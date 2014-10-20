Image 1 of 34 Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) is the best-placed Asian rider after stage 1. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 2 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) leads the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 3 of 34 The Hong Kong team leads the chase. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 4 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) wins the opening stage of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Tour of Hainan) Image 5 of 34 Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Ondrej Rybin (Team Dukla Praha) sprint in behind Hofland (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 6 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 7 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) wins the sprint (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 8 of 34 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 9 of 34 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 10 of 34 Hofland takes the stage 1 win (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 11 of 34 All smiles for Hofland after winning the opening stage (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 12 of 34 The podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 13 of 34 The peloton lines up to start stage 1 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 14 of 34 The attacks started early (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 15 of 34 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 16 of 34 CCC Polsat riders in the field (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 17 of 34 The team from Hong Kong set the pace from the peloton (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 18 of 34 The Hong Kong team leads the chase (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 19 of 34 Riders picking up water bottles for their teammates (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 20 of 34 Hofland sits in the main field (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 21 of 34 The main field during the relatively short 85km stage 1 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 22 of 34 Riders cross the line in Chengmai (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 23 of 34 The field lined up and closing the gap on the day's breakaway (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 24 of 34 The road ahead at Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 25 of 34 Racers took on an 84km race in Chengmai (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 26 of 34 The peloton begins stage 1 in Chengmai (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 27 of 34 The peloton during stage 1 (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 28 of 34 Baku rider takes in some water after a tough stage (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 29 of 34 Belkin Pro Cycling (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 30 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) celebrates the stage 1 win on the podium (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 31 of 34 Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang) is the best-placed Asian rider (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 32 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 33 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) wins opening stage (Image credit: Guoqiang Song) Image 34 of 34 Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling) takes the overall lead at Tour of Hainan (Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

Just like a year ago, Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling), claimed stage 1 of the Tour of Hainan in Chengmai. The defending champion handled the pressure of being the hot favorite with a bunch sprint victory ahead of Italy’s Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Ondrej Rybin (Dukla Praha).

“The biggest difference with last year is that people were looking at me in the bunch all the time”, the Dutchman said at the finish.

“Last year, I didn’t get noticed and we won as a breakaway group but this time, they didn’t let me go. It’s been more difficult to win today. It’s obvious that the level is higher this year with the presence of Astana and Lampre-Merida. It also took us time to bring the CCC Polsat rider [Adrian Kurek] back. As he was away [with 8km to go], so we had to ride the last five kilometers flat out.”

Belkin joined into the action with 5km to go as they had Dennis van Winden in the first attack soon after the start, and the main breakaway of the day didn’t get more of an advantage than one minute after 55 kilometers of racing. Six riders were out in front: Elchin Asadov (Baku), Nicolas Lefrançois (Novo Nordisk), Martin Blaha (Dukla Praha), Dario Hernandez (Burgos BH), Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong) and Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang).





The future was also in Palini’s mind as he sprinted for second place behind Hofland. “I’m up for contract and looking for a new team as Lampre-Merida will not keep me for next year,” said the Italian.

“So I want to expose myself a little bit more than I usually do as I’m used to work hard for the team, either in the mountains or in the lead out for sprinters. I’m satisfied with my result today. Hofland will not be the only rider to win stages at this Tour of Hainan. Belkin has a great team here but they aren’t unbeatable. No one is unbeatable in cycling. Even the greatest champions have been beaten. Maybe with a better organization and everyone working towards a unique goal, we’ll beat them. We’ve suffered the jet lag since we arrived from Europe but we’re at the same level as them.”

It’s the first appearance at the Tour of Hainan for Czech continental team Dukla Praha who also made the top three with Ondrej Rybin who is a track specialist of the omnium. “It’s a good start for us at the Tour of Hainan”, said Rybin. “And I hope it’ll only get better and better. Alois Kankovsky is the leader of our team and we’ll work him. It turned out that I could sprint well today. I felt very good. I tried to pass the Belkin riders as I got back on their wheel at the last corner.”

Stage 2 of the Tour of Hainan will be the longest with 207km to cover from Chengmai to Haikou.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:56:30 2 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 4 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha 8 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling Team 9 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Milan Kadlec (Cze) Team Dukla Praha