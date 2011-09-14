Trending

Kritskiy outsprints break companion to take victory in Dobrich

Grashev retains healthy lead in the overall standings

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha3:35:27
2Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) KTS
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul)0:00:16
4Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:18
5Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) KTS
6Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
7Valery Kaikov (Rus)
8Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
9Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
10Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul)
11Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland
12Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
13Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) KTS
14Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
15Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
16Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
17Christoph Springer (Ger)
18Jonathan Delalaire (Fra)
19Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
20Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
21Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
22Victor Manakov (Rus)
23Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
24Anthony Maldonado (Fra)
25Will Fox (GBr)
26Jérémy Fabio (Fra)
27Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
28Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
29Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
30Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
31Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
33Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
34Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
35Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
36Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
37Martin Grashev (Bul)
38Matvey Zubov (Rus)
39Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
40Vadim Shalamov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
42Spas Gyurov (Bul)
43Daniel Petrov (Bul) KTS
44Jack Kirk (GBr)
45Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
46Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) KTS
47Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
48Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
49Nicolas Winter (Swi) Switzerland
50Stefan Histrov (Bul)
51Plamen Dimov (Bul)
52Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
53David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
54Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
55Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
56Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
57Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
58Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
59Thijs Poelstra (Ned)
60Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
61Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
62Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
63Peter Merx (Ned)
64Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine
65Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
66Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
67Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
68Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
69Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
70Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
71Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
72Ben Stockdale (GBr)
73Bogdan Coman (Rom)
74Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
75Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
76Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
77Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
78Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
79Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul)
80Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
81Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
82Sebastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
83Radostin Yordanov (Bul)0:00:35
84Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany0:00:43
85Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:45
86Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:00:51
87Stefan Morcov (Rom)0:01:18
88George Wolters (Rom)
89Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:36
90Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
91Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
92Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned)
93Michael Kyburtz (Swi) Switzerland0:02:34
94Raphael Verini (Fra)0:03:00
95Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
96Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland0:03:07
97Robert Orr (GBr)0:03:27
98Diogo Nunes (Por) Tavira-Prio0:05:43
99Joao Pereira (Por) Tavira-Prio
100Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:05:46
101Dexter Gardias (GBr)0:05:53
102Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
103Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
104Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:06:22
105Christopher Muche (Ger) Germany0:06:25
106Victor Mazoyer (Fra)0:08:46
107Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:10:08
108Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland0:12:57
109Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
110Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Grashev (Bul)12:46:21
2Spas Gyurov (Bul)0:01:24
3Valery Kaikov (Rus)0:01:27
4Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:31
5Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:38
6Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team0:01:42
7Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:01:43
8Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) KTS0:01:44
9Peter Merx (Ned)0:01:49
10Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) KTS0:01:52
11Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:01:56
12Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul)0:01:58
13Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) KTS
14Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:02:01
15Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul)0:02:02
16Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:02:03
17Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
18Christoph Springer (Ger)
19Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
20Nicolas Winter (Swi) Switzerland
21Daniel Petrov (Bul) KTS
22Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
23Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
24Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
25Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
26Anthony Maldonado (Fra)0:02:08
27Will Fox (GBr)
28Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
29Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
30Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
31Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
33Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
34Stefan Histrov (Bul)
35Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
36Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
37Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
38Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
39Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
40Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
41Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
42Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
43Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
44Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
45Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
46Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
47Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
48Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
49Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany0:02:18
50Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:19
51Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:21
52Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia0:02:23
53Jérémy Fabio (Fra)0:02:25
54Vadim Shalamov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:28
55Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine0:02:29
56Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia0:02:31
57Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team0:02:33
58Ivan Savitsky (Rus)0:02:36
59Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
60Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:43
61Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
62Radostin Yordanov (Bul)
63Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:02:51
64Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
65Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul)0:02:54
66Jack Kirk (GBr)0:02:55
67Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:03:15
68Sebastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:03:17
69Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:03:18
70Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)0:03:21
71Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:33
72Stefan Morcov (Rom)
73Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia0:03:34
74Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
75Jonathan Delalaire (Fra)0:03:42
76Bogdan Coman (Rom)0:03:45
77Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland0:04:01
78Matvey Zubov (Rus)0:04:19
79George Wolters (Rom)0:04:20
80Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:04:33
81Ben Stockdale (GBr)0:04:35
82Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:04:50
83Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned)0:04:55
84Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:01
85Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany0:06:10
86Robert Orr (GBr)0:06:13
87Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia0:07:09
88Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:07:13
89Michael Kyburtz (Swi) Switzerland0:07:32
90Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:08:07
91Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany0:08:36
92Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)0:08:41
93Thijs Poelstra (Ned)0:08:53
94Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:09:06
95Victor Manakov (Rus)0:09:07
96Joao Pereira (Por) Tavira-Prio0:09:48
97Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:09:52
98Victor Mazoyer (Fra)0:10:36
99Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland0:10:47
100Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia0:10:51
101Christopher Muche (Ger) Germany0:10:58
102Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) KTS0:11:47
103Dexter Gardias (GBr)0:11:55
104Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)0:16:10
105Raphael Verini (Fra)0:16:54
106David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:17:31
107Diogo Nunes (Por) Tavira-Prio0:25:24
108Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:32:11
109Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:35:33
110Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland0:35:41
111Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:39:38

Latest on Cyclingnews