Race leader Shpilevsky takes stage win
Russian wins sprint finale and extends GC lead
Boris Shpilevsky emerged from a crash in the final sprint to take his second victory of the 2009 Tour of Hainan. In the process the Russian rider strengthened his hold on the leader's jersey with three stages to go.
Starting in Chengmai the 181.4 kilometre stage six to Danzhou was clouded in mist and light rain. After a three lap circuit of the start town, Chengmai, the stage was contested over undulating terrain.
The stage was marked by a three man break. Matthias Brandle (Elk Haus), Herz Serge (LeTua) and Peter van Agtmaal (Netherlands) gained up to three minutes advantage over the bunch.
Russia was doing much of the work to control the distance to the break. As the leaders were close to being caught, Serge went it alone while his fellow escapees slowed to rejoin the group. The lone LeTua rider was himself wrapped up with 20 kilometres to go.
With the peloton back together for the finale, a crowded sprint bore witness to a crash as a number of riders go down at high speed. Fortunately for the yellow jersey, Boris Shpilevsky (Russia) avoided the carnage, and took an easy win.
Shpilevsky now has a thirteen second buffer on second place rider Francisco Ventoso (Carmiooro A-Style).
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|4:23:42
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|3
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|7
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|9
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|11
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|12
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|13
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|14
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|16
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|17
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|18
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|19
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|20
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|21
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|22
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|23
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|24
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|25
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|26
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|26
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|28
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|29
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|30
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|31
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|32
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|34
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|36
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|38
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|39
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|40
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|41
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|42
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|43
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|44
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|45
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|46
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|48
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|49
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|50
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|51
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|52
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|53
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|54
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|55
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|56
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|57
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|58
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|59
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|60
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|61
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|62
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|63
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|64
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|65
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|66
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|67
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|68
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|69
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|70
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|71
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|72
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|73
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|76
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|78
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|79
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|80
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|81
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|82
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|83
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|84
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|85
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|86
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|87
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|88
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|89
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|90
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|91
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|92
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|93
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|94
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|95
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|96
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|97
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|98
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|99
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:25
|100
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|101
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|102
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|103
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|104
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|105
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|106
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|107
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:02
|108
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|109
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|110
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|111
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|113
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:01:31
|114
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|115
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|116
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|117
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|118
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|119
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|120
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:53
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|3
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|3
|3
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|3
|3
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|16
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|14
|3
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|5
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|10
|7
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|8
|9
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|10
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|6
|11
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|12
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|4
|13
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|3
|14
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|2
|15
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|2
|3
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Carmiooro - A Style
|13:11:06
|2
|Mroz Continental Team
|3
|Slovenia
|4
|ELK Haus
|5
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|6
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|7
|Kazakstan
|8
|China
|9
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|10
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Seoul Cycling
|12
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|13
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|14
|Hong Kong
|15
|Russian Federation
|16
|Ukraine
|17
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|18
|Netherlands
|19
|Letua Cycling Team
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|1
|Kazakstan
|13:11:06
|2
|China
|3
|Seoul Cycling
|4
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|Hong Kong
|6
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|7
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|8
|Letua Cycling Team
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|22:42:43
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:13
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:20
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:30
|5
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:00:33
|7
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|0:00:34
|8
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:37
|9
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:40
|10
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:41
|11
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|13
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:00:42
|14
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|15
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|16
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|17
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:43
|19
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|21
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|22
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:00:44
|23
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|24
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|25
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|26
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|27
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|29
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|30
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|32
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|33
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|34
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|35
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|36
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|37
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|39
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|40
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) ELK Haus
|41
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|43
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Netherlands
|44
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Russia
|46
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|47
