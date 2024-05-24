Tour of Norway: Axel Laurance tops Ethan Hayter to win stage 2
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider takes race lead off Thibau Nys
Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck) secured the stage 2 victory at the Tour of Norway, sprinting over the line from a front group that emerged on the final climb to Gullingen.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was part of a chase group that managed to close the gap to the front group in the final, and he finished in second place, ahead of runner-up Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike).
Laurance moved into the overall race lead as stage 1 winner, and overnight leader Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) struggled to hold the pace on the final ascent. Laurance now leads the race by 12 seconds over Lemmen and 13 seconds ahead of Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility).
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Big breakaway fights for stage 19 as GC action pauses behindAndrea Vendrame wins solo as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale continue flying form
-
Tour of Norway: Axel Laurance tops Ethan Hayter to win stage 2Alpecin-Deceuninck rider takes race lead off Thibau Nys
-
Giro d'Italia: Andrea Vendrame solos to stage 19 victory in SappadaBreakaway riders Pelayo Sánchez second, Georg Steinhauser third, as Geraint Thomas crashes among the GC group inside 6km to go
-
RideLondon Classique: Lorena Wiebes fastest in battle of the sprinters to win stage 1, takes race leadLetizia Paternoster second, Clara Copponi third in an uphill sprint into Colchester