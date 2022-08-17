Magnus Sheffield storms to time trial victory on stage 2 of Tour of Denmark
By Patrick Fletcher published
US rider takes overall lead after beating Skjelmose, Laporte, Thomas
Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the third victory of a remarkable first WorldTour season, winning the individual time trial on stage 2 of the Tour of Denmark.
The 20-year-old US rider flew around the undulating 12.2km course in Essens, beating Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) and Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) to the top spot on the podium.
Sheffield clocked a time of 13:35 with an average speed of nearly 54km/h, beating Skjelmose's time by three seconds and Laporte by six seconds.
The trio were all late starters, swarming the podium after Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) appeared to have set the key benchmark, ultimately 15 seconds down on his teammate's winning time.
Sheffield now moves into the blue jersey of overall leader, with stage 1 winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) setting off last and finishing nearly two minutes down.
With the opening stage culminating in a bunched finish, the time gaps from the time trial effectively equate to the new overall gaps, with Sheffield leading by three seconds over Skjelmose and six seconds over Laporte.
Thomas gives Ineos two riders in the top five and two options as the race heads for gravel roads on stage 3 and a punchy finale on Saturday's stage 5.
The victory is Sheffield's third of his first season at WorldTour level after leaving Rally Cycling mid-way through 2021 and joining Ineos from 2022. He attacked to win a stage of the Ruta del Sol before pulling off a solo victory at Brabantse Pijl, as Ineos used their numbers to dominate the Belgian Classic.
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
