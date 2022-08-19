Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour of Denmark stage 4 victory

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) took his seventh win of the 2022 season in Skive, beating Sasha Weemaes (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Ethan Vernon (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to the line on stage 4 of the Tour of Denmark.

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton to continue in the race lead ahead of Saturday's hilly final stage in Vejle. Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) lies in second place on the same time.

