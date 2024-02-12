Tour of Oman: Paul Magnier and Luke Lamperti dominate stage 3 sprint

Paul Magnier won stage of the Tour of Oman ahead of teammate Luke Lamperti

Paul Magnier and Luke Lamperti combined again to give Soudal-Quick Step victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman and put the American into the race lead.

The two former Trinity Racing teammates had already impressed at the Challenge Mallorca and joined forces on the uphill finish at Al Bustan.

The stage was reduced to just 76km due to bad weather, with the steep kick to the line decisive. Some sprinters survived the rising finish but Lamperti and Magnier emerged as the gradient eased to give Soudal-Quick Step a 1-2.

Thanks to his second place, a six-second time bonus and better stage race results, 21-year-old Lamperti took the race leader’s red jersey from Kiwi Finn Fisher-Black (UAE Team Emirates).

Weather permitting, Tuesday’s fourth stage should end with another uphill finish after 207.5 km from Al Rustaq Fort to Yitti Hills.