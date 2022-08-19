Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour of Denmark stage 4 victory
By Cyclingnews published
Belgian beats Weemaes and Vernon to the line in Skive
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his seventh win of the 2022 season in Skive, beating Sasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to the line on stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark.
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to continue in the race lead ahead of Saturday's hilly final stage in Vejle. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) lies in second place on the same time.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour of Denmark stage 4 victoryBelgian beats Weemaes and Vernon to the line in Skive
-
Vuelta a España set for another team time trial to start the 2023 editionRace will start in Barcelona on August 23
-
Aranburu wins overall at 2022 Tour du LimousinMovistar rider sprints across line in Limoges behind stage 4 winner Albanese
-
Vuelta a España 2022 – Comprehensive team-by-team guideAll you need to know about the 23 teams at the Spanish Grand Tour, from the GC contenders to the potential surprise packets