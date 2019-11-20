Trending

Tour of Fuzhou: Rory Townsend strikes again on stage 4

Carlos Quintero moves up to third overall as Davidenok retains lead

Stage 4: Lianjiang - Lianjiang

Image 1 of 7

Rory Townsend has time to sit up and celebrate

Rory Townsend has time to sit up and celebrate (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 2 of 7

The podium

The podium (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 3 of 7

The lead group

The lead group (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 4 of 7

The scenery in Lianjiang

The scenery in Lianjiang (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 5 of 7

Champagne on the podium for Davidenok

Champagne on the podium for Davidenok (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 6 of 7

Davidenok waiting to go on the podium

Davidenok waiting to go on the podium (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)
Image 7 of 7

Rory Townsend in the post-stage interview

Rory Townsend in the post-stage interview (Image credit: Tour of Fuzhou)

Rory Townsend (Canyon-DHB) claimed his second stage win of the 2019 Tour of Fuzhou as he smartly anticipated the reduced bunch sprint 800 metres before the finish line in Lianjiang.

Russia’s Ivan Smirnov and Colombia’s Carlos Quintero rounded out the podium, the latter moving up to third place overall thanks to the time bonus, having unsuccessfully tried to surprise Lyu Xianjing on the uncategorised climb with 10km to go.

Race leader Ilya Davidenok kept the situation under control on the same stage he dethroned Lyu last year.

“I felt really really good today”, Townsend declared. “I gave myself sort of a slightly easy day yesterday because my teammate Charles Page had a good day at the front. In the end, I was in the front group and I could see it was sort of messy around, so I just decided to go early and I had time to enjoy my victory.”

An eight-man breakaway was formed half-way into the race, with Townsend’s team-mate Ryan Christensen, Adriaan Janssen (Monkey Town-A bloc), Metkel Eyob (Terengganu TSG), Redwan Ebrahim (Pro Touch), Feng Chung Kai (Chinese Taipei), Jay Dutton (St George), Jiang He (Hengxiang) and Joseph Areruya (Delko Marseille). They were brought back with 30km to go and the bunch split again on the last climb, leaving Townsend the fastest man at the front with a few teammates.

“It was a good stage for me”, Townsend added. “I can usually climb quite well but not necessarily for too long, so these climbs were perfect for me. It was very hectic at the start but I told the guys to stay calm. When the move went away, we were quite confident to bring them back if we could ride hard enough on the climb. Our plan was to ride the second climb really hard. In the end, the real damage came on the last climb as the general classification contenders attacked one another.

“I was in a little move before the sprint”, he added. “I was confident that whoever can go over that climb, if it came to a sprint I would have a good chance of winning. In the end my teammate Max [Stedman] came through to do a lead-out but he came very quickly so I kind of let him go and a couple of guys attacked across to him and I followed them. As they caught him, I kind of sat up a little bit and I sped through. I went from 800 metres to go and I enjoyed the last 200.

“In a way, it was exquisite. This is how I won a lot of races, actually, whereas a bunch sprint was a little more of a surprise. This one was a very well executed plan and a team victory.”

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon-DHB 2:28:13
2Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
3Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Shenzhen Zidesheng
5Samuel Volkers (Aus) Memil-CCN
6Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
7Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) St George Continental
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence
9Bailey Walters (Aus) Memil-CCN
10Lucas De Rossi (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Shenzhen Zidesheng 10:23:42
2Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Shenzhen Zidesheng 0:00:04
3Carlos Quintero (Col) Ningxia Sports Lottery-Livall 0:00:51
4Lyu Ziangjing (Chi) Hengxiang Cycling Team
5Michael Vink (NZl) St George Continental 0:01:00
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Terrenganu 0:01:05
7Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:01:15
8Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence 0:01:18
9Bailey Walters (Aus) Memil-CCN 0:01:24
10Vasili Bialiauski (Bel) Minsk Cycling Club 0:01:30

