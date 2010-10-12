Trending

Iglinsky takes stage and lead in Hainan

Kazakh beats Nishitani and Walker in the sprint

Solo breakaway, Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) corners before some members of the Chinese Navy on day two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is the new leader of the Best Placed Asian rider on the tour's GC.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage two podium (l-r): Taiji Nishitani (2nd,Asian racing Team), Valentin Iglinskiy (1st,Astana), and Johnnie Walker (3rd,Footon - Servetto).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) worked hard for his teammate, Valentin Iglinskiy, on the category two climb nearing the finish in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A hard day's work for stage winner and new tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy from Kazakhstan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) rode into the tour lead with his victory in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) takes out stage two in Wuzhishan. Iglinskiy finished fourth on day one in Sanya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The charge to the line beneath the trees in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
At it again: Footon - Servetto's Arkatiz Duran from Spain was an attacking rider on stage one and tried his hand again on the climb with 20 kilometres to the finish.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) drives the peloton up the category two climb just after solo leader, Stephan Cohnen, had been caught.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Crowds lined the roads and banners welcomed the tour into towns jotted along the race route on stage two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his stage victory.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Russian Federation rider out all by himself.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
Arkaitz Duran (Footon - Servetto) is the leader of the King of the Mountains competition.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
That one's mine: Sprint Points leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) has an eye for the green jersey.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A member of the Chinese police force tries to escort a stray dog from the race route.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders descend early into the second stage with tour leader Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) among them.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Danny Van Haute, team manager for Jelly Belly, sports the team thongs and a great tattoo as well.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
New tour leader, Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana), is escorted to the podium in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
(r-l): Iglinskiy, Nishitani and Walker await the presentations in the shade which would have been welcome to them all.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Valentin Iglinskiy (left) is congratulated by his Astana teammate, Alexandr Vinokourov, in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton heads over a bridge in search of breakaway leader Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange).

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Cleaning up: A street cleaner makes sure all is in order for the teams in Sanya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Play your cards right: Some locals get a game of cards in prior to the start of stage two in Sanya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Catching up on all the latest news plus a few dumplings for breakfast at the start line in Sanya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
A little a la carte dining pre-stage in Sanya.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
New tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) cools the crowd down with some champagne in Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Team Kuota - Indeland team-mates cool one another during the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Fly V Australia rider doesn't seem to have enjoyed the bite he had to eat.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
33 riders got away from the rest of the peloton on the second stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Marco Polo Cycling Team rider cools down during the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Team Kuota - Indeland rider collects some water bottles from the team car.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton rolls out of Sanya for the 167.5 kilometre stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) punctured just after the feed zone which ended his rhythm and from then on it was only a matter of time.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton knew they had the stage under control and always had the breakaway leader in their grasp.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
An Astana rider gets some help from the Kazakhstan National Team as the peloton closes in on Germany's Stephan Cohnen.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stage one winner and tour leader Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) in action during stage two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Riders at the front of the peloton begin to start their chase for German Stephan Cohnen as the stage enters the final thirty kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Germany's Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) had a margin of more than five minutes during the stage and it could have been a lot more.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) from Germany broke away not long after the start and rode solo for more than 100 kilometres.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton corner as members of the Chinese forces look on during stage two.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)
The peloton on its way to Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
12 riders broke away early in the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A photographer takes a blind shot during the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wore the sprinter's jersey on stage two.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton snakes its way along the course.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
Ukraine and Astana were the most active teams on the second stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
a group of 40 riders stayed together towards the end of the race, although a few dropped off near the end of the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton passes over 167.5km of course en route to Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton passes over 167.5km of course en route to Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The Ukraine riders worked hard to protect the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Footon-Servetto rider tried his luck during the stage.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton passes through some local country.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov is competing in China ahead of the Asian Games next month.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
A Polish rider from CCC Polsat Polkowice grabs a drink bottle.

