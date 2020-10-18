Trending

Mathieu van der Poel wins Tour of Flanders

By

Dutchman outsprints Wout Van Aert as Alaphilippe crashes out of winning breakaway

Van der Poel and Van Aert

Van der Poel and Van Aert
Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders
Edvald Boasson Hagen Tour of Flanders

Edvald Boasson Hagen Tour of Flanders
Kiel Reijnen Tour of Flanders

Kiel Reijnen Tour of Flanders
Riders stopped at the Tour of Flanders

Riders stopped at the Tour of Flanders
Christophe Laporte at Tour of Flanders

Christophe Laporte at Tour of Flanders
Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC), Samuele Battistella (NTT), Joel Suter (Bingoal WB), Danny Van Poppel (Circus - Wanty Gobert), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), in the breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

Gregor Muhlberger (Bora - Hansgrohe), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC), Samuele Battistella (NTT), Joel Suter (Bingoal WB), Danny Van Poppel (Circus - Wanty Gobert), Fabio Van Den Bossche (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise), in the breakaway at the Tour of Flanders
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Jasper De Buyst at Tour of Flanders

Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Jasper De Buyst at Tour of Flanders
Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders

Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders
The peloton racing Tour of Flanders

The peloton racing Tour of Flanders
The peloton racing Tour of Flanders

The peloton racing Tour of Flanders
Tour of Flanders

Tour of Flanders
Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders

Max Walscheid at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders
Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders

Julian Alaphilippe crashes after being in the breakaway with Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel at Tour of Flanders
Mathieu van der Poel beats Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel beats Wout van Aert at Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the Tour of Flanders by outsprinting his long-time rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) by just a handful of centimetres at the finish in Oudenaarde. 

The pair had been part of a three-man break with world champion Julian Alaphilippe until the Frenchman crashed after clipping a race organisation motorbike with 35km remaining. Alexander Kristoff won the group sprint for third place.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Elegant-Quickstep
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
8Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb

