Race leader Shpilevsky takes stage win

Russian wins sprint finale and extends GC lead

Image 1 of 28

Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) signs autographs for some keen youngsters.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) signs autographs for some keen youngsters.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 28

Th eChinese team line up at the sign on.

Th eChinese team line up at the sign on.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 28

The riders ready for action at the start line.

The riders ready for action at the start line.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) looked poised and ready at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) looked poised and ready at the start.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) during the three lap curcuit at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) during the three lap curcuit at the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 28

Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands), Herz Serge (Le Tua) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands), Herz Serge (Le Tua) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 28

Peter Van Agtmaal (Netherlands) leads the three man break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Peter Van Agtmaal (Netherlands) leads the three man break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 28

Alexey Shchebelin (Russia) leads the peloton up the KOM.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Alexey Shchebelin (Russia) leads the peloton up the KOM.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 28

Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) gets a bit of work done, on the move.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) gets a bit of work done, on the move.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 28

The peloton ride along the tree line route.

The peloton ride along the tree line route.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 28

It was a dark and dreary day.

It was a dark and dreary day.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 28

Herz Serge (LeTua) goes it alone with 20Km to go.

Herz Serge (LeTua) goes it alone with 20Km to go.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 28

The peloton in pursuit up a small rise.

The peloton in pursuit up a small rise.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 28

The Russians went to the front in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Russians went to the front in the closing kilometres.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 28

The mayhem begins.

The mayhem begins.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 28

Riders go down at high speed.

Riders go down at high speed.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win in this years edition of the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win in this years edition of the Tour of Hainan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 28

The post-crash scene.

The post-crash scene.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 28

Mykhailo Khalilov (Ukraine) nurses his wounds.

Mykhailo Khalilov (Ukraine) nurses his wounds.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 28

Yoo Ki Hong (Seoul) seemed to come out worst after the crash.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Yoo Ki Hong (Seoul) seemed to come out worst after the crash.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 28

Part of the pre ceremony entertainment.

Part of the pre ceremony entertainment.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 28

Frivolity on the podium.

Frivolity on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 28

Asian leader Hui Guo (China)

Asian leader Hui Guo (China)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 28

The polka dot jersey makes its way onto the podium.

The polka dot jersey makes its way onto the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 25 of 28

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) having a bit of fun on the podium stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) having a bit of fun on the podium stage.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 26 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) amongst all the confetti.

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) amongst all the confetti.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 28

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is looking good to repeat last years efforts.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is looking good to repeat last years efforts.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky emerged from a crash in the final sprint to take his second victory of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. In the process the Russian rider strengthened his hold on the leader's jersey with three stages to go.

Starting in Chengmai the 181.4 kilometre stage six to Danzhou was clouded in mist and light rain. After a three lap circuit of the start town, Chengmai, the stage was contested over undulating terrain.

The stage was marked by a three man break. Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus), Herz Serge (LeTua) and Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands) gained up to three minutes advantage over the bunch.

Russia was doing much of the work to control the distance to the break. As the leaders were close to being caught, Serge went it alone while his fellow escapees slowed to rejoin the group. The lone LeTua rider was himself wrapped up with 20 kilometres to go.

With the peloton back together for the finale, a crowded sprint bore witness to a crash as a number of riders go down at high speed. Fortunately for the yellow jersey, Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) avoided the carnage, and took an easy win.

Shpilevsky now has a thirteen second buffer on second place rider Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style).

Results
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia4:23:42
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
3Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
5Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
7Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
9Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
11Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
12Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
13Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
14Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
15Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
16Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
17James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
18Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
19Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
20Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
21Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
22Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
23Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
24Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
25Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
26Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
26Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
28Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
29Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
30Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
31Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
32Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
33Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
34Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
36Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
37David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
38Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
39Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
40Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
41Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
42Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
43Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
44Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
45Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
46Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
47Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
48Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
49Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
50Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
51Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
52Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
53Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
54Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
55Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
56Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
57Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
58Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
59Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
60Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
61Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
62Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
63Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
64William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
65Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
66Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
67Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
68Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
69Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
70Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
71Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
72Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
73Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
74Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
75Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
76Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
77Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
78Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
79Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
80Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
81Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
82Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
83Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
84Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
85Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
86Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
87Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
88Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
89Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
90Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
91Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
92James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
93Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
94Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
95Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
96Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
97Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
98Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
99Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:25
100Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
101Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
102Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
103Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
104Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
105Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
106Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:00
107Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:02
108Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
109Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
110Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
111Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
113Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:01:31
114Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
115Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
116Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
117Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
118Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
119Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
120Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:53

Sprint 1
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus5pts
2Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands3
3Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
1Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands5pts
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus3
3Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus5pts
2Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands3
3Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team1

