Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour of Denmark stage 4 victory

By published

Belgian beats Weemaes and Vernon to the line in Skive

AlpecinDeceuninck teams Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he cycles to the finish line to win the 21st and final stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 1156 km between La Defense Arena in Nanterre outside Paris and the ChampsElysees in Paris France on July 24 2022 Photo by Marco BERTORELLO AFP Photo by MARCO BERTORELLOAFP via Getty Images
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his seventh win of the 2022 season in Skive, beating Sasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to the line on stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark.

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to continue in the race lead ahead of Saturday's hilly final stage in Vejle. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) lies in second place on the same time. 

