Tour of Norway: Alexander Kristoff wins final stage as Axel Laurance secures overall title

Norwegian legend Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on stage 4 on the streets of Stavanger and won on home ground. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) could not get around in the closing 50 metres and finished second. A late surge by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) put him in third.

The overall title went to Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), as he rode safely in the lead pack in sixth position, and held his 12-second advantage over Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike). Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) was third overall, just one second behind Lemmen.

The pace was high on the final day of racing, Stage 4 featuring six laps of a 19km circuit around Stavanger for a rolling 124km.

The Uno-X Mobility train cranked up the speed at the front of the peloton in the final kilometre with several twists and turns. The Norwegian team delivered Kristoff to the line for his third consecutive victory in Stavanger. It was the 11th stage victory for Kristoff in his career.

Results