(Image credit: SONG Guoqiang)
The peloton cruises down the open roads in China during stage two from Sanya to Wuzhishan.

(Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Valentin Iglinski (Astana) struck a double blow on day two of the Tour of Hainan as he sprinted to both stage victory and the overall lead. The Kazakh beat Taiji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) in a tight finish in Wuzhishan.

The decisive moment of the stage came on the final climb when a split occurred in the peloton and overnight race leader Yuri Metlushenko (Ukraine) was caught behind. 40 riders made the selection and they would put over two minutes into the rest of bunch before the finish. Valentin Iglinski’s team leader Alexandre Vinokourov was also caught wrong-footed as the gaps opened and he rolled in 2:30 down on the stage.

With both Metluschenko and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) absent from the front group in the finale, the sprint was an open one and it was Valentin Iglinsk who emerged victorious, edging out Nishitani and Walker.

Overall, the Kazakh leads the same duo by 4 and 6 seconds respectively, thanks to the time bonuses accrued at the finish. Former race leader Metlushenko falls to 36th overall.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana4:28:23
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
3Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
4Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
5Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
8Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
9Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
10Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
13Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
14Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
16Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
17Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
19Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
20Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
21Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
22Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
23Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
25Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
26Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
28Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
29Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
30Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
31Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
32Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
33Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
34Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:06
35Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
36Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
37Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
38Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:14
39Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
41Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange0:02:20
42Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
43Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
44Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
45Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
46Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
47Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
48Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
49Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
51Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
52Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
53Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
54Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
55Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
57Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
58Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
59Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
60Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
61Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
62Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
63Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
64Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
65Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
66Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
67William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
68Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
69Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
70Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
71Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
75Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
76Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
77Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
78Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
79Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
80Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
81David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
82Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
83David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
84Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
85Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
86Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
87Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
88Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
89Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
90Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
91Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
92Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
93Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
94Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
95Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
96Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
97Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
99Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
100Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:30
101Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:34
102Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:40
103Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:20
104Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
105Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
106Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
107Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:05:04
108Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:05:11
109Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:05:50
110Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:41
111Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:07:56
112Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
113Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:08:24
114Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
114Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
116Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
117Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
118Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
119Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
121Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
122Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:09:37
123Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:12:12
124Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
125Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:14:03
126Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:16:55
127Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange0:18:20
DNSTobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team

 

General classification after stage 2

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana6:00:00
2Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:04
3Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:06
4Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:09
5Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:00:10
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
8Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
10Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
11Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
12Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
14Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
15Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
16Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
17Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
18Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
19Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
20Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
22Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
23Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
25Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
26Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
27Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
28Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
29Eugen Wacker (Krg) Giant Asia Racing Team
30Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
33Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:16
34Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
35Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:00:25
36Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:20
37Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:24
38Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
39David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:27
40Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:28
42Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:02:30
43Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
44Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
45Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
46Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
47Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
48Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
49Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
50Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
51Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
52Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
53Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
54Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
55Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
56Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
58Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
59Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
60Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
62Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
63Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
64William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
65Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
66Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
68Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
70Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
71Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
73Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
74Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
75Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
76Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
77Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
78Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
79Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
80Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
81Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
82Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
83Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
84Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
85Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
86Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
87Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
88Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
89Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
90Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
92Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
93David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
94Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
95Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
96Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
97Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team0:02:40
98Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:44
99Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:50
100Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:05:14
101Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:05:21
102Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange0:06:00
103Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:19
104Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine0:07:51
105Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:08:06
106Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
107Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
108Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation0:08:29
109Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco0:08:34
110Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
111Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
112Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
113David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
114Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
116Dene Rogers (NZ) Giant Asia Racing Team0:09:31
117Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:09:47
118Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:13
119Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
120Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
121Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
122Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:12:17
123Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:12:19
124Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:12:22
125Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:14:13
126Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:17:05
127Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange0:18:21

 

