Trending

Gazvoda grabs glory in Xunhua

Radoslav remains in yellow

Image 1 of 25

Still smiling, but a little sweaty, this mascot had a great time.

Still smiling, but a little sweaty, this mascot had a great time.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 25

The break making their way up the climb.

The break making their way up the climb.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 25

The raced was heading for the hills once again.

The raced was heading for the hills once again.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 25

As the leaders made their way to the summit dark clouds could be seen in the distance.

As the leaders made their way to the summit dark clouds could be seen in the distance.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) rode well up the climb staying with the leaders.

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) rode well up the climb staying with the leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 25

Erler Tobias (Tabriz) leading the front group as the KOM approached.

Erler Tobias (Tabriz) leading the front group as the KOM approached.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 25

Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) celebrates a fine win.

Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) celebrates a fine win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 25

Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) being interviewed by Cycling News journo Shane Goss after his win.

Gregor Gazvoda (KTM) being interviewed by Cycling News journo Shane Goss after his win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 25

David McCann (Giant Asia) and Hossein Askari (Tabriz) had a bit of fun on the podium.

David McCann (Giant Asia) and Hossein Askari (Tabriz) had a bit of fun on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 25

Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz) is the new best Asian rider.

Andrey Mizorov (Tabriz) is the new best Asian rider.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 25

Rahim Emami (Giant Asia) retained the KOM jersey.

Rahim Emami (Giant Asia) retained the KOM jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 25

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) was strong out the front as he lead the main group.

Mehdi Sohrabi (Tabriz) was strong out the front as he lead the main group.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 25

At the start of the climb Tibetan prayer flags became more common.

At the start of the climb Tibetan prayer flags became more common.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 25

Lasse Bochman (Glud & Marstrand) took a hard fall and had to retire.

Lasse Bochman (Glud & Marstrand) took a hard fall and had to retire.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 25

The riders and spectators were treated to some traditional Chinese folk music before the stage start.

The riders and spectators were treated to some traditional Chinese folk music before the stage start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 25

Riders line up at the sign on.

Riders line up at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 25

No comment.

No comment.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 25

the peloton await the start of another interesting day at the Tour of Qinghai Lake.

the peloton await the start of another interesting day at the Tour of Qinghai Lake.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 25

Starting the day as the Asian leader was Kun Jiang (China).

Starting the day as the Asian leader was Kun Jiang (China).
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 25

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) awaits the start of the stage.

Radoslav Rogina (Loborika) awaits the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 25

The jersey wearers on the start line.

The jersey wearers on the start line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 25

This gentleman had the privilege of starting stage 2.

This gentleman had the privilege of starting stage 2.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 25

Tibetan girls cheer on the peloton as they pass a monastery.

Tibetan girls cheer on the peloton as they pass a monastery.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 25

Love China.

Love China.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 25

The yellow jersey also remained with Radoslav Rogina (Loborika)

The yellow jersey also remained with Radoslav Rogina (Loborika)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Gregor Gazvoda (Arbo KTM-Gebruder Weiss) won stage two of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in Xunhua. Gazvoda edged out Hossein Askari (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Irishman David McCann (Giant Asia Racing Team) in another gruelling day on the roads of China. Tour leader Rogina Radoslav (Loborika) remains in yellow after finishing fifth on the stage. He holds a 37 second lead over Gazvoda.

Stage 2 was the shortest day on the road at just 94.8 kilometres but that didn’t count for much when the race hit the slopes of Galengyakou. Tibetan monks on mobile phones watched on as Ghader Mizbani (Tabriz Petrochemical) took the race on, attacking a lead group of eleven riders on the ascent up the category one climb.

Chasers in the group behind included the yellow jersey of Radoslav, the Polka Dot jersey of Rahim Emami (Giant Asia racing Team), and three of Mizbani’s teammates, Andrey Mizorov, Hossein Askari and Hossein Alieadeh. When Mizbani punctured on the descent, all was not lost as there was plenty of back-up behind.

Radoslav however was on his own in the group and decided to descend the mountain with caution rather than pulling out all the stops to catch the leaders.

“Today was very hard because the Iranian team (Tabriz Petrochemical) attack and climb” Radoslav said. The descent at Galengyakou was a narrow road and made slippery after a light shower. “It was a little bit wet and I went slow to wait for my teammates” he said.

