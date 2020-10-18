Mathieu van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders

Dutchman outsprints Wout Van Aert as Alaphilippe crashes out of winning breakaway
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the Tour of Flanders by outsprinting his long-time rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) by just a handful of centimetres at the finish in Oudenaarde.
The pair had been part of a three-man break with world champion Julian Alaphilippe until the Frenchman crashed after clipping a race organisation motorbike with 35km remaining. Alexander Kristoff won the group sprint for third place.