan 0:20:12 11 Team Type 1 0:21:03 12 People's Republic of China 0:26:46 13 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:27:25 14 Serbia 0:29:57 15 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:31:08 16 Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss 0:41:08 17 Cyclingteam Jo Piels 0:41:09 18 Ukraine 0:47:44 19 Subway - Avanti 1:08:19 20 Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 1:16:20 21 Marco Polo Cycling Team 1:30:40