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|48
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|49
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|50
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|51
|Eric Drower (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|52
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|53
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|54
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A-Style
|55
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|56
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|57
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|58
|Aleksey Shchebelin (Rus) Russia
|59
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:01:04
|60
|James Spragg (GBr) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|61
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|0:01:09
|62
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:01:16
|63
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|64
|Ondrej Pavek (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|0:01:24
|65
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|0:01:39
|66
|Sergiy Grechin (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:44
|67
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:46
|68
|Jure Zrimsek (Slo) Slovenia
|69
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:02:25
|70
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|71
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A-Style
|0:03:19
|72
|Jonathan Lovelock (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|73
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russia
|0:03:53
|74
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:49
|75
|Hans Bloks (Ned) Netherlands
|0:14:38
|76
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|77
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:22:42
|78
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|79
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|0:22:56
|80
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|81
|Lars Pria (Rom) LeTua Cycling Team
|82
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|83
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|84
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|85
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russia
|86
|Volodymyr Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|87
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:26:53
|88
|Patrick Schachtner (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:27:47
|89
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|0:35:00
|90
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|91
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:35:01
|92
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:35:04
|93
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|94
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|95
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|96
|Jiri Nesveda (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|97
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|98
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|99
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|100
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|101
|Gasper Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|102
|Georg Lauscha (Aut) ELK Haus
|103
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Carmiooro - A-Style
|104
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|105
|William Dickeson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|106
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:35:53
|107
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:35:57
|108
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:35:58
|109
|Roman Krasil'nikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:36:38
|110
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|111
|Vladimir Kerkez (Slo) Slovenia
|0:38:08
|112
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:39:05
|113
|Stephen Cunningham (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|0:39:11
|114
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|0:39:15
|115
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|116
|Nik Burjek (Slo) Slovenia
|0:52:14
|117
|Marc Habets (Ned) Netherlands
|0:52:47
|118
|Joshua England (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:53:01
|119
|Wojciech Dybel (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|1:06:08
|120
|Michael Stallard (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1:15:51
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Russia
|91
|pts
|2
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Carmiooro - A-Style
|86
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Slovenia
|58
|4
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|47
|5
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|6
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) LeTua Cycling Team
|41
|7
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|39
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Ukraine
|34
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Carmiooro - A-Style
|34
|10
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|31
|11
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|27
|12
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|13
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut) ELK Haus
|22
|14
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) ELK Haus
|21
|15
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|21
|16
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|18
|17
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|18
|18
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|16
|19
|Gordon McCauley (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|15
|20
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|12
|21
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|11
|22
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|23
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|24
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|25
|David Pell (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|9
|26
|Matej Stare (Slo) Slovenia
|9
|27
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Slovenia
|8
|28
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|29
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|7
|30
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|6
|31
|Mateusz Mroz (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|6
|32
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|6
|33
|Jean Mitja Schlüter (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|34
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|35
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|36
|Nicholas Reistad (USA) Jelly Belly
|5
|37
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|38
|Tjarco A.C. Cuppens (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|39
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|40
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|4
|42
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|43
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|3
|44
|James Williamson (NZl) Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|1
|46
|Diego Aljandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A-Style
|1
|47
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) ELK Haus
|1
|1
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|16
|pts
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Mykhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|5
|Serge Herz (Ger) LeTua Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Continental Team
|3
|7
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) ELK Haus
|2
|8
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|2
|9
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|2
|10
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly
|1
|12
|Marc De Maar (Ned) Netherlands
|1
|1
|Hui Guo (Chn) People's Republic of China
|22:43:24
|2
|Gong Hyo Suk (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Suh Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|Ma Haijun (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:02
|5
|Ji Xitao (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:03
|7
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|9
|Peng Kuei Hsuang (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|10
|Wang Mei Ying (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|11
|Wong Kam Po (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|12
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) People's Republic of China
|13
|Cheung King Wai (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Chang Wei Kei (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|16
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Jang Gyung Gu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|18
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|19
|Choi Jin Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|20
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|22
|Huang Yen Lin (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|23
|Xu Gang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Ji Jianhua (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:00:23
|26
|Fu Xing (Chn) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|27
|Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:04:08
|28
|Chan Chun Hing (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:13:57
|29
|Cho Ho Sung (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:22:15
|30
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Artyom Golovachshenko (Kaz) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|32
|Park Seon Ho (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:26:12
|33
|Mohd Razif Salleh (Mas) LeTua Cycling Team
|0:34:19
|34
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:34:23
|35
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) People's Republic of China
|37
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|38
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|39
|Chiang Chun Te (Tpe) Giant Asia Cycling Team
|0:35:12
|40
|Kim Gu Hyeon (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:35:16
|41
|Sea Keong Loho (Mas) Trek-Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:35:57
|42
|Yuen Chi Ho (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:38:34
|1
|Ukraine
|68:10:05
|2
|Subway-Avanti Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Carmiooro - A Style
|0:00:16
|4
|Mroz Continental Team
|5
|ELK Haus
|6
|Jelly Belly Cycling Team
|7
|Kazakhstan
|8
|China
|9
|Savings & Loans Cycling Team
|10
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Seoul Cycling
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|Hong Kong
|14
|Russian Federation
|15
|Netherlands
|16
|Letua Cycling Team
|17
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|18
|Slovenia
|0:01:18
|19
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:22:28
|20
|AC Sparta Praha
|0:34:36
|1
|Kazakhstan
|68:10:21
|2
|China
|3
|Seoul Cycling
|4
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|5
|Hong Kong
|6
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:22:12
|7
|Letua Cycling Team
|0:34:20
|8
|Trek - Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:35:15
