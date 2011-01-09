Boom powers to victory Dutch 'cross national championship
De Knegt finishes second ahead of van Ijzendoorn
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Boom
|1:05:14
|2
|Gerben De Knegt (Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team)
|0:00:12
|3
|Eddy van Ijzendoorn (AA Drink Cycling Team)
|0:00:41
|4
|Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink Cycling Team)
|0:00:44
|5
|Thijs Al (AA Drink Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|6
|Patrick van Leeuwen
|0:01:03
|7
|Mitchell Huenders (BKCP-Powerplus)
|0:01:50
|8
|Roy Van Heeswijk (ZZPR.nl)
|0:02:43
|9
|Niels Wubben
|10
|Bram Schmitz (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)
|0:02:56
|11
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet EBH Elshof)
|0:03:25
|12
|Wilant van Gils (CX Nederland)
|13
|Hans Becking
|0:03:40
|14
|Jelmer Pietersma
|0:03:56
|15
|Jordy Luisman (RSE Cycling Team)
|0:04:37
|16
|Bas Peters
|0:04:47
|17
|Harm Bronkhorst
|0:05:08
|18
|Edwin Arts
|0:06:04
|19
|Daan Bongers
|20
|Roel Van Houtum
|21
|Micha De Vries
|22
|Bas De Bruin
|23
|Luuk Van Vliet
|24
|Tim Ottens
|25
|Joost Spring In T Veld
|26
|Kaey Van Rij (PRC Delta)
|27
|Rick Van De Helder
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy