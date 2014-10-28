Tour of Hainan: Antomarchi takes overall victory
Wippert surges from winning breakaway
Stage 9: Danzhou - Linggao – Chengmai
The final stage of the ninth edition of the Tour of Hainan was a spectacular one with a trio of attackers resisting the return of the peloton in the finale. Dutchman Wouter Wippert of Drapac won ahead of Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat) and Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever). while Julien Antomarchi became the first Frenchman to claim the Tour of Hainan overall.
“Firstly, I was racing for third place in the points classification,” Wippert explained. “I needed to score more points so instead of waiting for the final sprint, I decided to go away before the first intermediate sprint. We [the top three riders at the finishing line plus Ho Burr from Hong Kong] almost got caught after that but someone stopped pulling the bunch and we stayed away. I heard we only had a 20-second lead with 2km to go but we kept going. The Kazakh rider attacked 500 metres from the line. I was the second guy to follow and I sprinted with 250 metres to go.”
“I think we have underestimated the breakaway a little bit,” said Lampre-Merida’s Niccolo Bonifazio who remains, however, the big revelation of the Tour of Hainan, having bagged three stage wins and the points classification. “In the last few kilometres, the guys at the front rode really strongly. During the stage, we shared the turns with La Pomme Marseille and we did all the work at the end but it was still not enough.”
Wippert was lucky to be away with Kurek, a Polish rouleur who always gives it all in the escapes. “With the headwind in the finale, I didn’t have any possibility to ride away solo,” said the tall rider from CCC Polsat. “It was really not easy to survive and resist the return of the peloton. I was ahead with 400 metres to go. I took risks but I did all I could for my team. Anyway, there was not much more I could do against a pure sprinter like Wippert.”
This was Wippert’s ninth win of the year, most of them having been claimed in Asia, despite a break of two months in the middle of the season due to illness. “I came back for the Tour of China and the Tour of Hainan,” the Dutchman said. “It feels so good to win the last race of the season. There’s good racing in Asia. It’s different from Europe but it’s not easy at all to win. I had signed with [Australian Pro Continental team] Drapac for two years and I’m happy to stay with the team next year. Hopefully, we’ll come back to the Tour of Hainan.”
Another rider who’d really like to come back to the Chinese island is Antomarchi but at this stage he’s got no guarantee of having a contract with a professional cycling team in 2015. “This is my first ever victory in a stage race overall,” the 30-year-old Frenchman noted. “It’s a great one, in a very well organized HC race. This is a big step in my career and I hope it’s not the end.
“I wasn’t a favourite before the start because of the three Pro Teams (Astana, Belkin and Lampre-Merida) in contention and I was also not sure of my own shape. I was kind of lucky to win stage 4 as logically the bunch should have caught me but it gave me the time bonus I needed to secure the lead in the queen stage. Tactically, we’ve worked really well as a team. It’s a surprise that I’ve won but it’s a nice surprise.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|4:09:38
|2
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|4
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|5
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|11
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|13
|Maxim Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|14
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|17
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
|19
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|20
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|21
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|22
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|24
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|25
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|26
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|27
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|28
|Feng Qiao (Chn) China Hainan HNB - Yindongli Cycling Team
|29
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|30
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|31
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|32
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|34
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|35
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
|36
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|39
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|42
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|43
|Lijun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|44
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|45
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|48
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|49
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|50
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|51
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|52
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|53
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|55
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|56
|Diego Leon Cuervo Zambraro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|57
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|58
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|60
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|62
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|63
|Ching Ying Mow (HKg) Hong Kong
|64
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|65
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine
|68
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|70
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|73
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Roman Furst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:11
|77
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|78
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|79
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|80
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:20
|81
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:00:29
|82
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|83
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|84
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|85
|Anwar Azis Muhd Shaiful (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|86
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|87
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:44
|89
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:47
|90
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|Yi Hui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:00:48
|92
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong
|94
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|95
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Jan Kraus (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:03:54
|97
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:40
|99
|Fethullah Köse (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:07:24
|100
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|35:02:00
|2
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:06
|5
|Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:10
|6
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:11
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|8
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|9
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|10
|Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:39
|12
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:01:43
|13
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:45
|14
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|15
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|16
|Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:28
|17
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:03
|19
|Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:03:29
|20
|Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:04:13
|21
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:04:50
|22
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:04:56
|23
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:05:09
|24
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:16
|25
|Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|26
|Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:08:06
|27
|Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:08:13
|28
|Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|29
|Diego Leon Cuervo Zambraro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:10:02
|30
|Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:10:33
|31
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:10:56
|32
|Maxim Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:11:07
|33
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:11:36
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:57
|35
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:12:01
|37
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:12:18
|38
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:12:35
|39
|Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:12:38
|40
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:16
|41
|Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|0:14:29
|42
|Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:14:33
|43
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:01
|44
|Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
|0:15:05
|45
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:18
|46
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:35
|47
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:13
|48
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:18:09
|49
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:46
|50
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:04
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:17
|53
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|54
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:20:25
|55
|Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:20:41
|56
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|57
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:34
|58
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:22:38
|59
|Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:22:50
|60
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:40
|61
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
|0:24:24
|62
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:24:28
|63
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|64
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|66
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|67
|Lijun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:25:59
|68
|Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:26:17
|69
|Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:26:40
|70
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:28:26
|71
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:50
|72
|Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:30:02
|73
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:30:18
|74
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|75
|Feng Qiao (Chn) China Hainan HNB - Yindongli Cycling Team
|0:31:28
|76
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:09
|77
|Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:32:11
|78
|Roman Furst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:32:43
|79
|Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:32:51
|80
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:33:34
|81
|Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:33:43
|82
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:34:19
|83
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:34:28
|84
|Jan Kraus (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:34:35
|85
|Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:35:17
|86
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:35:25
|87
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:35:51
|88
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:36:03
|89
|Ching Ying Mow (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:36:05
|90
|Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:36:43
|91
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
|92
|Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:37:35
|93
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
|0:39:33
|94
|Anwar Azis Muhd Shaiful (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:40:11
|95
|Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:40:24
|96
|Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|97
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:45:04
|98
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille
|0:45:19
|99
|Yi Hui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:47:18
|100
|Fethullah Köse (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
|0:57:49
