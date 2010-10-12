Iglinsky takes stage and lead in Hainan
Kazakh beats Nishitani and Walker in the sprint
Valentin Iglinski (Astana) struck a double blow on day two of the Tour of Hainan as he sprinted to both stage victory and the overall lead. The Kazakh beat Taiji Nishitani (Asian Racing Team) and Johnnie Walker (Footon-Servetto) in a tight finish in Wuzhishan.
The decisive moment of the stage came on the final climb when a split occurred in the peloton and overnight race leader Yuri Metlushenko (Ukraine) was caught behind. 40 riders made the selection and they would put over two minutes into the rest of bunch before the finish. Valentin Iglinski’s team leader Alexandre Vinokourov was also caught wrong-footed as the gaps opened and he rolled in 2:30 down on the stage.
With both Metluschenko and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) absent from the front group in the finale, the sprint was an open one and it was Valentin Iglinsk who emerged victorious, edging out Nishitani and Walker.
Overall, the Kazakh leads the same duo by 4 and 6 seconds respectively, thanks to the time bonuses accrued at the finish. Former race leader Metlushenko falls to 36th overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|4:28:23
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|5
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|9
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|14
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|16
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|17
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|19
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|20
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|21
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|22
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|23
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|25
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|26
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|29
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|31
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|32
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|34
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:06
|35
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|36
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|37
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|38
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:14
|39
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|0:02:20
|42
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|44
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|45
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|46
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|48
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|49
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|51
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|52
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|53
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|54
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|55
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|57
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|58
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|59
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|60
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|61
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|62
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|63
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|64
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|65
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|66
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|67
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|68
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|69
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|70
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|71
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|75
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|77
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|78
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|80
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|81
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|82
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|83
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|85
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|86
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|87
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|88
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|89
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|90
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|91
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|92
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|93
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|94
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|95
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|96
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|97
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|99
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|100
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:30
|101
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:34
|102
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|103
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:20
|104
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|105
|Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|106
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|107
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|108
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:05:11
|109
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:05:50
|110
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:41
|111
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:07:56
|112
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|113
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:08:24
|114
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|114
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|116
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|117
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|118
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|119
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|121
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|123
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:12:12
|124
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|125
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:14:03
|126
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:16:55
|127
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|0:18:20
|DNS
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
General classification after stage 2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|6:00:00
|2
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:06
|4
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:09
|5
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Ukraine
|8
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|12
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|14
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|15
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|18
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|19
|Darren Rolfe (Aus) Fly V Australia
|20
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|21
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|24
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|25
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian Federation
|26
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|27
|Alexei Markov (Rus) Russian Federation
|28
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Eugen Wacker (Krg) Giant Asia Racing Team
|30
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:16
|34
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|35
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:25
|36
|Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:20
|37
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:24
|38
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:26
|39
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:27
|40
|Alexey Lyalko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:28
|42
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:02:30
|43
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Fly V Australia
|44
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Ukraine
|46
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|47
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|48
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|49
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Morocco
|50
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|51
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|52
|Nikolay Ivanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|53
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|54
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Russian Federation
|55
|Yassin Ait El Attar (Mar) Morocco
|56
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|58
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|59
|Sergey Kuzin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|60
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|62
|Pengfei Qi (Chn) Max Success Sports
|63
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|64
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|65
|Alexandre Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|66
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|68
|Prajak Mahawong (Tha) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|70
|Lahcen Saber (Mar) Morocco
|71
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|73
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|74
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Shinpei Fukuda (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|76
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|77
|Zachary Davies (USA) Fly V Australia
|78
|Mohcine Ichou (Mar) Morocco
|79
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|80
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|81
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|82
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|83
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|84
|Phil Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|85
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|86
|Ting Deng (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|87
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|88
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|89
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|90
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|92
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|93
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Mohamed Elghoumari (Mar) Morocco
|95
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian Federation
|96
|Vladimir Duma (Ukr) Ukraine
|97
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:02:40
|98
|Berik Kupeshov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:44
|99
|Yuan Wei (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|100
|Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|101
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:05:21
|102
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|0:06:00
|103
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:19
|104
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:07:51
|105
|Roman Krasilnikov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:08:06
|106
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|107
|Patria Rastra (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|108
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:08:29
|109
|Ismail Ayoune (Mar) Morocco
|0:08:34
|110
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|111
|Oleh Solomko (Ukr) Ukraine
|112
|Matnur Matnur (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|113
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|114
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Mario Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Dene Rogers (NZ) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:09:31
|117
|Khalid Bounida (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:09:47
|118
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|119
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|120
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|121
|Rahim Ememi (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|122
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:12:17
|123
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|124
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:12:22
|125
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|126
|Pavel Stuchlik (Cze) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|127
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|0:18:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy