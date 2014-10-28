Trending

Tour of Hainan: Antomarchi takes overall victory

Wippert surges from winning breakaway

Image 1 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) won the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever) and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat).

Wouter Wippert (Drapac) won the final stage of the Tour of Hainan ahead of Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever) and Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat).
(Image credit: Tour of Hainan)
Image 2 of 36

The final Tour of Hainan stage

The final Tour of Hainan stage
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 3 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 4 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 5 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 6 of 36

(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 7 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 8 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 9 of 36

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)

Wouter Wippert (Drapac Professional Cycling)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 10 of 36

The stage 9 podium in Tour of Hainan

The stage 9 podium in Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 11 of 36

Andrey Zeits

Andrey Zeits
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 12 of 36

Andrey Zeits

Andrey Zeits
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 13 of 36

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the points classification in the 2014 Tour of Hainan

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida) won the points classification in the 2014 Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 14 of 36

Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine)

Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 15 of 36

Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine)

Sergiy Grechyn (Ukraine)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 16 of 36

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 17 of 36

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 18 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 19 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 20 of 36

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) in the lead at the 2014 Tour of Hainan

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille) in the lead at the 2014 Tour of Hainan
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 21 of 36

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)

Julien Antomarchi (La Pomme Marseille)
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 22 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 23 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 24 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 25 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 26 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 27 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 28 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 29 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 30 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 31 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 32 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 33 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 34 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 35 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)
Image 36 of 36

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9

The 2014 Tour of Hainan stage 9
(Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

The final stage of the ninth edition of the Tour of Hainan was a spectacular one with a trio of attackers resisting the return of the peloton in the finale. Dutchman Wouter Wippert of Drapac won ahead of Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat) and Taras Voropayev (Vino4ever). while Julien Antomarchi became the first Frenchman to claim the Tour of Hainan overall.

“Firstly, I was racing for third place in the points classification,” Wippert explained. “I needed to score more points so instead of waiting for the final sprint, I decided to go away before the first intermediate sprint. We [the top three riders at the finishing line plus Ho Burr from Hong Kong] almost got caught after that but someone stopped pulling the bunch and we stayed away. I heard we only had a 20-second lead with 2km to go but we kept going. The Kazakh rider attacked 500 metres from the line. I was the second guy to follow and I sprinted with 250 metres to go.”

“I think we have underestimated the breakaway a little bit,” said Lampre-Merida’s Niccolo Bonifazio who remains, however, the big revelation of the Tour of Hainan, having bagged three stage wins and the points classification. “In the last few kilometres, the guys at the front rode really strongly. During the stage, we shared the turns with La Pomme Marseille and we did all the work at the end but it was still not enough.”

Wippert was lucky to be away with Kurek, a Polish rouleur who always gives it all in the escapes. “With the headwind in the finale, I didn’t have any possibility to ride away solo,” said the tall rider from CCC Polsat. “It was really not easy to survive and resist the return of the peloton. I was ahead with 400 metres to go. I took risks but I did all I could for my team. Anyway, there was not much more I could do against a pure sprinter like Wippert.”

This was Wippert’s ninth win of the year, most of them having been claimed in Asia, despite a break of two months in the middle of the season due to illness. “I came back for the Tour of China and the Tour of Hainan,” the Dutchman said. “It feels so good to win the last race of the season. There’s good racing in Asia. It’s different from Europe but it’s not easy at all to win. I had signed with [Australian Pro Continental team] Drapac for two years and I’m happy to stay with the team next year. Hopefully, we’ll come back to the Tour of Hainan.”

Another rider who’d really like to come back to the Chinese island is Antomarchi but at this stage he’s got no guarantee of having a contract with a professional cycling team in 2015. “This is my first ever victory in a stage race overall,” the 30-year-old Frenchman noted. “It’s a great one, in a very well organized HC race. This is a big step in my career and I hope it’s not the end.

“I wasn’t a favourite before the start because of the three Pro Teams (Astana, Belkin and Lampre-Merida) in contention and I was also not sure of my own shape. I was kind of lucky to win stage 4 as logically the bunch should have caught me but it gave me the time bonus I needed to secure the lead in the queen stage. Tactically, we’ve worked really well as a team. It’s a surprise that I’ve won but it’s a nice surprise.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling4:09:38
2Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
4Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
5Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
8Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
10Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
11Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
13Maxim Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
14Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
17Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
18Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH
19Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
20Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
21Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
22Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
23Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
24Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
25Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
26Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
27José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
28Feng Qiao (Chn) China Hainan HNB - Yindongli Cycling Team
29Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
30Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
31Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
32Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
34Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
35Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
36Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
39Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
40Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
42Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
43Lijun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
44Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team
45Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
48Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine
49Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
50Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor
51Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
52Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
53Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
54Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
55Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
56Diego Leon Cuervo Zambraro (Spa) Burgos-BH
57Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
58Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling
60Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
61Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
62Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team
63Ching Ying Mow (HKg) Hong Kong
64Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
65Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
67Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine
68Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
69Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
70Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
71Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4Ever
73Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
74Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Roman Furst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:11
77Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
78Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
79Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
80Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:20
81Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong0:00:29
82Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:36
83Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
84Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
85Anwar Azis Muhd Shaiful (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
86Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team0:00:38
87Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:42
88Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:44
89Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:00:47
90Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
91Yi Hui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:48
92Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong
94Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
95Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Jan Kraus (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:03:54
97Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
98Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:04:40
99Fethullah Köse (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:07:24
100Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:07:56

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille35:02:00
2Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:25
4José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille0:01:06
5Julien El Fares (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:10
6Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:11
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
8Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:26
9Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
10Moises Duenas Nevado (Spa) Burgos-BH
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:39
12Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:01:43
13Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:45
14Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
15Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
16Sergiy Grechyn (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:28
17Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:03
19Victor Nino Corredor (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:03:29
20Oleksandr Surutkovych (Ukr) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:04:13
21Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:04:50
22Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH0:04:56
23Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:05:09
24Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:16
25Mohd Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:07:58
26Samir Jabrayilov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:08:06
27Stepan Astafyev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:08:13
28Ying Chuan Gu (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:09:46
29Diego Leon Cuervo Zambraro (Spa) Burgos-BH0:10:02
30Artyom Zakharov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:10:33
31Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:10:56
32Maxim Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:11:07
33Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:11:36
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:57
35Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Taras Voropayev (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:12:01
37Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Ukraine0:12:18
38Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:12:35
39Fatih Keles (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:12:38
40Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:16
41Freddy Excelino Gonzalez Martinez (Col) RTS-Santic Racing Team0:14:29
42Sergey Vlassenko (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:14:33
43Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:01
44Dmitriy Lukyanov (Kaz) Vino 4Ever0:15:05
45Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:15:18
46Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:35
47Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:13
48Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:18:09
49Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:46
50Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:04
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:17
53Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
54Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:25
55Jianpeng Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:20:41
56Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:21:51
57Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:22:34
58Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:22:38
59Bekir Baki Akirsan (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:22:50
60Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:40
61Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos-BH0:24:24
62Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:24:28
63Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
64Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:24:52
66Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:18
67Lijun Bai (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:25:59
68Enver Asanov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:26:17
69Zhikang Gao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:26:40
70Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:28:26
71Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:50
72Burr Ho (HKg) Hong Kong0:30:02
73Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:30:18
74Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:45
75Feng Qiao (Chn) China Hainan HNB - Yindongli Cycling Team0:31:28
76Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:09
77Martin Blaha (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:32:11
78Roman Furst (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:32:43
79Feritcan Samli (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:32:51
80Ondrej Rybin (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:33:34
81Ho San Chiu (HKg) Hong Kong0:33:43
82Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:34:19
83Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:34:28
84Jan Kraus (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:34:35
85Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:35:17
86Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:35:25
87Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine0:35:51
88Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:36:03
89Ching Ying Mow (HKg) Hong Kong0:36:05
90Chun Wing Leung (HKg) Hong Kong0:36:43
91Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team
92Lok Chun Wu (HKg) Hong Kong0:37:35
93Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude - BH Cycling Team0:39:33
94Anwar Azis Muhd Shaiful (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:40:11
95Bo Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:40:24
96Zhang Zheng (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:40:42
97Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:45:04
98Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) La Pomme Marseille0:45:19
99Yi Hui Ni (Chn) Giant-Champion System Pro Cycling0:47:18
100Fethullah Köse (Tur) Torku Sekerspor0:57:49

