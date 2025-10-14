Kathrin Schweinberger wins the sprint on stage 1 of Tour of Chongming Island

Georgia Baker takes second place in 108.6km opening stage of three-day Women's WorldTour race in China

DURANGO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Kathrin Schweinberger of Austria and Team Human Powered Health reacts after the 24th Durango - Durango Emakumeen Saria 2025 a 113km one day race from Durango to Durango / #UCIWWT / on May 20, 2025 in Durango, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) earlier in the season before claiming her Austrian title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) sprints to victory on the wide open finishing straight of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island.

The Austrian champion came over the line ahead of Georgia Baker (Jayco-AlUla). Sofie van Rooijen (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium in a sprint which played out on the 800m long finishing straight after a break of five was caught before the race hit the 10km to go mark.

The break was made up of Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Roland Le Dévoluy), Yanina Kuskova (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi), Marina Garau (BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni), Laura Lizette Sander (Team Coop-Repsol) and Yelizaveta Sklyarova (Born to Win BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf)

