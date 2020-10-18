Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 15 – Live coverage

By

All the action from the Piancavallo mountain finish

As the music from Top Gun rings out across the start, the riders about to start the stage.

Stay with us to see who emerges as the Top Gun of the stage, who is the Maverick and Goose pilots the race and who is a defeated Iceman.  

Fortunately the weather is dry today in Italy but it is cold at the 1290m high Piancavallo finish.

Our European Editor Barry Ryan is at Piancavallo to bring you all the news and interviews from the stage. 

After yesterday's time trial the mountain finish is the second part of a big weekend for the overall classifica at the Giro. 

The riders are now on the runway ready for their own take off and the mountain stage to Piancavallo.

Here are the Frecce Tricolori!

Five minutes to take off! 

It's a special day of racing in these very special times. Cycling has shown that racing can be held safely and as well as the Giro d'Italia there is also the men's and women's Tour of Flanders.

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 07 Podium Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Team Virtu Cycling European Champion Jersey Celebration Trophy during the 16th Tour of Flanders 2019 Ronde van Vlaanderen Women Elite a 1592km race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde RondeVlaanderen FlandersClassic RVV19 on April 07 2019 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The jets will give a brief display before the stage starts from inside their base near Udine in he northeast of Italy. 

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height we're being careful because today's stage starts with a display of the Italian Frecce Tricolori jet planes.  

The profile of stage 15 of the 2020 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

