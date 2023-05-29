Tour of Norway: Tulett secures overall win as Kristoff nails final stage
Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the overall victory in the 2023 Tour of Norway, safely finishing the final stage in the race leader's jersey behind stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X).
Kristoff claimed his second victory of the season, out-pacing Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a reduced bunch sprint in Stavanger.
Tulett was safely ensconced in the 49-rider bunch along with teammate Magnus Sheffield and Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo), who completed the podium.
Tulett took the lead in prologue, which he won by one second over Sheffield. Nys slipped away on stage 2 to Stavanger to move into third overall ahead of Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma).
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