Gazvoda wasn’t waiting for his. After finishing fourth on the opening day - despite feeling sick - he descended the mountain into Xunhua confident of victory. “Today I felt much better” he said. “There was a small group at the top of the climb and i felt pretty confident in the downhill, so I attacked”.

Gazvoda was joined by Mizorov, Askari and Alieadeh on the descent into the finish. The contrasting landscape of tree lined roads and barren mountain ranges wouldn’t have appealed to Mizbani as he was trying to hold onto his lead.

He was reeled in by the quartet in the final twenty kilometres with a group containing the yellow jersey still chasing. At the finish however, Gazvoda had the stronger legs, and upset what could have been a Tabriz Petrochemical trifecta.

The strength of the Iranian team was on display however, and today could well be a sign of things to come when the race hits the higher peaks.

But for now it’s Gazvoda’s day in the sun. For European riders the race here can be difficult to adjust to the culture and in-particular the food. “The organisers they really do a hard job to make good food for us” Gazvoda said. Tonight the food will taste even better as a stage winner in China. “I am very happy now” he added.

Tomorrow is the longest stage of the race, a 173.3 kilometre trek from Xunhua to Xining including a hors categorie climb of 3300 metres at around the 103 kilometre mark.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss2:15:10
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:02
4Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
6Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:03
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
9Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano
11Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
12Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
13Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
14Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
15Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:07
16Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:00:12
17Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:00:17
18Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:38
19Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
20Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
21Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
22Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
23Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation
24Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
25Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:48
26Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:54
27Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
28Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
30Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
31Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad
32Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika
33Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
34Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
35Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:06
36Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija
37Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:08
38Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
40Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
41Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
42Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
43Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
44Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:04:55
45Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation
46Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
47Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
48Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
49Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:57
50Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:58
51Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
52Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
53Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti
54Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
55Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
56Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
57Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:06:13
58Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
59William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
60Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
61Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:07:44
62Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
63Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
64Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation
65Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:10:16
66Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
67Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China0:11:43
68Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:12:11
69Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
70Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
73Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
74Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
75Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:13:52
76Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
77King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
78Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine
79Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 1
80Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
81Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China
82Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
83Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
84Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
85Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
86Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
87Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
88Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
89Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
90Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
91Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
92Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
93Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia
94Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
95Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
97Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
98Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
99Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:14:52
100Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti
101Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China
102Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
103Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
104Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
105Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
106King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
107Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China
108Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
109Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
110Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
112James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:16:35
113Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
114Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
115Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija
116Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine
117Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
118Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
120Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
121Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
122Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
123Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
124Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
125Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:19:44
126Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
127Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
128Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
129Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
DNFLasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri5pts
2Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China3
3Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss16pts
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team14
3David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team13
4Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad12
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika11
6Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team10
7Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda9
8Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia8
9Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia7
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
11Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5
12Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team4
13Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika3
14Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
15Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation1

KOM 1 (Cat. 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team7pts
2Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5
3Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team3
4Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika2
5Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team6:45:36
2Loborika0:00:11
3Slovenia0:00:17
4Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:07
5Russian Federation0:05:27
6Amore & Vita - Conad0:05:28
7Skil - Shimano0:05:29
8Hong Kong, China0:09:04
9Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:10:21
10ISD - Neri0:10:24
11Serbia0:11:06
12Team Type 10:12:09
13Kazakhstan0:15:29
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:16:57
15People's Republic of China0:19:26
16Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:20:00
17Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:26:57
18Ukraine0:30:16
19Subway - Avanti0:33:36
20Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:52:48
21Marco Polo Cycling Team0:55:57

