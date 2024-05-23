Tour of Norway: Thibau Nys climbs to stage 1 victory at Voss Resort

Lidl-Trek rider takes the overall lead as Ådne Holter finishes second, Axel Laurance third on mountaintop finish

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) followed up his overall victory in the Tour de Hongrie with another win on the opening stage of the Tour of Norway.

The Belgian played off a surge from teammate Mathias Vacek to go clear of the peloton with 700 metres to go and powered to the stage win and first race leader's jersey on the uphill finish.

