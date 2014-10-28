Image 1 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac) won the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever) and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat). (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 36 The final Tour of Hainan stage (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 3 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 4 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 5 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 6 of 36 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 7 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 8 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 9 of 36 Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 10 of 36 The stage 9 podium in Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 11 of 36 Andrey Zeits (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 12 of 36 Andrey Zeits (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 13 of 36 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the points classification in the 2014 Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 14 of 36 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 15 of 36 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 16 of 36 Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 17 of 36 Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 18 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 19 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 20 of 36 Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) in the lead at the 2014 Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 21 of 36 Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 22 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 23 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 24 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 25 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 26 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 27 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 28 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 29 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 30 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 31 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 32 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 33 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 34 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 35 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 36 of 36 The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

The final stage of the ninth edition of the Tour of Hainan was a spectacular one with a trio of attackers resisting the return of the peloton in the finale. Dutchman Wouter Wippert of Drapac won ahead of Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat) and Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever). while Julien Antomarchi became the first Frenchman to claim the Tour of Hainan overall.

“Firstly, I was racing for third place in the points classification,” Wippert explained. “I needed to score more points so instead of waiting for the final sprint, I decided to go away before the first intermediate sprint. We [the top three riders at the finishing line plus Ho Burr from Hong Kong] almost got caught after that but someone stopped pulling the bunch and we stayed away. I heard we only had a 20-second lead with 2km to go but we kept going. The Kazakh rider attacked 500 metres from the line. I was the second guy to follow and I sprinted with 250 metres to go.”

“I think we have underestimated the breakaway a little bit,” said Lampre-Merida’s Niccolo Bonifazio who remains, however, the big revelation of the Tour of Hainan, having bagged three stage wins and the points classification. “In the last few kilometres, the guys at the front rode really strongly. During the stage, we shared the turns with La Pomme Marseille and we did all the work at the end but it was still not enough.”

Wippert was lucky to be away with Kurek, a Polish rouleur who always gives it all in the escapes. “With the headwind in the finale, I didn’t have any possibility to ride away solo,” said the tall rider from CCC Polsat. “It was really not easy to survive and resist the return of the peloton. I was ahead with 400 metres to go. I took risks but I did all I could for my team. Anyway, there was not much more I could do against a pure sprinter like Wippert.”

This was Wippert’s ninth win of the year, most of them having been claimed in Asia, despite a break of two months in the middle of the season due to illness. “I came back for the Tour of China and the Tour of Hainan,” the Dutchman said. “It feels so good to win the last race of the season. There’s good racing in Asia. It’s different from Europe but it’s not easy at all to win. I had signed with [Australian Pro Continental team] Drapac for two years and I’m happy to stay with the team next year. Hopefully, we’ll come back to the Tour of Hainan.”

Another rider who’d really like to come back to the Chinese island is Antomarchi but at this stage he’s got no guarantee of having a contract with a professional cycling team in 2015. “This is my first ever victory in a stage race overall,” the 30-year-old Frenchman noted. “It’s a great one, in a very well organized HC race. This is a big step in my career and I hope it’s not the end.

“I wasn’t a favourite before the start because of the three Pro Teams (Astana, Belkin and Lampre-Merida) in contention and I was also not sure of my own shape. I was kind of lucky to win stage 4 as logically the bunch should have caught me but it gave me the time bonus I needed to secure the lead in the queen stage. Tactically, we’ve worked really well as a team. It’s a surprise that I’ve won but it’s a nice surprise.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling 4:09:38 2 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 4 Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 5 Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 10 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 11 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 13 Maxim Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 14 Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 17 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 18 Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH 19 Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 20 Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 21 Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 22 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 24 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 25 Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 26 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH 27 José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille 28 Feng Qiao (Chn) China Hainan HNB - Yindongli Cycling Team 29 Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 30 Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 32 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 34 Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 35 Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH 36 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 39 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 40 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Ukraine 42 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 43 Lijun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 44 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team 45 Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 48 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine 49 Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 50 Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 51 Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH 52 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 53 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 54 Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 55 Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 56 Diego Leon Cuervo Zambraro (Spa) Burgos-BH 57 Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project 58 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 60 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 61 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 62 Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team 63 Ching Ying Mow (HKg) Hong Kong 64 Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 65 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 67 Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine 68 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 70 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 71 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4Ever 73 Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 75 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 76 Roman Furst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:11 77 Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 78 Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 79 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 80 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:20 81 Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong 0:00:29 82 Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:36 83 Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 84 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 85 Anwar Azis Muhd Shaiful (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 86 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team 0:00:38 87 Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:42 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:44 89 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:00:47 90 Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team 91 Yi Hui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:48 92 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong 94 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 95 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Jan Kraus (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:03:54 97 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 98 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille 0:04:40 99 Fethullah Köse (Tur) Torku Sekerspor 0:07:24 100 Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille 0:07:56