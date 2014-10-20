Hofland handles pressure to win again in Chengmai
Belkin rider takes race lead
Stage 1: Chengmai - Chengmai
Just like a year ago, Moreno Hofland (Belkin Pro Cycling), claimed stage 1 of the Tour of Hainan in Chengmai. The defending champion handled the pressure of being the hot favorite with a bunch sprint victory ahead of Italy’s Andrea Palini (Lampre-Merida) and Ondrej Rybin (Dukla Praha).
“The biggest difference with last year is that people were looking at me in the bunch all the time”, the Dutchman said at the finish.
“Last year, I didn’t get noticed and we won as a breakaway group but this time, they didn’t let me go. It’s been more difficult to win today. It’s obvious that the level is higher this year with the presence of Astana and Lampre-Merida. It also took us time to bring the CCC Polsat rider [Adrian Kurek] back. As he was away [with 8km to go], so we had to ride the last five kilometers flat out.”
Belkin joined into the action with 5km to go as they had Dennis van Winden in the first attack soon after the start, and the main breakaway of the day didn’t get more of an advantage than one minute after 55 kilometers of racing. Six riders were out in front: Elchin Asadov (Baku), Nicolas Lefrançois (Novo Nordisk), Martin Blaha (Dukla Praha), Dario Hernandez (Burgos BH), Leung Chun Wing (Hong Kong) and Ma Guangtong (Hengxiang).
The future was also in Palini’s mind as he sprinted for second place behind Hofland. “I’m up for contract and looking for a new team as Lampre-Merida will not keep me for next year,” said the Italian.
“So I want to expose myself a little bit more than I usually do as I’m used to work hard for the team, either in the mountains or in the lead out for sprinters. I’m satisfied with my result today. Hofland will not be the only rider to win stages at this Tour of Hainan. Belkin has a great team here but they aren’t unbeatable. No one is unbeatable in cycling. Even the greatest champions have been beaten. Maybe with a better organization and everyone working towards a unique goal, we’ll beat them. We’ve suffered the jet lag since we arrived from Europe but we’re at the same level as them.”
It’s the first appearance at the Tour of Hainan for Czech continental team Dukla Praha who also made the top three with Ondrej Rybin who is a track specialist of the omnium. “It’s a good start for us at the Tour of Hainan”, said Rybin. “And I hope it’ll only get better and better. Alois Kankovsky is the leader of our team and we’ll work him. It turned out that I could sprint well today. I felt very good. I tried to pass the Belkin riders as I got back on their wheel at the last corner.”
Stage 2 of the Tour of Hainan will be the longest with 207km to cover from Chengmai to Haikou.
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:30
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|4
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|8
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|9
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:56:20
|2
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:04
|3
|Ondrej Rybin (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|0:00:06
|4
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|Elchin Asadov (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling
|0:00:07
|6
|Martin Blaha (Cze) Team Dukla Praha
|7
|Ma Guangtong (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
