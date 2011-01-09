Trending

Boom powers to victory Dutch 'cross national championship

De Knegt finishes second ahead of van Ijzendoorn

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom1:05:14
2Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)0:00:12
3Eddy van Ijzendoorn (AA Drink Cycling Team)0:00:41
4Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team)0:00:44
5Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team)0:00:52
6Patrick van Leeuwen0:01:03
7Mitchell Huenders (BKCP-Powerplus)0:01:50
8Roy Van Heeswijk (ZZPR.nl)0:02:43
9Niels Wubben
10Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)0:02:56
11Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)0:03:25
12Wilant van Gils (CX Nederland)
13Hans Becking0:03:40
14Jelmer Pietersma0:03:56
15Jordy Luisman (RSE Cycling Team)0:04:37
16Bas Peters0:04:47
17Harm Bronkhorst0:05:08
18Edwin Arts0:06:04
19Daan Bongers
20Roel Van Houtum
21Micha De Vries
22Bas De Bruin
23Luuk Van Vliet
24Tim Ottens
25Joost Spring In T Veld
26Kaey Van Rij (PRC Delta)
27Rick Van De Helder

