Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins women's Tour of Flanders
Boels Dolmans take 1-2 with Amy Pieters in second
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Tour of Flanders. Attacking on the Oude Kwaremont 19 kilometres from the finish, Van den Broek-Blaak went solo and held off a chasing group to the finish in no small part due to the work of her teammates who disrupted the chase.
Amy Pieters concluded a great day for Boels Dolmans by winning the sprint for second place ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).
“I feel very happy, I was waiting the whole season for this moment. I have thought about this race for a long time and now I finally have it,” said van den Broek-Blaak.
“When I was still ahead after the Paterberg, I thought I could win if they started to look at each other behind. I heard on the radio that Anna [van der Breggen] and Amy were in the group behind me and knew they would cover the moves well. I only had to keep riding as hard as possible.”
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:29:57
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:01
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|7
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|11
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|14
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|15
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:15
|18
|Jolien Dhoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:28
|20
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:58
|21
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|23
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|24
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|25
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|26
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
|28
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|31
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|35
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|36
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Nancy Van der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv
|40
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|41
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|42
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|43
|Diana Klimova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|44
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|45
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|46
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|47
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|48
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|49
|Lily Williams (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:06:04
|50
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:06:06
|51
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|52
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|53
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:09:13
|54
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:10:04
|55
|Iuliia Galimullina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|0:10:07
|56
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ciclotel
|57
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|58
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|59
|Sara Van de Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
|60
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|61
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck- Proximus Continental Team
|63
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) CCC-Liv
|65
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|66
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|67
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|68
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|69
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|70
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|72
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|73
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|74
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|75
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|76
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|77
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|78
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
|79
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|0:10:57
|DNF
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-Sram Racing
|DNF
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|DNF
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|DNF
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Franziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Hanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Julie Stockman (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
|DNF
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Ciclotel
|DNF
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Ciclotel
|DNF
|Imogen Cotter (Irl) Ciclotel
|DNF
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|DNF
|Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|DNF
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
|DNF
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
|DNF
|Silje Mathisen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Lucy Van der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Mireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
