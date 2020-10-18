Trending

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins women's Tour of Flanders

By

Boels Dolmans take 1-2 with Amy Pieters in second

Image 1 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Arrival Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Celebration during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A solo win in women's Tour of Flanders for Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Arrival Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Celebration during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Women's Tour of Flanders won by former world champion Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Cobblestones during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team attacks and goes solo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins women's Tour of Flanders Women (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Arrival Amalie Dideriksen of Denmark and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Movistar Team Peloton during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Peloton approaching finish led by Amalie Dideriksen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Teuntje Beekhuis of The Netherlands and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Heidi Franz of The United States and Rally Cycling Team Breakaway during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Teuntje Beekhuis and Heidi Franz at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Arrival Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Alena Amialiusik of Belarus and Team Canyon Sram Racing Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (left) takes third while Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team finishes fourth (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team World Champion Jersey Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Cobblestones during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Riding on cobblestone section are Anna Van Der Breggen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team in World Champion Jersey, Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek- Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott European Champion Jersey Breakaway during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Attempting a breakaway is Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott wearing the European Champion Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott European Champion Jersey Breakaway during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott trying to put distance on front group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Coryn Rivera of The United States and Team Sunweb Liane Lippert of Germany and Team Sunweb UCI Best Young Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

American Coryn Rivera of Team Sunweb pushes on one of 11 climbs in race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Mieke Krger of Germany and Team Hitec Products during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mieke Kroger at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team World Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Anna Van Der Breggen of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team wears World Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 - Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo UCI Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Mask Covid safety measures during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan of Trek- Segafredo receives the WorldTour series Leader's Jersey at awards ceremony (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Champagne during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

A toast between winner and third-place finishers - Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (left, winner) and Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies Celebration Mask Covid safety measures during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Final Podium (L to R): second place Amy Pieters of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team, winner Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team and third place Lotte Kopecky of Lotto Soudal Ladies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Amy Pieters of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Champagne during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Cheers between Boels Dolmans Cycling teammates Amy Pieters of The Netherlands (second place on left) and Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of The Netherlands (winner) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Podium Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Celebration Trophy during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Trophy for 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 - Ronde van Vlaanderen - Women Elite goes to Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott European Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Annemiek Van Vleuten of Team Mitchelton - Scott rides 135.6km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Chantal Van Den Broek Blaak of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Cobblestones during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Chantal Van Den Broek - Blaak of Boels Dolmans Cycling Team makes a move on the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Australian champ Amanda Spratt of Team Mitchelton - Scott rides one of four cobbled sections (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Sunweb during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team and Alison Jackson Team Sunweb / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Lisa Brennauer of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Alison Jackson of Canada and Team Sunweb during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit – WNT Pro Cycling Team works with Alison Jackson of Team Sunweb / (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Lea Lin Teutenberg of Germany and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Jessica Allen of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Sarah Roy of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Peloton Cobblestones Landscape during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Peloton in women's 2020 Tour of Flanders take on 135.6km course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of The United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo UCI Leader Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Women's WorldTour leader Lizzie Deignan at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team World Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Anna van der Breggen at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott European Champion Jersey during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

European champion Annemiek van Vleuten at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands World Champion Jersey Jolien Dhoore of Belgium and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

World champion Anna van der Breggen at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Ladies during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Belgian champion Lotte Kopecky at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM OCTOBER 18 Start Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands European Champion Jersey Jessica Allen of Australia Grace Brown of Australia Gracie Elvin of Australia Sarah Roy of Australia and Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 17th Tour of Flanders 2020 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1356km stage from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RVV20 FlandersClassic on October 18 2020 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images

Mitchelton-Scott at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) has won the women's Tour of Flanders. Attacking on the Oude Kwaremont 19 kilometres from the finish, Van den Broek-Blaak went solo and held off a chasing group to the finish in no small part due to the work of her teammates who disrupted the chase.

Amy Pieters concluded a great day for Boels Dolmans by winning the sprint for second place ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).

“I feel very happy, I was waiting the whole season for this moment. I have thought about this race for a long time and now I finally have it,” said van den Broek-Blaak. 

“When I was still ahead after the Paterberg, I thought I could win if they started to look at each other behind. I heard on the radio that Anna [van der Breggen] and Amy were in the group behind me and knew they would cover the moves well. I only had to keep riding as hard as possible.”


More to follow ...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:29:57
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:01
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-Sram Racing
7Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
11Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
13Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
14Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
15Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:04:15
18Jolien Dhoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:05:28
20Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:58
21Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
23Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
24Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
25Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
26Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-Sram Racing
28Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
31Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
32Chloe Hosking (Aus) Rally Cycling Women
33Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Parkhotel Valkenburg
35Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
36Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-Sram Racing
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Nancy Van der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Soraya Paladin (Ita) CCC-Liv
40Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
41Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
42Alison Jackson (Can) Team Sunweb Women
43Diana Klimova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
44Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
45Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
46Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
47Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
48Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
49Lily Williams (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:06:04
50Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:06
51Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
52Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
53Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:09:13
54Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:10:04
55Iuliia Galimullina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro 0:10:07
56Valeriya Kononenko (Ukr) Ciclotel
57Céline Van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
58Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
59Sara Van de Vel (Bel) Ciclotel
60Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
61Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck- Proximus Continental Team
63Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) CCC-Liv
65Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
66Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
67Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
68Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
69Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
70Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
71Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
72Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
73Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
74Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
75Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
76Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
77Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling Women
78Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
79Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies 0:10:57
DNFSharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAlexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-Sram Racing
DNFElizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFSara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
DNFEvy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
DNFLeah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFFranziska Koch (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFHanna Johansson (Swe) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
DNFLara Defour (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFJulie Stockman (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK Ladies
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFAlice Sharpe (Irl) Ciclotel
DNFOlha Kulynych (Ukr) Ciclotel
DNFImogen Cotter (Irl) Ciclotel
DNFPernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
DNFMireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFMieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFTrixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
DNFNoemi Rüegg (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro
DNFLea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro
DNFSilje Mathisen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFLucy Van der Haar (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFJesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFBelen Lopez Morales (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFIsabel Martin Martin (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFPatricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFMireia Trias Jordan (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women

Latest on Cyclingnews