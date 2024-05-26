Tour of Norway: Alexander Kristoff wins final stage as Axel Laurance secures overall title

By
published

Wout van Aert takes third place in Stavanger sprint behind second-placed Jordi Meeus

Alexander Kristoff wins stage 4 of 2024 Tour of Norway and is congratulated by Uno-X Mobility teammates
Alexander Kristoff wins stage 4 of 2024 Tour of Norway and is congratulated by Uno-X Mobility teammates (Image credit: Uno-X Mobility)
Jump to:

Norwegian legend Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) sprinted to victory on stage 4 on the streets of Stavanger and won on home ground. Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) could not get around in the closing 50 metres and finished second. A late surge by Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) put him in third.

The overall title went to Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), as he rode safely in the lead pack in sixth position, and held his 12-second advantage over Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike). Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) was third overall, just one second behind Lemmen.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

