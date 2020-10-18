Tour of Flanders Women - Live Coverage

Refresh

Don't forget, if you fancy sending yourself mad, you can also follow the men's Tour of Flanders and the Giro d'Italia on Cyclingnews.

The peloton is fast approaching the first cobbled sections of the day. The Lippenhovestraat and the Paddestraat will come after 34.9km and 36.4km of racing.

120km to go The attacks are still coming thick and fast and a seven-rider group has now attempted to get up the road.

Belgium has won this race just once in its history with Grace Verbeke taking the victory in 2010. This year, the home nation stands a chance of making it to the top step for the first time in a decade with Jolien D'hoore on great form at the moment. She will have to do her best to hold onto the attacks because none of the peloton will want to take her to the line. Her teammate Van der Breggen is probably a much more likely contender for the win this afternoon, however.

It has been a busy start to the stage and 10 kilometres have already been ridden. No attacks have been successful just yet and it is all together for the peloton for now.

There was a crash in the neutral zone with several riders caught up and needing technical assistance afterwards. It appears that everyone is ok, thankfully, and the race has been allowed to begin.

Annemiek van Vleuten spoke Sporza ahead of the race. She told them that she's still feeling the effects of her Giro Rosa crash last month. "I still have pain in my wrist. After Liege I had noticed that my level had dropped somewhat. Then we added a training camp to be as good as possible here today. I won here in 2013 and that was the real start of my career. Today I am still standing here with the same feeling."

Even without Vos and Bastianelli in the peloton today, there are some very big contenders looking for the win. Trek-Sgeafredo has three former winners in their line-up in Ellen van Dijk, Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini. Other former winners riding today are Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen and Coryn Rivera.

Before the racing gets going, if you want to read up on what to expect today then my colleague Kirsten Frattini has put together a great preview, which you can read here.

The peloton at the start of the women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: UCI)

The riders have rolled out and are making their way through the nine-kilometre neutral zone.

#RVVwomen 🇧🇪Almost time to rock and roll 👊 pic.twitter.com/YIOnBixUKmOctober 18, 2020

CCC-Liv will be at the race but they will be without one of the pre-race favourites in Marianne Vos. The team said that Vos was "not fit enough" to race this weekend but did not eleborate further on it. The still have Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Sofia Bertizzolo but they will miss Vos today. Read more about it here.

Just 20 teams are confirmed for today's race after four pulled out. The biggest news was that Marta Bastianelli won't be able to defend her title. Ale BTC Ljubljana could not get to Belgium on time after needing to quarentine following a positive coronavirus test within the team. Meanwhile, Equipe Paule Ka also pulled out due to their title sponsor failing to pay the team for several months. You can read more about it here.

This year's race is slightly shorter than usual and there is no Muur van Garaardsbergen but the peloton still has 11 hellingen to contend with. The first of those will come up after 51km of racing.

It's a very quiet affair as the organisers have done their best to persuade people to watch the race from home. Given that it has started to rain, I'm sure many will be happy to be inside an warm as they watch.

We are about 20 minutes away from the start of the race. The women's and men's races were switched around for this year, meaning the women had a little longer in bed this morning before having to travel to the start.