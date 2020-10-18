Image 1 of 31 A solo win in women's Tour of Flanders for Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 31 Women's Tour of Flanders won by former world champion Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 31 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team attacks and goes solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 31 Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins women's Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 31 Peloton approaching finish led by Amalie Dideriksen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 31 Teuntje Beekhuis and Heidi Franz at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 31 Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (left) takes third while Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team finishes fourth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 31 Riding on cobblestone section are Anna Van Der Breggen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team in World Champion Jersey, Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek- Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 31 Attempting a breakaway is Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott wearing the European Champion Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 31 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott trying to put distance on front group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 31 American Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb pushes on one of 11 climbs in race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 31 Mieke Kroger at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 31 Anna Van Der Breggen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team wears World Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 - Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 31 Lizzie Deignan of Trek- Segafredo receives the WorldTour series Leader's Jersey at awards ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 31 A toast between winner and third-place finishers - Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (left, winner) and Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 31 Final Podium (L to R): second place Amy Pieters of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team, winner Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team and third place Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 31 Cheers between Boels Dolmans Cycling teammates Amy Pieters of The Netherlands (second place on left) and Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of The Netherlands (winner) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 31 Trophy for 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 - Ronde van Vlaanderen - Women Elite goes to Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 31 Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott rides 135.6km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 31 Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team makes a move on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 31 Australian champ Amanda Spratt of Team Mitchelton - Scott rides one of four cobbled sections (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 31 Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Alison Jackson Team Sunweb / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 31 Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team works with Alison Jackson of Team Sunweb / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 31 Peloton in women's 2020 Tour of Flanders take on 135.6km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 31 Elisa Longo Borghini at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 31 Women's WorldTour leader Lizzie Deignan at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 31 Anna van der Breggen at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 31 European champion Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 31 World champion Anna van der Breggen at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 31 Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 31 Mitchelton-Scott at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Tour of Flanders. Attacking on the Oude Kwaremont 19 kilometres from the finish, Van den Broek-Blaak went solo and held off a chasing group to the finish in no small part due to the work of her teammates who disrupted the chase.

Amy Pieters concluded a great day for Boels Dolmans by winning the sprint for second place ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).

“I feel very happy, I was waiting the whole season for this moment. I have thought about this race for a long time and now I finally have it,” said van den Broek-Blaak.

“When I was still ahead after the Paterberg, I thought I could win if they started to look at each other behind. I heard on the radio that Anna [van der Breggen] and Amy were in the group behind me and knew they would cover the moves well. I only had to keep riding as hard as possible.”



