Kathrin Schweinberger wins the sprint on stage 1 of Tour of Chongming Island
Georgia Baker takes second place in 108.6km opening stage of three-day Women's WorldTour race in China
Kathrin Schweinberger (Human Powered Health) sprints to victory on the wide open finishing straight of stage 1 of the Tour of Chongming Island.
The Austrian champion came over the line ahead of Georgia Baker (Jayco-AlUla). Sofie van Rooijen (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium in a sprint which played out on the 800m long finishing straight after a break of five was caught before the race hit the 10km to go mark.
The break was made up of Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Roland Le Dévoluy), Yanina Kuskova (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi), Marina Garau (BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni), Laura Lizette Sander (Team Coop-Repsol) and Yelizaveta Sklyarova (Born to Win BTC City Ljubljana Zhiraf)
The opening day of racing on the final stage-race of the Women's WorldTour in China took on the flat roads around Chongming, the 108.6km stage having just 86m of elevation gain.
The racing will continue to play into the hands of the sprinters through the remaining days, with flat terrain through both the 128.6km stage 2 from Shanghai to Chongming and the 111.4 km finale at Chongming New City Park.
More to come ...
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
