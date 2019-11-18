Trending

Tour of Fuzhou: Rory Townsend wins stage 2

Irishman from Canyon DHB takes victory with team mate Charles Page third

Stage 2: Langqi Hongguang Lake Park - Langqi Hongguang Lake Park

Image 1 of 7

Townsend takes the win on stage 2

Townsend takes the win on stage 2
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 2 of 7

The stage 2 podium

The stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 3 of 7

Townsend and Page celebrate on the podium

Townsend and Page celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 4 of 7

Riders at the start of the stage

Riders at the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 5 of 7

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 6 of 7

The break

The break
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 7 of 7

Townsend triumphs at the line

Townsend triumphs at the line
(Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)

Irishman Rory Townsend of Canyon DHB won stage 2 of the Tour of Fuzhou  in China as he outsprinted Australia's Blake Quick of St George and his British teammate Charles Page in a bunch gallop in Mawei.

The 23.6km loop, covered five times, was exposed to the wind, which led to a very animated race but no damage in the crosswinds. Dutchman Maarten De Jonge represented Monkey Town at the front along with Chinese riders from Hengxiang and Giant who rode away in several waves.

Russian track rider Nikita Bersenev was last to surrender from the break with 10km to go, and the Russian national team also launched the sprint. Hot favorite Quick came out of their slipstream on the right hand side of the road while Townsend and Page were quicker on the left side with the help of the three-quarter tail wind.

"Sprinting isn't necessarily something I'm specialized in but something I've definitely tried to improve over the years", said Townsend, 24, after his first professional victory. "I spent a lot of time in the gym and things like that. I tend to be sort of a fast finisher in a small group.

"That's the type of rider I'd like to be. Recently I've won the sprints jersey at the Tour of Britain. After Max [Stedman] suffered the heat yesterday we turned our attention to stages with myself and Charles [Page] who is a lead out man and a good sprinter in his own right.

"The finish was so hectic, I ended up opening the sprint with Charles on my wheel, so finish first and third was a good result for us. I got brought up really nicely by Ryan Christensen, my teammate. The sprinter from St George who is very quick [Quick] had been in the wind for quite a while, so I was confident when I opened up my sprint.

"It's really nice to get a win", Townsend added. "That's what we came here for. It takes a good feeling into winter, I mean the months that come ahead. It's a good thing to have going to next season as well."

Both Irish and English, the 24 year old from Kingston-upon-Thames had a difficult start of the year with breaking an arm in Mallorca but he had an excellent weekend of French pro racing at the end of March as he finished third in the Classic Loire- Atlantique and took king of the mountains of Cholet-Pays de la Loire he following day.

No changes occurred in the overall classification of the Tour of Fuzhou with stage 1 winner Ilya Davidenok retaining the lead after keeping the situation under control.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes2:42:08
2Blake Quick (Aus) St George Continental Cycling Team
3Charles Page (GBr) Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes
4Aleksandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
5Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzen Xidesheng Cycling Team
6Andre Looij (Ned) Taiyuan Miogee Cycling Team
7Yuan Tang Peng (Tai) Taiwan
8Chun Kai Feng (Tai) Taiwan
9Zhang Zheng (Chi) Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Bold Iderbold (Mng) Ferei Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenko (Kaz) Shenzen Xidesheng Cycling Team5:17:50
2Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Shenzen Xidesheng Cycling Team0:00:04
3Xiangjing Lyu (Chi) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:51
4Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall0:00:55
5Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental Cycling Team0:01:00
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terengganu Cycling Team0:01:05
7Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate0:01:06
8Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia0:01:15
9Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence0:01:18
10Vasili Bialiauski (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club

