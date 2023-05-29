Tour of Norway: Tulett secures overall win as Kristoff nails final stage

Ben Tulett (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the overall victory in the 2023 Tour of Norway, safely finishing the final stage in the race leader's jersey behind stage winner Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X).

Kristoff claimed his second victory of the season, out-pacing Tobias Lund Andresen (DSM) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a reduced bunch sprint in Stavanger.

Tulett was safely ensconced in the 49-rider bunch along with teammate Magnus Sheffield and Thibau Nys (Trek-Segafredo), who completed the podium.

Tulett took the lead in prologue, which he won by one second over Sheffield. Nys slipped away on stage 2 to Stavanger to move into third overall ahead of Attila Valter (Jumbo-Visma).

Results powered by FirstCycling