Mathieu van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 20 Van der Poel and Van Aert (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Kiel Reijnen Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Riders stopped at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 Christophe Laporte at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC), Samuele Battistella (NTT), Joel Suter (Bingoal WB), Danny Van Poppel (Circus - Wanty Gobert), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), in the breakaway at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Jasper De Buyst at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 The peloton racing Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 The peloton racing Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel beats Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the Tour of Flanders by outsprinting his long-time rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) by just a handful of centimetres at the finish in Oudenaarde.

The pair had been part of a three-man break with world champion Julian Alaphilippe until the Frenchman crashed after clipping a race organisation motorbike with 35km remaining. Alexander Kristoff won the group sprint for third place.

More to follow...