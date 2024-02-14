Tour of Oman: Adam Yates wins on Green Mountain to seal overall victory

Adam Yates win the final stage of the 2024 Tour of Oman and so secured overall victory

Adam Yates won the final stage of the Tour of Oman on the steep exposed slopes of Green Mountain, gaining enough time on his rivals to also secure overall victory in the five-day stage race.

Recent heavy rain again forced organisers to shorten the final stage from 139 km to just 72 km but the 5.7km climb on the slopes of Green Mountain was always going to be decisive.

Four riders formed the early break and even started the final climb to the line ahead of the peloton. Huub Artz of Intermarché-Wanty even appeared to have a chance of victory after UAE Team Emirates struggled to reel in the breakaway.

However, on the steepest final kilometre of Green Mountain, Jan Hirt (Soudal-Quick Step attacked and so Yates was forced to respond as his teammate and race leader Finn Fisher-Black struggled.

Hirt was able to stay with Yates for a while but the British climber surged away again on the long final curve and was able to celebrate his double victory with his arms in the air.

Hirt finished second at 11 seconds, with Artz third at 29 seconds. Fisher-Black was sixth at 44 seconds.

Thanks to his time gap and bonus seconds, Yates won overall, 19 seconds ahead of Hirt and 39 seconds ahead of Fisher-Black.

“It was nice to win. We tried to set a hard pace on the climb for Finn but it’s a really steep climb and is not the best climb for him,” Yates said, explaining UAE Team Emirates tactics and why he had to intervene to secure overall success for the team.

“In these kinds of races, victory doesn't come for free and we had to work for it. We knew somebody would try to attack and so we set a hard space at the button with Dieggo Ulissi and Vegard Stake Laengen.

“With about two kilometres to go, I had to go, to make it a little bit harder. We were happy with the pace until Jan Hirt attacked.”

“It’s a tough climb, it goes up at 13% all the time. It’s the first time here for me and so I didn’t really know the roads but it’s good to come here and experience a new race, a new country and to come out with a win.”

Yates consoled and praised Fisher-Black beyond the finish.

“We’ve had an awesome week as a team and rode really well. We controlled the race all week and in the end, we got the win, so it’s perfect,” he said.

"I think we’re in a really good place now heading into UAE Tour next week.”