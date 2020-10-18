Giro d'Italia stage 15 – Live coverage

Refresh

As the music from Top Gun rings out across the start, the riders about to start the stage. Stay with us to see who emerges as the Top Gun of the stage, who is the Maverick and Goose pilots the race and who is a defeated Iceman.

Fortunately the weather is dry today in Italy but it is cold at the 1290m high Piancavallo finish. Our European Editor Barry Ryan is at Piancavallo to bring you all the news and interviews from the stage. After yesterday's time trial the mountain finish is the second part of a big weekend for the overall classifica at the Giro.

The riders are now on the runway ready for their own take off and the mountain stage to Piancavallo.

Here are the Frecce Tricolori! 🟢🟢⚪️⚪️🔴🔴@ItalianAirForce @FrecceTricolori #Giro pic.twitter.com/4ozdNoPCMnOctober 18, 2020

Five minutes to take off! Envol dans cinq minutes ✈️#Giro pic.twitter.com/vHcsM3JzNJOctober 18, 2020

It's a special day of racing in these very special times. Cycling has shown that racing can be held safely and as well as the Giro d'Italia there is also the men's and women's Tour of Flanders.

The jets will give a brief display before the stage starts from inside their base near Udine in he northeast of Italy.

#Giro 🟢⚪️🔴"Are you ready to take off?"@ItalianAirForce 🤜🤛 @GannaFilippo pic.twitter.com/KUG5q17okSOctober 18, 2020