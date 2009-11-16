Image 1 of 28 Cheung King Wai (Hong Kong) signs autographs for some keen youngsters. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 28 Th eChinese team line up at the sign on. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 28 The riders ready for action at the start line. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) looked poised and ready at the start. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) during the three lap curcuit at the start of the stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 28 Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands), Herz Serge (Le Tua) and Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 28 Peter Van Agtmaal (Netherlands) leads the three man break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 28 Alexey Shchebelin (Russia) leads the peloton up the KOM. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 28 Jean Schluter (Nutrixxion Sparkasse) gets a bit of work done, on the move. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 28 The peloton ride along the tree line route. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 28 It was a dark and dreary day. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 28 Herz Serge (LeTua) goes it alone with 20Km to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 28 The peloton in pursuit up a small rise. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 28 The Russians went to the front in the closing kilometres. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 28 The mayhem begins. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 28 Riders go down at high speed. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) takes another win in this years edition of the Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 28 The post-crash scene. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 28 Mykhailo Khalilov (Ukraine) nurses his wounds. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 28 Yoo Ki Hong (Seoul) seemed to come out worst after the crash. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 21 of 28 Part of the pre ceremony entertainment. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 22 of 28 Frivolity on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 23 of 28 Asian leader Hui Guo (China) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 24 of 28 The polka dot jersey makes its way onto the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 25 of 28 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukraine) having a bit of fun on the podium stage. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 26 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) in the sprinters jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) amongst all the confetti. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 28 Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) is looking good to repeat last years efforts. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Boris Shpilevsky emerged from a crash in the final sprint to take his second victory of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. In the process the Russian rider strengthened his hold on the leader's jersey with three stages to go.

Starting in Chengmai the 181.4 kilometre stage six to Danzhou was clouded in mist and light rain. After a three lap circuit of the start town, Chengmai, the stage was contested over undulating terrain.

The stage was marked by a three man break. Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus), Herz Serge (LeTua) and Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands) gained up to three minutes advantage over the bunch.

Russia was doing much of the work to control the distance to the break. As the leaders were close to being caught, Serge went it alone while his fellow escapees slowed to rejoin the group. The lone LeTua rider was himself wrapped up with 20 kilometres to go.

With the peloton back together for the finale, a crowded sprint bore witness to a crash as a number of riders go down at high speed. Fortunately for the yellow jersey, Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) avoided the carnage, and took an easy win.

Shpilevsky now has a thirteen second buffer on second place rider Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style).

Results 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 4:23:42 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 7 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 9 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 11 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 12 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 13 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 14 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 15 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 16 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 17 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 18 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 19 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 20 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 21 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 22 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 23 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 24 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 25 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 26 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 26 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 28 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 29 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 30 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 31 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 32 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 33 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 34 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 35 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 36 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 38 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 39 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 40 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 41 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 42 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 43 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 44 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 45 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 46 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 47 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 48 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 49 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 50 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 51 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 52 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 53 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 54 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 55 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 56 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 57 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 58 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 59 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 60 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 61 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 62 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 63 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 64 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 65 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 66 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 67 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 68 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 69 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 70 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 71 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 72 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 73 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 75 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 76 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 77 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 78 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 79 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 80 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 81 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 82 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 83 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 84 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 85 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 86 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 87 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 88 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 89 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 90 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 91 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 92 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 93 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 94 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 95 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 96 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 97 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 98 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 99 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:25 100 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 101 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 102 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 103 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 104 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 105 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 106 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:00 107 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:02 108 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 109 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 110 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 111 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 113 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:01:31 114 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 115 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 116 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 117 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 118 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 119 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 120 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:03:53

Sprint 1 1 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 5 pts 2 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 3 3 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 5 pts 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 3 3 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 1 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 5 pts 2 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 3 3 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 1

Finish 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 16 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 14 3 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 13 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 5 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 11 6 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 10 7 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 9 8 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 8 9 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 10 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 6 11 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 5 12 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 4 13 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 3 14 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 2 15 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1

Climb 1 1 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 2 3 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 1

Teams 1 Carmiooro - A Style 13:11:06 2 Mroz Continental Team 3 Slovenia 4 ELK Haus 5 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 6 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 7 Kazakstan 8 China 9 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 10 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Seoul Cycling 12 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 13 Giant Asia Racing Team 14 Hong Kong 15 Russian Federation 16 Ukraine 17 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 18 Netherlands 19 Letua Cycling Team 20 AC Sparta Praha

Asian Teams 1 Kazakstan 13:11:06 2 China 3 Seoul Cycling 4 Giant Asia Racing Team 5 Hong Kong 6 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 7 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 8 Letua Cycling Team

General Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 22:42:43 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:13 3 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:20 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:30 5 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:31 6 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 0:00:33 7 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 0:00:34 8 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:37 9 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:40 10 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:41 11 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 13 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:00:42 14 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 15 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 16 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 17 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:43 19 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 20 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 21 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 22 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:00:44 23 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 24 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 25 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 26 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 27 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 28 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 29 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 30 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 32 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 33 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 34 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 35 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 36 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 37 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 38 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 39 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 40 Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus 41 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 42 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 43 Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands 44 Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia 46 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 47 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 48 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 49 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 50 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 51 Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 52 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 53 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 54 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style 55 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 56 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 57 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 58 Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia 59 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:01:04 60 James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:08 61 Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 0:01:09 62 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:01:16 63 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:01:17 64 Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 0:01:24 65 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 0:01:39 66 Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:44 67 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:01:46 68 Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia 69 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 0:02:25 70 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:53 71 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style 0:03:19 72 Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:03:40 73 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia 0:03:53 74 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:49 75 Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands 0:14:38 76 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 77 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:22:42 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 0:22:49 79 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 0:22:56 80 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 81 Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team 82 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 83 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 84 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 85 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia 86 Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 87 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:26:53 88 Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:27:47 89 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 0:35:00 90 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 91 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 0:35:01 92 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:35:04 93 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 94 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 95 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 96 Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha 97 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 98 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 99 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 100 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 101 Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia 102 Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus 103 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style 104 Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 105 William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 106 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:35:53 107 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:35:57 108 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:35:58 109 Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:36:38 110 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 111 Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia 0:38:08 112 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:39:05 113 Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 0:39:11 114 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 0:39:15 115 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 116 Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia 0:52:14 117 Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands 0:52:47 118 Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:53:01 119 Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 1:06:08 120 Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1:15:51

Points Classification 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia 91 pts 2 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style 86 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia 58 4 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 47 5 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 46 6 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team 41 7 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 39 8 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine 34 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style 34 10 Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 31 11 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 27 12 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 13 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus 22 14 Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus 21 15 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 21 16 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 18 17 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 18 18 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 16 19 Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 15 20 Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 12 21 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 11 22 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 23 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 10 24 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 25 David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 9 26 Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia 9 27 Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia 8 28 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 29 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 7 30 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 6 31 Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 6 32 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 6 33 Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 34 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly 5 35 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 36 Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly 5 37 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 38 Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands 5 39 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 40 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 4 41 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 4 42 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 43 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 3 44 James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 3 45 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 1 46 Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style 1 47 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus 1

Mountains Classification 1 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 16 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team 8 3 Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine 5 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 3 5 Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team 3 6 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team 3 7 Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus 2 8 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 2 9 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 2 10 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands 1 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly 1 12 Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands 1

Asian Rider Classification 1 Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China 22:43:24 2 Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:01 3 Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:02 5 Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:00:03 7 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 8 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 9 Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 10 Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 11 Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China 12 Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 16 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 17 Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 18 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 19 Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 20 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 21 Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 22 Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 23 Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:00:23 26 Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:02:12 27 Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:04:08 28 Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:13:57 29 Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:22:15 30 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 31 Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 32 Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:26:12 33 Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team 0:34:19 34 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:34:23 35 Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China 36 Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China 37 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 38 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team 39 Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team 0:35:12 40 Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:35:16 41 Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:35:57 42 Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:38:34

Teams Classification 1 Ukraine 68:10:05 2 Subway-Avanti Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Carmiooro - A Style 0:00:16 4 Mroz Continental Team 5 ELK Haus 6 Jelly Belly Cycling Team 7 Kazakhstan 8 China 9 Savings & Loans Cycling Team 10 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Seoul Cycling 12 Giant Asia Racing Team 13 Hong Kong 14 Russian Federation 15 Netherlands 16 Letua Cycling Team 17 Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:11 18 Slovenia 0:01:18 19 Polygon Sweet Nice Team 0:22:28 20 AC Sparta Praha 0:34:36