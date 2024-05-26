Tour of Norway: Alexander Kristoff wins final stage as Axel Laurance secures overall title
Wout van Aert takes third place in Stavanger sprint behind second-placed Jordi Meeus
Norwegian legend Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on stage 4 on the streets of Stavanger and won on home ground. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) could not get around in the closing 50 metres and finished second. A late surge by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) put him in third.
The overall title went to Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), as he rode safely in the lead pack in sixth position, and held his 12-second advantage over Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike). Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) was third overall, just one second behind Lemmen.
The pace was high on the final day of racing, Stage 4 featuring six laps of a 19km circuit around Stavanger for a rolling 124km.
The Uno-X Mobility train cranked up the speed at the front of the peloton in the final kilometre with several twists and turns. The Norwegian team delivered Kristoff to the line for his third consecutive victory in Stavanger. It was the 11th stage victory for Kristoff in his career.
More to come…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Live - The final sprint into RomeThe 2024 Giro d'Italia sees its spectacular ending in 126km Rome city circuit
-
Tour of Norway: Alexander Kristoff wins final stage as Axel Laurance secures overall titleWout van Aert takes third place in Stavanger sprint behind second-placed Jordi Meeus
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Tom Pidcock takes fourth victory in a row in elite men’s raceBritish rider now unbeaten on the Nove Mesto course as Nino Schurter comes in second
-
UCI MTB World Cup Nove Město: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot wins women's elite race with long-rage solo attackWorld Champion's one-minute winning margin sets her as a big Olympic favourite