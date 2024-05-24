Tour of Norway: Axel Laurance tops Ethan Hayter to win stage 2

Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck) secured the stage 2 victory at the Tour of Norway, sprinting over the line from a front group that emerged on the final climb to Gullingen.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was part of a chase group that managed to close the gap to the front group in the final, and he finished in second place, ahead of runner-up Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Laurance moved into the overall race lead as stage 1 winner, and overnight leader Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) struggled to hold the pace on the final ascent. Laurance now leads the race by 12 seconds over Lemmen and 13 seconds ahead of Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility).

Results