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika6:07:52
2Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:00:37
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:44
4David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:45
5Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:50
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia
7Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:59
8Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:03
9Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:01:09
10Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:01:10
11Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
12Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
13Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:01:26
14Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:02:36
15Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:38
16Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:42
17Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:03:55
18Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:01
19Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation0:05:34
20Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:05:38
21Jure Golcer (Slo) Slovenia0:05:44
22Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:06:18
23Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:06:42
24Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita - Conad
25Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:06:58
26Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:07:20
27William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
28Dmitry Puzanov (Rus) Russian Federation0:07:28
29Jaroslaw Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita - Conad0:07:40
30Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:08:04
31Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia0:08:05
32Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China0:08:21
33Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
34Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:08:26
35Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:08:31
36Zsolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:08:33
37Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:08:35
38Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
40Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Type 1
41Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
42Erler Tobias (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:08:47
43Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:08:51
44Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:12
45Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:10:22
46Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
47Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:10:25
48Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika
49Bernardo Colex Tepox (Mex) Amore & Vita - Conad
50Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika0:11:07
51Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:13:11
52Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika0:13:48
53Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri0:13:49
54Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia0:14:39
55Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:15:50
56Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:15:52
57Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:16:17
58Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
59Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:16:29
60Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team0:17:29
61Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:17:38
62Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:17:56
63Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:18
64Eric Drower (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:18:21
65Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
66Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
67Danil Komkov (Rus) Russian Federation0:18:39
68Javier Megias-Leal (Spa) Team Type 10:19:10
69King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:19:16
70Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:19:19
71Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
72Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
73Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
74Thomas Rabou (Ned) Team Type 1
75Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
76Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:19:22
77Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:20:19
78Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
79Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine
80Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
81Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
82Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China0:20:45
83Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:02
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
85Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad0:22:28
86Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China0:22:36
87Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:23:06
88Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
89Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:23:25
90Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:24:47
91Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
92Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
93Yoriy Leontenko (Ukr) Ukraine
94Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1
95Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway - Avanti
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
98Andrej Omulec (Slo) Slovenia
99Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
100Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:25:34
101Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
102Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
103Stefan Poll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:25:47
104Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:27:01
105Volodymyr Gomenuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:27:15
106Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:27:30
107Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad
108Ian Smallman (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:28:15
109King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
110Sierk Jan De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
112Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:29:58
113Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
114Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:30:32
115Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:30:39
116Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
117Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:33:07
118Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
119Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:33:24
120Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:34:06
121Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:34:24
122Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway - Avanti
123Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 10:36:07
124Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
125Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
126Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Ukraine0:38:28
127Anatoliy Sosnitskyy (Ukr) Ukraine
128Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:39:16
129James Williamson (NZl) Subway - Avanti0:51:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss28pts
2Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika27
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda23
4Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team21
5David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team20
6Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Slovenia18
7Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team17
8Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China13
9Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore & Vita - Conad12
10Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil - Shimano11
11Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia10
12Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri9
13Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China8
14Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team7
15Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team6
16Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Slovenia6
17Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
18Dmytriy Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
19King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China5
20Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Russian Federation4
21Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika3
22Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China3
23Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China3
24Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
25Alexander Filippov (Rus) Russian Federation1
26Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano1
27Darko Blaževic (Cro) Loborika1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team8pts
2Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team8
3Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team7
4Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team3
5Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika2
6Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri1

Asian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Mizorov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team6:08:42
2Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:09
3Rahim Emami (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:19
4Hossein Alieadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:20
5Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:36
6Ki Ho Choi (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:03:05
7Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:03:11
8Jiang Kun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:04:48
9Wu Shengjun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:05:28
10Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team0:06:30
11Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China0:07:31
12Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:07:36
14Rasoul Barati (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team0:07:45
15Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:08:01
16Liu Biao (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:09:32
17Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:12:21
18Sergey Kuzmin (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:15:02
19Ma Haijun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:15:27
20Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:17:06
21King Lok Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:18:26
22Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:18:29
23Liu Peng (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Hossein Jahanbanian Kamnabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
25Ho Ting Kwok (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:19:29
26Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
27Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Yu Shijie (Chn) People's Republic of China0:19:55
29Tu Yue (Chn) People's Republic of China0:21:46
30Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:22:16
31Wu Peilun (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
32Chen Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:22:35
33Dong Xiaoyong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:23:57
34Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
36Dang Ting (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:26:11
37King Wai Cheung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:27:25
38Liu Bo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:33:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Slovenia18:26:40
2Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:03
3Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:10
4Loborika0:03:55
5Skil - Shimano0:13:02
6Russian Federation0:13:36
7Amore & Vita - Conad0:13:54
8ISD - Neri0:14:47
9Hong Kong, China0:17:38
10Kazakhstan0:20:12
11Team Type 10:21:03
12People's Republic of China0:26:46
13Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:27:25
14Serbia0:29:57
15Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:31:08
16Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:41:08
17Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:41:09
18Ukraine0:47:44
19Subway - Avanti1:08:19
20Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning1:16:20
21Marco Polo Cycling Team1:30:40

Asian teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team18:26:43
2Giant Asia Racing Team0:13:58
3Hong Kong, China0:17:35
4Kazakhstan0:20:09
5People's Republic of China0:26:43
6Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:27:22

Latest on Cyclingnews