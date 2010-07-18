Gazvoda grabs glory in Xunhua
Radoslav remains in yellow
Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) won stage two of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in Xunhua. Gazvoda edged out Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) in another gruelling day on the roads of China. Tour leader Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) remains in yellow after finishing fifth on the stage. He holds a 37 second lead over Gazvoda.
Stage 2 was the shortest day on the road at just 94.8 kilometres but that didn’t count for much when the race hit the slopes of Galengyakou. Tibetan monks on mobile phones watched on as Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the race on, attacking a lead group of eleven riders on the ascent up the category one climb.
Chasers in the group behind included the yellow jersey of Radoslav, the Polka Dot jersey of Rahim Emami (Giant Asia racing Team), and three of Mizbani’s teammates, Andrey Mizorov, Hossein Askari and Hossein Alieadeh. When Mizbani punctured on the descent, all was not lost as there was plenty of back-up behind.
Radoslav however was on his own in the group and decided to descend the mountain with caution rather than pulling out all the stops to catch the leaders.
“Today was very hard because the Iranian team (Tabriz Petrochemical) attack and climb” Radoslav said. The descent at Galengyakou was a narrow road and made slippery after a light shower. “It was a little bit wet and I went slow to wait for my teammates” he said.
Gazvoda wasn’t waiting for his. After finishing fourth on the opening day - despite feeling sick - he descended the mountain into Xunhua confident of victory. “Today I felt much better” he said. “There was a small group at the top of the climb and i felt pretty confident in the downhill, so I attacked”.
Gazvoda was joined by Mizorov, Askari and Alieadeh on the descent into the finish. The contrasting landscape of tree lined roads and barren mountain ranges wouldn’t have appealed to Mizbani as he was trying to hold onto his lead.
He was reeled in by the quartet in the final twenty kilometres with a group containing the yellow jersey still chasing. At the finish however, Gazvoda had the stronger legs, and upset what could have been a Tabriz Petrochemical trifecta.
The strength of the Iranian team was on display however, and today could well be a sign of things to come when the race hits the higher peaks.
But for now it’s Gazvoda’s day in the sun. For European riders the race here can be difficult to adjust to the culture and in-particular the food. “The organisers they really do a hard job to make good food for us” Gazvoda said. Tonight the food will taste even better as a stage winner in China. “I am very happy now” he added.
Tomorrow is the longest stage of the race, a 173.3 kilometre trek from Xunhua to Xining including a hors categorie climb of 3300 metres at around the 103 kilometre mark.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|2:15:10
|2
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|5
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|6
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|14
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:07
|16
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:00:12
|17
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:17
|18
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:38
|19
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|20
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|21
|Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|22
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|24
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|25
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:48
|26
|Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|27
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|28
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|30
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|32
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|33
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|34
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|35
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:06
|36
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|37
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:08
|38
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|40
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|41
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|42
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|43
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|44
|Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:04:55
|45
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
|46
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|47
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|48
|Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|49
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:57
|50
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:58
|51
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|53
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|54
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|55
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|56
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|57
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:06:13
|58
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|59
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|60
|Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|61
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:07:44
|62
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|63
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|64
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
|65
|Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|66
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|67
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:11:43
|68
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:12:11
|69
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|70
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|71
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|73
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|74
|Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|75
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:13:52
|76
|Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|77
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|78
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|79
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|80
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|81
|Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|82
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|83
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|84
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|85
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|86
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|87
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|88
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|89
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|90
|Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|91
|Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|92
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|93
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|94
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|95
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|97
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|98
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|99
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:14:52
|100
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|101
|Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
|102
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|103
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|104
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|105
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|106
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|107
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|108
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|109
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|110
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|112
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:16:35
|113
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|114
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|115
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|116
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|117
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|118
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|120
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|121
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|122
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|123
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|124
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|125
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:19:44
|126
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|127
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|128
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|129
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|3
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|16
|pts
|2
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|14
|3
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|4
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|12
|5
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|11
|6
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|8
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|9
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|11
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|4
|13
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|3
|14
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|3
|4
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|2
|5
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|6:45:36
|2
|Loborika
|0:00:11
|3
|Slovenia
|0:00:17
|4
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:07
|5
|Russian Federation
|0:05:27
|6
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:05:28
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:05:29
|8
|Hong Kong, China
|0:09:04
|9
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:10:21
|10
|ISD - Neri
|0:10:24
|11
|Serbia
|0:11:06
|12
|Team Type 1
|0:12:09
|13
|Kazakhstan
|0:15:29
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:16:57
|15
|People's Republic of China
|0:19:26
|16
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:20:00
|17
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:26:57
|18
|Ukraine
|0:30:16
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|0:33:36
|20
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:52:48
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:55:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|6:07:52
|2
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:00:37
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:44
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:45
|5
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|6
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:03
|9
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:01:09
|10
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:01:10
|11
