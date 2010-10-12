Image 1 of 56 Solo breakaway, Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) corners before some members of the Chinese Navy on day two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) is the new leader of the Best Placed Asian rider on the tour's GC. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 56 Stage two podium (l-r): Taiji Nishitani (2nd,Asian racing Team), Valentin Iglinskiy (1st,Astana), and Johnnie Walker (3rd,Footon - Servetto). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 56 Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) worked hard for his teammate, Valentin Iglinskiy, on the category two climb nearing the finish in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 56 A hard day's work for stage winner and new tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy from Kazakhstan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) rode into the tour lead with his victory in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 7 of 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) takes out stage two in Wuzhishan. Iglinskiy finished fourth on day one in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 8 of 56 The charge to the line beneath the trees in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 9 of 56 At it again: Footon - Servetto's Arkatiz Duran from Spain was an attacking rider on stage one and tried his hand again on the climb with 20 kilometres to the finish. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 10 of 56 Alexandr Vinokourov (Astana) drives the peloton up the category two climb just after solo leader, Stephan Cohnen, had been caught. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 11 of 56 Crowds lined the roads and banners welcomed the tour into towns jotted along the race route on stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 12 of 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 13 of 56 A Russian Federation rider out all by himself. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 14 of 56 Arkaitz Duran (Footon - Servetto) is the leader of the King of the Mountains competition. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 15 of 56 That one's mine: Sprint Points leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) has an eye for the green jersey. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 16 of 56 A member of the Chinese police force tries to escort a stray dog from the race route. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 17 of 56 Riders descend early into the second stage with tour leader Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) among them. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 18 of 56 Danny Van Haute, team manager for Jelly Belly, sports the team thongs and a great tattoo as well. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 19 of 56 New tour leader, Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana), is escorted to the podium in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 20 of 56 (r-l): Iglinskiy, Nishitani and Walker await the presentations in the shade which would have been welcome to them all. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 21 of 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (left) is congratulated by his Astana teammate, Alexandr Vinokourov, in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 22 of 56 The peloton heads over a bridge in search of breakaway leader Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 23 of 56 Cleaning up: A street cleaner makes sure all is in order for the teams in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 56 Play your cards right: Some locals get a game of cards in prior to the start of stage two in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 56 Catching up on all the latest news plus a few dumplings for breakfast at the start line in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 56 A little a la carte dining pre-stage in Sanya. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 27 of 56 New tour leader Valentin Iglinskiy (Astana) cools the crowd down with some champagne in Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 28 of 56 Team Kuota - Indeland team-mates cool one another during the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 29 of 56 A Fly V Australia rider doesn't seem to have enjoyed the bite he had to eat. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 30 of 56 33 riders got away from the rest of the peloton on the second stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 31 of 56 A Marco Polo Cycling Team rider cools down during the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 32 of 56 A Team Kuota - Indeland rider collects some water bottles from the team car. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 33 of 56 The peloton rolls out of Sanya for the 167.5 kilometre stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 34 of 56 Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) punctured just after the feed zone which ended his rhythm and from then on it was only a matter of time. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 35 of 56 The peloton knew they had the stage under control and always had the breakaway leader in their grasp. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 36 of 56 An Astana rider gets some help from the Kazakhstan National Team as the peloton closes in on Germany's Stephan Cohnen. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 37 of 56 Stage one winner and tour leader Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukrainian National Team) in action during stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 38 of 56 Riders at the front of the peloton begin to start their chase for German Stephan Cohnen as the stage enters the final thirty kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 39 of 56 Germany's Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) had a margin of more than five minutes during the stage and it could have been a lot more. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 40 of 56 Stephan Cohnen (Continental Team Differdange) from Germany broke away not long after the start and rode solo for more than 100 kilometres. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 41 of 56 The peloton corner as members of the Chinese forces look on during stage two. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 42 of 56 The peloton on its way to Wuzhishan. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 43 of 56 12 riders broke away early in the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 44 of 56 A photographer takes a blind shot during the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 45 of 56 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wore the sprinter's jersey on stage two. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 46 of 56 The peloton snakes its way along the course. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 47 of 56 Ukraine and Astana were the most active teams on the second stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 48 of 56 a group of 40 riders stayed together towards the end of the race, although a few dropped off near the end of the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 49 of 56 The peloton passes over 167.5km of course en route to Wuzhishan. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 50 of 56 The peloton passes over 167.5km of course en route to Wuzhishan. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 51 of 56 The Ukraine riders worked hard to protect the leader's jersey. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 52 of 56 A Footon-Servetto rider tried his luck during the stage. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 53 of 56 The peloton passes through some local country. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 54 of 56 Astana's Alexandre Vinokourov is competing in China ahead of the Asian Games next month. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 55 of 56 A Polish rider from CCC Polsat Polkowice grabs a drink bottle. (Image credit: SONG Guoqiang) Image 56 of 56 The peloton cruises down the open roads in China during stage two from Sanya to Wuzhishan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Valentin Iglinski (Astana) struck a double blow on day two of the Tour of Hainan as he sprinted to both stage victory and the overall lead. The Kazakh beat Taiji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) in a tight finish in Wuzhishan.

The decisive moment of the stage came on the final climb when a split occurred in the peloton and overnight race leader Yuri Metlushenko (Ukraine) was caught behind. 40 riders made the selection and they would put over two minutes into the rest of bunch before the finish. Valentin Iglinski’s team leader Alexandre Vinokourov was also caught wrong-footed as the gaps opened and he rolled in 2:30 down on the stage.

With both Metluschenko and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) absent from the front group in the finale, the sprint was an open one and it was Valentin Iglinsk who emerged victorious, edging out Nishitani and Walker.

Overall, the Kazakh leads the same duo by 4 and 6 seconds respectively, thanks to the time bonuses accrued at the finish. Former race leader Metlushenko falls to 36th overall.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 4:28:23 2 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 3 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine 5 Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation 6 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan 7 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 8 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 9 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 10 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 14 Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 15 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 16 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 17 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 19 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 20 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 21 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 22 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 23 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation 25 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 26 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 27 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 28 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 29 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 30 Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia 31 Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange 32 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 33 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 34 Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:06 35 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 36 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 37 Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 38 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:14 39 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 41 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange 0:02:20 42 Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano 43 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia 44 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 45 Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 46 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 47 Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 48 Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 49 Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports 51 Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine 52 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 53 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 54 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 55 Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 57 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 58 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 59 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco 60 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 61 Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation 62 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 63 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 64 Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco 65 Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco 66 Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 67 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 68 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 69 Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco 70 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 71 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 75 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 76 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 77 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 78 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 79 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 80 Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 81 David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 82 Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 83 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 84 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 85 Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange 86 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 87 Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 88 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 89 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 90 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 91 Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco 92 Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 93 Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 94 Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan 95 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation 96 Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine 97 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 99 Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia 100 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:02:30 101 Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan 0:02:34 102 Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:40 103 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:20 104 Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 105 Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team 106 Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team 107 Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:05:04 108 Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:05:11 109 Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 0:05:50 110 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine 0:07:41 111 Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:07:56 112 Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 113 Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:08:24 114 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 114 Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 116 Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine 117 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation 118 Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco 119 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 121 Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 122 Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:09:37 123 Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 0:12:12 124 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 125 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:14:03 126 Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:16:55 127 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange 0:18:20 DNS Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2