Kritskiy outsprints break companion to take victory in Dobrich
Grashev retains healthy lead in the overall standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|3:35:27
|2
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) KTS
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul)
|0:00:16
|4
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:00:18
|5
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) KTS
|6
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|7
|Valery Kaikov (Rus)
|8
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|9
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|10
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul)
|11
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland
|12
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|13
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) KTS
|14
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|15
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|16
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|17
|Christoph Springer (Ger)
|18
|Jonathan Delalaire (Fra)
|19
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|20
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|21
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|22
|Victor Manakov (Rus)
|23
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|24
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra)
|25
|Will Fox (GBr)
|26
|Jérémy Fabio (Fra)
|27
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|28
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|29
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|31
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|33
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|34
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|35
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|36
|Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|37
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|38
|Matvey Zubov (Rus)
|39
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|40
|Vadim Shalamov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|42
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|43
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) KTS
|44
|Jack Kirk (GBr)
|45
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|46
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) KTS
|47
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|48
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|49
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Switzerland
|50
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|51
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|52
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|53
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|54
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|55
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|56
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|57
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|58
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|59
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned)
|60
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|61
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|62
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|63
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|64
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|65
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|66
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|67
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|68
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
|69
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|70
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|71
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|72
|Ben Stockdale (GBr)
|73
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|74
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|75
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
|76
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|77
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
|78
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|79
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul)
|80
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|81
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|82
|Sebastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|83
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul)
|0:00:35
|84
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany
|0:00:43
|85
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:45
|86
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:51
|87
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|0:01:18
|88
|George Wolters (Rom)
|89
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:36
|90
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
|91
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|92
|Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned)
|93
|Michael Kyburtz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:02:34
|94
|Raphael Verini (Fra)
|0:03:00
|95
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|96
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
|0:03:07
|97
|Robert Orr (GBr)
|0:03:27
|98
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:05:43
|99
|Joao Pereira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|100
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:05:46
|101
|Dexter Gardias (GBr)
|0:05:53
|102
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|103
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
|104
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:06:22
|105
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Germany
|0:06:25
|106
|Victor Mazoyer (Fra)
|0:08:46
|107
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:10:08
|108
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:12:57
|109
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|110
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Grashev (Bul)
|12:46:21
|2
|Spas Gyurov (Bul)
|0:01:24
|3
|Valery Kaikov (Rus)
|0:01:27
|4
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:31
|5
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:38
|6
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|0:01:42
|7
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:01:43
|8
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) KTS
|0:01:44
|9
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|0:01:49
|10
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) KTS
|0:01:52
|11
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:01:56
|12
|Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Bul)
|0:01:58
|13
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) KTS
|14
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:01
|15
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul)
|0:02:02
|16
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:02:03
|17
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|18
|Christoph Springer (Ger)
|19
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Switzerland
|21
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) KTS
|22
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|23
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|24
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|25
|Jon Anders Grondahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|26
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra)
|0:02:08
|27
|Will Fox (GBr)
|28
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|29
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|30
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|31
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|33
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|34
|Stefan Histrov (Bul)
|35
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|36
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|37
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|38
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|39
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|40
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|41
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|42
|Robert Bartko (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|43
|Johannes Heider (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|44
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia
|45
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|46
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|47
|Mykhaylo Radionov (Ukr) Ukraine
|48
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Ukraine
|49
|Erik Mohs (Ger) Germany
|0:02:18
|50
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|51
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:21
|52
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:23
|53
|Jérémy Fabio (Fra)
|0:02:25
|54
|Vadim Shalamov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:28
|55
|Vitaliy Shchedov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:02:29
|56
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:02:31
|57
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|58
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
|0:02:36
|59
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|60
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:43
|61
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika Favorit Team
|62
|Radostin Yordanov (Bul)
|63
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:02:51
|64
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
|65
|Nikolay Boyadziev (Bul)
|0:02:54
|66
|Jack Kirk (GBr)
|0:02:55
|67
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:03:15
|68
|Sebastian Kvaalsvoll (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:03:17
|69
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:03:18
|70
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned)
|0:03:21
|71
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:33
|72
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|73
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|0:03:34
|74
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|75
|Jonathan Delalaire (Fra)
|0:03:42
|76
|Bogdan Coman (Rom)
|0:03:45
|77
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Switzerland
|0:04:01
|78
|Matvey Zubov (Rus)
|0:04:19
|79
|George Wolters (Rom)
|0:04:20
|80
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:04:33
|81
|Ben Stockdale (GBr)
|0:04:35
|82
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:04:50
|83
|Dirk Oude Ophuis (Ned)
|0:04:55
|84
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:01
|85
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany
|0:06:10
|86
|Robert Orr (GBr)
|0:06:13
|87
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|0:07:09
|88
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:07:13
|89
|Michael Kyburtz (Swi) Switzerland
|0:07:32
|90
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:08:07
|91
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany
|0:08:36
|92
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul)
|0:08:41
|93
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned)
|0:08:53
|94
|Joshua Prete (Aus) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:09:06
|95
|Victor Manakov (Rus)
|0:09:07
|96
|Joao Pereira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:09:48
|97
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:09:52
|98
|Victor Mazoyer (Fra)
|0:10:36
|99
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Switzerland
|0:10:47
|100
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Serbia
|0:10:51
|101
|Christopher Muche (Ger) Germany
|0:10:58
|102
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) KTS
|0:11:47
|103
|Dexter Gardias (GBr)
|0:11:55
|104
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bul)
|0:16:10
|105
|Raphael Verini (Fra)
|0:16:54
|106
|David Dvorsky (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:17:31
|107
|Diogo Nunes (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:25:24
|108
|Szabolcs Sebestyen (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:32:11
|109
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:35:33
|110
|Franco Marvulli (Swi) Switzerland
|0:35:41
|111
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:39:38