Finish
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia16pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style14
3Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine13
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse12
5Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team11
6Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia10
7Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team9
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style8
9Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan7
10Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly6
11Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly5
12Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team4
13Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team3
14Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia2
15Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1

Climb 1
1Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team3pts
2Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus2
3Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands1

Teams
1Carmiooro - A Style13:11:06
2Mroz Continental Team
3Slovenia
4ELK Haus
5Jelly Belly Cycling Team
6Polygon Sweet Nice Team
7Kazakstan
8China
9Savings & Loans Cycling Team
10Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Seoul Cycling
12Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
13Giant Asia Racing Team
14Hong Kong
15Russian Federation
16Ukraine
17Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
18Netherlands
19Letua Cycling Team
20AC Sparta Praha

Asian Teams
1Kazakstan13:11:06
2China
3Seoul Cycling
4Giant Asia Racing Team
5Hong Kong
6Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
7Polygon Sweet Nice Team
8Letua Cycling Team

General Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia22:42:43
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:13
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:20
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:30
5Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:31
6Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus0:00:33
7Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia0:00:34
8Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands0:00:37
9Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:40
10Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:41
11Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
13Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:00:42
14Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
15Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
16Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
17Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
18Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:43
19Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
21Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
22Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:00:44
23Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
24Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
25Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
26Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
27James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
29Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
30Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
32Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
33Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
34Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
35David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
36Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
37Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
39Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
40Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
41Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
43Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
44Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
46Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
47Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
48Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
49Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
50Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
51Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
52Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
53Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
54Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
55Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
56Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
57Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
58Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
59Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:01:04
60James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:08
61Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team0:01:09
62Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style0:01:16
63Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:01:17
64Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha0:01:24
65Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly0:01:39
66Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:44
67Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:46
68Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
69Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus0:02:25
70Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:53
71Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style0:03:19
72Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:03:40
73Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia0:03:53
74Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:49
75Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands0:14:38
76Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
77Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:22:42
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team0:22:49
79Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus0:22:56
80Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
81Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
82Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
83Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
84Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
85Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
86Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
87Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:26:53
88Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:27:47
89Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus0:35:00
90Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
91Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team0:35:01
92Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:35:04
93Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
94Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
95Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
96Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
97Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
98Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
99Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
100Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
101Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
102Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
103Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
104Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
105William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
106Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:35:53
107Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:35:57
108Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:35:58
109Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:36:38
110Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
111Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia0:38:08
112Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:39:05
113Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team0:39:11
114Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands0:39:15
115Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
116Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia0:52:14
117Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands0:52:47
118Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:53:01
119Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team1:06:08
120Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1:15:51

Points Classification
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia91pts
2Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style86
3Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia58
4Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine47
5Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine46
6Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team41
7Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling39
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine34
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style34
10Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team31
11Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team27
12Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse23
13Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus22
14Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus21
15Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team21
16Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus18
17Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse18
18Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly16
19Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team15
20Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team12
21Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands11
22Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China10
23Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
24Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan9
25David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team9
26Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia9
27Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia8
28Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China8
29Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China7
30Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine6
31Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team6
32Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team6
33Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
34Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly5
35Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China5
36Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly5
37Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling5
38Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands5
39Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
40Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team4
41Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team4
42Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
43Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling3
44James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team3
45Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team1
46Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style1
47Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus1

Mountains Classification
1Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine16pts
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team8
3Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine5
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
5Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team3
6Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team3
7Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus2
8Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China2
9Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China2
10Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands1
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly1
12Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands1

Asian Rider Classification
1Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China22:43:24
2Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:01
3Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
4Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:02
5Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
6Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:03
7Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
9Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
10Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
11Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
12Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
13Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
16Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
18Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
19Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
20Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
22Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
23Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:00:23
26Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:02:12
27Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:04:08
28Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:13:57
29Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:22:15
30Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
32Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:26:12
33Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team0:34:19
34Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:34:23
35Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
36Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
37Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
38Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
39Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team0:35:12
40Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:35:16
41Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team0:35:57
42Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:38:34

Teams Classification
1Ukraine68:10:05
2Subway-Avanti Cycling Team0:00:09
3Carmiooro - A Style0:00:16
4Mroz Continental Team
5ELK Haus
6Jelly Belly Cycling Team
7Kazakhstan
8China
9Savings & Loans Cycling Team
10Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Seoul Cycling
12Giant Asia Racing Team
13Hong Kong
14Russian Federation
15Netherlands
16Letua Cycling Team
17Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:11
18Slovenia0:01:18
19Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:22:28
20AC Sparta Praha0:34:36

Asian Teams Classification
1Kazakhstan68:10:21
2China
3Seoul Cycling
4Giant Asia Racing Team
5Hong Kong
6Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:22:12
7Letua Cycling Team0:34:20
8Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team0:35:15

 