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|12
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|13
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|14
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:02:36
|15
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:38
|16
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:42
|17
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:03:55
|18
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:01
|19
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:05:34
|20
|Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:05:38
|21
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia
|0:05:44
|22
|Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|23
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:06:42
|24
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
|25
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:58
|26
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:07:20
|27
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|28
|Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:07:28
|29
|Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:07:40
|30
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:04
|31
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|0:08:05
|32
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:08:21
|33
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|34
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:08:26
|35
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:08:31
|36
|Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:08:33
|37
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:08:35
|38
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|40
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
|41
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|42
|Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|43
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:08:51
|44
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:12
|45
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:10:22
|46
|Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|47
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:10:25
|48
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
|49
|Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
|50
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|0:11:07
|51
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:13:11
|52
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|0:13:48
|53
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:13:49
|54
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|0:14:39
|55
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:15:50
|56
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:15:52
|57
|Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|58
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|59
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:16:29
|60
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:17:29
|61
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:17:38
|62
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:17:56
|63
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:18
|64
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:18:21
|65
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
|66
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|67
|Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:18:39
|68
|Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
|0:19:10
|69
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:19:16
|70
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:19:19
|71
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|72
|Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|73
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|74
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
|75
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|76
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:19:22
|77
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:20:19
|78
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|79
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|80
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|81
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|82
|Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:20:45
|83
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:02
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|85
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:22:28
|86
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:22:36
|87
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:23:06
|88
|Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|89
|Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|90
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:24:47
|91
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|92
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|93
|Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|94
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
|95
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|98
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
|99
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|100
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:25:34
|101
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|102
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|103
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:25:47
|104
|Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:27:01
|105
|Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:27:15
|106
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|0:27:30
|107
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|108
|Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:28:15
|109
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|110
|Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|112
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:29:58
|113
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|114
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:30:32
|115
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:30:39
|116
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|117
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:33:07
|118
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|119
|Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:24
|120
|Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:34:06
|121
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:34:24
|122
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|123
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|0:36:07
|124
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|125
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|126
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:38:28
|127
|Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|128
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:39:16
|129
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti
|0:51:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|28
|pts
|2
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|27
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|23
|4
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|21
|5
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|20
|6
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
|18
|7
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|13
|9
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
|12
|10
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|11
|11
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|12
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|9
|13
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|8
|14
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|6
|16
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
|6
|17
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|18
|Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|19
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|20
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|4
|21
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|3
|22
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|23
|Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|3
|24
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation
|1
|26
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|27
|Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|2
|6
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|6:08:42
|2
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|6
|Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:03:05
|7
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:03:11
|8
|Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:04:48
|9
|Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|10
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:06:30
|11
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:07:31
|12
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:07:36
|14
|Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:07:45
|15
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:08:01
|16
|Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|17
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:12:21
|18
|Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:15:02
|19
|Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:15:27
|20
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:17:06
|21
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:18:26
|22
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:18:29
|23
|Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|25
|Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:19:29
|26
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|27
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:19:55
|29
|Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:21:46
|30
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:22:16
|31
|Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|32
|Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:22:35
|33
|Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|34
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|36
|Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:26:11
|37
|King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:27:25
|38
|Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:33:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Slovenia
|18:26:40
|2
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:10
|4
|Loborika
|0:03:55
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:13:02
|6
|Russian Federation
|0:13:36
|7
|Amore & Vita - Conad
|0:13:54
|8
|ISD - Neri
|0:14:47
|9
|Hong Kong, China
|0:17:38
|10
|Kazakhstan
|0:20:12
|11
|Team Type 1
|0:21:03
|12
|People's Republic of China
|0:26:46
|13
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:27:25
|14
|Serbia
|0:29:57
|15
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:31:08
|16
|Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:41:08
|17
|Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:41:09
|18
|Ukraine
|0:47:44
|19
|Subway - Avanti
|1:08:19
|20
|Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|1:16:20
|21
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1:30:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|18:26:43
|2
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:13:58
|3
|Hong Kong, China
|0:17:35
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:20:09
|5
|People's Republic of China
|0:26:43
|6
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:27:22
